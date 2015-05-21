Best Dividend Stocks
Deutsche Bank

Stock

DB

Price as of:

$7.89 +0.14 +1.81%

Industry

Foreign Money Center Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Foreign Money Center Banks /

Deutsche Bank (DB)

DB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.59%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.12

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

-15.45%

EPS -$0.80

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get DB DARS™ Rating

DB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$7.89

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,315,112

Open Price

$7.82

Day's Range

$7.81 - $7.89

Previous Close

$7.75

52 week low / high

$6.44 - $9.47

Percent off 52 week high

-16.68%

DB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade DB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
DB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-05-24

$0.123

2018-05-25

$0.1311

2017-05-19

$0.2013

2015-05-22

$0.8386

2014-05-23

$1.0212

2013-05-24

$0.9653

2012-06-01

$0.9244

2011-05-27

$1.0665

2010-05-28

$0.9307

2009-05-27

$0.6975

2008-05-30

$6.993

2007-05-25

$5.3716

2005-05-19

$2.1497

2004-06-03

$1.8315

2003-06-11

$1.2

2002-05-23

$1.2

DB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
DB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DB

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

DB Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

DB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

-6.18%

0years

DB

News
DB

Research
DB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2005

2004

2003

2002

DB

DB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1230

Unknown

2019-05-24

2019-05-23

2019-05-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1311

Unknown

2018-05-25

2018-05-24

2018-05-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2013

Unknown

2017-05-19

2017-05-18

2017-05-23

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.8386

Unknown

2015-05-22

2015-05-21

2015-05-22

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.0212

Unknown

2014-05-23

2014-05-22

2014-05-23

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.9653

Unknown

2013-05-24

2013-05-23

2013-05-24

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.9244

Unknown

2012-06-01

2012-05-31

2012-06-01

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.0665

Unknown

2011-05-27

2011-05-26

2011-05-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.9307

Unknown

2010-05-28

2010-05-27

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6975

Unknown

2009-05-27

2009-05-26

2009-05-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$6.9930

Unknown

2008-05-30

2008-05-29

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$5.3716

Unknown

2007-05-25

2007-05-24

2007-05-25

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.1497

Unknown

2005-05-19

2005-05-18

2005-05-19

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.8315

Unknown

2004-06-03

2004-06-02

2004-06-03

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.2000

Unknown

2003-06-11

2003-06-10

2003-06-11

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.2000

Unknown

2002-05-23

2002-05-22

2002-05-23

Income

Regular

Annual

DB

Investor Resources

Learn more about Deutsche Bank on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

DB

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Foreign Money Center Banks

Deutsche Bank (DB) - this company provides investment, financial, and related products and services worldwide. The company's Corporate and Investment Bank division engages in the origination, sale, financing, structuring, and trading of fixed income, equity, equity-linked, convertible bond, foreign exchange, and commodities products to large and medium-sized corporations; financial institutions; and sovereign, public sector, and multinational organizations. It also provides advisory, and equity and debt financing and structuring services to corporate and financial institutional clients. In addition, this division delivers commercial banking products and services to corporate clients and financial institutions; and engages in real estate business. The company's Private Clients and Asset Management division offers mutual funds and structured products; manages real estate and infrastructure investments and private equity funds; provides advisory and portfolio management services to insurers and re-insurers; and provides investment solutions to non-insurance institutional clients. This division also offers a range of banking products and services, including current accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, property and home financing, and mortgages and construction finance. In addition, it offers payments, account, and asset and liability management services. This division primarily serves retail and small corporate customers, as well as affluent and wealthy clients, and retail and institutional clients. The company's Corporate Investments division's principal investment activities include private equity and venture capital investments, private equity fund investments, corporate real estate investments, a minority stake in Deutsche Postbank AG, credit exposures, and other non-strategic investments. As of December 31, 2009, it operated 1,964 branches in 72 countries. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

