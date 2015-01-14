Best Dividend Stocks
SandRidge Mississippian Trust

Stock

SDT

Price as of:

$0.17 +0.01 +6.25%

Industry

Diversified Investments

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
i
SandRidge Mississippian Trust(SDT) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for SandRidge Mississippian Trust by scrolling below.
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Diversified Investments /

SandRidge Mississippian Trust (SDT)

SDT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

32.00%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.05

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SDT DARS™ Rating

SDT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$0.17

Quote Time

Today's Volume

246,400

Open Price

$0.16

Day's Range

$0.16 - $0.17

Previous Close

$0.16

52 week low / high

$0.16 - $1.1

Percent off 52 week high

-84.55%

SDT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SDT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade SDT's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SDT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SDT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-07

$0.0136

2019-08-08

$0.0262

2019-05-09

$0.0367

2019-02-07

$0.0439

2018-11-08

$0.0442

2018-08-09

$0.0477

2018-05-10

$0.0488

2018-02-08

$0.0422

2017-11-09

$0.0449

2017-08-09

$0.0482

2017-05-10

$0.0697

2017-02-08

$0.0544

2016-11-08

$0.0542

2016-08-10

$0.0412

2016-05-11

$0.1384

2016-02-10

$0.311

2015-11-10

$0.3046

2015-08-12

$0.301

2015-05-13

$0.3307

2015-02-11

$0.3049

2014-11-12

$0.2469

2014-08-12

$0.3577

2014-05-13

$0.4263

2014-02-12

$0.5003

2013-11-12

$0.6029

2013-08-12

$0.6112

2013-05-13

$0.5904

2013-02-12

$0.650747

2012-11-09

$0.683076

2012-08-10

$0.727696

2012-05-11

$0.787033

2012-02-10

$0.790905

2011-11-10

$0.816423

2011-08-11

$1.068461

SDT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SDT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SDT

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

SDT Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

SDT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-53.61%

-70.26%

0years

SDT

News
SDT

Research
SDT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SDT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011



SDT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0136

2019-10-24

2019-11-07

2019-11-08

2019-11-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0262

2019-07-25

2019-08-08

2019-08-09

2019-08-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0367

2019-04-25

2019-05-09

2019-05-10

2019-05-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0439

2019-01-24

2019-02-07

2019-02-08

2019-02-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0442

2018-10-25

2018-11-08

2018-11-09

2018-11-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0477

2018-07-26

2018-08-09

2018-08-10

2018-08-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0488

2018-04-26

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-05-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0422

2018-01-25

2018-02-08

2018-02-09

2018-02-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0449

2017-10-26

2017-11-09

2017-11-10

2017-11-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0482

2017-07-27

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-08-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0697

2017-04-27

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-05-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0544

2017-01-26

2017-02-08

2017-02-10

2017-02-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0542

2016-10-27

2016-11-08

2016-11-11

2016-11-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0412

2016-07-28

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

2016-08-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1384

2016-04-28

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-05-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3110

2016-01-28

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-02-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3046

2015-10-29

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-11-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3010

2015-07-30

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-08-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3307

2015-04-30

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-05-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3049

2015-01-29

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-02-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2469

2014-10-30

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3577

2014-07-31

2014-08-12

2014-08-14

2014-08-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4263

2014-04-24

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-05-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5003

2014-01-30

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6029

2013-10-24

2013-11-12

2013-11-14

2013-11-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6112

2013-07-25

2013-08-12

2013-08-14

2013-08-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5904

2013-04-25

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-05-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6507

2013-01-31

2013-02-12

2013-02-14

2013-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6831

2012-11-01

2012-11-09

2012-11-14

2012-11-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7277

2012-07-26

2012-08-10

2012-08-14

2012-08-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7870

2012-04-30

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-05-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7909

2012-02-02

2012-02-10

2012-02-14

2012-02-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8164

2011-10-28

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0685

2011-07-22

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-08-30

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

SDT

SDT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Diversified Investments

SandRidge Mississippian Trust (SDT) is a statutory trust. The trust has holdings in specified oil and natural gas properties in Mississippi and Oklahoma. The trust is based out of Austin, TX. Sandridge Mississippian Trust is largely affected by the operating results of Sandridge’s developments, as well as the prices of commodities such as crude oil and natural gas. SDT paid a dividend in 2001 and 2002, and removed and reinstated the dividend in 2011. Since then, its dividend was increased and then cut in 2013. SDT pays its dividends quarterly.

