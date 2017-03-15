Best Dividend Stocks
Raymond James Financial Inc.

Stock

RJD

Price as of:

$25.41 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Diversified Investments

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
i
Raymond James Financial Inc.(RJD) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Raymond James Financial Inc. by scrolling below.
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Diversified Investments /

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJD)

RJD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

No Payout Increase Last Year

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get RJD DARS™ Rating

RJD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.41

Quote Time

Today's Volume

15,800

Open Price

$25.41

Day's Range

$25.41 - $25.44

Previous Close

$25.41

52 week low / high

$25.01 - $26.87

Percent off 52 week high

-5.43%

RJD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

RJD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade RJD's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

RJD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RJD

Metric

RJD Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

RJD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0

RJD

News
RJD

Research
RJD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RJD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

There are no historical annual dividend data & growth for RJD

RJD

Dividend History

There are no payout history for RJD

RJD

Investor Resources

Learn more about Raymond James Financial Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

RJD

Company Profile

Exchanges: N/A

Sector: Financial

Industry: Diversified Investments

Raymond James Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The companys Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and correspondent clearing services to other broker-dealer firms.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

