This table allows you to know how fast MMD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-13 $0.085 2019-11-14 $0.085 2019-10-15 $0.085 2019-09-13 $0.085 2019-08-14 $0.085 2019-07-12 $0.085 2019-06-13 $0.085 2019-05-14 $0.085 2019-04-12 $0.085 2019-03-14 $0.085 2019-02-14 $0.085 2019-01-14 $0.085 2018-12-13 $0.085 2018-11-14 $0.085 2018-10-12 $0.085 2018-09-13 $0.085 2018-08-14 $0.085 2018-07-13 $0.085 2018-06-14 $0.09 2018-05-14 $0.09 2018-04-13 $0.09 2018-03-14 $0.09 2018-02-14 $0.09 2018-01-12 $0.09 2017-12-14 $0.09 2017-11-14 $0.09 2017-10-13 $0.09 2017-09-14 $0.09 2017-08-11 $0.09 2017-07-12 $0.09 2017-06-13 $0.09 2017-05-11 $0.09 2017-04-12 $0.09 2017-03-13 $0.09 2017-02-13 $0.09 2017-01-12 $0.09 2016-12-13 $0.09 2016-11-10 $0.09 2016-10-12 $0.09 2016-09-13 $0.09 2016-08-11 $0.09 2016-07-13 $0.09 2016-06-13 $0.098 2016-05-12 $0.098 2016-04-13 $0.098 2016-03-11 $0.098 2016-02-11 $0.098 2016-01-13 $0.098 2015-12-11 $0.098 2015-11-12 $0.098 2015-10-13 $0.098 2015-09-11 $0.098 2015-08-12 $0.098 2015-07-13 $0.098 2015-06-11 $0.098 2015-05-13 $0.098 2015-04-13 $0.098 2015-03-12 $0.098 2015-02-12 $0.098 2015-01-13 $0.098 2014-12-17 $0.098 2014-11-18 $0.098 2014-10-16 $0.098 2014-09-11 $0.097 2014-08-13 $0.097 2014-07-11 $0.097 2014-06-12 $0.096 2014-05-13 $0.096 2014-04-11 $0.096 2014-03-12 $0.096 2014-02-12 $0.096 2014-01-13 $0.096 2013-12-12 $0.096 2013-12-12 $0.32991 2013-12-12 $0.01786 2013-11-13 $0.096 2013-10-10 $0.096 2013-09-12 $0.0958 2013-08-13 $0.0958 2013-07-11 $0.0958 2013-06-12 $0.0958 2013-05-13 $0.0958 2013-04-11 $0.0958 2013-03-13 $0.0958 2013-02-13 $0.0958 2013-01-11 $0.0958 2012-12-12 $0.0958 2012-12-12 $0.1991 2012-11-13 $0.0958 2012-10-11 $0.0958 2012-09-12 $0.0958