MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Stock

MMD

Price as of:

$21.34 +0.09 +0.42%

Industry

Diversified Investments

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Diversified Investments /

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD)

MMD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.80%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.02

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get MMD DARS™ Rating

MMD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$21.34

Quote Time

Today's Volume

37,791

Open Price

$21.32

Day's Range

$21.26 - $21.42

Previous Close

$21.25

52 week low / high

$19.2 - $21.48

Percent off 52 week high

-0.65%

MMD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MMD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade MMD's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
MMD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MMD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.085

2019-11-14

$0.085

2019-10-15

$0.085

2019-09-13

$0.085

2019-08-14

$0.085

2019-07-12

$0.085

2019-06-13

$0.085

2019-05-14

$0.085

2019-04-12

$0.085

2019-03-14

$0.085

2019-02-14

$0.085

2019-01-14

$0.085

2018-12-13

$0.085

2018-11-14

$0.085

2018-10-12

$0.085

2018-09-13

$0.085

2018-08-14

$0.085

2018-07-13

$0.085

2018-06-14

$0.09

2018-05-14

$0.09

2018-04-13

$0.09

2018-03-14

$0.09

2018-02-14

$0.09

2018-01-12

$0.09

2017-12-14

$0.09

2017-11-14

$0.09

2017-10-13

$0.09

2017-09-14

$0.09

2017-08-11

$0.09

2017-07-12

$0.09

2017-06-13

$0.09

2017-05-11

$0.09

2017-04-12

$0.09

2017-03-13

$0.09

2017-02-13

$0.09

2017-01-12

$0.09

2016-12-13

$0.09

2016-11-10

$0.09

2016-10-12

$0.09

2016-09-13

$0.09

2016-08-11

$0.09

2016-07-13

$0.09

2016-06-13

$0.098

2016-05-12

$0.098

2016-04-13

$0.098

2016-03-11

$0.098

2016-02-11

$0.098

2016-01-13

$0.098

2015-12-11

$0.098

2015-11-12

$0.098

2015-10-13

$0.098

2015-09-11

$0.098

2015-08-12

$0.098

2015-07-13

$0.098

2015-06-11

$0.098

2015-05-13

$0.098

2015-04-13

$0.098

2015-03-12

$0.098

2015-02-12

$0.098

2015-01-13

$0.098

2014-12-17

$0.098

2014-11-18

$0.098

2014-10-16

$0.098

2014-09-11

$0.097

2014-08-13

$0.097

2014-07-11

$0.097

2014-06-12

$0.096

2014-05-13

$0.096

2014-04-11

$0.096

2014-03-12

$0.096

2014-02-12

$0.096

2014-01-13

$0.096

2013-12-12

$0.096

2013-12-12

$0.32991

2013-12-12

$0.01786

2013-11-13

$0.096

2013-10-10

$0.096

2013-09-12

$0.0958

2013-08-13

$0.0958

2013-07-11

$0.0958

2013-06-12

$0.0958

2013-05-13

$0.0958

2013-04-11

$0.0958

2013-03-13

$0.0958

2013-02-13

$0.0958

2013-01-11

$0.0958

2012-12-12

$0.0958

2012-12-12

$0.1991

2012-11-13

$0.0958

2012-10-11

$0.0958

2012-09-12

$0.0958

MMD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
MMD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MMD

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

MMD Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

MMD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-3.30%

-2.86%

0years

MMD

News
MMD

Research
MMD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MMD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

Brought to You by Mitre Media

MMD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0850

2019-10-01

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2019-10-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2019-10-01

2019-10-15

2019-10-16

2019-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2019-07-01

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2019-07-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2019-04-01

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2019-04-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2019-01-02

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2019-01-02

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2019-01-02

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2018-10-01

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2018-10-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2018-07-02

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2018-07-02

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2018-07-02

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2018-04-02

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2018-04-02

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2018-04-02

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2018-01-02

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2018-01-02

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2018-01-02

2018-01-12

2018-01-16

2018-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-10-02

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-10-02

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-10-02

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-07-03

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-07-03

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-04-03

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-04-03

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-04-03

2017-04-12

2017-04-17

2017-04-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-01-03

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-01-03

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-01-03

2017-01-12

2017-01-17

2017-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2016-10-03

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2016-10-03

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2016-07-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2016-07-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

2016-04-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

2016-04-01

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

2016-01-04

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

2016-01-04

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

2015-10-01

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

2015-10-01

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

2015-07-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

2015-07-01

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

2015-04-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

2015-04-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

2015-01-02

2015-03-12

2015-03-16

2015-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

2015-01-02

2015-02-12

2015-02-17

2015-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

2014-10-06

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2014-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

2014-10-06

2014-11-18

2014-11-20

2014-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

2014-10-06

2014-10-16

2014-10-20

2014-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2014-07-01

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2014-07-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0960

2014-04-01

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0960

2014-04-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0960

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0960

2014-01-02

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0960

2014-01-02

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0960

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0179

2013-12-02

2013-12-12

2013-12-16

2013-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.3299

2013-12-02

2013-12-12

2013-12-16

2013-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0960

2013-10-01

2013-12-12

2013-12-16

2013-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0960

2013-10-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0960

2013-10-01

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2013-07-01

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2013-07-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2013-05-31

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2013-01-02

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1991

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2012-08-10

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-28

Initial, Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

MMD

Investor Resources

Learn more about MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

MMD

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Diversified Investments

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (The Fund) is an investment company with diversified, closed-end management.

