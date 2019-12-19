Best Dividend Stocks
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Japan) ADR

Stock

MITSY

Price as of:

$362.66 +1.51 +0.42%

Industry

Diversified Investments

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Diversified Investments /

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Japan) ADR (MITSY)

MITSY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $47.17

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

MITSY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$362.66

Quote Time

Today's Volume

115

Open Price

$367.17

Day's Range

$360.31 - $367.17

Previous Close

$361.15

52 week low / high

$282.64 - $370.41

Percent off 52 week high

-2.09%

MITSY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MITSY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade MITSY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best dividend capture stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

MITSY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MITSY's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2006-09-27

$2.9363502

2005-09-27

$1.6794148

2005-03-28

$1.6840199

MITSY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

MITSY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MITSY

Metric

MITSY Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

MITSY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

11.90%

2.59%

3years

MITSY

News
MITSY

Research
MITSY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MITSY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

MITSY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$7.3550

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-30

2019-12-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$7.4280

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-29

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$7.0771

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-28

2018-12-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$7.2615

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-29

2018-07-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$5.3069

Unknown

Unknown

2017-09-29

2017-12-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$5.3845

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-30

2017-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$4.3898

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-29

2016-12-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$6.1080

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-30

2016-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$5.1755

Unknown

Unknown

2015-09-29

2015-12-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$5.1864

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-30

2015-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$5.3795

Unknown

Unknown

2014-09-29

2014-12-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$6.6588

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-28

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$4.8482

Unknown

Unknown

2013-09-27

2013-12-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$4.2609

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-28

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$5.3346

Unknown

Unknown

2012-09-28

2012-12-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$6.9522

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-30

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$6.9396

Unknown

Unknown

2011-09-29

2011-12-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$6.6691

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-30

2011-07-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$4.7517

Unknown

Unknown

2010-09-29

2010-12-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.4480

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-30

2010-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.5834

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-29

2009-12-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$5.3487

Unknown

Unknown

2008-09-29

2008-12-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$4.2549

Unknown

Unknown

2008-03-28

2008-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$4.1378

Unknown

Unknown

2007-09-28

2007-12-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.7754

Unknown

Unknown

2007-03-30

2007-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.9364

Unknown

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-12-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.4019

Unknown

Unknown

2006-03-30

2006-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.6794

Unknown

2005-09-27

2005-09-29

2005-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.6840

Unknown

2005-03-28

2005-03-30

2005-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

MITSY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Financial

Industry: Diversified Investments

No company description available.

