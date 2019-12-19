Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Stock

MGR

Price as of:

$26.95 +0.09 +0.34%

Industry

Diversified Investments

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Diversified Investments /

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (MGR)

MGR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.51%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.47

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MGR DARS™ Rating

MGR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$26.95

Quote Time

Today's Volume

18,600

Open Price

$26.88

Day's Range

$26.88 - $26.95

Previous Close

$26.86

52 week low / high

$24.58 - $26.95

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

MGR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.3672

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 26

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.3672

2019-12-13

2019-12-26

2019-12-27

2019-12-30

Regular

$0.3672

2019-12-13

2020-03-26

2020-03-27

2020-03-30

Regular

Trade MGR's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
MGR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MGR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-26

$0.3671875

2019-12-26

$0.3671875

2019-09-26

$0.3671875

2019-06-27

$0.37942708333

2017-07-28

$0.3984375

2017-04-27

$0.3984375

2017-01-30

$0.3984375

2016-10-28

$0.3984375

2016-07-28

$0.3984375

2016-04-27

$0.3984375

2016-01-28

$0.3984375

2015-10-28

$0.3984375

2015-07-29

$0.3984375

2015-04-29

$0.3984375

2015-01-28

$0.3984375

2014-10-29

$0.3984375

2014-07-30

$0.3984375

2014-04-29

$0.3984375

2014-01-29

$0.3984375

2013-10-30

$0.3984375

2013-07-30

$0.3984375

2013-04-29

$0.3984375

2013-01-30

$0.3984375

2012-10-31

$0.4294271

1998-05-13

$0.28

1998-02-11

$0.28

1997-11-12

$0.25

1997-08-13

$0.25

1997-05-13

$0.25

1997-02-12

$0.25

1996-11-13

$0.22

1996-08-13

$0.22

1996-05-13

$0.22

1996-02-13

$0.22

1995-11-13

$0.2

1995-08-11

$0.2

1995-05-09

$0.2

MGR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
MGR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MGR

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

MGR Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

MGR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-2.69%

0%

0years

MGR

News
MGR

Research
MGR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MGR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

MGR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3672

2019-12-13

2020-03-26

2020-03-27

2020-03-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3672

2019-12-13

2019-12-26

2019-12-27

2019-12-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3672

2019-03-29

2019-09-26

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3794

2019-03-29

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-06-30

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3984

2017-04-19

2017-07-28

2017-08-01

2017-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3984

2017-04-19

2017-04-27

2017-05-01

2017-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3984

2016-12-30

2017-01-30

2017-02-01

2017-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3984

2016-09-26

2016-10-28

2016-11-01

2016-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3984

2016-07-11

2016-07-28

2016-08-01

2016-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3984

2016-03-29

2016-04-27

2016-05-01

2016-05-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3984

2015-11-19

2016-01-28

2016-02-01

2016-02-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3984

2015-10-07

2015-10-28

2015-11-01

2015-11-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3984

2015-07-08

2015-07-29

2015-08-01

2015-08-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3984

2015-03-11

2015-04-29

2015-05-01

2015-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3984

2015-01-07

2015-01-28

2015-02-01

2015-02-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3984

2014-08-12

2014-10-29

2014-11-01

2014-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3984

2014-05-15

2014-07-30

2014-08-01

2014-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3984

2014-03-13

2014-04-29

2014-05-01

2014-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3984

2014-01-08

2014-01-29

2014-02-01

2014-02-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3984

2013-07-25

2013-10-30

2013-11-01

2013-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3984

2013-06-25

2013-07-30

2013-08-01

2013-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3984

2013-02-05

2013-04-29

2013-05-01

2013-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3984

Unknown

2013-01-30

2013-02-01

2013-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4294

Unknown

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-15

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

1998-04-16

1998-05-13

1998-05-15

1998-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

1998-01-22

1998-02-11

1998-02-15

1998-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1997-10-16

1997-11-12

1997-11-15

1997-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1997-07-17

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1997-04-17

1997-05-13

1997-05-15

1997-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1997-01-16

1997-02-12

1997-02-15

1997-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1996-10-17

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1996-07-18

1996-08-13

1996-08-15

1996-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1996-04-18

1996-05-13

1996-05-15

1996-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1996-01-18

1996-02-13

1996-02-15

1996-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1995-10-18

1995-11-13

1995-11-15

1995-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1995-07-19

1995-08-11

1995-08-15

1995-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1995-04-20

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

MGR

Investor Resources

Learn more about Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

MGR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Diversified Investments

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X