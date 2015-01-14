Best Dividend Stocks
Dominion Resources Trust

Stock

DOM

Price as of:

$0.32 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Diversified Investments

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Diversified Investments /

Dominion Resources Trust (DOM)

DOM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

No Payout Increase Last Year

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get DOM DARS™ Rating

DOM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$0.32

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100

Open Price

$0.32

Day's Range

$0.32 - $0.32

Previous Close

$0.32

52 week low / high

$0.3 - $7.24

Percent off 52 week high

-95.58%

DOM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DOM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade DOM's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

DOM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DOM

Metric

DOM Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

DOM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0

DOM

News
DOM

Research
DOM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DOM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

There are no historical annual dividend data & growth for DOM

DOM

Dividend History

There are no payout history for DOM

DOM

Investor Resources

Learn more about Dominion Resources Trust on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

DOM

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Diversified Investments

Dominion Resources Trust (DOM) operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It acquires and holds overriding royalty interests burdening proved natural gas properties located in the Pottsville coal formation of the Black Warrior Basin, Tuscaloosa County, and Alabama, which are owned by Dominion Black Warrior Basin, Inc. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Dominion Resources Trust’s holdings include Dominion North Carolina Power, Dominion Virginia Power, and Dominion East Ohio. Dominion Resources Trust has been paying dividends since its inception in 1994, and has historically had volatile dividends, with many increases and cuts to its dividend. Dominion Resources Trust pays its dividend quarterly.

