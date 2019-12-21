Best Dividend Stocks
$4.63 -0.06 -1.28%

Diversified Investments

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Company Profile
BBX Capital Corporation Class A (BBX)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.08%

financial Average 0.04%

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.05

Paid Quarterly

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

14.29%

EPS $0.35

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Daily Snapshot

Price

$4.63

Quote Time

Today's Volume

593,200

Open Price

$4.72

Day's Range

$4.59 - $4.75

Previous Close

$4.69

52 week low / high

$3.75 - $6.84

Percent off 52 week high

-32.31%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BBX has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BBX's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BBX's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-03

$0.0125

2019-07-03

$0.0125

2019-03-29

$0.0125

2018-12-27

$0.01

2018-09-27

$0.01

2018-06-28

$0.01

2018-03-23

$0.01

2017-12-19

$0.0075

2017-09-28

$0.0075

2017-06-22

$0.0075

2017-03-16

$0.0075

2016-12-15

$0.005

2016-09-21

$0.005

2016-06-16

$0.005

2009-01-15

$0.025

2008-10-02

$0.025

2008-07-01

$0.005

2008-04-02

$0.005

2007-12-31

$0.005

2007-10-01

$0.0412

2007-06-29

$0.041

2007-04-02

$0.041

2006-12-29

$0.041

2006-09-29

$0.041

2006-06-29

$0.038

2006-04-11

$0.038

2005-12-29

$0.038

2005-09-29

$0.038

2005-06-29

$0.035

2005-03-31

$0.035

2004-12-30

$0.028

2004-09-29

$0.028

2004-06-30

$0.0264

2004-03-31

$0.02112

2004-01-07

$0.02112

2003-10-01

$0.016896

2003-06-30

$0.015872

2003-04-02

$0.015872

2002-12-30

$0.015872

2002-10-01

$0.015872

2002-07-02

$0.014848

2002-04-02

$0.014848

2001-12-31

$0.014848

2001-10-02

$0.014848

2001-07-03

$0.014848

2001-04-06

$0.0129536

2001-01-02

$0.0129536

2000-10-02

$0.0129536

2000-07-03

$0.0129536

2000-04-07

$0.0129536

1999-12-31

$0.0129536

1999-09-30

$0.0123904

1999-07-01

$0.01408

1999-03-31

$0.01408

1998-12-30

$0.01408

1998-09-30

$0.01408

1998-06-30

$0.0135168

1998-04-01

$0.0135168

1997-12-30

$0.005632

1997-10-01

$0.005632

1997-07-01

$0.0055296

1997-04-02

$0.0055296

1996-12-31

$0.006912

1996-10-03

$0.006912

1996-07-02

$0.008635733333333333

1996-04-02

$0.008635733333333333

BBX's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BBX

Metric

BBX Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

49.38%

25.00%

1years

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BBX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0125

2019-09-23

2019-10-03

2019-10-04

2019-10-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2019-06-24

2019-07-03

2019-07-05

2019-07-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2019-03-22

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2018-12-14

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2018-09-13

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2018-06-13

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2018-03-07

2018-03-23

2018-03-26

2018-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

2017-12-06

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2018-01-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

2017-09-19

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

2017-06-13

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

2017-03-14

2017-03-16

2017-03-20

2017-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2016-12-05

2016-12-15

2016-12-19

2017-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2016-09-13

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2016-06-06

2016-06-16

2016-06-20

2016-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-01-20

2009-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2008-09-26

2008-10-02

2008-10-03

2008-10-17

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2008-06-06

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2008-02-15

2008-04-02

2008-04-04

2008-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2007-12-05

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

2008-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0412

2007-09-12

2007-10-01

2007-10-03

2007-10-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0410

2007-06-19

2007-06-29

2007-07-03

2007-07-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0410

2007-03-08

2007-04-02

2007-04-04

2007-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0410

2006-12-14

2006-12-29

2007-01-03

2007-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0410

2006-09-14

2006-09-29

2006-10-03

2006-10-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0380

2006-06-14

2006-06-29

2006-07-03

2006-07-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0380

2006-04-06

2006-04-11

2006-04-14

2006-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0380

2005-12-15

2005-12-29

2006-01-03

2006-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0380

2005-09-21

2005-09-29

2005-10-03

2005-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2005-06-21

2005-06-29

2005-07-01

2005-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2005-03-24

2005-03-31

2005-04-04

2005-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0280

2004-12-16

2004-12-30

2005-01-03

2005-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0280

2004-09-09

2004-09-29

2004-10-01

2004-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0264

2004-06-14

2004-06-30

2004-07-02

2004-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0211

2004-03-11

2004-03-31

2004-04-02

2004-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0211

2003-12-08

2004-01-07

2004-01-09

2004-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0169

2003-09-15

2003-10-01

2003-10-03

2003-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0159

2003-06-05

2003-06-30

2003-07-02

2003-07-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0159

2003-03-07

2003-04-02

2003-04-04

2003-04-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0159

2002-12-16

2002-12-30

2003-01-02

2003-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0159

2002-09-12

2002-10-01

2002-10-03

2002-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0148

2002-06-24

2002-07-02

2002-07-05

2002-07-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0148

2002-03-12

2002-04-02

2002-04-04

2002-04-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0148

2001-12-10

2001-12-31

2002-01-03

2002-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0148

2001-09-18

2001-10-02

2001-10-04

2001-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0148

2001-06-06

2001-07-03

2001-07-06

2001-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0130

2001-04-03

2001-04-06

2001-04-10

2001-04-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0130

2000-12-06

2001-01-02

2001-01-04

2001-01-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0130

2000-09-18

2000-10-02

2000-10-04

2000-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0130

2000-06-13

2000-07-03

2000-07-06

2000-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0130

2000-04-04

2000-04-07

2000-04-11

2000-04-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0130

1999-12-07

1999-12-31

2000-01-04

2000-01-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0124

1999-09-23

1999-09-30

1999-10-04

1999-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0141

1999-06-01

1999-07-01

1999-07-06

1999-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0141

1999-03-02

1999-03-31

1999-04-05

1999-04-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0141

1998-12-18

1998-12-30

1999-01-04

1999-01-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0141

1998-09-01

1998-09-30

1998-10-02

1998-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0135

1998-06-02

1998-06-30

1998-07-03

1998-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0135

1998-03-10

1998-04-01

1998-04-03

1998-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0056

1997-12-18

1997-12-30

1998-01-02

1998-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0056

1997-09-05

1997-10-01

1997-10-03

1997-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0055

1997-06-03

1997-07-01

1997-07-03

1997-07-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0055

1997-03-04

1997-04-02

1997-04-04

1997-04-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0069

1996-12-18

1996-12-31

1997-01-03

1997-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0069

1996-09-04

1996-10-03

1996-10-07

1996-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0086

1996-05-14

1996-07-02

1996-07-05

1996-07-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0086

1996-03-12

1996-04-02

1996-04-05

1996-04-19

Initial

Regular

Quarter

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Diversified Investments

No company description available.

