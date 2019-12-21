This table allows you to know how fast BBX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-10-03 $0.0125 2019-07-03 $0.0125 2019-03-29 $0.0125 2018-12-27 $0.01 2018-09-27 $0.01 2018-06-28 $0.01 2018-03-23 $0.01 2017-12-19 $0.0075 2017-09-28 $0.0075 2017-06-22 $0.0075 2017-03-16 $0.0075 2016-12-15 $0.005 2016-09-21 $0.005 2016-06-16 $0.005 2009-01-15 $0.025 2008-10-02 $0.025 2008-07-01 $0.005 2008-04-02 $0.005 2007-12-31 $0.005 2007-10-01 $0.0412 2007-06-29 $0.041 2007-04-02 $0.041 2006-12-29 $0.041 2006-09-29 $0.041 2006-06-29 $0.038 2006-04-11 $0.038 2005-12-29 $0.038 2005-09-29 $0.038 2005-06-29 $0.035 2005-03-31 $0.035 2004-12-30 $0.028 2004-09-29 $0.028 2004-06-30 $0.0264 2004-03-31 $0.02112 2004-01-07 $0.02112 2003-10-01 $0.016896 2003-06-30 $0.015872 2003-04-02 $0.015872 2002-12-30 $0.015872 2002-10-01 $0.015872 2002-07-02 $0.014848 2002-04-02 $0.014848 2001-12-31 $0.014848 2001-10-02 $0.014848 2001-07-03 $0.014848 2001-04-06 $0.0129536 2001-01-02 $0.0129536 2000-10-02 $0.0129536 2000-07-03 $0.0129536 2000-04-07 $0.0129536 1999-12-31 $0.0129536 1999-09-30 $0.0123904 1999-07-01 $0.01408 1999-03-31 $0.01408 1998-12-30 $0.01408 1998-09-30 $0.01408 1998-06-30 $0.0135168 1998-04-01 $0.0135168 1997-12-30 $0.005632 1997-10-01 $0.005632 1997-07-01 $0.0055296 1997-04-02 $0.0055296 1996-12-31 $0.006912 1996-10-03 $0.006912 1996-07-02 $0.008635733333333333 1996-04-02 $0.008635733333333333