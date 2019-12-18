Best Dividend Stocks
Associated Capital Group, Inc.

Stock

AC

Price as of:

$36.41 -0.39 -1.06%

Industry

Diversified Investments

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Diversified Investments /

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (AC)

AC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.54%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.20

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get AC DARS™ Rating

AC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$36.41

Quote Time

Today's Volume

875

Open Price

$36.67

Day's Range

$36.41 - $36.67

Previous Close

$36.8

52 week low / high

$32.12 - $45.58

Percent off 52 week high

-20.12%

AC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.1000

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 24

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.1000

2019-11-08

2019-12-24

2019-12-26

2020-01-09

Regular

Trade AC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
AC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-24

$0.1

2019-06-17

$0.1

2018-12-24

$0.1

2018-06-15

$0.1

2017-12-26

$0.1

2017-06-23

$0.1

2017-01-09

$0.1

2016-06-10

$0.1

2006-02-02

$1.02

2005-11-03

$0.74

2005-08-03

$0.68

2005-05-05

$0.56

2005-02-03

$0.82

2004-11-04

$0.52

2004-08-04

$0.53

2004-05-06

$0.14

2003-11-06

$0.57

2003-08-06

$0.51

2003-05-07

$0.37

2003-02-06

$0.52

2002-11-06

$0.46

2002-07-31

$0.58

2002-05-09

$0.59

2002-02-07

$0.67

2001-11-07

$0.67

2001-08-02

$0.71

2001-05-10

$0.68

2001-02-09

$0.78

2000-11-09

$0.84

2000-08-03

$0.75

2000-05-04

$0.74

2000-01-28

$0.85

1999-10-26

$0.56

1999-08-05

$0.54

1999-05-13

$0.54

1999-02-11

$0.43

1998-11-12

$0.39

1998-08-06

$0.42

1998-05-07

$0.38

1998-02-12

$0.82

1997-11-18

$0.74

1997-08-12

$0.64

1997-05-09

$0.6

1997-02-21

$0.59

1996-11-06

$0.55

1996-08-13

$0.53

1996-05-16

$0.52

1996-02-13

$0.5

1995-11-02

$0.48

1995-08-01

$0.43

1995-05-09

$0.41

AC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
AC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AC

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

AC Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

AC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

25.99%

0.00%

0years

AC

News
AC

Research
AC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

AC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1000

2019-11-08

2019-12-24

2019-12-26

2020-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2019-05-07

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2018-11-06

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2019-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2018-05-08

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2017-11-06

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2018-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2017-05-02

2017-06-23

2017-06-27

2017-07-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2016-11-09

2017-01-09

2017-01-11

2017-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2016-02-18

2016-06-10

2016-06-14

2016-06-28

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$1.0200

2006-01-25

2006-02-02

2006-02-06

2006-02-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7400

2005-10-26

2005-11-03

2005-11-07

2005-11-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2005-07-26

2005-08-03

2005-08-05

2005-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2005-04-28

2005-05-05

2005-05-09

2005-05-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8200

2005-01-27

2005-02-03

2005-02-07

2005-02-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2004-10-29

2004-11-04

2004-11-08

2004-11-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2004-07-27

2004-08-04

2004-08-06

2004-08-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2004-04-29

2004-05-06

2004-05-10

2004-05-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2004-02-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2003-10-30

2003-11-06

2003-11-10

2003-11-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

Unknown

2003-08-06

2003-08-08

2003-08-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

Unknown

2003-05-07

2003-05-09

2003-05-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2003-01-30

2003-02-06

2003-02-10

2003-02-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2002-10-31

2002-11-06

2002-11-11

2002-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2002-07-23

2002-07-31

2002-08-02

2002-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5900

2002-05-02

2002-05-09

2002-05-13

2002-05-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

2002-01-31

2002-02-07

2002-02-11

2002-02-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

2001-11-01

2001-11-07

2001-11-12

2001-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7100

2001-07-26

2001-08-02

2001-08-06

2001-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2001-04-30

2001-05-10

2001-05-14

2001-05-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2001-02-02

2001-02-09

2001-02-13

2001-02-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

2000-10-27

2000-11-09

2000-11-13

2000-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2000-07-26

2000-08-03

2000-08-07

2000-08-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7400

2000-04-28

2000-05-04

2000-05-08

2000-05-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8500

2000-01-13

2000-01-28

2000-02-01

2000-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

1999-10-18

1999-10-26

1999-10-28

1999-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

1999-07-29

1999-08-05

1999-08-09

1999-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

1999-04-28

1999-05-13

1999-05-17

1999-05-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

1999-02-02

1999-02-11

1999-02-16

1999-02-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

1998-11-03

1998-11-12

1998-11-16

1998-11-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

1998-07-31

1998-08-06

1998-08-10

1998-08-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

1998-04-30

1998-05-07

1998-05-11

1998-05-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8200

1998-02-05

1998-02-12

1998-02-17

1998-02-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7400

1997-11-06

1997-11-18

1997-11-20

1997-11-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

1997-07-31

1997-08-12

1997-08-14

1997-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

1997-04-30

1997-05-09

1997-05-13

1997-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5900

1997-02-07

1997-02-21

1997-02-25

1997-03-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

1996-10-31

1996-11-06

1996-11-11

1996-11-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

1996-08-01

1996-08-13

1996-08-15

1996-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

1996-05-06

1996-05-16

1996-05-20

1996-05-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

1996-02-01

1996-02-13

1996-02-15

1996-02-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

1995-10-24

1995-11-02

1995-11-06

1995-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

1995-07-27

1995-08-01

1995-08-03

1995-08-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

1995-05-04

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

AC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Diversified Investments

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

