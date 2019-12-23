Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Nicholas Financial, Inc.

Stock

NICK

Price as of:

$8.95 -0.08 -0.89%

Industry

Credit Services

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Credit Services /

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NICK)

NICK

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NICK DARS™ Rating

NICK

Daily Snapshot

Price

$8.95

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,261

Open Price

$9.0

Day's Range

$8.95 - $9.0

Previous Close

$9.03

52 week low / high

$7.92 - $10.95

Percent off 52 week high

-18.26%

NICK

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NICK has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade NICK's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
NICK

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NICK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2013-09-18

$0.12

2013-06-19

$0.12

2013-03-20

$0.12

2012-11-28

$0.12

2012-08-28

$0.12

2012-05-25

$0.1

2012-03-09

$0.1

2011-12-09

$0.1

2011-09-09

$0.1

2005-03-04

$0.03333333333333333

2004-08-25

$0.03333333333333333

2004-03-04

$0.03333333333333333

2003-09-04

$0.03333333333333333

NICK's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
NICK

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NICK

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

NICK Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

NICK

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

NICK

News
NICK

Research
NICK

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NICK

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2013

2012

2011

2005

2004

2003

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

NICK

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1200

2013-08-13

2013-09-18

2013-09-20

2013-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-05-07

2013-06-19

2013-06-22

2013-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-02-19

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-11-09

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-08-08

2012-08-28

2012-08-30

2012-09-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-05-02

2012-05-25

2012-05-30

2012-06-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-01-31

2012-03-09

2012-03-13

2012-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-10-27

2011-12-09

2011-12-13

2011-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-08-30

2011-09-09

2011-09-13

2011-09-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0333

2005-02-22

2005-03-04

2005-03-08

2005-03-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0333

2004-08-17

2004-08-25

2004-08-27

2004-09-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0333

2004-02-26

2004-03-04

2004-03-08

2004-03-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0333

2003-08-11

2003-09-04

2003-09-08

2003-09-22

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

NICK

Investor Resources

Learn more about Nicholas Financial, Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

NICK

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Credit Services

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X