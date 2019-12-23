Best Dividend Stocks
Orix Corp. (Japan) ADR (Sponsored)

Stock

IX

Price as of:

$83.61 -0.57 -0.68%

Industry

Credit Services

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Credit Services /

Orix Corp. (Japan) ADR (Sponsored) (IX)

IX

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $11.75

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IX DARS™ Rating

IX

Daily Snapshot

Price

$83.61

Quote Time

Today's Volume

8,163

Open Price

$83.66

Day's Range

$83.31 - $83.72

Previous Close

$84.18

52 week low / high

$67.0 - $85.75

Percent off 52 week high

-2.50%

IX

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IX has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

IX

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2008-03-27

$1.2317604

2006-03-29

$0.3964059

2005-03-29

$0.1843487

2004-03-29

$0.1047674

2003-03-27

$0.094158

2002-03-26

$0.0527644

2001-03-28

$0.0601974

IX's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IX

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IX

Metric

IX Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

IX

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

15.45%

3.74%

2years

IX

IX

IX

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

IX

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.6088

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-30

2019-12-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.1204

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-29

2019-06-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.3263

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-28

2018-12-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.7753

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-29

2018-06-12

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.1941

Unknown

Unknown

2017-09-29

2017-12-11

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.3344

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-31

2017-06-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.0105

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-30

2016-12-09

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.0807

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-31

2016-06-08

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.8895

Unknown

Unknown

2015-09-30

2015-12-09

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.4450

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-30

2015-06-10

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.1212

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-31

2014-06-12

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6475

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-28

2013-06-11

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5741

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-30

2012-06-11

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4921

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-31

2011-06-09

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4041

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-31

2010-06-09

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3614

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-30

2009-06-09

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.2318

Unknown

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-06-10

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5371

Unknown

Unknown

2007-03-30

2007-06-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3964

Unknown

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-06-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1843

Unknown

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-06-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.1048

Unknown

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-06-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0942

Unknown

2003-03-27

2003-03-31

2003-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0528

Unknown

2002-03-26

2002-03-29

2002-07-12

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0602

Unknown

2001-03-28

2001-03-30

2001-07-10

Income

Regular

Annual

IX

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Credit Services

No company description available.

