Mexico Fund, Inc.

Stock

MXF

Price as of:

$14.02 +0.04 +0.29%

Industry

Closed End Fund Foreign

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Foreign /

Mexico Fund, Inc. (MXF)

MXF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

7.24%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.00

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get MXF DARS™ Rating

MXF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$14.02

Quote Time

Today's Volume

69,645

Open Price

$14.0

Day's Range

$13.98 - $14.07

Previous Close

$13.98

52 week low / high

$11.85 - $14.95

Percent off 52 week high

-6.22%

MXF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.2500

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 22

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.2500

2019-12-09

2020-01-22

2020-01-23

2020-01-30

Regular

Trade MXF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

MXF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MXF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-22

$0.25

2019-10-22

$0.25

2019-07-22

$0.25

2019-04-22

$0.25

2019-01-22

$0.25

2018-10-16

$0.25

2018-07-17

$0.15

2018-04-18

$0.15

2018-01-17

$0.13

2017-10-16

$0.13

2017-07-14

$0.13

2017-04-18

$0.13

2017-01-04

$0.1415

2016-10-14

$0.1415

2016-07-12

$0.2831

2016-04-12

$0.2831

2015-12-21

$0.3396

2015-10-08

$0.3396

2015-07-10

$0.566

2015-04-07

$0.566

2014-12-23

$0.7326

2014-10-10

$0.715

2014-07-11

$0.715

2014-04-07

$0.715

2013-12-23

$0.8648

2013-10-07

$0.7703

2013-07-15

$0.7703

2013-04-08

$0.7703

2012-12-21

$0.6262

2012-10-11

$0.596

2012-07-17

$0.596

2012-04-05

$0.596

2011-12-27

$0.8207

2011-10-03

$0.792

2011-07-01

$0.792

2011-04-01

$0.792

2010-12-16

$0.662

2010-10-04

$0.63

2010-07-02

$0.63

2010-04-05

$0.63

2009-12-28

$0.4629

2009-10-15

$0.42

2009-07-10

$0.42

2009-04-16

$0.1

2008-12-16

$1.2388

2008-11-12

$1.13

2008-09-12

$1.13

2007-12-26

$0.0

2007-12-26

$0.6486

2007-12-26

$0.2489

2006-12-27

$0.0792

2006-12-27

$0.3432

2006-12-27

$3.5568

2005-12-19

$0.6248

2005-12-19

$2.0629

2005-12-19

$0.2213

2004-12-28

$0.0926

2004-12-28

$0.0406

2004-12-28

$0.5789

2003-12-11

$0.306

2002-12-19

$0.453

2002-12-19

$1.34

2001-12-26

$0.1207

2001-12-26

$0.1167

2001-11-14

$2.30838

2001-11-14

$0.24162

2001-06-27

$0.1135

2001-06-27

$0.00309

2000-12-27

$0.05

2000-09-27

$0.077

2000-06-28

$0.085

1999-12-22

$0.0154

1999-09-28

$0.175

1998-12-29

$0.269

1998-09-28

$0.12

1998-06-26

$0.11

1997-09-26

$0.24

1997-06-26

$0.12

1996-12-26

$0.04

MXF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

MXF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MXF

Metric

MXF Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

MXF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

12.21%

47.06%

1years

MXF

MXF

MXF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MXF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

MXF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2500

2019-12-09

2020-01-22

2020-01-23

2020-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-09-16

2019-10-22

2019-10-23

2019-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-06-10

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-03-13

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-12-10

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-09-24

2018-10-16

2018-10-17

2018-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-06-11

2018-07-17

2018-07-18

2018-07-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-03-07

2018-04-18

2018-04-19

2018-04-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-12-04

2018-01-17

2018-01-18

2018-01-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-09-25

2017-10-16

2017-10-17

2017-10-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-06-05

2017-07-14

2017-07-18

2017-07-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-03-08

2017-04-18

2017-04-20

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1415

2016-12-05

2017-01-04

2017-01-06

2017-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1415

2016-09-13

2016-10-14

2016-10-18

2016-10-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2831

2016-06-06

2016-07-12

2016-07-14

2016-07-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2831

2016-03-17

2016-04-12

2016-04-14

2016-04-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3396

2015-12-07

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2016-01-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3396

2015-09-21

2015-10-08

2015-10-13

2015-10-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5660

2015-05-21

2015-07-10

2015-07-14

2015-07-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5660

2015-03-09

2015-04-07

2015-04-09

2015-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7326

2014-12-08

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2015-01-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7150

2014-09-08

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-10-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7150

2014-05-21

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-07-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7150

2014-03-21

2014-04-07

2014-04-09

2014-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8648

2013-12-16

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2014-01-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7703

2013-09-30

2013-10-07

2013-10-09

2013-10-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7703

2013-06-04

2013-07-15

2013-07-17

2013-07-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7703

2013-03-13

2013-04-08

2013-04-10

2013-04-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6262

2012-12-04

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2013-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5960

2012-09-24

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5960

2012-06-06

2012-07-17

2012-07-19

2012-07-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5960

2012-03-08

2012-04-05

2012-04-10

2012-04-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8207

2011-12-06

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

2012-01-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7920

2011-08-31

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7920

2011-06-07

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7920

2011-03-10

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-04-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6620

2010-12-08

2010-12-16

2010-12-20

2011-01-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2010-09-23

2010-10-04

2010-10-06

2010-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2010-06-09

2010-07-02

2010-07-07

2010-07-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2010-03-10

2010-04-05

2010-04-07

2010-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4629

2009-12-07

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

2010-01-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2009-09-30

2009-10-15

2009-10-19

2009-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2009-07-01

2009-07-10

2009-07-14

2009-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-03-09

2009-04-16

2009-04-20

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2388

2008-12-08

2008-12-16

2008-12-18

2009-01-05

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.1300

2008-09-22

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-11-25

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.1300

2008-09-04

2008-09-12

2008-09-15

2008-09-24

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2489

2007-12-11

2007-12-26

2007-12-28

2008-01-22

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.6486

2007-12-11

2007-12-26

2007-12-28

2008-01-22

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0000

2007-12-11

2007-12-26

2007-12-28

2008-01-22

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$3.5568

2006-12-07

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-23

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.3432

2006-12-07

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-23

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0792

2006-12-07

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-23

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.2213

2005-12-07

2005-12-19

2005-12-21

2006-01-23

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$2.0629

2005-12-07

2005-12-19

2005-12-21

2006-01-23

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.6248

2005-12-07

2005-12-19

2005-12-21

2006-01-23

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5789

2004-12-15

2004-12-28

2004-12-30

2005-01-14

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0406

2004-12-15

2004-12-28

2004-12-30

2005-01-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0926

2004-12-15

2004-12-28

2004-12-30

2005-01-14

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2004-01-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3060

2003-12-05

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2004-01-15

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$1.3400

2002-12-13

2002-12-19

2002-12-23

2003-01-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.4530

2002-12-13

2002-12-19

2002-12-23

2003-01-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1167

2001-12-18

2001-12-26

2001-12-28

2002-01-15

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.1207

2001-12-18

2001-12-26

2001-12-28

2002-01-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2416

2001-11-08

2001-11-14

2001-11-16

2002-01-02

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$2.3084

2001-11-08

2001-11-14

2001-11-16

2002-01-02

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2001-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0031

2001-06-21

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

2001-07-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1135

2001-06-21

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

2001-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2001-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-12-18

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0770

2000-09-12

2000-09-27

2000-09-29

2000-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2000-06-15

2000-06-28

2000-06-30

2000-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0154

1999-12-17

1999-12-22

1999-12-27

2000-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

1999-09-10

1999-09-28

1999-09-30

1999-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2690

1998-12-22

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1998-09-10

1998-09-28

1998-09-30

1998-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1998-06-17

1998-06-26

1998-06-30

1998-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

1997-09-09

1997-09-26

1997-09-30

1997-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1997-06-18

1997-06-26

1997-06-30

1997-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

1997-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1996-12-04

1996-12-26

1996-12-30

1997-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

MXF

Investor Resources

Learn more about Mexico Fund, Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

MXF

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Foreign

No company description available.

