Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Inc

Stock

LOR

Price as of:

$9.68 -0.07 -0.72%

Industry

Closed End Fund Foreign

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Inc(LOR) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Inc by scrolling below.
Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Inc (LOR)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

7.19%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.70

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Daily Snapshot

Price

$9.68

Quote Time

Today's Volume

47,900

Open Price

$9.73

Day's Range

$9.62 - $9.73

Previous Close

$9.75

52 week low / high

$8.1 - $10.16

Percent off 52 week high

-4.72%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

LOR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade LOR's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast LOR's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-08

$0.05799

2019-10-10

$0.05799

2019-09-11

$0.05799

2019-08-09

$0.05799

2019-07-11

$0.05799

2019-06-11

$0.05799

2019-05-10

$0.05799

2019-04-11

$0.05799

2019-03-11

$0.05799

2019-02-11

$0.05799

2019-01-10

$0.05799

2018-12-11

$0.07409

2018-11-08

$0.07409

2018-10-11

$0.07409

2018-09-11

$0.07409

2018-08-10

$0.07409

2018-07-11

$0.07409

2018-06-11

$0.07409

2018-05-10

$0.07409

2018-04-11

$0.07409

2018-03-09

$0.07409

2018-02-09

$0.07409

2018-01-11

$0.07409

2017-12-11

$0.06045

2017-11-10

$0.06045

2017-10-11

$0.06045

2017-09-11

$0.06045

2017-08-09

$0.06045

2017-07-10

$0.06045

2017-06-08

$0.06045

2017-05-10

$0.06045

2017-04-10

$0.06045

2017-03-09

$0.06045

2017-02-09

$0.06045

2017-01-10

$0.06045

2016-12-08

$0.05737

2016-11-08

$0.05737

2016-10-11

$0.05737

2016-09-08

$0.05737

2016-08-10

$0.05737

2016-07-08

$0.05737

2016-06-08

$0.05737

2016-05-10

$0.05737

2016-04-08

$0.05737

2016-03-09

$0.05737

2016-02-10

$0.05737

2016-01-08

$0.05737

2015-12-09

$0.07649

2015-11-06

$0.07649

2015-10-07

$0.07649

2015-09-09

$0.07649

2015-08-10

$0.07649

2015-07-09

$0.07649

2015-06-10

$0.07649

2015-05-08

$0.07649

2015-04-08

$0.07649

2015-03-10

$0.07649

2015-02-10

$0.07649

2015-01-08

$0.07649

2014-12-10

$0.08618

2014-11-12

$0.08618

2014-10-08

$0.08618

2014-09-10

$0.08618

2014-08-08

$0.08618

2014-07-09

$0.08618

2014-06-10

$0.08618

2014-05-08

$0.08618

2014-04-09

$0.08618

2014-03-10

$0.08618

2014-02-10

$0.08618

2014-01-09

$0.08618

2013-12-10

$0.07822

2013-11-12

$0.07822

2013-10-09

$0.07822

2013-09-10

$0.07822

2013-08-08

$0.07822

2013-07-10

$0.07822

2013-06-10

$0.07822

2013-05-08

$0.07822

2013-04-10

$0.07822

2013-03-08

$0.07822

2013-02-08

$0.07822

2013-01-09

$0.07822

2012-12-10

$0.06635

2012-11-07

$0.06635

2012-10-10

$0.06635

2012-09-10

$0.06635

2012-08-09

$0.06635

2012-07-10

$0.06635

2012-06-08

$0.06635

2012-05-09

$0.06635

2012-04-10

$0.06635

2012-03-08

$0.06635

2012-02-09

$0.06635

2012-01-10

$0.06635

2011-12-08

$0.0753

2011-11-08

$0.0753

2011-10-11

$0.0753

2011-09-08

$0.0753

2011-08-10

$0.0753

2011-07-08

$0.0753

2011-06-09

$0.0753

2011-05-10

$0.0753

2011-04-08

$0.0753

2011-03-09

$0.0753

2011-02-09

$0.0753

2011-01-10

$0.0753

2010-12-09

$0.07063

2010-11-09

$0.07063

2010-10-07

$0.07063

2010-09-09

$0.07063

2010-08-10

$0.07063

2010-07-08

$0.07063

2010-06-09

$0.07063

2010-05-10

$0.07063

2010-04-08

$0.07063

2010-03-10

$0.07063

2010-02-09

$0.07063

2010-01-08

$0.07063

2009-12-09

$0.0467

2009-11-06

$0.0467

2009-10-07

$0.0467

2009-09-09

$0.0467

2009-08-10

$0.0467

2009-07-09

$0.0467

2009-06-10

$0.0467

2009-05-08

$0.0467

2009-04-08

$0.0467

2009-03-10

$0.1167

2009-02-09

$0.1167

2009-01-08

$0.1167

2008-12-08

$0.1167

2008-12-08

$0.08

2008-11-06

$0.1167

2008-10-08

$0.1167

2008-09-10

$0.0448

2008-09-10

$0.1493

2008-09-10

$0.2906

2008-08-08

$0.1167

2008-07-09

$0.1167

2008-06-10

$0.1167

2008-05-08

$0.1167

2008-04-09

$0.1167

2008-03-10

$0.1167

2008-02-07

$0.1167

2008-01-09

$0.1167

2007-12-12

$0.9426

2007-12-12

$0.8576

2007-12-12

$0.1167

2007-11-08

$0.1167

2007-10-10

$0.1167

2007-09-10

$0.5108

2007-09-10

$0.1167

2007-09-10

$0.3528

2007-09-10

$0.0889

2007-08-09

$0.1167

2007-07-10

$0.1167

2007-06-08

$0.1167

2007-05-09

$0.1167

2007-04-10

$0.1167

2007-03-08

$0.1167

2007-02-08

$0.1167

2007-01-10

$0.1167

2006-12-13

$0.1167

2006-12-13

$1.615

2006-11-09

$0.1167

2006-10-10

$0.1167

2006-09-12

$0.1167

2006-09-12

$0.0007

2006-09-12

$0.159

2006-08-09

$0.1167

2006-07-10

$0.1167

2006-06-08

$0.1167

2006-05-10

$0.1167

2006-04-10

$0.1167

2006-03-09

$0.1167

2006-02-09

$0.1167

2006-01-10

$0.1167

2005-12-08

$0.1167

2005-11-08

$0.1167

2005-10-07

$0.1167

2005-09-08

$0.1167

1996-02-26

$0.08

1995-11-28

$0.08

1995-08-28

$0.16

LOR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for LOR

Metric

LOR Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.36%

-21.73%

2years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

1996

1995

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0580

2019-10-18

2019-11-08

2019-11-12

2019-11-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2019-09-13

2019-10-10

2019-10-11

2019-10-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2019-08-16

2019-09-11

2019-09-12

2019-09-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2019-07-15

2019-08-09

2019-08-12

2019-08-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2019-06-14

2019-07-11

2019-07-12

2019-07-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2019-05-15

2019-06-11

2019-06-12

2019-06-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2019-04-16

2019-05-10

2019-05-13

2019-05-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2019-03-15

2019-04-11

2019-04-12

2019-04-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2019-02-15

2019-03-11

2019-03-12

2019-03-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2019-01-15

2019-02-11

2019-02-12

2019-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2019-01-02

2019-01-10

2019-01-11

2019-01-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0741

2018-11-15

2018-12-11

2018-12-12

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0741

2018-10-17

2018-11-08

2018-11-09

2018-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0741

2018-09-14

2018-10-11

2018-10-12

2018-10-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0741

2018-08-15

2018-09-11

2018-09-12

2018-09-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0741

2018-07-16

2018-08-10

2018-08-13

2018-08-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0741

2018-06-15

2018-07-11

2018-07-12

2018-07-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0741

2018-05-15

2018-06-11

2018-06-12

2018-06-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0741

2018-04-16

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-05-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0741

2018-03-21

2018-04-11

2018-04-12

2018-04-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0741

2018-02-15

2018-03-09

2018-03-12

2018-03-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0741

2018-01-16

2018-02-09

2018-02-12

2018-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0741

2017-12-15

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-01-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2017-11-21

2017-12-11

2017-12-12

2017-12-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2017-10-17

2017-11-10

2017-11-13

2017-11-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2017-09-15

2017-10-11

2017-10-12

2017-10-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2017-08-15

2017-09-11

2017-09-12

2017-09-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2017-07-18

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-08-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2017-06-15

2017-07-10

2017-07-12

2017-07-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2017-05-16

2017-06-08

2017-06-12

2017-06-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2017-04-18

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-05-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2017-03-17

2017-04-10

2017-04-12

2017-04-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2017-02-15

2017-03-09

2017-03-13

2017-03-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2017-01-17

2017-02-09

2017-02-13

2017-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2017-01-03

2017-01-10

2017-01-12

2017-01-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0574

2016-11-15

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0574

2016-10-18

2016-11-08

2016-11-10

2016-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0574

2016-09-16

2016-10-11

2016-10-13

2016-10-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0574

2016-08-15

2016-09-08

2016-09-12

2016-09-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0574

2016-07-18

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

2016-08-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0574

2016-06-15

2016-07-08

2016-07-12

2016-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0574

2016-05-17

2016-06-08

2016-06-10

2016-06-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0574

2016-04-15

2016-05-10

2016-05-12

2016-05-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0574

2016-03-17

2016-04-08

2016-04-12

2016-04-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0574

2016-02-16

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-03-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0574

2016-01-20

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0574

2015-12-15

2016-01-08

2016-01-12

2016-01-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2015-11-18

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2015-12-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2015-10-15

2015-11-06

2015-11-10

2015-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2015-09-16

2015-10-07

2015-10-09

2015-10-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2015-08-17

2015-09-09

2015-09-11

2015-09-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2015-07-17

2015-08-10

2015-08-12

2015-08-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2015-06-15

2015-07-09

2015-07-13

2015-07-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2015-05-28

2015-06-10

2015-06-12

2015-06-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2015-04-21

2015-05-08

2015-05-12

2015-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2015-03-30

2015-04-08

2015-04-10

2015-04-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2015-02-23

2015-03-10

2015-03-12

2015-03-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2015-01-20

2015-02-10

2015-02-12

2015-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2015-01-02

2015-01-08

2015-01-12

2015-01-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0862

2014-11-17

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2014-12-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0862

2014-10-15

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0862

2014-09-15

2014-10-08

2014-10-10

2014-10-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0862

2014-08-18

2014-09-10

2014-09-12

2014-09-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0862

2014-07-15

2014-08-08

2014-08-12

2014-08-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0862

2014-06-16

2014-07-09

2014-07-11

2014-07-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0862

2014-05-19

2014-06-10

2014-06-12

2014-06-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0862

2014-04-21

2014-05-08

2014-05-12

2014-05-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0862

2014-03-14

2014-04-09

2014-04-11

2014-04-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0862

2014-02-20

2014-03-10

2014-03-12

2014-03-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0862

2014-01-15

2014-02-10

2014-02-12

2014-02-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0862

2014-01-02

2014-01-09

2014-01-13

2014-01-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0782

2013-11-18

2013-12-10

2013-12-12

2013-12-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0782

2013-10-28

2013-11-12

2013-11-14

2013-11-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0782

2013-09-18

2013-10-09

2013-10-11

2013-10-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0782

2013-08-15

2013-09-10

2013-09-12

2013-09-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0782

2013-07-16

2013-08-08

2013-08-12

2013-08-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0782

2013-06-14

2013-07-10

2013-07-12

2013-07-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0782

2013-05-15

2013-06-10

2013-06-12

2013-06-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0782

2013-04-22

2013-05-08

2013-05-10

2013-05-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0782

2013-03-20

2013-04-10

2013-04-12

2013-04-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0782

2013-02-20

2013-03-08

2013-03-12

2013-03-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0782

2013-01-15

2013-02-08

2013-02-12

2013-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0782

2013-01-02

2013-01-09

2013-01-11

2013-01-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0664

2012-11-15

2012-12-10

2012-12-12

2012-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0664

2012-10-15

2012-11-07

2012-11-12

2012-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0664

2012-09-21

2012-10-10

2012-10-12

2012-10-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0664

2012-08-15

2012-09-10

2012-09-12

2012-09-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0664

2012-07-16

2012-08-09

2012-08-13

2012-08-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0664

2012-06-15

2012-07-10

2012-07-12

2012-07-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0664

2012-05-15

2012-06-08

2012-06-12

2012-06-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0664

2012-04-16

2012-05-09

2012-05-11

2012-05-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0664

2012-03-15

2012-04-10

2012-04-12

2012-04-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0664

2012-02-17

2012-03-08

2012-03-12

2012-03-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0664

2012-01-13

2012-02-09

2012-02-13

2012-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0664

2012-01-04

2012-01-10

2012-01-12

2012-01-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0753

2011-11-15

2011-12-08

2011-12-12

2011-12-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0753

2011-10-17

2011-11-08

2011-11-10

2011-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0753

2011-09-15

2011-10-11

2011-10-13

2011-10-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0753

2011-08-17

2011-09-08

2011-09-12

2011-09-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0753

2011-07-15

2011-08-10

2011-08-12

2011-08-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0753

2011-06-15

2011-07-08

2011-07-12

2011-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0753

2011-05-20

2011-06-09

2011-06-13

2011-06-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0753

2011-04-15

2011-05-10

2011-05-12

2011-05-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0753

2011-03-15

2011-04-08

2011-04-12

2011-04-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0753

2011-02-15

2011-03-09

2011-03-11

2011-03-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0753

2011-01-14

2011-02-09

2011-02-11

2011-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0753

2011-01-03

2011-01-10

2011-01-12

2011-01-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0706

2010-11-15

2010-12-09

2010-12-13

2010-12-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0706

2010-10-15

2010-11-09

2010-11-12

2010-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0706

2010-09-16

2010-10-07

2010-10-12

2010-10-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0706

2010-08-16

2010-09-09

2010-09-13

2010-09-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0706

2010-07-15

2010-08-10

2010-08-12

2010-08-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0706

2010-06-15

2010-07-08

2010-07-12

2010-07-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0706

2010-05-14

2010-06-09

2010-06-11

2010-06-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0706

2010-04-20

2010-05-10

2010-05-12

2010-05-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0706

2010-03-24

2010-04-08

2010-04-12

2010-04-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0706

2010-02-18

2010-03-10

2010-03-12

2010-03-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0706

2010-01-20

2010-02-09

2010-02-11

2010-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0706

2009-12-16

2010-01-08

2010-01-12

2010-01-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0467

2009-11-18

2009-12-09

2009-12-11

2009-12-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0467

2009-10-15

2009-11-06

2009-11-10

2009-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0467

2009-09-15

2009-10-07

2009-10-09

2009-10-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0467

2009-08-21

2009-09-09

2009-09-11

2009-09-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0467

2009-07-15

2009-08-10

2009-08-12

2009-08-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0467

2009-06-15

2009-07-09

2009-07-13

2009-07-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0467

2009-05-18

2009-06-10

2009-06-12

2009-06-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0467

2009-04-20

2009-05-08

2009-05-12

2009-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0467

2009-03-17

2009-04-08

2009-04-13

2009-04-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2009-02-18

2009-03-10

2009-03-12

2009-03-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2009-01-16

2009-02-09

2009-02-11

2009-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2008-12-15

2009-01-08

2009-01-12

2009-01-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2008-11-20

2008-12-08

2008-12-10

2008-12-23

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.1167

2008-11-20

2008-12-08

2008-12-10

2008-12-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2008-10-17

2008-11-06

2008-11-10

2008-11-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2008-09-24

2008-10-08

2008-10-10

2008-10-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-09-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2906

2008-08-25

2008-09-10

2008-09-12

2008-09-23

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1493

2008-08-25

2008-09-10

2008-09-12

2008-09-23

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0448

2008-08-25

2008-09-10

2008-09-12

2008-09-23

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.1167

2008-07-15

2008-08-08

2008-08-12

2008-08-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2008-06-13

2008-07-09

2008-07-11

2008-07-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2008-05-15

2008-06-10

2008-06-12

2008-06-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2008-04-15

2008-05-08

2008-05-12

2008-05-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2008-03-17

2008-04-09

2008-04-11

2008-04-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2008-02-19

2008-03-10

2008-03-12

2008-03-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2008-01-15

2008-02-07

2008-02-11

2008-02-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2007-12-18

2008-01-09

2008-01-11

2008-01-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2007-11-21

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.8576

2007-11-21

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-21

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.9426

2007-11-21

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-21

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2007-10-15

2007-11-08

2007-11-13

2007-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2007-09-17

2007-10-10

2007-10-12

2007-10-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0889

2007-08-27

2007-09-10

2007-09-12

2007-09-24

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.3528

2007-08-27

2007-09-10

2007-09-12

2007-09-24

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2007-08-27

2007-09-10

2007-09-12

2007-09-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5108

2007-08-27

2007-09-10

2007-09-12

2007-09-24

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2007-07-16

2007-08-09

2007-08-13

2007-08-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2007-06-18

2007-07-10

2007-07-12

2007-07-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2007-05-15

2007-06-08

2007-06-12

2007-06-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2007-04-16

2007-05-09

2007-05-11

2007-05-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2007-03-15

2007-04-10

2007-04-12

2007-04-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2007-02-16

2007-03-08

2007-03-12

2007-03-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2007-01-22

2007-02-08

2007-02-12

2007-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2006-12-15

2007-01-10

2007-01-12

2007-01-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$1.6150

2006-11-27

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-22

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2006-11-27

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2006-10-19

2006-11-09

2006-11-13

2006-11-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2006-09-18

2006-10-10

2006-10-12

2006-10-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1590

2006-08-24

2006-09-12

2006-09-14

2006-09-25

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0007

2006-08-24

2006-09-12

2006-09-14

2006-09-25

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2006-08-24

2006-09-12

2006-09-14

2006-09-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2006-07-14

2006-08-09

2006-08-11

2006-08-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2006-06-14

2006-07-10

2006-07-12

2006-07-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2006-05-16

2006-06-08

2006-06-12

2006-06-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2006-04-19

2006-05-10

2006-05-12

2006-05-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2006-03-17

2006-04-10

2006-04-12

2006-04-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2006-02-10

2006-03-09

2006-03-13

2006-03-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2006-01-18

2006-02-09

2006-02-13

2006-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2005-12-15

2006-01-10

2006-01-12

2006-01-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2005-11-22

2005-12-08

2005-12-12

2005-12-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2005-10-17

2005-11-08

2005-11-10

2005-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2005-09-14

2005-10-07

2005-10-12

2005-10-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2005-08-12

2005-09-08

2005-09-12

2005-09-23

Initial

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

1996-04-22

1996-05-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1995-12-12

1996-02-26

1996-02-28

1996-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1995-09-12

1995-11-28

1995-11-30

1995-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

1995-07-25

1995-08-28

1995-08-30

1995-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

Investor Resources

Learn more about Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Inc on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

LOR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Foreign

No company description available.

