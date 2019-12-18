This table allows you to know how fast JOF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-17 $0.2703 2019-12-17 $0.3464 2019-12-17 $0.1259 2018-12-14 $1.4044 2018-12-14 $0.2126 2018-12-14 $0.0926 2017-12-14 $0.5515 2017-12-14 $1.2372 2017-12-14 $0.0878 2016-12-15 $0.3462 2016-12-15 $0.5331 2016-12-15 $0.0568 2015-12-17 $0.5677 2015-12-17 $0.1669 2015-12-17 $0.1429 2014-12-18 $0.1194 2014-12-18 $0.0131 2013-12-19 $0.199 2012-11-27 $0.08102 2011-12-20 $0.0355 2010-12-21 $0.0796 2009-12-21 $0.0532 2008-12-18 $0.114 2007-12-26 $0.0035 2006-12-20 $0.3697 2006-12-20 $0.4417