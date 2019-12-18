Best Dividend Stocks
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc

Stock

JOF

Price as of:

$8.77 +0.01 +0.11%

Industry

Closed End Fund Foreign

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc (JOF)

JOF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.44%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.13

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get JOF DARS™ Rating

JOF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$8.77

Quote Time

Today's Volume

12,526

Open Price

$8.73

Day's Range

$8.73 - $8.77

Previous Close

$8.76

52 week low / high

$7.95 - $9.58

Percent off 52 week high

-8.46%

JOF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

JOF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade JOF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best dividend capture stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

JOF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast JOF's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-17

$0.2703

2019-12-17

$0.3464

2019-12-17

$0.1259

2018-12-14

$1.4044

2018-12-14

$0.2126

2018-12-14

$0.0926

2017-12-14

$0.5515

2017-12-14

$1.2372

2017-12-14

$0.0878

2016-12-15

$0.3462

2016-12-15

$0.5331

2016-12-15

$0.0568

2015-12-17

$0.5677

2015-12-17

$0.1669

2015-12-17

$0.1429

2014-12-18

$0.1194

2014-12-18

$0.0131

2013-12-19

$0.199

2012-11-27

$0.08102

2011-12-20

$0.0355

2010-12-21

$0.0796

2009-12-21

$0.0532

2008-12-18

$0.114

2007-12-26

$0.0035

2006-12-20

$0.3697

2006-12-20

$0.4417

JOF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

JOF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for JOF

Metric

JOF Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

JOF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-48.76%

-92.64%

0years

JOF

News
JOF

Research
JOF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

JOF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

JOF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1259

2019-12-06

2019-12-17

2019-12-18

2019-12-27

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.3464

2019-12-06

2019-12-17

2019-12-18

2019-12-27

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.2703

2019-12-06

2019-12-17

2019-12-18

2019-12-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0926

2018-12-07

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2126

2018-12-07

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-27

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$1.4044

2018-12-07

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-27

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0878

2017-12-06

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-21

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$1.2372

2017-12-06

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-21

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.5515

2017-12-06

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-21

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0568

2016-12-08

2016-12-15

2016-12-19

2016-12-23

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.5331

2016-12-08

2016-12-15

2016-12-19

2016-12-23

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.3462

2016-12-08

2016-12-15

2016-12-19

2016-12-23

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1429

2015-12-09

2015-12-17

2015-12-21

2015-12-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.1669

2015-12-09

2015-12-17

2015-12-21

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5677

2015-12-09

2015-12-17

2015-12-21

2015-12-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0131

2014-12-11

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2014-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.1194

2014-12-11

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2014-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1990

2013-12-13

2013-12-19

2013-12-23

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0810

2012-11-19

2012-11-27

2012-11-29

2012-12-06

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0355

2011-12-12

2011-12-20

2011-12-22

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0796

2010-12-16

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0532

2009-12-17

2009-12-21

2009-12-23

2009-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1140

2008-12-17

2008-12-18

2008-12-22

2008-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0035

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-28

2008-01-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4417

Unknown

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.3697

Unknown

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

JOF

Investor Resources

Learn more about Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

JOF

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Foreign

No company description available.

X