Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

ING Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund

Stock

IGD

Price as of:

$6.25 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Closed End Fund Foreign

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Foreign /

ING Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD)

IGD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

7.68%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.48

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IGD DARS™ Rating

IGD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$6.25

Quote Time

Today's Volume

290,345

Open Price

$6.25

Day's Range

$6.22 - $6.26

Previous Close

$6.25

52 week low / high

$5.56 - $6.7

Percent off 52 week high

-6.72%

IGD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0400

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0400

2019-12-16

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Regular

Trade IGD's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
IGD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IGD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.04

2019-12-02

$0.04

2019-11-01

$0.04

2019-10-01

$0.04

2019-09-03

$0.061

2019-08-01

$0.061

2019-07-01

$0.061

2019-06-03

$0.061

2019-05-01

$0.061

2019-04-01

$0.061

2019-03-01

$0.061

2019-02-01

$0.061

2018-12-28

$0.061

2018-12-03

$0.061

2018-11-01

$0.061

2018-10-01

$0.061

2018-09-04

$0.061

2018-08-01

$0.061

2018-07-02

$0.061

2018-06-01

$0.061

2018-05-01

$0.061

2018-04-02

$0.061

2018-03-01

$0.061

2018-02-01

$0.061

2017-12-28

$0.061

2017-12-01

$0.061

2017-11-01

$0.061

2017-10-03

$0.061

2017-09-01

$0.061

2017-08-01

$0.061

2017-07-03

$0.061

2017-06-01

$0.061

2017-05-01

$0.061

2017-04-03

$0.061

2017-03-01

$0.061

2017-02-01

$0.061

2016-12-28

$0.061

2016-12-01

$0.076

2016-11-01

$0.076

2016-10-03

$0.076

2016-09-01

$0.076

2016-08-01

$0.076

2016-07-01

$0.076

2016-06-01

$0.076

2016-05-02

$0.076

2016-04-01

$0.076

2016-03-01

$0.076

2016-02-01

$0.076

2015-12-29

$0.076

2015-12-01

$0.076

2015-11-02

$0.076

2015-10-01

$0.076

2015-09-01

$0.076

2015-08-03

$0.076

2015-07-01

$0.076

2015-06-01

$0.076

2015-05-01

$0.076

2015-04-01

$0.076

2015-03-02

$0.076

2015-02-02

$0.076

2014-12-29

$0.076

2014-12-01

$0.076

2014-11-03

$0.076

2014-10-01

$0.076

2014-09-02

$0.076

2014-08-01

$0.076

2014-07-01

$0.076

2014-06-02

$0.076

2014-05-01

$0.076

2014-04-01

$0.076

2014-03-03

$0.076

2014-02-03

$0.076

2013-12-27

$0.076

2013-12-02

$0.076

2013-11-01

$0.076

2013-10-01

$0.076

2013-09-03

$0.084

2013-08-01

$0.084

2013-07-01

$0.084

2013-06-03

$0.084

2013-05-01

$0.084

2013-04-01

$0.084

2013-03-01

$0.084

2013-02-01

$0.084

2012-12-27

$0.084

2012-12-03

$0.084

2012-11-01

$0.084

2012-10-01

$0.084

2012-09-04

$0.093

2012-08-01

$0.093

2012-07-02

$0.093

2012-06-01

$0.093

2012-05-01

$0.093

2012-04-02

$0.093

2012-03-01

$0.093

2012-02-01

$0.093

2011-12-28

$0.093

2011-12-01

$0.1

2011-11-01

$0.1

2011-10-03

$0.1

2011-09-01

$0.1

2011-08-01

$0.1

2011-07-01

$0.1

2011-06-01

$0.1

2011-05-02

$0.1

2011-04-01

$0.1

2011-03-01

$0.1

2011-02-01

$0.1

2010-12-29

$0.1

2010-12-01

$0.1

2010-11-01

$0.1

2010-10-01

$0.1

2010-09-01

$0.1

2010-08-02

$0.1

2010-07-01

$0.1

2010-06-01

$0.125

2010-05-03

$0.125

2010-04-01

$0.125

2010-03-01

$0.125

2010-02-01

$0.125

2009-12-29

$0.125

2009-12-01

$0.125

2009-11-02

$0.156

2009-10-01

$0.156

2009-09-01

$0.156

2009-08-03

$0.156

2009-06-30

$0.156

2009-06-01

$0.156

2009-05-01

$0.156

2009-04-01

$0.156

2009-03-02

$0.156

2009-02-02

$0.156

2008-12-29

$0.156

2008-12-01

$0.156

2008-11-03

$0.156

2008-10-01

$0.156

2008-09-02

$0.156

2008-08-01

$0.156

2008-07-01

$0.156

2008-06-02

$0.156

2008-05-01

$0.156

2008-04-01

$0.156

2008-03-03

$0.156

2008-02-01

$0.156

2007-12-27

$0.156

2007-12-27

$0.197

2007-12-03

$0.156

2007-11-01

$0.156

2007-10-01

$0.156

2007-09-04

$0.156

2007-08-01

$0.156

2007-07-02

$0.156

2007-06-01

$0.156

2007-05-01

$0.156

2007-04-02

$0.156

2007-03-01

$0.156

2007-02-01

$0.156

2006-12-27

$0.156

2006-12-01

$0.156

2006-11-01

$0.156

2006-10-02

$0.156

2006-09-01

$0.156

2006-08-01

$0.156

2006-07-03

$0.156

2006-06-01

$0.156

2006-05-01

$0.156

2006-04-03

$0.156

2006-03-01

$0.156

2006-02-01

$0.156

2005-12-28

$0.156

2005-12-01

$0.156

2005-11-01

$0.156

2005-10-03

$0.156

2005-09-01

$0.156

2005-08-01

$0.156

2005-07-01

$0.156

2005-06-01

$0.156

IGD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
IGD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IGD

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

IGD Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

IGD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-18.81%

-34.43%

0years

IGD

News
IGD

Research
IGD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IGD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

IGD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0400

2019-12-16

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2019-11-15

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2019-10-15

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2019-09-23

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2019-08-15

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2019-07-15

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2019-06-17

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2019-05-15

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2019-04-15

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2019-03-20

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-12-17

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-11-15

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-09-17

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-08-15

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-07-16

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-04-16

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-01-16

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2017-12-15

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2017-10-16

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2017-09-15

2017-10-03

2017-10-04

2017-10-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2017-07-17

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2017-05-15

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2017-04-17

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2017-01-17

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2016-12-15

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2016-11-15

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2016-10-17

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2016-07-15

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2016-05-16

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2016-04-15

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2016-02-16

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2016-01-15

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2015-12-15

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2015-11-16

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2015-10-15

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2015-08-17

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2015-07-15

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2015-04-15

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2015-03-16

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2015-02-17

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2015-01-15

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2014-12-15

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2014-11-17

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2014-10-15

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2014-08-15

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2014-07-15

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2014-06-16

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2014-05-15

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2014-04-15

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2014-03-17

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2014-02-18

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2014-01-15

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2013-12-16

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2013-11-15

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2013-10-15

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2013-09-13

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2013-08-15

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2013-07-15

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2013-06-17

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2013-05-15

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2013-04-15

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2013-01-15

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2012-12-17

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2012-10-16

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2012-09-12

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2012-08-15

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2012-07-16

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2012-05-21

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2012-04-16

2012-05-01

2012-05-03

2012-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2012-02-17

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2012-01-18

2012-02-01

2012-02-03

2012-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2011-12-15

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-11-15

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-10-17

2011-11-01

2011-11-03

2011-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-08-15

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-07-15

2011-08-01

2011-08-03

2011-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-05-16

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-04-15

2011-05-02

2011-05-04

2011-05-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-02-15

2011-03-01

2011-03-03

2011-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-01-18

2011-02-01

2011-02-03

2011-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2010-12-15

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2010-11-15

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2010-10-15

2010-11-01

2010-11-03

2010-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

2010-10-05

2010-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2010-08-16

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2010-07-15

2010-08-02

2010-08-04

2010-08-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

2010-07-06

2010-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2010-05-17

2010-06-01

2010-06-03

2010-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2010-04-15

2010-05-03

2010-05-05

2010-05-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

2010-04-06

2010-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2010-02-16

2010-03-01

2010-03-03

2010-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2010-01-15

2010-02-01

2010-02-03

2010-02-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2009-12-15

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2009-11-16

2009-12-01

2009-12-03

2009-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2009-10-15

2009-11-02

2009-11-04

2009-11-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2009-09-21

2009-10-01

2009-10-05

2009-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2009-08-17

2009-09-01

2009-09-03

2009-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2009-07-15

2009-08-03

2009-08-05

2009-08-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2009-06-15

2009-06-30

2009-07-02

2009-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2009-05-15

2009-06-01

2009-06-03

2009-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2009-04-15

2009-05-01

2009-05-05

2009-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2009-03-16

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2009-02-17

2009-03-02

2009-03-04

2009-03-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2009-01-15

2009-02-02

2009-02-04

2009-02-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2008-12-19

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2008-11-17

2008-12-01

2008-12-03

2008-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2008-10-15

2008-11-03

2008-11-05

2008-11-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2008-09-15

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2008-08-15

2008-09-02

2008-09-04

2008-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2008-07-15

2008-08-01

2008-08-05

2008-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2008-06-16

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2008-05-15

2008-06-02

2008-06-04

2008-06-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2008-04-15

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2008-03-17

2008-04-01

2008-04-03

2008-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2008-02-15

2008-03-03

2008-03-05

2008-03-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2008-01-15

2008-02-01

2008-02-05

2008-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1970

2007-12-17

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-15

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2007-12-17

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2007-11-16

2007-12-03

2007-12-05

2007-12-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2007-10-15

2007-11-01

2007-11-05

2007-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2007-09-17

2007-10-01

2007-10-03

2007-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2007-08-15

2007-09-04

2007-09-06

2007-09-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2007-07-17

2007-08-01

2007-08-03

2007-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

2007-07-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2007-05-15

2007-06-01

2007-06-05

2007-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2007-04-16

2007-05-01

2007-05-03

2007-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2007-03-15

2007-04-02

2007-04-04

2007-04-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2007-02-28

2007-03-01

2007-03-05

2007-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2007-01-16

2007-02-01

2007-02-05

2007-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2006-12-15

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2006-11-15

2006-12-01

2006-12-05

2006-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2006-10-16

2006-11-01

2006-11-03

2006-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2006-09-21

2006-10-02

2006-10-04

2006-10-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2006-08-18

2006-09-01

2006-09-06

2006-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2006-07-18

2006-08-01

2006-08-03

2006-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2006-06-15

2006-07-03

2006-07-06

2006-07-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2006-05-15

2006-06-01

2006-06-05

2006-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2006-04-17

2006-05-01

2006-05-03

2006-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2006-03-15

2006-04-03

2006-04-05

2006-04-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2006-02-15

2006-03-01

2006-03-03

2006-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2006-01-17

2006-02-01

2006-02-03

2006-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2005-12-16

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2005-11-15

2005-12-01

2005-12-05

2005-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2005-10-11

2005-11-01

2005-11-03

2005-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2005-09-15

2005-10-03

2005-10-05

2005-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2005-08-16

2005-09-01

2005-09-06

2005-09-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2005-07-15

2005-08-01

2005-08-03

2005-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2005-06-15

2005-07-01

2005-07-06

2005-07-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2005-05-10

2005-06-01

2005-06-03

2005-06-15

Initial

Regular

Monthly

IGD

Investor Resources

Learn more about ING Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

IGD

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Foreign

ING Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund aims to increase clients income from a portfolio of global common stocks with high dividend yields and premiums from call option writing. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in a portfolio of common stocks of dividend paying companies. IGD is based in Scottsdale, AZ.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X