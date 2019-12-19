This table allows you to know how fast IGD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-30 $0.04 2019-12-02 $0.04 2019-11-01 $0.04 2019-10-01 $0.04 2019-09-03 $0.061 2019-08-01 $0.061 2019-07-01 $0.061 2019-06-03 $0.061 2019-05-01 $0.061 2019-04-01 $0.061 2019-03-01 $0.061 2019-02-01 $0.061 2018-12-28 $0.061 2018-12-03 $0.061 2018-11-01 $0.061 2018-10-01 $0.061 2018-09-04 $0.061 2018-08-01 $0.061 2018-07-02 $0.061 2018-06-01 $0.061 2018-05-01 $0.061 2018-04-02 $0.061 2018-03-01 $0.061 2018-02-01 $0.061 2017-12-28 $0.061 2017-12-01 $0.061 2017-11-01 $0.061 2017-10-03 $0.061 2017-09-01 $0.061 2017-08-01 $0.061 2017-07-03 $0.061 2017-06-01 $0.061 2017-05-01 $0.061 2017-04-03 $0.061 2017-03-01 $0.061 2017-02-01 $0.061 2016-12-28 $0.061 2016-12-01 $0.076 2016-11-01 $0.076 2016-10-03 $0.076 2016-09-01 $0.076 2016-08-01 $0.076 2016-07-01 $0.076 2016-06-01 $0.076 2016-05-02 $0.076 2016-04-01 $0.076 2016-03-01 $0.076 2016-02-01 $0.076 2015-12-29 $0.076 2015-12-01 $0.076 2015-11-02 $0.076 2015-10-01 $0.076 2015-09-01 $0.076 2015-08-03 $0.076 2015-07-01 $0.076 2015-06-01 $0.076 2015-05-01 $0.076 2015-04-01 $0.076 2015-03-02 $0.076 2015-02-02 $0.076 2014-12-29 $0.076 2014-12-01 $0.076 2014-11-03 $0.076 2014-10-01 $0.076 2014-09-02 $0.076 2014-08-01 $0.076 2014-07-01 $0.076 2014-06-02 $0.076 2014-05-01 $0.076 2014-04-01 $0.076 2014-03-03 $0.076 2014-02-03 $0.076 2013-12-27 $0.076 2013-12-02 $0.076 2013-11-01 $0.076 2013-10-01 $0.076 2013-09-03 $0.084 2013-08-01 $0.084 2013-07-01 $0.084 2013-06-03 $0.084 2013-05-01 $0.084 2013-04-01 $0.084 2013-03-01 $0.084 2013-02-01 $0.084 2012-12-27 $0.084 2012-12-03 $0.084 2012-11-01 $0.084 2012-10-01 $0.084 2012-09-04 $0.093 2012-08-01 $0.093 2012-07-02 $0.093 2012-06-01 $0.093 2012-05-01 $0.093 2012-04-02 $0.093 2012-03-01 $0.093 2012-02-01 $0.093 2011-12-28 $0.093 2011-12-01 $0.1 2011-11-01 $0.1 2011-10-03 $0.1 2011-09-01 $0.1 2011-08-01 $0.1 2011-07-01 $0.1 2011-06-01 $0.1 2011-05-02 $0.1 2011-04-01 $0.1 2011-03-01 $0.1 2011-02-01 $0.1 2010-12-29 $0.1 2010-12-01 $0.1 2010-11-01 $0.1 2010-10-01 $0.1 2010-09-01 $0.1 2010-08-02 $0.1 2010-07-01 $0.1 2010-06-01 $0.125 2010-05-03 $0.125 2010-04-01 $0.125 2010-03-01 $0.125 2010-02-01 $0.125 2009-12-29 $0.125 2009-12-01 $0.125 2009-11-02 $0.156 2009-10-01 $0.156 2009-09-01 $0.156 2009-08-03 $0.156 2009-06-30 $0.156 2009-06-01 $0.156 2009-05-01 $0.156 2009-04-01 $0.156 2009-03-02 $0.156 2009-02-02 $0.156 2008-12-29 $0.156 2008-12-01 $0.156 2008-11-03 $0.156 2008-10-01 $0.156 2008-09-02 $0.156 2008-08-01 $0.156 2008-07-01 $0.156 2008-06-02 $0.156 2008-05-01 $0.156 2008-04-01 $0.156 2008-03-03 $0.156 2008-02-01 $0.156 2007-12-27 $0.156 2007-12-27 $0.197 2007-12-03 $0.156 2007-11-01 $0.156 2007-10-01 $0.156 2007-09-04 $0.156 2007-08-01 $0.156 2007-07-02 $0.156 2007-06-01 $0.156 2007-05-01 $0.156 2007-04-02 $0.156 2007-03-01 $0.156 2007-02-01 $0.156 2006-12-27 $0.156 2006-12-01 $0.156 2006-11-01 $0.156 2006-10-02 $0.156 2006-09-01 $0.156 2006-08-01 $0.156 2006-07-03 $0.156 2006-06-01 $0.156 2006-05-01 $0.156 2006-04-03 $0.156 2006-03-01 $0.156 2006-02-01 $0.156 2005-12-28 $0.156 2005-12-01 $0.156 2005-11-01 $0.156 2005-10-03 $0.156 2005-09-01 $0.156 2005-08-01 $0.156 2005-07-01 $0.156 2005-06-01 $0.156