Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc.

Stock

IAF

Price as of:

$5.53 +0.05 +0.91%

Industry

Closed End Fund Foreign

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Foreign /

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (IAF)

IAF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

10.22%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.56

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IAF DARS™ Rating

IAF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$5.53

Quote Time

Today's Volume

26,584

Open Price

$5.52

Day's Range

$5.51 - $5.54

Previous Close

$5.48

52 week low / high

$4.63 - $5.64

Percent off 52 week high

-1.95%

IAF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.1400

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.1400

2019-12-10

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-10

Regular

Trade IAF's Upcoming Dividend

IAF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IAF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.14

2019-09-20

$0.14

2019-06-20

$0.14

2019-03-20

$0.15

2018-12-28

$0.15

2018-09-21

$0.16

2018-06-20

$0.16

2018-03-16

$0.16

2017-12-28

$0.16

2017-09-21

$0.16

2017-06-16

$0.16

2017-03-16

$0.16

2016-12-28

$0.16

2016-09-19

$0.16

2016-06-16

$0.16

2016-03-16

$0.17

2015-12-29

$0.18

2015-09-17

$0.19

2015-06-18

$0.2

2015-03-19

$0.21

2014-12-29

$0.22

2014-09-18

$0.22

2014-06-19

$0.22

2014-03-20

$0.23

2013-11-14

$0.25

2013-09-26

$0.25

2013-06-26

$0.26

2013-03-26

$0.25

2012-12-27

$0.25

2012-09-26

$0.25

2012-06-27

$0.26

2012-03-28

$0.28

2011-12-28

$0.29

2011-09-28

$0.29

2011-06-28

$0.29

2011-03-29

$0.28

2010-12-28

$0.28

2010-09-28

$0.27

2010-06-28

$0.27

2010-03-29

$0.25

2009-12-29

$0.22

2009-09-28

$0.2

2009-06-26

$0.23

2009-03-27

$0.28

2008-12-29

$0.33

2008-09-26

$0.4

2008-06-26

$0.41

2008-03-27

$0.41

2007-12-27

$0.4

2007-12-27

$0.22

2007-09-26

$0.36

2007-06-27

$0.34

2007-03-28

$0.33

2006-12-27

$0.16

2006-11-30

$0.32

2006-09-27

$0.32

2006-06-28

$0.31

2006-03-29

$0.3

2005-12-28

$0.29

2005-09-28

$0.28

2005-06-28

$0.26

2005-03-29

$0.26

2004-12-29

$0.25

2004-09-28

$0.24

2004-06-28

$0.23

2004-03-29

$0.22

2003-12-29

$0.065

2003-12-29

$0.025

2003-09-26

$0.025

2003-06-26

$0.025

2003-03-27

$0.025

2002-12-27

$0.07

2002-12-27

$0.025

2002-09-26

$0.025

2002-06-26

$0.025

2002-03-26

$0.025

2001-12-27

$0.1475

2001-09-26

$0.1525

2001-06-27

$0.1625

2001-03-28

$0.045

2001-03-28

$0.17

2000-12-27

$0.052

2000-12-27

$0.116

2000-12-27

$0.022

2000-09-27

$0.19

2000-06-28

$0.11

2000-06-28

$0.09

2000-03-29

$0.03

2000-03-29

$0.18

1999-12-29

$0.192

1999-12-29

$0.018

1999-09-28

$0.16

1999-09-28

$0.045

1999-06-28

$0.2

1999-03-29

$0.162

1999-03-29

$0.038

1998-12-29

$0.1

1998-12-29

$0.1

1998-09-28

$0.205

1998-06-26

$0.13

1998-06-26

$0.09

1998-03-27

$0.228

1997-12-29

$0.103

1997-12-29

$0.13

1997-06-26

$0.052

1997-06-26

$0.038

1996-12-27

$0.119

1996-12-27

$0.035

1996-12-27

$0.111

1996-06-26

$0.073

1996-06-26

$0.077

1995-12-27

$0.153

1995-12-27

$0.191

1995-06-28

$0.12

1994-12-23

$0.399

1994-12-23

$0.538

1994-06-24

$0.075 ()

1993-12-27

$0.032 ()

IAF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IAF

Metric

IAF Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

IAF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-4.85%

-11.11%

0years

IAF

News
IAF

Research
IAF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IAF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

IAF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1400

2019-12-10

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2019-09-11

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2019-06-11

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-03-11

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-12-11

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2018-09-12

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2018-06-11

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2018-03-09

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2017-12-11

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2017-09-12

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2017-06-09

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2017-03-09

2017-03-16

2017-03-20

2017-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2016-12-09

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2016-09-12

2016-09-19

2016-09-21

2016-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2016-06-09

2016-06-16

2016-06-20

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2016-03-09

2016-03-16

2016-03-18

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-12-09

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2015-09-10

2015-09-17

2015-09-21

2015-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-06-09

2015-06-18

2015-06-22

2015-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2015-03-10

2015-03-19

2015-03-23

2015-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2014-12-09

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2014-09-10

2014-09-18

2014-09-22

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2014-06-10

2014-06-19

2014-06-23

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2014-03-11

2014-03-20

2014-03-24

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-11-08

2013-11-14

2013-11-18

2013-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-09-11

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2013-06-11

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-03-11

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-12-11

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-09-12

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2012-06-07

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2012-03-08

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2011-12-08

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2011-09-09

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2011-06-09

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2011-03-10

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2010-12-08

2010-12-28

2010-12-30

2011-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2010-09-09

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2010-06-10

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-03-11

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-12-10

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-09-10

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2009-06-11

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2009-03-12

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2008-12-11

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2008-09-15

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2008-06-16

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2008-03-17

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2007-12-17

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-11

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2007-12-13

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2007-09-17

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2007-06-18

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2007-03-19

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2006-12-19

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-12

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2006-11-22

2006-11-30

2006-12-04

2007-01-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2006-09-18

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2006-06-19

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2006-03-14

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2005-12-19

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2005-09-19

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2005-06-20

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2005-03-14

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2004-12-20

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2004-09-20

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2004-06-16

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2004-02-18

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

Unknown

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-09

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

Unknown

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2003-09-15

2003-09-26

2003-09-30

2003-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2003-06-16

2003-06-26

2003-06-30

2003-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2003-03-17

2003-03-27

2003-03-31

2003-04-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2002-12-12

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2002-12-12

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-10

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2002-09-13

2002-09-26

2002-09-30

2002-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2002-06-19

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2002-03-14

2002-03-26

2002-03-28

2002-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1475

2001-12-12

2001-12-27

2001-12-31

2002-01-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1525

2001-09-14

2001-09-26

2001-09-28

2001-10-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2001-06-15

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

2001-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2001-03-16

2001-03-28

2001-03-30

2001-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2001-03-12

2001-03-28

2001-03-30

2001-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0220

2000-12-18

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-12

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1160

2000-12-18

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-12

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0520

2000-12-18

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2000-09-18

2000-09-27

2000-09-29

2000-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2000-06-08

2000-06-28

2000-06-30

2000-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2000-06-08

2000-06-28

2000-06-30

2000-07-14

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2000-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2000-03-17

2000-03-29

2000-03-31

2000-04-14

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2000-03-17

2000-03-29

2000-03-31

2000-04-14

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0180

1999-12-14

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1920

1999-12-14

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-14

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1999-09-10

1999-09-28

1999-09-30

1999-10-15

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

1999-09-10

1999-09-28

1999-09-30

1999-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

1999-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1999-06-10

1999-06-28

1999-06-30

1999-07-16

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0380

1999-03-12

1999-03-29

1999-03-31

1999-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1620

1999-03-12

1999-03-29

1999-03-31

1999-04-16

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-12-15

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-15

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-12-15

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1998-09-11

1998-09-28

1998-09-30

1998-10-16

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1998-06-15

1998-06-26

1998-06-30

1998-07-10

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1998-06-15

1998-06-26

1998-06-30

1998-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2280

1998-03-13

1998-03-27

1998-03-31

1998-04-09

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1300

1997-12-12

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1030

1997-12-12

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0380

1997-06-12

1997-06-26

1997-06-30

1997-07-11

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0520

1997-06-12

1997-06-26

1997-06-30

1997-07-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1110

1996-12-10

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0350

1996-12-10

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-17

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1190

1996-12-10

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0770

1996-06-13

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-07-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0730

1996-06-13

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-07-12

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1910

1995-12-13

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1530

1995-12-13

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1200

1995-06-08

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-07-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5380

1994-12-14

1994-12-23

1994-12-30

1995-01-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3990

1994-12-14

1994-12-23

1994-12-30

1995-01-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0750 ()

1994-06-09

1994-06-24

1994-06-30

1994-07-15

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0320 ()

1993-12-15

1993-12-27

1993-12-31

1994-01-14

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

IAF

Investor Resources

Learn more about Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

IAF

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Foreign

No company description available.

