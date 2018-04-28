Best Dividend Stocks
Asia Tigers Fund, Inc. (The)

Stock

GRR

Price as of:

$10.92 +0.01 +0.09%

Industry

Closed End Fund Foreign

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
i
Asia Tigers Fund, Inc. (The)(GRR) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Asia Tigers Fund, Inc. (The) by scrolling below.
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Foreign /

Asia Tigers Fund, Inc. (The) (GRR)

GRR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GRR DARS™ Rating

GRR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$10.92

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,100

Open Price

$10.91

Day's Range

$10.88 - $11.03

Previous Close

$10.91

52 week low / high

$10.73 - $13.65

Percent off 52 week high

-20.00%

GRR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GRR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade GRR's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
GRR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GRR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-04-18

$2.09358

2017-12-28

$0.31847

2017-07-20

$0.07

2016-07-19

$0.1555

2015-12-29

$0.0733

2015-12-29

$0.0326

2015-12-29

$0.0867

2014-12-29

$0.04667

2014-12-29

$0.42541

2013-12-27

$0.06016

2013-12-27

$0.21312

2013-12-27

$0.01398

2012-12-19

$0.02021

2012-12-19

$2.63481

2011-12-22

$3.16

2010-12-29

$0.05

2010-12-29

$2.15

2010-12-29

$0.97

2009-12-28

$0.34

2009-12-28

$0.18

2008-12-29

$1.98

2007-12-27

$0.52

2003-12-26

$0.07

2000-12-20

$0.29

1999-12-21

$0.072

1998-12-22

$0.01

1996-12-24

$0.03

1995-12-27

$0.081

GRR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
GRR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GRR

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

GRR Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

GRR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

137.90%

0.00%

2years

GRR

GRR

GRR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GRR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2003

2000

1999

1998

1996

1995

GRR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$2.0936

2018-04-09

2018-04-18

2018-04-19

2018-04-25

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.3185

2017-12-19

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-08

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0700

2017-07-12

2017-07-20

2017-07-24

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1555

2016-07-12

2016-07-19

2016-07-21

2016-07-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0867

2015-12-18

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-12

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0326

2015-12-18

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-12

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0733

2015-12-18

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-12

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4254

2014-12-19

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-12

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0467

2014-12-19

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-12

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0140

2013-12-20

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-17

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.2131

2013-12-20

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-17

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0602

2013-12-20

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-17

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.6348

2012-12-07

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2013-01-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0202

2012-12-07

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2013-01-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-01-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$3.1600

2011-12-14

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2012-01-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.9700

2010-12-17

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-14

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$2.1500

2010-12-17

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-14

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0500

2010-12-17

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1800

2009-12-17

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

2010-01-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3400

2009-12-17

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

2010-01-15

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$1.9800

2008-12-19

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-15

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-01-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5200

2007-12-20

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-14

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0700

2003-12-19

2003-12-26

2003-12-30

2004-01-09

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2900

2000-12-08

2000-12-20

2000-12-22

2001-01-12

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0720

1999-12-13

1999-12-21

1999-12-23

2000-01-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0100

1998-12-10

1998-12-22

1998-12-24

1999-01-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0300

1996-12-12

1996-12-24

1996-12-27

1997-01-10

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0810

1995-12-15

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-12

Income

Regular

Annual

GRR

Investor Resources

Learn more about Asia Tigers Fund, Inc. (The) on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

GRR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Foreign

No company description available.

X