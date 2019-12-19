Best Dividend Stocks
China Fund, Inc. (The) Com.

Stock

CHN

Price as of:

$22.07 +0.05 +0.23%

Industry

Closed End Fund Foreign

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Foreign /

China Fund, Inc. (The) Com. (CHN)

CHN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.60%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.13

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CHN DARS™ Rating

CHN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$22.07

Quote Time

Today's Volume

11,113

Open Price

$22.0

Day's Range

$21.98 - $22.08

Previous Close

$22.02

52 week low / high

$16.45 - $22.1

Percent off 52 week high

-0.14%

CHN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.1320

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 27

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.1320

2019-12-17

2019-12-27

2019-12-30

2020-01-10

Regular

$1.2523

2019-12-17

2019-12-27

2019-12-30

2020-01-10

Regular

Trade CHN's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CHN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CHN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-27

$0.132

2019-12-27

$1.2523

2018-12-20

$0.3712

2017-12-18

$0.5493

2016-12-19

$0.4678

2015-12-23

$0.2133

2015-12-23

$0.8462

2015-12-23

$0.4363

2014-12-18

$3.4669

2014-12-18

$0.2982

2013-12-19

$2.874

2013-12-19

$0.4387

2012-12-20

$0.3473

2012-12-20

$2.9044

2011-12-21

$2.8222

2011-12-21

$0.1742

2010-12-21

$1.8996

2010-12-21

$0.3746

2009-12-22

$0.2557

2008-12-22

$0.4813

2008-12-22

$5.3361

2007-12-19

$0.28

2007-12-19

$9.0

2007-12-19

$2.84

2006-12-19

$0.2996

2006-12-19

$2.7309

2006-12-19

$0.9811

2005-12-19

$0.2172

2005-12-19

$2.2947

2004-12-20

$0.1074

2004-12-20

$0.1963

2004-12-20

$3.2664

2003-12-29

$0.07

2003-12-29

$0.67

2003-12-29

$1.04

2002-12-23

$0.06397

2002-12-23

$0.00069

2002-12-23

$0.14971

2001-12-31

$0.13205

1999-12-28

$0.111

1998-12-28

$0.078

1996-12-27

$0.1

1996-01-02

$0.091

1995-01-03

$0.2412 ()

1995-01-03

$0.3594 ()

1993-12-27

$0.0378

1993-12-27

$0.0378

1992-12-24

$0.055

CHN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
CHN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CHN

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

CHN Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

CHN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-34.41%

-64.44%

0years

CHN

News
CHN

Research
CHN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CHN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

1999

1998

1996

1995

1993

1992

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

CHN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.2523

2019-12-17

2019-12-27

2019-12-30

2020-01-10

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.1320

2019-12-17

2019-12-27

2019-12-30

2020-01-10

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3712

2018-12-10

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2019-01-11

Approximate Dividend Rate, Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.5493

2017-12-08

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4678

2016-12-09

2016-12-19

2016-12-21

2017-01-05

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4363

2015-12-16

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2016-01-06

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.8462

2015-12-16

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2016-01-06

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.2133

2015-12-16

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2016-01-06

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2982

2014-12-08

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2015-01-05

Income

Regular

Annual

$3.4669

2014-12-08

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2014-01-05

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.4387

2013-12-13

2013-12-19

2013-12-23

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.8740

2013-12-13

2013-12-19

2013-12-23

2013-12-27

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$2.9044

2012-12-10

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.3473

2012-12-10

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1742

2011-12-08

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.8222

2011-12-08

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.3746

2010-12-08

2010-12-21

2010-12-24

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.8996

2010-12-08

2010-12-21

2010-12-24

2010-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.2557

2009-12-22

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$5.3361

2008-12-08

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2009-01-23

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.4813

2008-12-08

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2009-01-23

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.8400

2007-12-07

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

2008-01-25

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$9.0000

2007-12-07

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

2008-01-25

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.2800

2007-12-07

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

2008-01-25

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.9811

2006-12-08

2006-12-19

2006-12-21

2006-12-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$2.7309

2006-12-08

2006-12-19

2006-12-21

2006-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.2996

2006-12-08

2006-12-19

2006-12-21

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.2947

2005-12-09

2005-12-19

2005-12-21

2005-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.2172

2005-12-09

2005-12-19

2005-12-21

2005-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$3.2664

2004-12-10

2004-12-20

2004-12-22

2005-01-07

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.1963

2004-12-10

2004-12-20

2004-12-22

2005-01-07

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1074

2004-12-10

2004-12-20

2004-12-22

2005-01-07

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$1.0400

2003-12-19

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-15

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.6700

2003-12-19

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-15

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0700

2003-12-19

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1497

2002-12-13

2002-12-23

2002-12-26

2003-01-15

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0007

2002-12-13

2002-12-23

2002-12-26

2003-01-15

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0640

2002-12-13

2002-12-23

2002-12-26

2003-01-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1321

2001-12-14

2001-12-31

2001-12-31

2002-01-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1110

1999-12-17

1999-12-28

1999-12-30

2000-01-17

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0780

1998-12-22

1998-12-28

1998-12-30

1999-01-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1000

1996-12-20

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-17

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0910

1995-12-20

1996-01-02

1995-12-29

1996-01-17

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3594 ()

1994-12-20

1995-01-03

1994-12-30

1995-01-27

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.2412 ()

1994-12-20

1995-01-03

1994-12-30

1995-01-27

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0378

1993-12-21

1993-12-27

1993-12-31

1994-01-27

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0378

1993-12-21

1993-12-27

1993-12-31

1994-01-27

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0550

1992-12-23

1992-12-24

1992-12-31

1993-01-24

Initial

Regular

Annual

CHN

Investor Resources

Learn more about China Fund, Inc. (The) Com. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CHN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Foreign

No company description available.

