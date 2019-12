This table allows you to know how fast CHN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-27 $0.132 2019-12-27 $1.2523 2018-12-20 $0.3712 2017-12-18 $0.5493 2016-12-19 $0.4678 2015-12-23 $0.2133 2015-12-23 $0.8462 2015-12-23 $0.4363 2014-12-18 $3.4669 2014-12-18 $0.2982 2013-12-19 $2.874 2013-12-19 $0.4387 2012-12-20 $0.3473 2012-12-20 $2.9044 2011-12-21 $2.8222 2011-12-21 $0.1742 2010-12-21 $1.8996 2010-12-21 $0.3746 2009-12-22 $0.2557 2008-12-22 $0.4813 2008-12-22 $5.3361 2007-12-19 $0.28 2007-12-19 $9.0 2007-12-19 $2.84 2006-12-19 $0.2996 2006-12-19 $2.7309 2006-12-19 $0.9811 2005-12-19 $0.2172 2005-12-19 $2.2947 2004-12-20 $0.1074 2004-12-20 $0.1963 2004-12-20 $3.2664 2003-12-29 $0.07 2003-12-29 $0.67 2003-12-29 $1.04 2002-12-23 $0.06397 2002-12-23 $0.00069 2002-12-23 $0.14971 2001-12-31 $0.13205 1999-12-28 $0.111 1998-12-28 $0.078 1996-12-27 $0.1 1996-01-02 $0.091 1995-01-03 $0.2412 () 1995-01-03 $0.3594 () 1993-12-27 $0.0378 1993-12-27 $0.0378 1992-12-24 $0.055