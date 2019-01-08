Best Dividend Stocks
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Stock

UTF

Price as of:

$12.99 -1.02 -7.28%

Industry

Closed End Fund Equity

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Equity /

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (UTF)

UTF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

12.21%

financial Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.86

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


UTF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$12.99

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,178,400

Open Price

$13.73

Day's Range

$12.6 - $14.0

Previous Close

$14.01

52 week low / high

$12.1 - $27.65

Percent off 52 week high

-53.02%

UTF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

UTF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

UTF

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

UTF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast UTF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-17

$0.155

2020-02-11

$0.155

2020-01-14

$0.155

2019-12-03

$0.155

2019-11-12

$0.155

2019-10-15

$0.155

2019-09-17

$0.155

2019-08-20

$0.155

2019-07-16

$0.155

2019-06-18

$0.155

2019-05-14

$0.155

2019-04-16

$0.155

2019-03-19

$0.155

2019-02-12

$0.155

2019-01-15

$0.155

2018-12-27

$0.14

2018-12-18

$0.155

2018-11-13

$0.155

2018-10-16

$0.155

2018-09-18

$0.155

2018-08-21

$0.155

2018-07-17

$0.155

2018-06-19

$0.155

2018-05-15

$0.155

2018-04-17

$0.155

2018-03-20

$0.155

2018-02-13

$0.155

2018-01-16

$0.155

2017-12-28

$0.16

2017-12-19

$0.134

2017-11-14

$0.134

2017-10-17

$0.134

2017-09-19

$0.134

2017-08-15

$0.134

2017-07-18

$0.134

2017-06-20

$0.134

2017-05-16

$0.134

2017-04-18

$0.134

2017-03-21

$0.134

2017-02-14

$0.134

2017-01-17

$0.134

2016-12-28

$0.432

2016-12-09

$0.134

2016-11-16

$0.134

2016-10-18

$0.134

2016-09-20

$0.4

2016-06-20

$0.4

2016-03-18

$0.4

2015-12-17

$0.4

2015-09-18

$0.4

2015-06-18

$0.4

2015-03-18

$0.4

2014-12-19

$0.37

2014-09-17

$0.37

2014-06-19

$0.37

2014-03-19

$0.37

2013-12-19

$0.36

2013-09-19

$0.36

2013-06-18

$0.36

2013-03-18

$0.36

2012-12-19

$0.36

2012-09-18

$0.36

2012-06-19

$0.36

2012-03-15

$0.36

2011-12-21

$0.36

2011-09-20

$0.36

2011-06-21

$0.36

2011-03-22

$0.36

2010-12-22

$0.36

2010-09-22

$0.36

2010-06-21

$0.24

2010-03-03

$0.24

2009-12-21

$0.24

2009-09-21

$0.24

2009-06-18

$0.24

2009-03-11

$0.24

2008-12-11

$0.2075

2008-11-12

$0.2075

2008-10-10

$0.2075

2008-09-11

$0.2075

2008-08-13

$0.2075

2008-07-11

$0.2075

2008-06-11

$0.185

2008-05-13

$0.185

2008-04-11

$0.185

2008-03-12

$0.185

2008-02-13

$0.185

2008-01-11

$0.185

2007-12-21

$1.61

2007-12-12

$0.1325

2007-11-13

$0.1325

2007-10-11

$0.1325

2007-09-12

$0.1325

2007-08-13

$0.1325

2007-07-11

$0.1325

2007-06-13

$0.1075

2007-05-11

$0.1075

2007-04-11

$0.1075

2007-03-13

$0.1025

2007-02-13

$0.1025

2007-01-11

$0.1025

2006-12-21

$0.33

2006-12-13

$0.1025

2006-11-13

$0.1025

2006-10-11

$0.1025

2006-09-13

$0.1025

2006-08-11

$0.1025

2006-07-12

$0.1025

2006-06-13

$0.1025

2006-05-11

$0.1025

2006-04-11

$0.1025

2006-03-13

$0.1

2006-02-13

$0.1

2006-01-11

$0.1

2005-12-13

$0.1

2005-11-10

$0.1

2005-10-12

$0.1

2005-09-13

$0.1

2005-08-11

$0.1

2005-07-13

$0.1

2005-06-13

$0.1

2005-05-11

$0.1

2005-04-13

$0.1

2005-03-11

$0.085

2005-02-11

$0.085

2005-01-12

$0.085

2004-12-13

$0.085

2004-11-10

$0.085

2004-10-13

$0.085

2004-09-13

$0.085

2004-08-11

$0.085

2004-07-13

$0.085

2004-06-14

$0.085

2004-05-12

$0.085

UTF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for UTF

Metric

UTF Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

UTF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

1.71%

0.00%

0years

UTF

UTF

UTF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

UTF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

UTF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1550

2019-12-18

2020-03-17

2020-03-18

2020-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2019-12-18

2020-02-11

2020-02-12

2020-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2019-12-18

2020-01-14

2020-01-15

2020-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2019-11-21

2019-12-03

2019-12-04

2019-12-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2019-09-26

2019-11-12

2019-11-13

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2019-09-26

2019-10-15

2019-10-16

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2019-06-11

2019-09-17

2019-09-18

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2019-06-11

2019-08-20

2019-08-21

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2019-06-11

2019-07-16

2019-07-17

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2019-03-19

2019-06-18

2019-06-19

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2019-03-19

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2019-03-19

2019-04-16

2019-04-17

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2018-12-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2018-12-18

2019-02-12

2019-02-13

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2018-12-18

2019-01-15

2019-01-16

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2018-12-18

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-04

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2018-09-12

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2018-09-12

2018-11-13

2018-11-14

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2018-09-12

2018-10-16

2018-10-17

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2018-06-14

2018-09-18

2018-09-19

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2018-06-14

2018-08-21

2018-08-22

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2018-06-14

2018-07-17

2018-07-18

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2018-03-28

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2018-03-28

2018-05-15

2018-05-16

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2018-03-28

2018-04-17

2018-04-18

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2017-12-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2017-12-19

2018-02-13

2018-02-14

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2017-12-19

2018-01-16

2018-01-17

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2017-12-19

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-10

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1340

2017-09-28

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1340

2017-09-28

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1340

2017-09-28

2017-10-17

2017-10-18

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1340

2017-06-28

2017-09-19

2017-09-20

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1340

2017-06-28

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1340

2017-06-28

2017-07-18

2017-07-20

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1340

2017-03-28

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1340

2017-03-28

2017-05-16

2017-05-18

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1340

2017-03-28

2017-04-18

2017-04-20

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1340

2016-12-21

2017-03-21

2017-03-23

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1340

2016-12-21

2017-02-14

2017-02-16

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1340

2016-12-21

2017-01-17

2017-01-19

2017-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4320

2016-12-19

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-17

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1340

2016-09-15

2016-12-09

2016-12-13

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1340

2016-09-15

2016-11-16

2016-11-18

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1340

2016-09-15

2016-10-18

2016-10-20

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

2016-09-08

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2016-06-08

2016-06-20

2016-06-22

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2016-03-08

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-12-08

2015-12-17

2015-12-21

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-09-09

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-06-09

2015-06-18

2015-06-22

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-03-09

2015-03-18

2015-03-20

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2014-12-10

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2014-09-08

2014-09-17

2014-09-19

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2014-06-12

2014-06-19

2014-06-23

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2014-03-10

2014-03-19

2014-03-21

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2013-12-10

2013-12-19

2013-12-23

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2013-09-09

2013-09-19

2013-09-23

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2013-06-07

2013-06-18

2013-06-20

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2013-03-07

2013-03-18

2013-03-20

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2012-12-11

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2012-09-10

2012-09-18

2012-09-20

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2012-06-11

2012-06-19

2012-06-21

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2012-03-09

2012-03-15

2012-03-19

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2011-12-13

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2011-09-12

2011-09-20

2011-09-22

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2011-06-14

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2011-03-15

2011-03-22

2011-03-24

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2010-12-15

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2010-09-15

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2010-06-14

2010-06-21

2010-06-23

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2010-02-26

2010-03-03

2010-03-05

2010-03-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2009-12-15

2009-12-21

2009-12-23

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2009-09-15

2009-09-21

2009-09-23

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2009-06-10

2009-06-18

2009-06-22

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2008-12-17

2009-03-11

2009-03-13

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2075

2008-09-17

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2075

2008-09-17

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2075

2008-09-17

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2075

2008-06-12

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2075

2008-06-12

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2075

2008-06-12

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2008-03-12

2008-06-11

2008-06-13

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2008-03-12

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2008-03-12

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$1.6100

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2007-12-13

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2007-12-13

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2007-12-13

2008-01-11

2008-01-15

2008-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1325

2007-09-26

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1325

2007-09-26

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1325

2007-09-26

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1325

2007-06-13

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1325

2007-06-13

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1325

2007-06-13

2007-07-11

2007-07-13

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1075

2007-03-07

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1075

2007-03-07

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1075

2007-03-07

2007-04-11

2007-04-13

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3300

2006-12-19

2006-12-21

2006-12-26

2006-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2006-12-13

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2006-12-13

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2006-12-13

2007-01-11

2007-01-16

2007-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2006-09-20

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2006-09-20

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2006-09-20

2006-10-11

2006-10-13

2006-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2006-06-07

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2006-06-07

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2006-06-07

2006-07-12

2006-07-14

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2006-03-08

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2006-03-08

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2006-03-08

2006-04-11

2006-04-13

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2005-12-16

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2005-12-16

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2005-12-16

2006-01-11

2006-01-13

2006-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2005-09-20

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2005-09-20

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2005-09-20

2005-10-12

2005-10-14

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2005-06-14

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2005-06-14

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2005-06-14

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2005-03-08

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2005-03-08

2005-05-11

2005-05-13

2005-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2005-03-08

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2004-12-08

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2004-12-08

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2004-12-08

2005-01-12

2005-01-14

2005-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2004-09-09

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2004-09-09

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2004-09-09

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2004-06-03

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2004-06-03

2004-08-11

2004-08-13

2004-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2004-04-26

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2004-04-26

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2004-04-26

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-05-28

Initial

Regular

Monthly

UTF

Investor Resources

Learn more about Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

UTF

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Equity

No company description available.

