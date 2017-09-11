Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Tri-Continental Corp.

Stock

TY

Price as of:

$17.61 -0.92 -4.96%

Industry

Closed End Fund Equity

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Equity /

Tri-Continental Corp. (TY)

TY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.58%

financial Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.06

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

10 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TY DARS™ Rating

TY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$17.61

Quote Time

Today's Volume

324,400

Open Price

$18.0

Day's Range

$17.26 - $18.0

Previous Close

$18.53

52 week low / high

$16.94 - $29.21

Percent off 52 week high

-39.71%

TY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TY

Compare TY to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Financial Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade TY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
TY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-17

$0.265

2019-12-17

$0.2512

2019-12-17

$0.8115

2019-09-17

$0.2602

2019-06-18

$0.1065

2019-06-18

$0.265

2019-03-19

$0.24

2018-12-18

$0.6154

2018-12-18

$0.1247

2018-12-18

$0.2515

2018-09-18

$0.2385

2018-06-19

$0.2236

2018-06-19

$0.2295

2018-03-21

$0.2301

2017-12-20

$0.095

2017-12-20

$0.3094

2017-09-15

$0.2614

2017-06-15

$0.2509

2017-03-16

$0.2507

2016-12-15

$0.24

2016-09-15

$0.2336

2016-06-16

$0.2201

2016-03-10

$0.2155

2015-12-10

$0.209

2015-09-10

$0.195

2015-06-11

$0.201

2015-03-12

$0.205

2014-12-11

$0.2005

2014-09-11

$0.1925

2014-06-12

$0.185

2014-03-13

$0.1725

2013-12-12

$0.1625

2013-09-12

$0.162

2013-06-13

$0.1615

2013-03-14

$0.19

2012-12-14

$0.19

2012-09-14

$0.155

2012-06-15

$0.15

2012-03-16

$0.105

2011-12-08

$0.075

2011-09-08

$0.07

2011-06-09

$0.065

2011-03-10

$0.065

2010-12-09

$0.105

2010-09-09

$0.05

2010-06-10

$0.05

2010-03-18

$0.044

2009-12-10

$0.044

2009-09-10

$0.044

2009-05-28

$0.049

2009-03-12

$0.056

2008-11-25

$0.428

2008-09-05

$0.513

2008-06-06

$0.54

2008-03-14

$0.633

2007-12-06

$0.722

2007-09-07

$0.755

2007-07-13

$0.707

2007-03-16

$0.12

2007-03-16

$0.14

2006-12-08

$0.07

2006-09-15

$0.07

2006-06-08

$0.07

2006-03-13

$0.07

2005-12-02

$0.07

2005-09-16

$0.06

2005-06-09

$0.06

2005-03-17

$0.05

2004-12-02

$0.04

2004-09-16

$0.04

2004-06-10

$0.04

2004-03-18

$0.04

2003-12-04

$0.04

2003-09-12

$0.04

2003-06-13

$0.04

2003-03-14

$0.05

2002-12-05

$0.06

2002-09-13

$0.06

2002-06-17

$0.07

2002-03-15

$0.07

2001-12-06

$0.07

2001-12-06

$1.01

2001-09-17

$0.07

2001-06-07

$0.07

2001-06-07

$0.103

2001-03-16

$0.07

2000-12-07

$2.74

2000-09-15

$0.08

2000-06-08

$0.56

2000-06-08

$0.08

2000-03-16

$0.09

1999-12-08

$2.842

1999-12-08

$0.282

1999-12-08

$0.12

1999-09-10

$0.12

1999-06-11

$0.12

1999-06-11

$0.67

1999-03-16

$0.12

1998-12-09

$2.44

1998-12-09

$0.13

1998-09-10

$0.13

1998-06-08

$1.655

1998-06-08

$0.13

1998-06-08

$0.18

1998-03-17

$0.13

1997-12-10

$0.11

1997-12-10

$2.53

1997-12-10

$0.14

1997-09-18

$0.15

1997-06-16

$0.15

1997-06-16

$0.715

1997-06-16

$0.092

1997-03-12

$0.16

1996-12-11

$2.01

1996-12-11

$0.14

1996-12-11

$0.16

1996-09-19

$0.16

1996-06-19

$0.17

1996-06-19

$0.44

1996-06-19

$0.132

1996-03-20

$0.17

1995-12-13

$0.18

1995-12-06

$1.86

1995-12-06

$0.15

1995-09-20

$0.18

1995-06-21

$0.18

1995-03-20

$0.19

1994-12-12

$0.21

1994-12-02

$1.8926

1993-11-30

$1.7233

1993-11-30

$1.7233

TY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
TY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TY

Dividend.com Premium
Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

TY Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

TY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-3.17%

-45.20%

10years

TY

News
TY

Research
TY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

TY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2650

2020-03-06

2020-03-17

2020-03-18

2020-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8115

2019-11-22

2019-12-17

2019-12-18

2019-12-26

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2512

2019-11-22

2019-12-17

2019-12-18

2019-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2602

2019-09-06

2019-09-17

2019-09-18

2019-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2019-05-24

2019-06-18

2019-06-19

2019-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1065

2019-05-24

2019-06-18

2019-06-19

2019-06-27

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2019-03-08

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2515

2018-11-23

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1247

2018-11-23

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-27

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.6154

2018-11-23

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-27

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2385

2018-09-07

2018-09-18

2018-09-19

2018-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2295

2018-05-25

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2236

2018-05-25

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2301

2018-03-09

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3094

2017-11-24

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2017-11-24

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2614

2017-09-08

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2509

2017-06-09

2017-06-15

2017-06-19

2017-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2507

2017-03-10

2017-03-16

2017-03-20

2017-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2016-12-09

2016-12-15

2016-12-19

2016-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2336

2016-09-09

2016-09-15

2016-09-19

2016-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2201

2016-06-10

2016-06-16

2016-06-20

2016-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2155

2016-03-04

2016-03-10

2016-03-14

2016-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2090

2015-12-04

2015-12-10

2015-12-14

2015-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2015-09-04

2015-09-10

2015-09-14

2015-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2010

2015-06-05

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2015-03-06

2015-03-12

2015-03-16

2015-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2005

2014-12-05

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1925

2014-09-05

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2014-06-06

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1725

2014-03-07

2014-03-13

2014-03-17

2014-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2013-12-06

2013-12-12

2013-12-16

2013-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1620

2013-09-06

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1615

2013-06-07

2013-06-13

2013-06-17

2013-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2013-03-08

2013-03-14

2013-03-18

2013-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2012-12-07

2012-12-14

2012-12-18

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2012-09-06

2012-09-14

2012-09-18

2012-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-06-07

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2012-03-08

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2011-12-02

2011-12-08

2011-12-12

2011-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2011-09-02

2011-09-08

2011-09-12

2011-09-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2011-06-03

2011-06-09

2011-06-13

2011-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2011-03-04

2011-03-10

2011-03-14

2011-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2010-12-03

2010-12-09

2010-12-13

2010-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-09-03

2010-09-09

2010-09-13

2010-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-06-04

2010-06-10

2010-06-14

2010-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0440

2010-03-12

2010-03-18

2010-03-22

2010-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0440

2009-12-04

2009-12-10

2009-12-14

2009-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0440

2009-09-04

2009-09-10

2009-09-14

2009-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0490

2009-05-21

2009-05-28

2009-06-01

2009-06-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0560

2009-03-06

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4280

2008-11-04

2008-11-25

2008-11-28

2008-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5130

2008-08-18

2008-09-05

2008-09-09

2008-09-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2008-05-15

2008-06-06

2008-06-10

2008-06-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6330

2008-02-14

2008-03-14

2008-03-18

2008-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7220

2007-11-15

2007-12-06

2007-12-10

2007-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7550

2007-08-20

2007-09-07

2007-09-11

2007-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7070

2007-06-01

2007-07-13

2007-07-17

2007-07-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2007-03-09

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2007-02-20

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-03-27

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2006-11-16

2006-12-08

2006-12-12

2006-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2006-09-07

2006-09-15

2006-09-19

2006-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2006-05-18

2006-06-08

2006-06-12

2006-06-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2006-03-02

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2005-11-17

2005-12-02

2005-12-06

2005-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2005-09-08

2005-09-16

2005-09-20

2005-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2005-05-19

2005-06-09

2005-06-13

2005-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2005-03-04

2005-03-17

2005-03-21

2005-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2004-11-18

2004-12-02

2004-12-06

2004-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2004-09-02

2004-09-16

2004-09-20

2004-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2004-05-20

2004-06-10

2004-06-14

2004-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2004-03-04

2004-03-18

2004-03-22

2004-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2003-11-20

2003-12-04

2003-12-08

2003-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2003-09-04

2003-09-12

2003-09-16

2003-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2003-05-15

2003-06-13

2003-06-17

2003-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-03-04

2003-03-14

2003-03-18

2003-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2002-11-21

2002-12-05

2002-12-09

2002-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2002-09-05

2002-09-13

2002-09-17

2002-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2002-05-16

2002-06-17

2002-06-19

2002-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2002-03-05

2002-03-15

2002-03-19

2002-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0100

2001-11-15

2001-12-06

2001-12-10

2001-12-17

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2001-11-15

2001-12-06

2001-12-10

2001-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2001-09-06

2001-09-17

2001-09-18

2001-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1030

2001-05-17

2001-06-07

2001-06-11

2001-06-21

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2001-05-17

2001-06-07

2001-06-11

2001-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2001-03-06

2001-03-16

2001-03-20

2001-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.7400

2000-11-16

2000-12-07

2000-12-11

2000-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2000-09-07

2000-09-15

2000-09-19

2000-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2000-05-18

2000-06-08

2000-06-12

2000-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2000-05-18

2000-06-08

2000-06-12

2000-06-22

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2000-03-06

2000-03-16

2000-03-20

2000-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1999-11-18

1999-12-08

1999-12-10

1999-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2820

1999-11-18

1999-12-08

1999-12-10

1999-12-17

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$2.8420

1999-11-18

1999-12-08

1999-12-10

1999-12-17

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1999-09-03

1999-09-10

1999-09-14

1999-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

1999-05-20

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-06-24

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1999-05-20

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1999-03-04

1999-03-16

1999-03-18

1999-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1998-11-19

1998-12-09

1998-12-11

1998-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.4400

1998-11-19

1998-12-09

1998-12-11

1998-12-18

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1998-09-03

1998-09-10

1998-09-14

1998-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1998-05-21

1998-06-08

1998-06-10

1998-06-23

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1998-05-21

1998-06-08

1998-06-10

1998-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6550

1998-05-21

1998-06-08

1998-06-10

1998-06-23

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1998-03-05

1998-03-17

1998-03-19

1998-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1997-11-20

1997-12-10

1997-12-12

1997-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.5300

1997-11-20

1997-12-10

1997-12-12

1997-12-19

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1997-11-20

1997-12-10

1997-12-12

1997-12-19

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1997-09-12

1997-09-18

1997-09-22

1997-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0920

1997-05-29

1997-06-16

1997-06-18

1997-07-01

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.7150

1997-05-29

1997-06-16

1997-06-18

1997-07-01

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1997-05-29

1997-06-16

1997-06-18

1997-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

1997-03-05

1997-03-12

1997-03-14

1997-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

1996-11-21

1996-12-11

1996-12-13

1996-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1996-11-21

1996-12-11

1996-12-13

1996-12-20

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$2.0100

1996-11-21

1996-12-11

1996-12-13

1996-12-20

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

1996-09-13

1996-09-19

1996-09-23

1996-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1320

1996-06-03

1996-06-19

1996-06-21

1996-07-01

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

1996-06-03

1996-06-19

1996-06-21

1996-07-01

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

1996-06-03

1996-06-19

1996-06-21

1996-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

1996-03-13

1996-03-20

1996-03-22

1996-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1995-12-05

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1995-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1995-11-28

1995-12-06

1995-12-08

1995-12-27

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$1.8600

1995-11-28

1995-12-06

1995-12-08

1995-12-27

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1995-09-13

1995-09-20

1995-09-22

1995-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1995-06-13

1995-06-21

1995-06-23

1995-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1995-03-14

1995-03-20

1995-03-24

1995-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

1994-12-06

1994-12-12

1994-12-16

1995-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.8926

1994-11-28

1994-12-02

1994-12-08

1994-12-21

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$1.7233

1993-11-26

1993-11-30

1993-12-06

1993-12-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$1.7233

1993-11-26

1993-11-30

1993-12-06

1993-12-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

TY

Investor Resources

Learn more about Tri-Continental Corp. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

TY

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Equity

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X