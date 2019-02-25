This table allows you to know how fast SOR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-11-27 $0.25 2019-08-29 $0.25 2019-05-30 $0.25 2019-02-28 $0.25 2018-11-29 $0.25 2018-08-30 $0.25 2018-05-31 $0.25 2018-03-01 $0.25 2017-11-22 $0.24 2017-08-23 $0.35 2017-05-24 $0.35 2017-02-22 $0.35 2016-11-22 $0.35 2016-08-24 $0.41 2016-05-18 $0.41 2016-02-17 $0.41 2015-11-24 $0.85 2015-08-26 $0.85 2015-05-20 $0.85 2015-02-18 $0.85 2014-11-19 $0.8 2014-08-20 $0.8 2014-05-21 $0.8 2014-02-19 $0.8 2013-11-20 $0.75 2013-08-21 $0.75 2013-05-22 $0.75 2013-02-20 $0.75 2012-11-20 $0.7 2012-08-22 $0.7 2012-05-23 $0.7 2012-02-22 $0.7 2011-11-22 $0.75 2011-08-24 $0.75 2011-05-25 $0.75 2011-02-23 $0.75 2010-11-23 $0.6 2010-08-25 $0.6 2010-05-26 $0.6 2010-02-17 $0.6 2009-11-18 $0.5 2009-08-19 $0.5 2009-05-20 $0.5 2009-02-18 $0.5 2008-11-19 $0.5 2008-08-20 $1.0 2008-05-21 $1.0 2008-02-20 $1.0 2007-11-20 $1.0 2007-08-22 $1.0 2007-05-23 $1.0 2007-02-21 $1.0 2006-11-21 $1.0 2006-08-23 $1.0 2006-05-24 $1.0 2006-02-22 $1.0 2005-11-22 $1.0 2005-08-24 $1.0 2005-05-25 $1.0 2005-02-23 $1.0 2004-11-23 $1.0 2004-08-25 $1.0 2004-05-26 $1.0 2004-02-18 $1.0 2003-11-19 $0.875 2003-08-20 $0.875 2003-05-21 $0.875 2003-02-19 $0.875 2002-11-20 $1.15 2002-08-21 $1.15 2002-05-22 $1.15 2002-02-20 $1.15 2001-11-20 $1.15 2001-08-22 $1.15 2001-05-23 $1.15 2001-02-21 $1.15 2000-11-21 $1.15 2000-08-23 $1.15 2000-05-24 $1.15 2000-02-23 $1.1 1999-11-23 $1.1 1999-08-25 $1.1 1999-05-26 $1.05 1999-02-24 $1.05 1998-11-24 $1.05 1998-08-26 $1.05 1998-05-27 $1.05 1998-02-18 $1.0 1997-11-19 $1.0 1997-08-20 $1.0 1997-05-21 $0.925 1997-02-19 $0.925 1996-11-20 $0.925 1996-08-21 $0.925 1996-05-22 $0.925 1996-02-21 $0.925 1995-11-21 $0.9 1995-08-23 $0.9 1995-05-22 $0.9