Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Saratoga Investment Corp

Stock

SAR

Price as of:

$24.98 -0.02 -0.08%

Industry

Closed End Fund Equity

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Equity /

Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR)

SAR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

8.72%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.24

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

86.82%

EPS $2.58

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SAR DARS™ Rating

SAR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$24.98

Quote Time

Today's Volume

59,600

Open Price

$25.05

Day's Range

$24.9 - $25.11

Previous Close

$25.0

52 week low / high

$18.71 - $26.39

Percent off 52 week high

-5.34%

SAR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SAR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade SAR's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SAR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SAR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-12

$0.56

2019-06-12

$0.55

2019-03-13

$0.54

2018-12-14

$0.53

2018-09-14

$0.52

2018-06-14

$0.51

2018-03-13

$0.5

2017-12-14

$0.49

2017-09-14

$0.48

2017-06-13

$0.47

2017-03-13

$0.46

2017-01-27

$0.45

2016-10-27

$0.44

2016-07-27

$0.43

2016-04-13

$0.41

2016-01-28

$0.4

2015-10-29

$0.36

2015-07-30

$0.33

2015-04-30

$0.27

2015-01-29

$0.22

2014-10-30

$0.18

2008-12-16

$2.5

2008-08-27

$3.9

2008-05-28

$3.9

2008-02-27

$3.9

2007-11-28

$3.8

2007-08-22

$3.6

2007-05-24

$2.4

1997-10-01

$2.0

1997-07-01

$2.0

1997-03-04

$2.0

1996-12-31

$2.0

1996-10-09

$2.0

1996-06-19

$2.0

1996-03-06

$2.0

1996-01-03

$2.0

1995-10-04

$2.0

1995-06-28

$2.0

SAR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SAR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SAR

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

SAR Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is considerably higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

SAR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.06%

8.74%

3years

SAR

News
SAR

Research
SAR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SAR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2009

2008

2007

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SAR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5600

2019-08-27

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2019-05-28

2019-06-12

2019-06-13

2019-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2019-02-26

2019-03-13

2019-03-14

2019-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2018-11-27

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2019-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2018-08-28

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2018-05-30

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-02-26

2018-03-13

2018-03-14

2018-03-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2017-11-29

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2017-08-28

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2017-05-30

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2017-02-28

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2017-01-10

2017-01-27

2017-01-31

2017-02-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2016-10-05

2016-10-27

2016-10-31

2016-11-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2016-07-07

2016-07-27

2016-07-29

2016-08-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2016-03-31

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2016-01-12

2016-01-28

2016-02-01

2016-02-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2015-10-07

2015-10-29

2015-11-02

2015-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2015-07-08

2015-07-30

2015-08-03

2015-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2015-04-09

2015-04-30

2015-05-04

2015-05-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2014-09-24

2015-01-29

2015-02-02

2015-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2014-09-24

2014-10-30

2014-11-03

2014-11-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.5000

2008-12-08

2008-12-16

2008-12-18

2008-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.9000

2008-08-19

2008-08-27

2008-08-29

2008-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.9000

2008-05-22

2008-05-28

2008-05-30

2008-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.9000

2008-02-20

2008-02-27

2008-02-29

2008-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.8000

2007-11-15

2007-11-28

2007-11-30

2007-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.6000

2007-08-14

2007-08-22

2007-08-24

2007-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.4000

2007-05-21

2007-05-24

2007-05-29

2007-06-06

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.0000

1997-09-11

1997-10-01

1997-10-03

1997-10-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.0000

1997-06-12

1997-07-01

1997-07-03

1997-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.0000

1997-02-14

1997-03-04

1997-03-06

1997-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.0000

1996-12-17

1996-12-31

1997-01-03

1997-01-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.0000

1996-09-20

1996-10-09

1996-10-11

1996-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.0000

1996-06-11

1996-06-19

1996-06-21

1996-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.0000

1996-02-15

1996-03-06

1996-03-08

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.0000

1995-12-14

1996-01-03

1996-01-05

1996-01-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.0000

1995-09-14

1995-10-04

1995-10-06

1995-10-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.0000

1995-06-08

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-07-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

SAR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Equity

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X