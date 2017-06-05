Best Dividend Stocks
Royce Value Trust, Inc.

Stock

RVT

Price as of:

$14.82 +0.13 +0.88%

Industry

Closed End Fund Equity

Royce Value Trust, Inc. (RVT)

Royce Value Trust, Inc. (RVT)

RVT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

7.07%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.04

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get RVT DARS™ Rating

RVT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$14.82

Quote Time

Today's Volume

250,800

Open Price

$14.74

Day's Range

$14.72 - $14.88

Previous Close

$14.69

52 week low / high

$10.94 - $14.88

Percent off 52 week high

-0.40%

RVT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

RVT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade RVT's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
RVT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RVT's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-11

$0.26

2019-09-12

$0.27

2019-06-12

$0.28

2019-03-08

$0.29

2018-12-12

$0.37

2018-09-13

$0.3

2018-06-08

$0.3

2018-03-09

$0.29

2017-12-12

$0.35

2017-09-12

$0.28

2017-06-09

$0.27

2017-03-10

$0.26

2016-12-09

$0.27

2016-09-09

$0.24

2016-06-09

$0.25

2016-03-10

$0.26

2015-12-10

$0.37

2015-09-10

$0.28

2015-06-11

$0.29

2015-03-11

$0.3

2014-12-11

$0.88

2014-09-11

$0.32

2014-06-12

$0.31

2014-03-11

$0.31

2013-12-11

$0.21

2013-09-12

$0.2

2013-06-12

$0.19

2013-03-04

$0.19

2012-12-04

$0.24

2012-09-04

$0.18

2012-06-04

$0.19

2012-03-02

$0.19

2011-12-02

$0.2

2011-09-01

$0.21

2011-06-02

$0.19

2011-03-03

$0.18

2010-12-02

$0.03

2009-03-04

$0.32

2008-12-04

$0.38

2008-09-04

$0.42

2008-06-04

$0.45

2008-03-04

$0.47

2007-12-04

$0.47

2007-09-04

$0.47

2007-06-04

$0.45

2007-03-02

$0.46

2006-12-04

$0.5

2006-09-01

$0.44

2006-06-02

$0.43

2006-03-02

$0.41

2005-12-02

$0.41

2005-09-01

$0.4

2005-06-02

$0.4

2005-03-03

$0.4

2004-12-02

$0.48

2004-09-03

$0.38

2004-06-04

$0.36

2004-03-04

$0.33

2003-12-04

$0.36

2003-09-04

$0.29

2003-06-04

$0.31

2003-03-11

$0.34

2002-12-04

$0.37

2002-09-04

$0.38

2002-06-04

$0.39

2002-03-04

$0.37

2001-12-04

$0.37

2001-09-04

$0.38

2001-06-04

$0.37

2001-03-02

$0.37

2000-12-04

$0.45

2000-09-01

$0.35

2000-06-02

$0.35

2000-03-02

$0.33

1999-12-02

$0.33

1999-09-02

$0.33

1999-06-03

$0.34

1999-03-04

$0.37

1998-12-03

$0.38

1998-09-03

$0.4

1998-06-03

$0.39

1998-03-04

$0.37

1997-12-03

$0.88

1997-09-04

$0.33

RVT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
RVT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RVT

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

RVT Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

RVT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.65%

-17.46%

2years

RVT

News
RVT

Research
RVT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RVT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

RVT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2600

2019-12-02

2019-12-11

2019-12-12

2019-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2019-06-03

2019-06-12

2019-06-13

2019-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2019-03-01

2019-03-08

2019-03-11

2019-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2018-12-03

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-06-01

2018-06-08

2018-06-11

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2018-03-02

2018-03-09

2018-03-12

2018-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2017-12-01

2017-12-12

2017-12-13

2017-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2017-09-01

2017-09-12

2017-09-13

2017-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2017-06-02

2017-06-09

2017-06-13

2017-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2017-03-03

2017-03-10

2017-03-14

2017-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2016-12-02

2016-12-09

2016-12-13

2016-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2016-09-02

2016-09-09

2016-09-13

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-06-03

2016-06-09

2016-06-13

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2016-03-03

2016-03-10

2016-03-14

2016-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2015-12-03

2015-12-10

2015-12-14

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-09-04

2015-09-10

2015-09-14

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2015-06-04

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-03-03

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8800

2014-12-03

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2014-09-04

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2014-06-04

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2014-03-03

2014-03-11

2014-03-13

2014-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2013-12-03

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-09-04

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2013-06-04

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2013-02-22

2013-03-04

2013-03-06

2013-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2012-11-23

2012-12-04

2012-12-06

2012-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2012-08-23

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2012-05-23

2012-06-04

2012-06-06

2012-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2012-02-23

2012-03-02

2012-03-06

2012-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-11-23

2011-12-02

2011-12-06

2011-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2011-08-23

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2011-05-25

2011-06-02

2011-06-06

2011-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2011-02-22

2011-03-03

2011-03-07

2011-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2010-11-23

2010-12-02

2010-12-06

2010-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2009-02-24

2009-03-04

2009-03-06

2009-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2008-11-25

2008-12-04

2008-12-08

2008-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2008-08-25

2008-09-04

2008-09-08

2008-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2008-05-23

2008-06-04

2008-06-06

2008-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2008-02-22

2008-03-04

2008-03-06

2008-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2007-11-23

2007-12-04

2007-12-06

2007-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2007-08-23

2007-09-04

2007-09-06

2007-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2007-05-24

2007-06-04

2007-06-06

2007-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2007-02-23

2007-03-02

2007-03-06

2007-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2006-11-22

2006-12-04

2006-12-06

2006-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2006-08-23

2006-09-01

2006-09-06

2006-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2006-05-26

2006-06-02

2006-06-06

2006-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2006-02-22

2006-03-02

2006-03-06

2006-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2005-11-23

2005-12-02

2005-12-06

2005-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2005-08-22

2005-09-01

2005-09-06

2005-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2005-05-24

2005-06-02

2005-06-06

2005-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2005-02-22

2005-03-03

2005-03-07

2005-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2004-11-23

2004-12-02

2004-12-06

2004-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2004-08-20

2004-09-03

2004-09-08

2004-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2004-05-21

2004-06-04

2004-06-08

2004-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2004-02-24

2004-03-04

2004-03-08

2004-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2003-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2003-11-24

2003-12-04

2003-12-08

2003-12-23

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2003-08-25

2003-09-04

2003-09-08

2003-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2003-05-23

2003-06-04

2003-06-06

2003-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2003-02-21

2003-03-11

2003-03-13

2003-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2002-11-22

2002-12-04

2002-12-06

2002-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2002-08-23

2002-09-04

2002-09-06

2002-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2002-05-24

2002-06-04

2002-06-06

2002-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2002-02-22

2002-03-04

2002-03-06

2002-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2001-11-21

2001-12-04

2001-12-06

2001-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2001-08-23

2001-09-04

2001-09-06

2001-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2001-05-25

2001-06-04

2001-06-06

2001-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2001-02-23

2001-03-02

2001-03-06

2001-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

Unknown

2000-12-04

2000-12-06

2000-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2000-08-25

2000-09-01

2000-09-06

2000-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2000-05-26

2000-06-02

2000-06-06

2000-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2000-02-25

2000-03-02

2000-03-06

2000-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

1999-11-26

1999-12-02

1999-12-06

1999-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

1999-08-26

1999-09-02

1999-09-07

1999-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

1999-05-26

1999-06-03

1999-06-07

1999-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

1999-02-26

1999-03-04

1999-03-08

1999-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

1998-11-27

1998-12-03

1998-12-07

1998-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

1998-08-26

1998-09-03

1998-09-08

1998-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

1998-05-26

1998-06-03

1998-06-05

1998-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

1998-02-26

1998-03-04

1998-03-06

1998-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8800

1997-11-26

1997-12-03

1997-12-05

1997-12-23

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3300

1997-08-27

1997-09-04

1997-09-08

1997-09-23

Income

Regular

Annual

RVT

Investor Resources

Learn more about Royce Value Trust, Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

RVT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Equity

No company description available.

X