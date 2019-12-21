This table allows you to know how fast RNP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2020-03-17 $0.124 2020-02-11 $0.124 2020-01-14 $0.124 2019-12-17 $0.124 2019-11-12 $0.124 2019-10-15 $0.124 2019-09-17 $0.124 2019-08-20 $0.124 2019-07-16 $0.124 2019-06-18 $0.124 2019-05-14 $0.124 2019-04-16 $0.124 2019-03-19 $0.124 2019-02-12 $0.124 2019-01-15 $0.124 2018-12-18 $0.124 2018-11-13 $0.124 2018-10-16 $0.124 2018-09-18 $0.124 2018-08-21 $0.124 2018-07-17 $0.124 2018-06-19 $0.124 2018-05-15 $0.124 2018-04-17 $0.124 2018-03-20 $0.124 2018-02-13 $0.124 2018-01-16 $0.124 2017-12-19 $0.124 2017-11-14 $0.124 2017-10-17 $0.124 2017-09-19 $0.124 2017-08-15 $0.124 2017-07-18 $0.124 2017-06-20 $0.124 2017-05-16 $0.124 2017-04-18 $0.124 2017-03-21 $0.124 2017-02-14 $0.124 2017-01-17 $0.124 2016-12-09 $0.124 2016-11-16 $0.124 2016-10-18 $0.124 2016-09-20 $0.37 2016-06-20 $0.37 2016-03-18 $0.37 2015-12-17 $0.37 2015-09-18 $0.37 2015-06-18 $0.37 2015-03-18 $0.37 2014-12-19 $0.33 2014-09-17 $0.33 2014-06-19 $0.33 2014-03-19 $0.3 2013-12-19 $0.3 2013-09-19 $0.3 2013-06-18 $0.3 2013-03-18 $0.3 2012-12-19 $0.3 2012-09-18 $0.3 2012-06-19 $0.3 2012-03-15 $0.3 2011-12-21 $0.3 2011-09-20 $0.3 2011-06-21 $0.3 2011-03-22 $0.3 2010-12-22 $0.3 2010-09-22 $0.3 2010-06-21 $0.2 2010-03-22 $0.2 2009-12-21 $0.2 2009-09-21 $0.2 2009-06-18 $0.2 2009-03-11 $0.2375 2008-12-11 $0.2 2008-11-12 $0.2 2008-10-10 $0.2 2008-09-11 $0.2 2008-08-13 $0.2 2008-07-11 $0.2 2008-06-11 $0.2 2008-05-13 $0.2 2008-04-11 $0.2 2008-03-12 $0.2 2008-02-13 $0.2 2008-01-11 $0.2 2007-12-21 $1.4 2007-12-12 $0.2 2007-11-13 $0.2 2007-10-11 $0.2 2007-09-12 $0.2 2007-08-13 $0.2 2007-07-11 $0.2 2007-06-13 $0.2 2007-05-11 $0.2 2007-04-11 $0.2 2007-03-13 $0.195 2007-02-13 $0.195 2007-01-11 $0.195 2006-12-21 $1.68 2006-12-13 $0.195 2006-11-13 $0.195 2006-10-11 $0.195 2006-09-13 $0.195 2006-08-11 $0.195 2006-07-12 $0.195 2006-06-13 $0.195 2006-05-11 $0.195 2006-04-11 $0.195 2006-03-13 $0.195 2006-02-13 $0.195 2006-01-11 $0.195 2005-12-22 $1.076 2005-12-13 $0.195 2005-11-10 $0.195 2005-10-12 $0.195 2005-09-13 $0.195 2005-08-11 $0.195 2005-07-13 $0.195 2005-06-13 $0.195 2005-05-11 $0.195 2005-04-13 $0.195 2005-03-11 $0.195 2005-02-11 $0.195 2005-01-12 $0.195 2004-12-22 $0.1 2004-12-13 $0.175 2004-11-10 $0.175 2004-10-13 $0.175 2004-09-13 $0.175 2004-08-11 $0.175 2004-07-13 $0.175 2004-06-14 $0.175 2004-05-12 $0.175 2004-04-13 $0.175 2004-03-11 $0.17 2004-02-11 $0.17 2004-01-13 $0.17 2003-12-11 $0.17 2003-11-12 $0.17 2003-10-10 $0.17 2003-09-11 $0.17 2003-08-13 $0.17