This table allows you to know how fast NID’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-12 $0.0425 2019-11-14 $0.0425 2019-10-11 $0.0425 2019-09-12 $0.0425 2019-08-14 $0.0425 2019-07-12 $0.0425 2019-06-13 $0.0425 2019-05-14 $0.0425 2019-04-12 $0.0425 2019-03-14 $0.0425 2019-02-14 $0.0425 2019-01-14 $0.0425 2018-12-13 $0.0425 2018-11-14 $0.0425 2018-10-12 $0.0425 2018-09-13 $0.0425 2018-08-14 $0.0425 2018-07-12 $0.0425 2018-06-14 $0.0425 2018-05-14 $0.047 2018-04-12 $0.047 2018-03-14 $0.047 2018-02-14 $0.05 2018-01-11 $0.05 2017-12-14 $0.05 2017-12-14 $0.006 2017-11-14 $0.053 2017-10-12 $0.053 2017-09-14 $0.053 2017-08-11 $0.053 2017-07-12 $0.053 2017-06-13 $0.053 2017-05-11 $0.053 2017-04-11 $0.053 2017-03-13 $0.053 2017-02-13 $0.055 2017-01-11 $0.055 2016-12-13 $0.0018 2016-12-13 $0.055 2016-11-10 $0.057 2016-10-12 $0.057 2016-09-13 $0.057 2016-08-11 $0.057 2016-07-13 $0.057 2016-06-13 $0.057 2016-05-11 $0.057 2016-04-13 $0.057 2016-03-11 $0.057 2016-02-10 $0.057 2016-01-13 $0.057 2015-12-11 $0.057 2015-11-10 $0.057 2015-10-13 $0.057 2015-09-11 $0.057 2015-08-12 $0.057 2015-07-13 $0.057 2015-06-11 $0.057 2015-05-13 $0.057 2015-04-13 $0.057 2015-03-11 $0.057 2015-02-11 $0.057 2015-01-13 $0.057 2014-12-11 $0.0004 2014-12-11 $0.057 2014-11-12 $0.057 2014-10-10 $0.057 2014-09-11 $0.057 2014-08-13 $0.057 2014-07-11 $0.057 2014-06-11 $0.057 2014-05-13 $0.057 2014-04-11 $0.057 2014-03-12 $0.057 2014-02-12 $0.057 2014-01-13 $0.057 2013-12-11 $0.0004 2013-12-11 $0.055 2013-11-13 $0.055 2013-10-10 $0.055 2013-09-11 $0.055 2013-08-13 $0.055 2013-07-11 $0.055 2013-06-12 $0.055 2013-05-13 $0.055 2013-04-11 $0.055 2013-03-20 $0.055 2013-02-13 $0.055