This table allows you to know how fast LDP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-17 $0.156 2019-11-12 $0.156 2019-10-15 $0.156 2019-09-17 $0.156 2019-08-20 $0.156 2019-07-16 $0.156 2019-06-18 $0.156 2019-05-14 $0.156 2019-04-16 $0.156 2019-03-19 $0.156 2019-02-12 $0.156 2019-01-15 $0.156 2018-12-18 $0.156 2018-11-13 $0.156 2018-10-16 $0.156 2018-09-18 $0.156 2018-08-21 $0.156 2018-07-17 $0.156 2018-06-19 $0.156 2018-05-15 $0.156 2018-04-17 $0.156 2018-03-20 $0.156 2018-02-13 $0.156 2018-01-16 $0.156 2017-12-28 $0.1 2017-12-19 $0.156 2017-11-14 $0.156 2017-10-17 $0.156 2017-09-19 $0.156 2017-08-15 $0.156 2017-07-18 $0.156 2017-06-20 $0.156 2017-05-16 $0.156 2017-04-18 $0.156 2017-03-21 $0.156 2017-02-14 $0.156 2017-01-17 $0.156 2016-12-28 $0.01 2016-12-09 $0.156 2016-11-16 $0.156 2016-10-18 $0.156 2016-09-20 $0.156 2016-08-18 $0.156 2016-07-14 $0.156 2016-06-20 $0.156 2016-05-12 $0.156 2016-04-14 $0.156 2016-03-18 $0.156 2016-02-17 $0.156 2016-01-19 $0.156 2015-12-17 $0.156 2015-11-17 $0.156 2015-10-16 $0.156 2015-09-18 $0.156 2015-08-18 $0.156 2015-07-15 $0.156 2015-06-18 $0.156 2015-05-13 $0.156 2015-04-15 $0.156 2015-03-18 $0.156 2015-02-18 $0.156 2015-01-14 $0.156 2014-12-26 $0.3 2014-12-19 $0.156 2014-11-17 $0.156 2014-10-16 $0.156 2014-09-17 $0.156 2014-08-18 $0.156 2014-07-16 $0.156 2014-06-18 $0.156 2014-05-14 $0.156 2014-04-15 $0.156 2014-03-19 $0.156 2014-02-18 $0.156 2014-01-15 $0.156 2013-12-26 $0.031 2013-12-18 $0.156 2013-11-15 $0.156 2013-10-17 $0.156 2013-09-18 $0.156 2013-08-16 $0.156 2013-07-17 $0.156 2013-06-18 $0.156 2013-05-15 $0.156 2013-04-17 $0.156 2013-03-15 $0.156 2013-02-13 $0.156 2013-01-16 $0.156 2012-12-19 $0.156 2012-11-16 $0.156 2012-10-17 $0.156 2012-09-18 $0.156