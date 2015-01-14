Best Dividend Stocks
$3.75 +0.13 +3.59%

Closed End Fund Equity

KCAP Financial Inc(KCAP) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for KCAP Financial Inc by scrolling below.
KCAP Financial Inc (KCAP)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

financial Average 0.04%

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.19

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

No Payout Increase Last Year

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Daily Snapshot

Price

$3.75

Quote Time

Today's Volume

948,500

Open Price

$3.63

Day's Range

$3.6 - $3.8

Previous Close

$3.62

52 week low / high

$2.87 - $3.8

Percent off 52 week high

-1.32%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

KCAP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast KCAP's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-04-02

$0.669672

KCAP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for KCAP

Metric

KCAP Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

There are no historical annual dividend data & growth for KCAP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6697

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

Extra

Special

Quarter

Investor Resources

Learn more about KCAP Financial Inc on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Equity

Kohlberg Capital Corporation (KCAP) is a public investment firm that focuses on equity and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. The firm structures its investments through senior debt, second lien debt, secured and unsecured subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and equity. It invests equity in both minority and control transactions alongside other equity investors. Kohlberg Capital Corporation was founded in 1987, and is based in New York City. Kohlberg Capital is largely affected by the financial services industry and the capital markets activity. Kohlberg Capital has been paying dividends since 2007, and has increased them consecutively annually since 2011. Kohlberg Capital pays its dividends quarterly.

