Kohlberg Capital Corporation (KCAP) is a public investment firm that focuses on equity and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. The firm structures its investments through senior debt, second lien debt, secured and unsecured subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and equity. It invests equity in both minority and control transactions alongside other equity investors. Kohlberg Capital Corporation was founded in 1987, and is based in New York City. Kohlberg Capital is largely affected by the financial services industry and the capital markets activity. Kohlberg Capital has been paying dividends since 2007, and has increased them consecutively annually since 2011. Kohlberg Capital pays its dividends quarterly.