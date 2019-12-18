Best Dividend Stocks
Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund

Stock

JTD

Price as of:

$17.39 -0.05 -0.29%

Industry

Closed End Fund Equity

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Equity /

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (JTD)

JTD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

7.11%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.24

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get JTD DARS™ Rating

JTD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$17.39

Quote Time

Today's Volume

12,331

Open Price

$17.36

Day's Range

$17.35 - $17.44

Previous Close

$17.44

52 week low / high

$12.44 - $17.75

Percent off 52 week high

-2.03%

JTD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

JTD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade JTD's Upcoming Dividend

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

JTD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast JTD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.31

2019-09-12

$0.31

2019-06-13

$0.31

2019-03-14

$0.31

2018-12-13

$0.335

2018-09-13

$0.335

2018-06-14

$0.335

2018-03-14

$0.335

2017-12-14

$0.31

2017-09-14

$0.31

2017-06-13

$0.31

2017-03-13

$0.31

2016-12-13

$0.31

2016-09-13

$0.31

2016-06-13

$0.31

2016-03-11

$0.31

2015-12-11

$0.323

2015-09-11

$0.323

2015-06-11

$0.323

2015-03-11

$0.323

2014-12-11

$0.323

2014-09-11

$0.308

2014-06-11

$0.308

2014-03-12

$0.285

2013-12-11

$0.285

2013-09-11

$0.275

2013-06-12

$0.275

2013-03-13

$0.275

2012-12-12

$0.26

2012-09-12

$0.26

2012-06-13

$0.26

2012-03-13

$0.26

2011-12-13

$0.26

2011-09-13

$0.26

2011-06-13

$0.26

2011-03-11

$0.26

2010-12-13

$0.26

2010-09-13

$0.26

2010-06-11

$0.26

2010-03-11

$0.26

2009-12-11

$0.26

2009-09-11

$0.25

2009-06-11

$0.25

2009-03-11

$0.25

2008-12-11

$0.275

2008-09-11

$0.359

2008-06-11

$0.405

2008-03-12

$0.405

2007-12-12

$0.405

2007-09-12

$0.405

JTD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

JTD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for JTD

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

JTD Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

JTD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

-7.46%

1years

JTD

News
JTD

Research
JTD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

JTD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

JTD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3100

2019-12-02

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2018-12-03

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2017-12-01

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3230

2015-12-01

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3230

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3230

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3230

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3230

2014-12-01

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3080

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3080

2014-06-02

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2013-09-03

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2010-03-02

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2009-12-01

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-03-03

2009-03-11

2009-03-15

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2008-12-01

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3590

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2008-06-02

2008-06-11

2008-06-15

2008-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-15

2008-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-15

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2007-08-08

2007-09-12

2007-09-15

2007-10-01

Initial

Regular

Quarter

JTD

Investor Resources

Learn more about Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

JTD

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Equity

No company description available.

