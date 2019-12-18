Best Dividend Stocks
Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund

Stock

JTA

Price as of:

$11.87 +0.01 +0.08%

Industry

Closed End Fund Equity

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (JTA)

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (JTA)

JTA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

8.09%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.96

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

JTA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$11.87

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,694

Open Price

$11.86

Day's Range

$11.86 - $11.93

Previous Close

$11.86

52 week low / high

$9.25 - $12.29

Percent off 52 week high

-3.42%

JTA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

JTA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

JTA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast JTA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.24

2019-09-12

$0.24

2019-06-13

$0.24

2019-03-14

$0.24

2018-12-13

$0.27

2018-09-13

$0.27

2018-06-14

$0.27

2018-03-14

$0.27

2017-12-14

$0.248

2017-09-14

$0.248

2017-06-13

$0.248

2017-03-13

$0.248

2016-12-13

$0.248

2016-09-13

$0.248

2016-06-13

$0.258

2016-03-11

$0.258

2015-12-11

$0.272

2015-09-11

$0.272

2015-06-11

$0.272

2015-03-11

$0.272

2014-12-11

$0.272

2014-09-11

$0.259

2014-06-11

$0.259

2014-03-12

$0.24

2013-12-11

$0.24

2013-09-11

$0.23

2013-06-12

$0.23

2013-03-13

$0.23

2012-12-12

$0.22

2012-09-12

$0.22

2012-06-13

$0.22

2012-03-13

$0.22

2011-12-13

$0.22

2011-09-13

$0.22

2011-06-13

$0.23

2011-03-11

$0.23

2010-12-13

$0.23

2010-09-13

$0.23

2010-06-11

$0.24

2010-03-11

$0.24

2009-12-11

$0.24

2009-09-11

$0.23

2009-06-11

$0.23

2009-03-11

$0.23

2008-12-11

$0.278

2008-09-11

$0.4125

2008-06-11

$0.5075

2008-03-12

$0.5075

2007-12-12

$0.5075

2007-09-12

$0.5075

2007-06-13

$0.484

2007-03-13

$0.155

2007-02-13

$0.15

2007-01-10

$0.15

2006-12-13

$0.15

2006-11-13

$0.14

2006-10-11

$0.14

2006-09-13

$0.14

2006-08-11

$0.13

2006-07-12

$0.13

2006-06-13

$0.13

2006-05-11

$0.125

2006-04-11

$0.125

2006-03-13

$0.125

2006-02-13

$0.125

2006-01-11

$0.125

2005-12-22

$0.4401

2005-12-13

$0.105

2005-11-10

$0.105

2005-10-12

$0.105

2005-09-13

$0.105

2005-08-11

$0.1

2005-07-13

$0.0308

2005-07-13

$0.1

2005-06-13

$0.1

2005-05-11

$0.1

2005-04-13

$0.1

2005-03-11

$0.1

2005-02-11

$0.1

2005-01-12

$0.1

2004-12-13

$0.1

2004-11-10

$0.0735

2004-10-13

$0.0735

2004-09-13

$0.0735

2004-08-11

$0.0735

2004-07-13

$0.0735

2004-06-14

$0.0735

2004-05-12

$0.0735

2004-04-13

$0.0735

2004-03-17

$0.0735

JTA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

JTA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for JTA

Metric

JTA Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

JTA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-1.74%

-11.11%

1years

JTA

News
JTA

Research
JTA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

JTA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

JTA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2400

2019-12-02

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2018-12-03

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2480

2017-12-01

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2480

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2480

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2480

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2480

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2480

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2580

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2580

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2720

2015-12-01

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2720

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2720

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2720

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2720

2014-12-01

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2590

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2590

2014-06-02

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-09-03

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2010-03-02

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2009-12-01

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2009-03-03

2009-03-11

2009-03-15

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2780

2008-12-01

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5075

2008-06-02

2008-06-11

2008-06-15

2008-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5075

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-15

2008-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5075

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-15

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5075

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-15

2007-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4840

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2007-01-03

2007-01-10

2007-01-15

2007-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2006-11-01

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2006-10-02

2006-10-11

2006-10-15

2006-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2006-09-01

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2006-08-01

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2006-07-03

2006-07-12

2006-07-15

2006-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2006-06-01

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2006-05-01

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2006-04-03

2006-04-11

2006-04-15

2006-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2006-03-01

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2006-02-01

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2006-01-03

2006-01-11

2006-01-15

2006-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4401

2005-12-19

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2005-11-01

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2005-10-03

2005-10-12

2005-10-15

2005-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2005-09-01

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2005-08-01

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2005-07-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0308

2005-07-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-08-01

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2005-06-01

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2005-05-02

2005-05-11

2005-05-15

2005-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2005-04-01

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2005-03-01

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2005-02-01

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2005-01-03

2005-01-12

2005-01-15

2005-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-11-01

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-10-01

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-09-01

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-08-02

2004-08-11

2004-08-15

2004-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-07-01

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-06-01

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-05-03

2004-05-12

2004-05-15

2004-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-04-01

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-05-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-03-10

2004-03-17

2004-03-20

2004-04-01

Initial

Regular

Monthly

JTA

JTA

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Equity

No company description available.

