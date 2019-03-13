This table allows you to know how fast JRS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-12 $0.19 2019-09-12 $0.19 2019-06-13 $0.19 2019-03-14 $0.19 2018-12-13 $0.205 2018-09-13 $0.205 2018-06-14 $0.205 2018-03-14 $0.23 2017-12-14 $0.25 2017-09-14 $0.25 2017-06-13 $0.25 2017-03-13 $0.25 2016-12-13 $0.25 2016-09-13 $0.25 2016-06-13 $0.24 2016-03-11 $0.24 2015-12-11 $0.24 2015-09-11 $0.24 2015-06-11 $0.24 2015-03-11 $0.24 2014-12-11 $0.225 2014-09-11 $0.225 2014-06-11 $0.225 2014-03-12 $0.225 2013-12-11 $0.225 2013-09-11 $0.24 2013-06-12 $0.24 2013-03-13 $0.24 2012-12-12 $0.23 2012-09-12 $0.23 2012-06-13 $0.23 2012-03-13 $0.23 2011-12-13 $0.23 2011-09-13 $0.23 2011-06-13 $0.23 2011-03-11 $0.22 2010-12-13 $0.22 2010-09-13 $0.22 2010-06-11 $0.22 2010-03-11 $0.22 2009-12-11 $0.22 2009-09-11 $0.22 2009-06-11 $0.22 2009-03-11 $0.27 2008-12-11 $0.336 2008-09-11 $0.458 2008-06-11 $0.5 2008-03-12 $0.5 2007-12-12 $0.57 2007-09-12 $0.57 2007-06-13 $0.57 2007-03-13 $0.19 2007-02-13 $0.19 2007-01-10 $0.19 2006-12-13 $0.19 2006-11-13 $0.175 2006-10-11 $0.175 2006-09-13 $0.175 2006-08-11 $0.165 2006-07-12 $0.165 2006-06-13 $0.165 2006-05-11 $0.155 2006-04-11 $0.155 2006-03-13 $0.155 2006-02-13 $0.145 2006-01-11 $0.145 2005-12-13 $0.145 2005-11-10 $0.145 2005-10-12 $0.145 2005-09-13 $0.145 2005-08-11 $0.135 2005-07-13 $0.135 2005-06-13 $0.135 2005-05-11 $0.135 2005-04-13 $0.135 2005-03-11 $0.135 2005-02-11 $0.135 2005-01-12 $0.135 2004-12-13 $0.135 2004-11-10 $0.135 2004-10-13 $0.135 2004-09-13 $0.135 2004-08-11 $0.115 2004-07-13 $0.115 2004-06-14 $0.115 2004-05-12 $0.115 2004-04-13 $0.115 2004-03-11 $0.115 2004-02-11 $0.115 2004-01-13 $0.115 2003-12-11 $0.115 2003-11-12 $0.115 2003-10-10 $0.115 2003-09-11 $0.115 2003-08-13 $0.115 2003-07-11 $0.115 2003-06-11 $0.115 2003-05-13 $0.115 2003-04-11 $0.115 2003-03-12 $0.115 2003-02-12 $0.115 2003-01-13 $0.115 2002-12-11 $0.115 2002-12-11 $0.038 2002-11-13 $0.115 2002-10-10 $0.115 2002-09-11 $0.115 2002-08-13 $0.1125 2002-07-11 $0.1125 2002-06-12 $0.1125 2002-05-13 $0.1125 2002-04-11 $0.1125 2002-03-13 $0.1125 2002-02-13 $0.1125