Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Stock

JRS

Price as of:

$10.36 +0.04 +0.39%

Industry

Closed End Fund Equity

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)

JRS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

7.36%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.76

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

JRS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$10.36

Quote Time

Today's Volume

28,299

Open Price

$10.36

Day's Range

$10.32 - $10.38

Previous Close

$10.32

52 week low / high

$8.02 - $11.04

Percent off 52 week high

-6.16%

JRS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

JRS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

JRS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast JRS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.19

2019-09-12

$0.19

2019-06-13

$0.19

2019-03-14

$0.19

2018-12-13

$0.205

2018-09-13

$0.205

2018-06-14

$0.205

2018-03-14

$0.23

2017-12-14

$0.25

2017-09-14

$0.25

2017-06-13

$0.25

2017-03-13

$0.25

2016-12-13

$0.25

2016-09-13

$0.25

2016-06-13

$0.24

2016-03-11

$0.24

2015-12-11

$0.24

2015-09-11

$0.24

2015-06-11

$0.24

2015-03-11

$0.24

2014-12-11

$0.225

2014-09-11

$0.225

2014-06-11

$0.225

2014-03-12

$0.225

2013-12-11

$0.225

2013-09-11

$0.24

2013-06-12

$0.24

2013-03-13

$0.24

2012-12-12

$0.23

2012-09-12

$0.23

2012-06-13

$0.23

2012-03-13

$0.23

2011-12-13

$0.23

2011-09-13

$0.23

2011-06-13

$0.23

2011-03-11

$0.22

2010-12-13

$0.22

2010-09-13

$0.22

2010-06-11

$0.22

2010-03-11

$0.22

2009-12-11

$0.22

2009-09-11

$0.22

2009-06-11

$0.22

2009-03-11

$0.27

2008-12-11

$0.336

2008-09-11

$0.458

2008-06-11

$0.5

2008-03-12

$0.5

2007-12-12

$0.57

2007-09-12

$0.57

2007-06-13

$0.57

2007-03-13

$0.19

2007-02-13

$0.19

2007-01-10

$0.19

2006-12-13

$0.19

2006-11-13

$0.175

2006-10-11

$0.175

2006-09-13

$0.175

2006-08-11

$0.165

2006-07-12

$0.165

2006-06-13

$0.165

2006-05-11

$0.155

2006-04-11

$0.155

2006-03-13

$0.155

2006-02-13

$0.145

2006-01-11

$0.145

2005-12-13

$0.145

2005-11-10

$0.145

2005-10-12

$0.145

2005-09-13

$0.145

2005-08-11

$0.135

2005-07-13

$0.135

2005-06-13

$0.135

2005-05-11

$0.135

2005-04-13

$0.135

2005-03-11

$0.135

2005-02-11

$0.135

2005-01-12

$0.135

2004-12-13

$0.135

2004-11-10

$0.135

2004-10-13

$0.135

2004-09-13

$0.135

2004-08-11

$0.115

2004-07-13

$0.115

2004-06-14

$0.115

2004-05-12

$0.115

2004-04-13

$0.115

2004-03-11

$0.115

2004-02-11

$0.115

2004-01-13

$0.115

2003-12-11

$0.115

2003-11-12

$0.115

2003-10-10

$0.115

2003-09-11

$0.115

2003-08-13

$0.115

2003-07-11

$0.115

2003-06-11

$0.115

2003-05-13

$0.115

2003-04-11

$0.115

2003-03-12

$0.115

2003-02-12

$0.115

2003-01-13

$0.115

2002-12-11

$0.115

2002-12-11

$0.038

2002-11-13

$0.115

2002-10-10

$0.115

2002-09-11

$0.115

2002-08-13

$0.1125

2002-07-11

$0.1125

2002-06-12

$0.1125

2002-05-13

$0.1125

2002-04-11

$0.1125

2002-03-13

$0.1125

2002-02-13

$0.1125

JRS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for JRS

Metric

JRS Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

JRS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-8.13%

-10.06%

0years

JRS

News
JRS

Research
JRS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

JRS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

JRS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1900

2019-12-02

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2018-12-03

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-12-01

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2015-12-01

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2014-12-01

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2014-06-02

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2013-09-03

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-03-02

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-12-01

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2009-03-03

2009-03-11

2009-03-15

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3360

2008-12-01

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4580

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2008-06-02

2008-06-11

2008-06-15

2008-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-15

2008-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-15

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-15

2007-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1900

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1900

2007-01-03

2007-01-10

2007-01-15

2007-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1900

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1750

2006-11-01

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1750

2006-10-02

2006-10-11

2006-10-15

2006-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1750

2006-09-01

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1650

2006-08-01

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1650

2006-07-03

2006-07-12

2006-07-15

2006-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1650

2006-06-01

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2006-05-01

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2006-04-03

2006-04-11

2006-04-15

2006-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2006-03-01

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2006-02-01

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2006-01-03

2006-01-11

2006-01-15

2006-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2005-11-01

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2005-10-03

2005-10-12

2005-10-15

2005-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2005-09-01

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2005-08-01

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2005-07-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2005-06-01

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2005-05-02

2005-05-11

2005-05-15

2005-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2005-04-01

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2005-03-01

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2005-02-01

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2005-01-03

2005-01-12

2005-01-15

2005-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2004-11-01

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2004-10-01

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2004-09-01

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2004-08-02

2004-08-11

2004-08-15

2004-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2004-07-01

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2004-06-01

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2004-05-03

2004-05-12

2004-05-15

2004-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2004-04-01

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-05-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2004-03-01

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2004-02-02

2004-02-11

2004-02-15

2004-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2004-01-02

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2003-11-03

2003-11-12

2003-11-15

2003-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2003-10-01

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-11-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2003-09-02

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2003-08-01

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2003-07-01

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2003-06-02

2003-06-11

2003-06-15

2003-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2003-05-02

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2003-04-01

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2003-03-03

2003-03-12

2003-03-15

2003-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2003-02-03

2003-02-12

2003-02-15

2003-03-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2003-01-03

2003-01-13

2003-01-15

2003-02-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2002-12-02

2002-12-11

2002-12-15

2002-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2002-12-02

2002-12-11

2002-12-15

2002-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2002-11-01

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2002-10-01

2002-10-10

2002-10-15

2002-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2002-09-03

2002-09-11

2002-09-15

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1125

2002-08-02

2002-08-13

2002-08-15

2002-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1125

2002-07-01

2002-07-11

2002-07-15

2002-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1125

2002-06-03

2002-06-12

2002-06-15

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1125

2002-05-01

2002-05-13

2002-05-15

2002-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1125

2002-04-01

2002-04-11

2002-04-15

2002-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1125

2002-03-01

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1125

2002-02-01

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

JRS

Investor Resources

Learn more about Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

JRS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Equity

No company description available.

