Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund

Stock

JDD

Price as of:

$10.86 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Closed End Fund Equity

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (JDD)

JDD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

8.01%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.87

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get JDD DARS™ Rating

JDD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$10.86

Quote Time

Today's Volume

11,017

Open Price

$10.83

Day's Range

$10.8 - $10.86

Previous Close

$10.86

52 week low / high

$8.55 - $11.26

Percent off 52 week high

-3.55%

JDD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

JDD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade JDD's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
JDD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast JDD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.2175

2019-09-12

$0.2175

2019-06-13

$0.2175

2019-03-14

$0.2175

2018-12-13

$0.24

2018-09-13

$0.24

2018-06-14

$0.24

2018-03-14

$0.27

2017-12-26

$0.2576

2017-12-14

$0.27

2017-09-14

$0.27

2017-06-13

$0.27

2017-03-13

$0.27

2016-12-13

$0.27

2016-09-13

$0.27

2016-06-13

$0.27

2016-03-11

$0.27

2015-12-11

$0.27

2015-09-11

$0.27

2015-06-11

$0.27

2015-03-11

$0.27

2014-12-11

$0.26

2014-09-11

$0.26

2014-06-11

$0.26

2014-03-12

$0.25

2013-12-11

$0.25

2013-09-11

$0.25

2013-06-12

$0.25

2013-03-13

$0.25

2012-12-12

$0.25

2012-09-12

$0.25

2012-06-13

$0.25

2012-03-13

$0.25

2011-12-13

$0.25

2011-09-13

$0.25

2011-06-13

$0.25

2011-03-11

$0.25

2010-12-13

$0.235

2010-09-13

$0.235

2010-06-11

$0.235

2010-03-11

$0.235

2009-12-11

$0.235

2009-09-11

$0.22

2009-06-11

$0.21

2009-03-11

$0.21

2008-12-11

$0.244

2008-09-11

$0.33

2008-06-11

$0.37

2008-03-12

$0.37

2007-12-12

$0.388

2007-09-12

$0.388

2007-06-13

$0.388

2007-03-13

$0.125

2007-02-13

$0.125

2007-01-10

$0.125

2006-12-13

$0.125

2006-11-13

$0.1175

2006-10-11

$0.1175

2006-09-13

$0.1175

2006-08-11

$0.11

2006-07-12

$0.11

2006-06-13

$0.11

2006-05-11

$0.11

2006-04-11

$0.11

2006-03-13

$0.11

2006-02-13

$0.11

2006-01-11

$0.11

2005-12-22

$0.3649

2005-12-13

$0.1075

2005-11-10

$0.1075

2005-10-12

$0.1075

2005-09-13

$0.1075

2005-08-11

$0.1025

2005-07-13

$0.1025

2005-06-13

$0.1025

2005-05-11

$0.1025

2005-04-13

$0.1025

2005-03-11

$0.1025

2005-02-11

$0.1025

2005-01-12

$0.1025

2004-12-13

$0.1025

2004-11-10

$0.1025

2004-10-13

$0.1025

2004-09-13

$0.1025

2004-08-11

$0.1025

2004-07-13

$0.1025

2004-06-14

$0.1025

2004-05-12

$0.1025

2004-04-13

$0.1025

2004-03-11

$0.1025

2004-02-11

$0.1025

2004-01-13

$0.1025

2003-12-11

$0.1025

2003-11-12

$0.1025

JDD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
JDD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for JDD

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

JDD Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

JDD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-6.95%

-12.12%

0years

JDD

News
JDD

Research
JDD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

JDD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

JDD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2175

2019-12-02

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2175

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2175

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2175

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2018-12-03

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2576

2017-12-15

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2017-12-01

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2015-12-01

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2014-12-01

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2014-06-02

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-09-03

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2010-03-02

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2009-12-01

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2009-03-03

2009-03-11

2009-03-15

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2440

2008-12-01

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2008-06-02

2008-06-11

2008-06-15

2008-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-15

2008-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3880

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-15

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3880

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-15

2007-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3880

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2007-01-03

2007-01-10

2007-01-15

2007-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2006-11-01

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2006-10-02

2006-10-11

2006-10-15

2006-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2006-09-01

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2006-08-01

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2006-07-03

2006-07-12

2006-07-15

2006-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2006-06-01

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2006-05-01

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2006-04-03

2006-04-11

2006-04-15

2006-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2006-03-01

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2006-02-01

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2006-01-03

2006-01-11

2006-01-15

2006-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3649

2005-12-19

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1075

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1075

2005-11-01

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1075

2005-10-03

2005-10-12

2005-10-15

2005-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1075

2005-09-01

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2005-08-01

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2005-07-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2005-06-01

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2005-05-02

2005-05-11

2005-05-15

2005-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2005-04-01

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2005-03-01

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2005-02-01

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2005-01-03

2005-01-12

2005-01-15

2005-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2004-11-01

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2004-10-01

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2004-09-01

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2004-08-02

2004-08-11

2004-08-15

2004-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2004-07-01

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2004-06-01

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2004-05-03

2004-05-12

2004-05-15

2004-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2004-04-01

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-05-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2004-03-01

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2004-02-02

2004-02-11

2004-02-15

2004-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2004-01-02

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2003-11-06

2003-11-12

2003-11-15

2003-12-01

Initial

Regular

Monthly

JDD

Investor Resources

Learn more about Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

JDD

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Equity

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

