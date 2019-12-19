Best Dividend Stocks
Hancock John Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Stock

HTD

Price as of:

$27.36 -0.09 -0.33%

Industry

Closed End Fund Equity

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Equity /

Hancock John Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD)

HTD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.03%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.66

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HTD DARS™ Rating

HTD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$27.36

Quote Time

Today's Volume

37,814

Open Price

$27.43

Day's Range

$27.22 - $27.47

Previous Close

$27.45

52 week low / high

$19.53 - $28.53

Percent off 52 week high

-4.10%

HTD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HTD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

HTD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HTD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-11

$0.138

2019-11-08

$0.138

2019-10-10

$0.138

2019-09-12

$0.138

2019-08-09

$0.138

2019-07-10

$0.138

2019-06-12

$0.138

2019-05-10

$0.138

2019-04-10

$0.138

2019-03-08

$0.138

2019-02-08

$0.138

2018-12-28

$0.138

2018-12-12

$0.138

2018-12-12

$0.4051

2018-11-09

$0.138

2018-10-10

$0.138

2018-09-13

$0.138

2018-08-10

$0.138

2018-07-11

$0.138

2018-06-08

$0.138

2018-05-10

$0.138

2018-04-11

$0.138

2018-03-09

$0.138

2018-02-09

$0.138

2017-12-28

$0.138

2017-12-08

$0.138

2017-12-08

$0.5265

2017-11-10

$0.138

2017-10-11

$0.138

2017-09-08

$0.138

2017-08-09

$0.138

2017-07-11

$0.138

2017-06-08

$0.138

2017-05-09

$0.138

2017-04-11

$0.138

2017-03-09

$0.138

2017-02-09

$0.138

2016-12-28

$0.138

2016-12-08

$0.138

2016-12-08

$0.1639

2016-11-09

$0.138

2016-10-11

$0.138

2016-09-08

$0.121

2016-08-09

$0.121

2016-07-07

$0.121

2016-06-09

$0.121

2016-05-10

$0.121

2016-04-07

$0.121

2016-03-09

$0.121

2016-02-09

$0.121

2015-12-28

$0.121

2015-12-09

$0.121

2015-11-09

$0.121

2015-10-08

$0.121

2015-09-09

$0.121

2015-08-11

$0.121

2015-07-09

$0.121

2015-06-09

$0.121

2015-05-07

$0.121

2015-04-09

$0.121

2015-03-10

$0.121

2015-02-10

$0.121

2014-12-24

$0.121

2014-12-09

$0.121

2014-11-10

$0.121

2014-10-09

$0.121

2014-09-10

$0.121

2014-08-07

$0.121

2014-07-09

$0.121

2014-06-10

$0.11

2014-05-08

$0.11

2014-04-09

$0.11

2014-03-11

$0.11

2014-02-11

$0.11

2013-12-26

$0.11

2013-12-10

$0.11

2013-11-07

$0.0985

2013-10-09

$0.0985

2013-09-11

$0.0985

2013-08-08

$0.0985

2013-07-09

$0.0985

2013-06-11

$0.0985

2013-05-09

$0.0985

2013-04-09

$0.0985

2013-03-07

$0.0985

2013-02-07

$0.0985

2013-01-10

$0.0985

2012-12-11

$0.0985

2012-11-08

$0.0985

2012-10-09

$0.0985

2012-09-12

$0.0985

2012-08-09

$0.0985

2012-07-10

$0.0985

2012-06-07

$0.0985

2012-05-09

$0.0985

2012-04-10

$0.0985

2012-03-08

$0.0985

2012-02-09

$0.0985

2012-01-11

$0.0985

2011-12-08

$0.0985

2011-11-09

$0.0985

2011-10-11

$0.0985

2011-09-08

$0.0985

2011-08-09

$0.0985

2011-07-07

$0.0985

2011-06-09

$0.091

2011-05-10

$0.091

2011-04-07

$0.091

2011-03-09

$0.091

2011-02-09

$0.091

2011-01-11

$0.091

2010-12-09

$0.091

2010-11-09

$0.091

2010-10-07

$0.091

2010-09-09

$0.091

2010-08-10

$0.091

2010-07-08

$0.091

2010-06-09

$0.091

2010-05-11

$0.091

2010-04-08

$0.091

2010-03-09

$0.091

2010-02-09

$0.091

2010-01-12

$0.091

2009-12-09

$0.091

2009-11-10

$0.091

2009-10-08

$0.091

2009-09-09

$0.091

2009-08-11

$0.091

2009-07-09

$0.091

2009-06-09

$0.091

2009-05-07

$0.091

2009-04-08

$0.091

2009-03-10

$0.14

2009-02-10

$0.14

2009-01-08

$0.14

2008-12-11

$0.14

2008-11-10

$0.14

2008-10-09

$0.14

2008-09-12

$0.14

2008-08-11

$0.14

2008-07-11

$0.125

2008-06-09

$0.125

2008-05-09

$0.125

2008-04-10

$0.125

2008-03-10

$0.125

2008-02-08

$0.125

2008-01-10

$0.125

2007-12-11

$0.125

2007-12-11

$0.32459

2007-12-11

$0.26488

2007-11-07

$0.0967

2007-10-09

$0.0967

2007-09-12

$0.0967

2007-08-09

$0.0967

2007-07-10

$0.0967

2007-06-07

$0.0967

2007-05-09

$0.0967

2007-04-10

$0.0967

2007-03-08

$0.0967

2007-02-08

$0.0967

2007-01-10

$0.0967

2006-12-07

$0.37456

2006-12-07

$0.15753

2006-12-07

$0.0967

2006-11-09

$0.0967

2006-10-10

$0.0967

2006-09-07

$0.0967

2006-08-09

$0.0967

2006-07-11

$0.0967

2006-06-08

$0.0967

2006-05-09

$0.0967

2006-04-11

$0.0967

2006-03-09

$0.0967

2006-02-09

$0.0967

2006-01-11

$0.0967

2005-12-15

$0.09201

2005-12-08

$0.0967

2005-11-09

$0.0967

2005-10-11

$0.0967

2005-09-08

$0.0967

2005-08-09

$0.0967

2005-07-07

$0.0967

2005-06-09

$0.0967

2005-05-17

$0.0967

2005-04-19

$0.0967

2005-03-22

$0.0967

2005-02-22

$0.0967

2005-01-18

$0.0967

2004-12-21

$0.0967

2004-11-16

$0.0967

2004-10-19

$0.0967

2004-09-21

$0.0967

2004-08-17

$0.0967

2004-07-20

$0.0967

2004-06-22

$0.0967

2004-05-18

$0.0967

2004-04-20

$0.0967

HTD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

HTD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HTD

Metric

HTD Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

HTD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-0.56%

-19.65%

0years

HTD

HTD

HTD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HTD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

HTD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1380

2019-12-02

2019-12-11

2019-12-12

2019-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2019-11-01

2019-11-08

2019-11-12

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2019-10-01

2019-10-10

2019-10-11

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2019-08-01

2019-08-09

2019-08-12

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2019-07-01

2019-07-10

2019-07-11

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2019-06-03

2019-06-12

2019-06-13

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2019-05-01

2019-05-10

2019-05-13

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2019-04-01

2019-04-10

2019-04-11

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2019-03-01

2019-03-08

2019-03-11

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2019-02-01

2019-02-08

2019-02-11

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2018-12-21

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4051

2018-12-03

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-20

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2018-12-03

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2018-11-01

2018-11-09

2018-11-13

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2018-10-01

2018-10-10

2018-10-11

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2018-08-22

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2018-08-01

2018-08-10

2018-08-13

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2018-07-02

2018-07-11

2018-07-12

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2018-06-01

2018-06-08

2018-06-11

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2018-05-01

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2018-04-02

2018-04-11

2018-04-12

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2018-03-01

2018-03-09

2018-03-12

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2018-02-01

2018-02-09

2018-02-12

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2017-12-19

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5265

2017-12-01

2017-12-08

2017-12-11

2017-12-18

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2017-12-01

2017-12-08

2017-12-11

2017-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2017-11-01

2017-11-10

2017-11-13

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2017-10-02

2017-10-11

2017-10-12

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2017-09-01

2017-09-08

2017-09-11

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2017-08-01

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2017-07-03

2017-07-11

2017-07-13

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2017-06-01

2017-06-08

2017-06-12

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2017-05-01

2017-05-09

2017-05-11

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2017-02-23

2017-03-09

2017-03-13

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2017-02-01

2017-02-09

2017-02-13

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2016-12-20

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1639

2016-12-01

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-19

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2016-12-01

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2016-11-01

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1380

2016-09-19

2016-10-11

2016-10-13

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2016-09-01

2016-09-08

2016-09-12

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2016-08-01

2016-08-09

2016-08-11

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2016-07-01

2016-07-07

2016-07-11

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2016-06-01

2016-06-09

2016-06-13

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2016-05-02

2016-05-10

2016-05-12

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2016-04-01

2016-04-07

2016-04-11

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2016-03-01

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2016-02-01

2016-02-09

2016-02-11

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2015-12-18

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2015-12-01

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2015-12-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2015-11-02

2015-11-09

2015-11-12

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2015-10-01

2015-10-08

2015-10-13

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2015-09-01

2015-09-09

2015-09-11

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2015-08-03

2015-08-11

2015-08-13

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2015-07-01

2015-07-09

2015-07-13

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2015-06-01

2015-06-09

2015-06-11

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2015-05-01

2015-05-07

2015-05-11

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2015-04-01

2015-04-09

2015-04-13

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2015-03-02

2015-03-10

2015-03-12

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2015-02-02

2015-02-10

2015-02-12

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2014-12-19

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2014-12-01

2014-12-09

2014-12-11

2014-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2014-11-03

2014-11-10

2014-11-13

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2014-10-01

2014-10-09

2014-10-14

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2014-09-02

2014-09-10

2014-09-12

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2014-08-01

2014-08-07

2014-08-11

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2014-07-01

2014-07-09

2014-07-11

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-06-02

2014-06-10

2014-06-12

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-05-01

2014-05-08

2014-05-12

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-04-01

2014-04-09

2014-04-11

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-03-03

2014-03-11

2014-03-13

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-02-03

2014-02-11

2014-02-13

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2013-12-20

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2013-12-02

2013-12-10

2013-12-12

2013-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2013-11-01

2013-11-07

2013-11-12

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2013-10-01

2013-10-09

2013-10-11

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2013-09-03

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2013-08-01

2013-08-08

2013-08-12

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2013-07-01

2013-07-09

2013-07-11

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2013-06-03

2013-06-11

2013-06-13

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2013-05-01

2013-05-09

2013-05-13

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2013-04-01

2013-04-09

2013-04-11

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2013-03-01

2013-03-07

2013-03-11

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2013-02-01

2013-02-07

2013-02-11

2013-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2013-01-02

2013-01-10

2013-01-14

2013-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2012-12-03

2012-12-11

2012-12-13

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2012-11-01

2012-11-08

2012-11-13

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2012-10-01

2012-10-09

2012-10-11

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2012-08-01

2012-08-09

2012-08-13

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2012-07-02

2012-07-10

2012-07-12

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2012-06-01

2012-06-07

2012-06-11

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2012-05-01

2012-05-09

2012-05-11

2012-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2012-04-02

2012-04-10

2012-04-12

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2012-03-01

2012-03-08

2012-03-12

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2012-02-01

2012-02-09

2012-02-13

2012-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2012-01-03

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2011-12-01

2011-12-08

2011-12-12

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2011-11-01

2011-11-09

2011-11-14

2011-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2011-10-03

2011-10-11

2011-10-13

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2011-09-01

2011-09-08

2011-09-12

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2011-08-01

2011-08-09

2011-08-11

2011-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2011-07-01

2011-07-07

2011-07-11

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2011-06-01

2011-06-09

2011-06-13

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2011-05-03

2011-05-10

2011-05-12

2011-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2011-04-01

2011-04-07

2011-04-11

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2011-03-01

2011-03-09

2011-03-11

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2011-02-01

2011-02-09

2011-02-11

2011-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2011-01-03

2011-01-11

2011-01-13

2011-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2010-12-01

2010-12-09

2010-12-13

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2010-11-01

2010-11-09

2010-11-12

2010-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2010-10-01

2010-10-07

2010-10-12

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2010-09-01

2010-09-09

2010-09-13

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2010-08-02

2010-08-10

2010-08-12

2010-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2010-07-01

2010-07-08

2010-07-12

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2010-06-01

2010-06-09

2010-06-11

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2010-05-03

2010-05-11

2010-05-13

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2010-04-01

2010-04-08

2010-04-12

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2010-03-01

2010-03-09

2010-03-11

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2010-02-01

2010-02-09

2010-02-11

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2010-01-04

2010-01-12

2010-01-14

2010-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2009-12-01

2009-12-09

2009-12-11

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2009-10-01

2009-10-08

2009-10-13

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2009-09-01

2009-09-09

2009-09-11

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2009-08-03

2009-08-11

2009-08-13

2009-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2009-07-01

2009-07-09

2009-07-13

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2009-06-01

2009-06-09

2009-06-11

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2009-05-01

2009-05-07

2009-05-11

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2009-04-01

2009-04-08

2009-04-13

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2009-03-02

2009-03-10

2009-03-12

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2009-02-02

2009-02-10

2009-02-12

2009-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2009-01-02

2009-01-08

2009-01-12

2009-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2008-12-01

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2008-11-03

2008-11-10

2008-11-13

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2008-10-01

2008-10-09

2008-10-14

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2008-09-02

2008-09-12

2008-09-16

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2008-08-01

2008-08-11

2008-08-13

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2008-06-02

2008-06-09

2008-06-11

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2008-05-01

2008-05-09

2008-05-13

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2008-04-01

2008-04-10

2008-04-14

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2008-03-03

2008-03-10

2008-03-12

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2008-02-01

2008-02-08

2008-02-12

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2008-01-02

2008-01-10

2008-01-14

2008-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2649

2007-12-04

2007-12-11

2007-12-13

2007-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.3246

2007-12-04

2007-12-11

2007-12-13

2007-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2007-12-04

2007-12-11

2007-12-13

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2007-11-01

2007-11-07

2007-11-12

2007-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2007-10-01

2007-10-09

2007-10-11

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2007-08-01

2007-08-09

2007-08-13

2007-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2007-07-02

2007-07-10

2007-07-12

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2007-06-01

2007-06-07

2007-06-11

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2007-05-01

2007-05-09

2007-05-11

2007-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2007-04-02

2007-04-10

2007-04-12

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2007-03-01

2007-03-08

2007-03-12

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2007-02-01

2007-02-08

2007-02-12

2007-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2007-01-03

2007-01-10

2007-01-12

2007-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2006-12-01

2006-12-07

2006-12-11

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1575

2006-12-01

2006-12-07

2006-12-11

2006-12-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.3746

2006-12-01

2006-12-07

2006-12-11

2006-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2006-11-01

2006-11-09

2006-11-13

2006-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2006-10-02

2006-10-10

2006-10-12

2006-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2006-09-01

2006-09-07

2006-09-11

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2006-08-01

2006-08-09

2006-08-11

2006-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2006-07-03

2006-07-11

2006-07-13

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2006-06-01

2006-06-08

2006-06-12

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2006-05-01

2006-05-09

2006-05-11

2006-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2006-04-03

2006-04-11

2006-04-13

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2006-03-01

2006-03-09

2006-03-13

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2006-02-01

2006-02-09

2006-02-13

2006-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2006-01-03

2006-01-11

2006-01-13

2006-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0920

2005-12-09

2005-12-15

2005-12-19

2005-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2005-12-01

2005-12-08

2005-12-12

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2005-11-01

2005-11-09

2005-11-14

2005-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2005-10-03

2005-10-11

2005-10-13

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2005-09-01

2005-09-08

2005-09-12

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2005-08-01

2005-08-09

2005-08-11

2005-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2005-07-01

2005-07-07

2005-07-11

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2005-06-01

2005-06-09

2005-06-13

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2005-05-09

2005-05-17

2005-05-19

2005-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2005-04-11

2005-04-19

2005-04-21

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2005-03-14

2005-03-22

2005-03-24

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2005-02-14

2005-02-22

2005-02-24

2005-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2005-01-10

2005-01-18

2005-01-20

2005-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2004-12-13

2004-12-21

2004-12-23

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2004-11-08

2004-11-16

2004-11-18

2004-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2004-10-11

2004-10-19

2004-10-21

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2004-09-13

2004-09-21

2004-09-23

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2004-08-09

2004-08-17

2004-08-19

2004-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2004-07-12

2004-07-20

2004-07-22

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2004-06-14

2004-06-22

2004-06-24

2004-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2004-05-10

2004-05-18

2004-05-20

2004-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2004-04-12

2004-04-20

2004-04-22

2004-04-30

Initial

Regular

Monthly

HTD

HTD

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Equity

No company description available.

