This table allows you to know how fast HTD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-11 $0.138 2019-11-08 $0.138 2019-10-10 $0.138 2019-09-12 $0.138 2019-08-09 $0.138 2019-07-10 $0.138 2019-06-12 $0.138 2019-05-10 $0.138 2019-04-10 $0.138 2019-03-08 $0.138 2019-02-08 $0.138 2018-12-28 $0.138 2018-12-12 $0.138 2018-12-12 $0.4051 2018-11-09 $0.138 2018-10-10 $0.138 2018-09-13 $0.138 2018-08-10 $0.138 2018-07-11 $0.138 2018-06-08 $0.138 2018-05-10 $0.138 2018-04-11 $0.138 2018-03-09 $0.138 2018-02-09 $0.138 2017-12-28 $0.138 2017-12-08 $0.138 2017-12-08 $0.5265 2017-11-10 $0.138 2017-10-11 $0.138 2017-09-08 $0.138 2017-08-09 $0.138 2017-07-11 $0.138 2017-06-08 $0.138 2017-05-09 $0.138 2017-04-11 $0.138 2017-03-09 $0.138 2017-02-09 $0.138 2016-12-28 $0.138 2016-12-08 $0.138 2016-12-08 $0.1639 2016-11-09 $0.138 2016-10-11 $0.138 2016-09-08 $0.121 2016-08-09 $0.121 2016-07-07 $0.121 2016-06-09 $0.121 2016-05-10 $0.121 2016-04-07 $0.121 2016-03-09 $0.121 2016-02-09 $0.121 2015-12-28 $0.121 2015-12-09 $0.121 2015-11-09 $0.121 2015-10-08 $0.121 2015-09-09 $0.121 2015-08-11 $0.121 2015-07-09 $0.121 2015-06-09 $0.121 2015-05-07 $0.121 2015-04-09 $0.121 2015-03-10 $0.121 2015-02-10 $0.121 2014-12-24 $0.121 2014-12-09 $0.121 2014-11-10 $0.121 2014-10-09 $0.121 2014-09-10 $0.121 2014-08-07 $0.121 2014-07-09 $0.121 2014-06-10 $0.11 2014-05-08 $0.11 2014-04-09 $0.11 2014-03-11 $0.11 2014-02-11 $0.11 2013-12-26 $0.11 2013-12-10 $0.11 2013-11-07 $0.0985 2013-10-09 $0.0985 2013-09-11 $0.0985 2013-08-08 $0.0985 2013-07-09 $0.0985 2013-06-11 $0.0985 2013-05-09 $0.0985 2013-04-09 $0.0985 2013-03-07 $0.0985 2013-02-07 $0.0985 2013-01-10 $0.0985 2012-12-11 $0.0985 2012-11-08 $0.0985 2012-10-09 $0.0985 2012-09-12 $0.0985 2012-08-09 $0.0985 2012-07-10 $0.0985 2012-06-07 $0.0985 2012-05-09 $0.0985 2012-04-10 $0.0985 2012-03-08 $0.0985 2012-02-09 $0.0985 2012-01-11 $0.0985 2011-12-08 $0.0985 2011-11-09 $0.0985 2011-10-11 $0.0985 2011-09-08 $0.0985 2011-08-09 $0.0985 2011-07-07 $0.0985 2011-06-09 $0.091 2011-05-10 $0.091 2011-04-07 $0.091 2011-03-09 $0.091 2011-02-09 $0.091 2011-01-11 $0.091 2010-12-09 $0.091 2010-11-09 $0.091 2010-10-07 $0.091 2010-09-09 $0.091 2010-08-10 $0.091 2010-07-08 $0.091 2010-06-09 $0.091 2010-05-11 $0.091 2010-04-08 $0.091 2010-03-09 $0.091 2010-02-09 $0.091 2010-01-12 $0.091 2009-12-09 $0.091 2009-11-10 $0.091 2009-10-08 $0.091 2009-09-09 $0.091 2009-08-11 $0.091 2009-07-09 $0.091 2009-06-09 $0.091 2009-05-07 $0.091 2009-04-08 $0.091 2009-03-10 $0.14 2009-02-10 $0.14 2009-01-08 $0.14 2008-12-11 $0.14 2008-11-10 $0.14 2008-10-09 $0.14 2008-09-12 $0.14 2008-08-11 $0.14 2008-07-11 $0.125 2008-06-09 $0.125 2008-05-09 $0.125 2008-04-10 $0.125 2008-03-10 $0.125 2008-02-08 $0.125 2008-01-10 $0.125 2007-12-11 $0.125 2007-12-11 $0.32459 2007-12-11 $0.26488 2007-11-07 $0.0967 2007-10-09 $0.0967 2007-09-12 $0.0967 2007-08-09 $0.0967 2007-07-10 $0.0967 2007-06-07 $0.0967 2007-05-09 $0.0967 2007-04-10 $0.0967 2007-03-08 $0.0967 2007-02-08 $0.0967 2007-01-10 $0.0967 2006-12-07 $0.37456 2006-12-07 $0.15753 2006-12-07 $0.0967 2006-11-09 $0.0967 2006-10-10 $0.0967 2006-09-07 $0.0967 2006-08-09 $0.0967 2006-07-11 $0.0967 2006-06-08 $0.0967 2006-05-09 $0.0967 2006-04-11 $0.0967 2006-03-09 $0.0967 2006-02-09 $0.0967 2006-01-11 $0.0967 2005-12-15 $0.09201 2005-12-08 $0.0967 2005-11-09 $0.0967 2005-10-11 $0.0967 2005-09-08 $0.0967 2005-08-09 $0.0967 2005-07-07 $0.0967 2005-06-09 $0.0967 2005-05-17 $0.0967 2005-04-19 $0.0967 2005-03-22 $0.0967 2005-02-22 $0.0967 2005-01-18 $0.0967 2004-12-21 $0.0967 2004-11-16 $0.0967 2004-10-19 $0.0967 2004-09-21 $0.0967 2004-08-17 $0.0967 2004-07-20 $0.0967 2004-06-22 $0.0967 2004-05-18 $0.0967 2004-04-20 $0.0967