Gabelli Global Multimedia Trust Inc.

Stock

GGT

Price as of:

$8.04 -0.05 -0.62%

Industry

Closed End Fund Equity

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Equity /

Gabelli Global Multimedia Trust Inc. (GGT)

GGT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

10.88%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.88

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

GGT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$8.04

Quote Time

Today's Volume

23,052

Open Price

$8.1

Day's Range

$8.0 - $8.1

Previous Close

$8.09

52 week low / high

$6.9 - $8.81

Percent off 52 week high

-8.74%

GGT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GGT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade GGT's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

GGT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GGT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.22

2019-09-13

$0.22

2019-06-13

$0.22

2019-03-14

$0.22

2018-12-06

$0.24

2018-09-13

$0.22

2018-06-14

$0.22

2018-03-14

$0.22

2017-12-07

$0.22

2017-09-14

$0.22

2017-06-14

$0.22

2017-03-15

$0.22

2016-12-07

$0.17

2016-09-14

$0.22

2016-06-14

$0.22

2016-03-14

$0.22

2015-12-09

$0.28

2015-09-14

$0.22

2015-06-12

$0.22

2015-03-13

$0.22

2014-12-10

$0.39

2014-09-12

$0.22

2014-06-12

$0.22

2014-03-13

$0.22

2013-12-11

$0.32

2013-09-12

$0.2

2013-06-12

$0.2

2013-03-12

$0.2

2012-12-12

$0.2

2012-09-12

$0.2

2012-06-13

$0.2

2012-03-14

$0.2

2011-12-09

$0.27

2011-09-14

$0.2

2011-06-14

$0.2

2011-03-22

$0.2

2010-12-10

$0.2

2010-09-14

$0.2

2010-06-14

$0.2

2008-12-10

$0.12

2008-09-12

$0.15

2008-06-12

$0.15

2008-03-13

$0.15

2007-12-10

$0.15

2007-12-10

$0.15

2007-09-12

$0.15

2007-06-13

$0.15

2007-03-14

$0.15

2006-12-11

$0.11

2006-12-11

$0.13

2006-09-13

$0.13

2006-06-14

$0.13

2006-03-15

$0.13

2005-12-13

$0.12

2005-12-13

$0.12

2005-09-14

$0.12

2005-06-14

$0.12

2005-03-14

$0.12

2002-03-15

$0.495

2001-03-13

$0.006

2001-03-13

$0.043

2001-03-13

$0.011

2000-12-13

$1.5

2000-03-14

$0.03

2000-03-14

$0.045

1999-12-15

$3.12

1999-09-15

$0.5

1998-12-15

$0.55

1998-09-16

$0.25

1997-12-15

$0.85

GGT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
GGT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GGT

Metric

GGT Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

GGT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

1.97%

-2.22%

2years

GGT

News
GGT

Research
GGT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GGT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

GGT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2200

2019-11-15

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2019-08-22

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2019-05-16

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2019-02-22

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2018-11-16

2018-12-06

2018-12-07

2018-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2018-08-22

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2018-05-15

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2018-02-23

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2017-11-17

2017-12-07

2017-12-08

2017-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2017-08-25

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2017-05-18

2017-06-14

2017-06-16

2017-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2017-02-23

2017-03-15

2017-03-17

2017-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2016-11-18

2016-12-07

2016-12-09

2016-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2016-08-17

2016-09-14

2016-09-16

2016-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2016-05-19

2016-06-14

2016-06-16

2016-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2016-02-25

2016-03-14

2016-03-16

2016-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-11-19

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2015-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2015-08-20

2015-09-14

2015-09-16

2015-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2015-05-21

2015-06-12

2015-06-16

2015-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2015-02-17

2015-03-13

2015-03-17

2015-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2014-11-20

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2014-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2014-08-21

2014-09-12

2014-09-16

2014-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2014-05-14

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2014-02-27

2014-03-13

2014-03-17

2014-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2013-11-21

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-08-22

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-05-17

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-02-28

2013-03-12

2013-03-14

2013-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-11-19

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-08-16

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-05-17

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-03-01

2012-03-14

2012-03-16

2012-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2011-11-17

2011-12-09

2011-12-13

2011-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-08-18

2011-09-14

2011-09-16

2011-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-05-26

2011-06-14

2011-06-16

2011-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-02-17

2011-03-22

2011-03-24

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-11-18

2010-12-10

2010-12-14

2010-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-08-19

2010-09-14

2010-09-16

2010-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-04-19

2010-06-14

2010-06-16

2010-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2008-11-20

2008-12-10

2008-12-12

2008-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-08-25

2008-09-12

2008-09-16

2008-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-05-28

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-03-04

2008-03-13

2008-03-17

2008-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-11-20

2007-12-10

2007-12-12

2007-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-11-20

2007-12-10

2007-12-12

2007-12-17

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-08-20

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-05-18

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-02-26

2007-03-14

2007-03-16

2007-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2006-11-16

2006-12-11

2006-12-13

2006-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2006-11-16

2006-12-11

2006-12-13

2006-12-18

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.1300

2006-08-24

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2006-05-19

2006-06-14

2006-06-16

2006-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2006-02-16

2006-03-15

2006-03-17

2006-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2005-11-17

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-23

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.1200

2005-11-17

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2005-08-10

2005-09-14

2005-09-16

2005-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2005-05-19

2005-06-14

2005-06-16

2005-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2004-11-18

2005-03-14

2005-03-16

2005-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4950

Unknown

2002-03-15

2002-03-19

2002-03-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Annual

$0.0110

Unknown

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-03-23

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0430

Unknown

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-03-23

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0060

Unknown

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-03-23

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.5000

Unknown

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2000-12-26

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0450

Unknown

2000-03-14

2000-03-16

2000-03-24

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0300

Unknown

2000-03-14

2000-03-16

2000-03-24

Income

Regular

Annual

$3.1200

Unknown

1999-12-15

1999-12-17

1999-12-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5000

Unknown

1999-09-15

1999-09-17

1999-09-27

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.5500

1998-12-07

1998-12-15

1998-12-17

1998-12-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2500

1998-08-21

1998-09-16

1998-09-18

1998-09-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.8500

1997-12-08

1997-12-15

1997-12-17

1997-12-26

Income

Regular

Annual

GGT

Investor Resources

Learn more about Gabelli Global Multimedia Trust Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

GGT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Equity

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

X