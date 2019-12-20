Best Dividend Stocks
Fiduciary / Claymore MLP Opportunity Fund

Stock

FMO

Price as of:

$8.11 -0.03 -0.37%

Industry

Closed End Fund Equity

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Equity /

Fiduciary / Claymore MLP Opportunity Fund (FMO)

FMO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

15.88%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.29

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

FMO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$8.11

Quote Time

Today's Volume

383,800

Open Price

$8.16

Day's Range

$8.05 - $8.2

Previous Close

$8.14

52 week low / high

$6.87 - $10.99

Percent off 52 week high

-26.21%

FMO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FMO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FMO's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

FMO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FMO's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-14

$0.3231

2019-08-14

$0.3231

2019-05-14

$0.3231

2019-02-14

$0.3231

2018-11-14

$0.3231

2018-08-14

$0.3231

2018-05-14

$0.3231

2018-02-14

$0.4308

2017-11-14

$0.4308

2017-08-11

$0.4308

2017-05-11

$0.4308

2017-02-13

$0.4308

2016-11-10

$0.4308

2016-08-11

$0.4308

2016-05-11

$0.4308

2016-02-10

$0.4308

2015-11-10

$0.4308

2015-08-12

$0.4287

2015-05-13

$0.4266

2015-02-11

$0.4245

2014-11-12

$0.4224

2014-08-13

$0.4203

2014-05-13

$0.4181

2014-02-12

$0.4161

2013-11-13

$0.41406

2013-08-13

$0.412

2013-05-13

$0.404

2013-02-13

$0.396

2012-11-13

$0.387

2012-08-13

$0.379

2012-05-11

$0.371

2012-01-11

$0.363

2011-10-12

$0.355

2011-07-13

$0.3475

2011-04-13

$0.345

2011-01-12

$0.34

2010-10-13

$0.335

2010-07-13

$0.335

2010-04-13

$0.335

2010-01-13

$0.335

2009-10-13

$0.335

2009-07-13

$0.335

2009-04-13

$0.37185

2009-01-13

$0.37185

2008-10-10

$0.37185

2008-07-11

$0.37

2008-04-11

$0.365

2008-01-11

$0.36

2007-10-11

$0.355

2007-07-11

$0.35

2007-04-11

$0.3325

2007-01-10

$0.3275

2006-10-11

$0.3125

2006-07-12

$0.3125

2006-04-11

$0.3125

2006-01-11

$0.3125

2005-10-12

$0.3125

2005-07-13

$0.3125

2005-04-13

$0.3125

FMO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FMO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FMO

Metric

FMO Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

FMO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-9.14%

-7.69%

0years

FMO

News
FMO

Research
FMO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FMO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

FMO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3231

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3231

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3231

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3231

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-02-28

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.3231

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3231

2018-08-02

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3231

2018-03-02

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4308

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4308

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4308

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4308

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4308

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4308

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4308

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4308

2016-05-02

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4308

2016-02-01

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4308

2015-11-02

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4287

2015-08-03

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4266

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4245

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4224

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4203

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4181

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4161

2014-02-04

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4120

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4040

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3960

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3870

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3790

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3710

2012-04-02

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3630

2012-01-03

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3475

2011-05-02

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2011-02-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2010-11-01

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2010-01-04

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3719

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3719

2009-01-02

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3719

2008-08-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2008-05-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2008-01-02

2008-01-11

2008-01-15

2008-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2007-08-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2007-05-01

2007-07-11

2007-07-13

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3325

2007-02-01

2007-04-11

2007-04-13

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3275

2006-12-01

2007-01-10

2007-01-12

2007-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2006-10-05

2006-10-11

2006-10-13

2006-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2006-07-05

2006-07-12

2006-07-14

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2006-04-04

2006-04-11

2006-04-13

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2006-01-03

2006-01-11

2006-01-13

2006-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2005-10-03

2005-10-12

2005-10-14

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2005-07-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2005-03-14

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

FMO

Investor Resources

Learn more about Fiduciary / Claymore MLP Opportunity Fund on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

FMO

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Equity

No company description available.

X