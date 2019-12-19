This table allows you to know how fast ETB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-23 $0.108 2019-11-21 $0.108 2019-10-23 $0.108 2019-09-20 $0.108 2019-08-22 $0.108 2019-07-23 $0.108 2019-06-20 $0.108 2019-05-23 $0.108 2019-04-22 $0.108 2019-03-20 $0.108 2019-02-20 $0.108 2019-01-23 $0.108 2018-12-21 $0.108 2018-11-21 $0.108 2018-10-23 $0.108 2018-09-20 $0.108 2018-08-23 $0.108 2018-07-23 $0.108 2018-06-21 $0.108 2018-05-23 $0.108 2018-04-20 $0.108 2018-03-21 $0.108 2018-02-20 $0.108 2018-01-23 $0.108 2017-12-21 $0.108 2017-11-21 $0.108 2017-10-23 $0.108 2017-09-21 $0.108 2017-08-22 $0.108 2017-07-20 $0.108 2017-06-21 $0.108 2017-05-22 $0.108 2017-04-19 $0.108 2017-03-22 $0.108 2017-02-16 $0.108 2017-01-20 $0.108 2016-12-21 $0.108 2016-11-21 $0.108 2016-10-20 $0.108 2016-09-21 $0.108 2016-08-22 $0.108 2016-07-20 $0.108 2016-06-21 $0.108 2016-05-20 $0.108 2016-04-20 $0.108 2016-03-22 $0.108 2016-02-18 $0.108 2016-01-20 $0.108 2015-12-21 $0.108 2015-11-19 $0.108 2015-10-21 $0.108 2015-09-21 $0.108 2015-08-20 $0.108 2015-07-22 $0.108 2015-06-19 $0.108 2015-05-20 $0.108 2015-04-21 $0.108 2015-03-20 $0.108 2015-02-18 $0.108 2015-01-21 $0.108 2014-12-22 $0.108 2014-11-19 $0.108 2014-10-22 $0.108 2014-09-19 $0.108 2014-08-20 $0.108 2014-07-22 $0.108 2014-06-19 $0.108 2014-05-21 $0.108 2014-04-21 $0.108 2014-03-20 $0.108 2014-02-19 $0.108 2014-01-22 $0.108 2013-12-20 $0.108 2013-11-20 $0.108 2013-10-22 $0.108 2013-09-19 $0.108 2013-08-21 $0.108 2013-07-22 $0.108 2013-06-19 $0.108 2013-05-22 $0.108 2013-04-19 $0.108 2013-03-19 $0.108 2013-02-19 $0.108 2013-01-22 $0.108 2012-10-22 $0.324 2012-07-20 $0.324 2012-04-19 $0.324 2012-01-20 $0.324 2011-10-20 $0.324 2011-07-20 $0.324 2011-04-19 $0.324 2011-01-20 $0.324 2010-10-20 $0.45 2010-07-21 $0.45 2010-04-21 $0.45 2010-01-20 $0.45 2009-10-21 $0.45 2009-07-22 $0.45 2009-04-21 $0.45 2009-01-21 $0.45 2008-10-22 $0.45 2008-07-22 $0.45 2008-04-21 $0.45 2008-01-22 $0.45 2007-10-22 $0.45 2007-07-20 $0.45 2007-04-19 $0.45 2007-01-22 $0.45 2006-10-19 $0.45 2006-07-20 $0.45 2006-04-19 $0.45 2006-01-19 $0.45 2005-10-20 $0.45 2005-07-21 $0.45