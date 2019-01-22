This table allows you to know how fast EOS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-23 $0.0988 2019-11-21 $0.0988 2019-10-23 $0.0988 2019-09-20 $0.0988 2019-08-22 $0.0988 2019-07-23 $0.0988 2019-06-20 $0.0988 2019-05-23 $0.0988 2019-04-22 $0.0988 2019-03-20 $0.0988 2019-02-20 $0.0988 2019-01-23 $0.0988 2018-12-21 $0.0875 2018-11-21 $0.0875 2018-10-23 $0.0875 2018-09-20 $0.0875 2018-08-23 $0.0875 2018-07-23 $0.0875 2018-06-21 $0.0875 2018-05-23 $0.0875 2018-04-20 $0.0875 2018-03-21 $0.0875 2018-02-20 $0.0875 2018-01-23 $0.0875 2017-12-21 $0.0875 2017-11-21 $0.0875 2017-10-23 $0.0875 2017-09-21 $0.0875 2017-08-22 $0.0875 2017-07-20 $0.0875 2017-06-21 $0.0875 2017-05-22 $0.0875 2017-04-19 $0.0875 2017-03-22 $0.0875 2017-02-16 $0.0875 2017-01-20 $0.0875 2016-12-21 $0.0875 2016-11-21 $0.0875 2016-10-20 $0.0875 2016-09-21 $0.0875 2016-08-22 $0.0875 2016-07-20 $0.0875 2016-06-21 $0.0875 2016-05-20 $0.0875 2016-04-20 $0.0875 2016-03-22 $0.0875 2016-02-18 $0.0875 2016-01-20 $0.0875 2015-12-21 $0.0875 2015-11-19 $0.0875 2015-10-21 $0.0875 2015-09-21 $0.0875 2015-08-20 $0.0875 2015-07-22 $0.0875 2015-06-19 $0.0875 2015-05-20 $0.0875 2015-04-21 $0.0875 2015-03-20 $0.0875 2015-02-18 $0.0875 2015-01-21 $0.0875 2014-12-22 $0.0875 2014-11-19 $0.0875 2014-10-22 $0.0875 2014-09-19 $0.0875 2014-08-20 $0.0875 2014-07-22 $0.0875 2014-06-19 $0.0875 2014-05-21 $0.0875 2014-04-21 $0.0875 2014-03-20 $0.0875 2014-02-19 $0.0875 2014-01-22 $0.0875 2013-12-20 $0.0875 2013-11-20 $0.0875 2013-10-22 $0.0875 2013-09-19 $0.0875 2013-08-21 $0.0875 2013-07-22 $0.0875 2013-06-19 $0.0875 2013-05-22 $0.0875 2013-04-19 $0.0875 2013-03-19 $0.0875 2013-02-19 $0.0875 2013-01-22 $0.0875 2012-12-20 $0.0875 2012-11-20 $0.0875 2012-10-22 $0.0875 2012-09-19 $0.0875 2012-08-22 $0.0875 2012-07-20 $0.0875 2012-06-20 $0.0875 2012-05-22 $0.0875 2012-04-19 $0.0875 2012-03-21 $0.0875 2012-02-17 $0.0922 2012-01-20 $0.0922 2011-12-21 $0.0922 2011-11-21 $0.0922 2011-10-20 $0.0922 2011-09-21 $0.0922 2011-08-22 $0.0922 2011-07-20 $0.0922 2011-06-21 $0.0922 2011-05-20 $0.0922 2011-04-19 $0.0922 2011-03-22 $0.0922 2011-02-16 $0.0922 2011-01-20 $0.0922 2010-12-21 $0.0922 2010-11-19 $0.12 2010-10-20 $0.12 2010-09-21 $0.12 2010-08-20 $0.12 2010-07-21 $0.12 2010-06-21 $0.12 2010-05-19 $0.12 2010-04-21 $0.12 2010-03-22 $0.12 2010-02-17 $0.12 2010-01-20 $0.12 2009-12-22 $0.144 2009-11-19 $0.144 2009-10-21 $0.144 2009-09-21 $0.144 2009-08-20 $0.144 2009-07-22 $0.144 2009-06-19 $0.144 2009-05-20 $0.144 2009-04-21 $0.144 2009-03-20 $0.144 2009-02-18 $0.144 2009-01-21 $0.144 2008-12-22 $0.144 2008-11-19 $0.144 2008-10-22 $0.144 2008-09-19 $0.144 2008-08-20 $0.144 2008-07-22 $0.144 2008-06-19 $0.144 2008-05-13 $0.144 2008-04-21 $0.144 2008-03-19 $0.144 2008-02-20 $0.144 2008-01-22 $0.144 2007-12-20 $0.144 2007-11-20 $0.144 2007-10-22 $0.144 2007-09-19 $0.144 2007-08-22 $0.144 2007-07-20 $0.144 2007-06-20 $0.144 2007-05-22 $0.144 2007-04-19 $0.144 2007-03-21 $0.144 2007-02-16 $0.144 2007-01-22 $0.144 2006-12-20 $0.144 2006-11-20 $0.144 2006-10-19 $0.144 2006-09-20 $0.144 2006-08-22 $0.144 2006-07-20 $0.144 2006-06-21 $0.144 2006-05-22 $0.144 2006-04-19 $0.144 2006-03-22 $0.144 2006-02-16 $0.144 2006-01-19 $0.144 2005-12-21 $0.144 2005-11-21 $0.144 2005-10-20 $0.144 2005-09-21 $0.144 2005-08-22 $0.144 2005-07-20 $0.144 2005-06-21 $0.144 2005-05-19 $0.144 2005-04-20 $0.144 2005-03-17 $0.144