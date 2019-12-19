This table allows you to know how fast CII’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-13 $0.0875 2019-11-14 $0.0828 2019-10-11 $0.0828 2019-09-13 $0.0828 2019-08-14 $0.0828 2019-07-12 $0.0828 2019-06-13 $0.0828 2019-05-14 $0.0828 2019-04-12 $0.0828 2019-03-14 $0.0828 2019-02-14 $0.0828 2019-01-14 $0.0828 2018-12-14 $0.0828 2018-11-14 $0.0828 2018-10-12 $0.0828 2018-09-13 $0.0828 2018-08-14 $0.0828 2018-07-13 $0.0828 2018-06-14 $0.0828 2018-05-14 $0.0828 2018-04-13 $0.0828 2018-03-14 $0.0828 2018-02-14 $0.0828 2018-01-12 $0.0828 2017-12-15 $0.0828 2017-11-14 $0.0828 2017-10-13 $0.0828 2017-09-14 $0.0828 2017-08-11 $0.0828 2017-07-12 $0.0828 2017-06-13 $0.0828 2017-05-11 $0.0828 2017-04-11 $0.0828 2017-03-13 $0.0828 2017-02-13 $0.0828 2017-01-11 $0.0828 2016-12-15 $0.0828 2016-11-10 $0.0828 2016-10-12 $0.0828 2016-09-13 $0.1 2016-08-11 $0.1 2016-07-13 $0.1 2016-06-13 $0.1 2016-05-12 $0.1 2016-04-13 $0.1 2016-03-11 $0.1 2016-02-11 $0.1 2016-01-13 $0.1 2015-12-16 $0.1 2015-11-12 $0.1 2015-10-13 $0.1 2015-09-11 $0.1 2015-08-12 $0.1 2015-07-13 $0.1 2015-06-11 $0.1 2015-05-13 $0.1 2015-04-13 $0.1 2015-03-11 $0.1 2015-02-11 $0.1 2015-01-13 $0.1 2014-12-18 $0.1 2014-11-12 $0.1 2014-10-10 $0.1 2014-09-11 $0.1 2014-06-12 $0.3 2014-03-12 $0.3 2013-12-18 $0.3 2013-09-12 $0.3 2013-06-12 $0.3 2013-03-13 $0.3 2012-12-19 $0.3 2012-09-12 $0.3 2012-06-13 $0.36 2012-03-13 $0.36 2011-12-16 $0.36 2011-09-13 $0.36 2011-06-13 $0.36 2011-03-11 $0.485 2010-12-17 $0.485 2010-09-13 $0.485 2010-06-11 $0.485 2010-03-11 $0.485 2009-12-18 $0.485 2009-09-11 $0.485 2009-06-11 $0.485 2009-03-12 $0.485 2008-12-18 $0.485 2008-09-11 $0.485 2008-06-12 $0.485 2008-03-12 $0.485 2007-12-18 $0.485 2007-09-12 $0.485 2007-06-13 $0.485 2007-03-13 $0.205573 2006-12-15 $0.56 2006-09-20 $0.3 2006-06-20 $0.3 2006-03-21 $0.3 2005-12-16 $0.3 2005-09-12 $0.3 2005-06-10 $0.3 2005-03-11 $0.3 2004-12-21 $0.184013 2004-12-21 $0.115987 2004-08-12 $0.3