Central Securities Corp. Com.

Stock

CET

Price as of:

$33.04 -0.06 -0.18%

Industry

Closed End Fund Equity

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Equity /

Central Securities Corp. Com. (CET)

CET

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

6.95%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$2.30

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

CET

Daily Snapshot

Price

$33.04

Quote Time

Today's Volume

6,364

Open Price

$33.12

Day's Range

$32.94 - $33.12

Previous Close

$33.1

52 week low / high

$23.54 - $33.43

Percent off 52 week high

-1.17%

CET

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CET has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CET's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

CET

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CET's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-15

$1.15

2019-06-07

$0.2

2018-11-09

$1.2

2018-06-08

$0.25

2017-11-10

$0.8

2017-06-09

$0.2

2016-11-09

$0.78

2016-06-10

$0.2

2015-11-13

$1.78

2015-06-05

$0.2

2014-11-14

$1.55

2014-06-06

$0.2

2013-11-15

$3.5

2013-06-07

$0.2

2012-11-13

$0.54

2012-06-08

$0.2

2011-11-09

$0.8

2011-06-08

$0.2

2010-11-09

$0.7

2010-06-23

$0.2

2009-11-10

$0.24

2009-11-10

$0.31

2009-06-03

$0.1

2008-11-12

$0.07

2008-11-12

$2.05

2008-06-04

$0.149

2008-06-04

$0.051

2007-11-14

$0.2

2007-11-14

$1.85

2007-11-14

$0.15

2007-06-06

$0.166

2007-06-06

$0.034

2006-11-15

$0.2

2006-11-15

$1.6

2006-11-15

$0.22

2006-06-02

$0.161

2006-06-02

$0.039

2005-11-09

$0.25

2005-11-09

$1.55

2005-06-03

$0.03

2005-06-03

$0.17

2004-11-09

$0.07

2004-11-09

$1.1

2004-06-04

$0.05

2004-06-04

$0.1

2003-11-12

$1.18

2003-11-12

$0.1

2003-05-28

$0.11

2003-05-28

$0.01

2002-05-29

$0.1

2001-11-14

$0.21

2001-05-30

$0.05

2001-05-30

$0.3

2000-11-15

$0.25

2000-05-31

$0.06

1999-11-09

$2.4

1999-05-26

$0.09

1998-11-10

$1.74

1998-06-03

$0.05

1997-11-07

$2.22

1997-06-04

$0.2

1996-11-13

$1.45

1996-06-05

$0.1943

1995-11-15

$1.7295

1995-06-06

$0.1456

CET's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CET

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CET

Metric

CET Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

CET

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

32.89%

58.62%

2years

CET

CET

CET

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CET

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

CET

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.1500

2019-11-05

2019-11-15

2019-11-18

2019-12-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2000

2019-05-22

2019-06-07

2019-06-10

2019-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2000

2018-11-02

2018-11-09

2018-11-13

2018-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2500

2018-05-23

2018-06-08

2018-06-11

2018-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8000

2017-11-03

2017-11-10

2017-11-13

2017-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2000

2017-05-24

2017-06-09

2017-06-13

2017-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7800

2016-11-03

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2000

2016-05-25

2016-06-10

2016-06-14

2016-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.7800

2015-11-04

2015-11-13

2015-11-17

2015-12-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2000

2015-05-20

2015-06-05

2015-06-09

2015-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.5500

2014-11-05

2014-11-14

2014-11-18

2014-12-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2000

2014-05-21

2014-06-06

2014-06-10

2014-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$3.5000

2013-11-05

2013-11-15

2013-11-19

2013-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2000

2013-05-22

2013-06-07

2013-06-11

2013-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5400

2012-11-05

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2000

2012-05-23

2012-06-08

2012-06-12

2012-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8000

2011-11-03

2011-11-09

2011-11-14

2011-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2000

2011-05-25

2011-06-08

2011-06-10

2011-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7000

2010-11-02

2010-11-09

2010-11-12

2010-12-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2000

2010-06-16

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-07-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3100

2009-11-03

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-12-23

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2400

2009-11-03

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-12-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2009-05-20

2009-06-03

2009-06-05

2009-06-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.0500

2008-11-04

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-12-23

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0700

2008-11-04

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-12-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0510

2008-05-14

2008-06-04

2008-06-06

2008-06-20

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1490

2008-05-14

2008-06-04

2008-06-06

2008-06-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1500

2007-11-06

2007-11-14

2007-11-16

2007-12-27

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.8500

2007-11-06

2007-11-14

2007-11-16

2007-12-27

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2000

2007-11-06

2007-11-14

2007-11-16

2007-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0340

2007-05-16

2007-06-06

2007-06-08

2007-06-22

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1660

2007-05-16

2007-06-06

2007-06-08

2007-06-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2200

2006-11-07

2006-11-15

2006-11-17

2006-12-27

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.6000

2006-11-07

2006-11-15

2006-11-17

2006-12-27

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2000

2006-11-07

2006-11-15

2006-11-17

2006-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0390

2006-05-16

2006-06-02

2006-06-06

2006-06-23

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1610

2006-05-16

2006-06-02

2006-06-06

2006-06-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.5500

2005-11-03

2005-11-09

2005-11-14

2005-12-27

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2500

2005-11-03

2005-11-09

2005-11-14

2005-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1700

2005-05-18

2005-06-03

2005-06-07

2005-06-24

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2005-05-18

2005-06-03

2005-06-07

2005-06-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1000

2004-11-02

2004-11-09

2004-11-12

2004-12-27

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0700

2004-11-02

2004-11-09

2004-11-12

2004-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2004-05-19

2004-06-04

2004-06-08

2004-06-25

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2004-05-19

2004-06-04

2004-06-08

2004-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2003-11-04

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1800

2003-11-04

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0100

2003-05-14

2003-05-28

2003-05-30

2003-06-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1100

2003-05-14

2003-05-28

2003-05-30

2003-06-20

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2002-05-15

2002-05-29

2002-05-31

2002-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2100

2001-11-06

2001-11-14

2001-11-16

2001-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3000

2001-05-17

2001-05-30

2001-06-01

2001-06-22

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2001-05-17

2001-05-30

2001-06-01

2001-06-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2500

Unknown

2000-11-15

2000-11-17

2000-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0600

2000-05-17

2000-05-31

2000-06-02

2000-06-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.4000

1999-11-03

1999-11-09

1999-11-12

1999-12-22

Income, Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0900

1999-05-19

1999-05-26

1999-05-28

1999-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.7400

1998-11-06

1998-11-10

1998-11-13

1998-12-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

1998-05-20

1998-06-03

1998-06-05

1998-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.2200

1997-11-03

1997-11-07

1997-11-12

1997-12-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2000

1997-05-14

1997-06-04

1997-06-06

1997-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.4500

1996-11-07

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1943

1996-05-15

1996-06-05

1996-06-07

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.7295

1995-11-06

1995-11-15

1995-11-17

1995-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1456

1995-05-17

1995-06-06

1995-06-09

1995-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

CET

Investor Resources

Learn more about Central Securities Corp. Com. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CET

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Equity

No company description available.

Market data

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

