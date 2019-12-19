This table allows you to know how fast CET’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-11-15 $1.15 2019-06-07 $0.2 2018-11-09 $1.2 2018-06-08 $0.25 2017-11-10 $0.8 2017-06-09 $0.2 2016-11-09 $0.78 2016-06-10 $0.2 2015-11-13 $1.78 2015-06-05 $0.2 2014-11-14 $1.55 2014-06-06 $0.2 2013-11-15 $3.5 2013-06-07 $0.2 2012-11-13 $0.54 2012-06-08 $0.2 2011-11-09 $0.8 2011-06-08 $0.2 2010-11-09 $0.7 2010-06-23 $0.2 2009-11-10 $0.24 2009-11-10 $0.31 2009-06-03 $0.1 2008-11-12 $0.07 2008-11-12 $2.05 2008-06-04 $0.149 2008-06-04 $0.051 2007-11-14 $0.2 2007-11-14 $1.85 2007-11-14 $0.15 2007-06-06 $0.166 2007-06-06 $0.034 2006-11-15 $0.2 2006-11-15 $1.6 2006-11-15 $0.22 2006-06-02 $0.161 2006-06-02 $0.039 2005-11-09 $0.25 2005-11-09 $1.55 2005-06-03 $0.03 2005-06-03 $0.17 2004-11-09 $0.07 2004-11-09 $1.1 2004-06-04 $0.05 2004-06-04 $0.1 2003-11-12 $1.18 2003-11-12 $0.1 2003-05-28 $0.11 2003-05-28 $0.01 2002-05-29 $0.1 2001-11-14 $0.21 2001-05-30 $0.05 2001-05-30 $0.3 2000-11-15 $0.25 2000-05-31 $0.06 1999-11-09 $2.4 1999-05-26 $0.09 1998-11-10 $1.74 1998-06-03 $0.05 1997-11-07 $2.22 1997-06-04 $0.2 1996-11-13 $1.45 1996-06-05 $0.1943 1995-11-15 $1.7295 1995-06-06 $0.1456