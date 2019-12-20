This table allows you to know how fast BGR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-13 $0.0776 2019-11-14 $0.0776 2019-10-11 $0.0776 2019-09-13 $0.0776 2019-08-14 $0.0776 2019-07-12 $0.0776 2019-06-13 $0.0776 2019-05-14 $0.0776 2019-04-12 $0.0776 2019-03-14 $0.0776 2019-02-14 $0.0776 2019-01-14 $0.0776 2018-12-14 $0.0776 2018-11-14 $0.0776 2018-10-12 $0.0776 2018-09-13 $0.0776 2018-08-14 $0.0776 2018-07-13 $0.0776 2018-06-14 $0.0776 2018-05-14 $0.0776 2018-04-13 $0.0776 2018-03-14 $0.0776 2018-02-14 $0.0776 2018-01-12 $0.0776 2017-12-15 $0.0776 2017-11-14 $0.0776 2017-10-13 $0.0776 2017-09-14 $0.0776 2017-08-11 $0.0776 2017-07-12 $0.0776 2017-06-13 $0.0776 2017-05-11 $0.0776 2017-04-11 $0.0776 2017-03-13 $0.0776 2017-02-13 $0.0776 2017-01-11 $0.0776 2016-12-15 $0.0776 2016-11-10 $0.0776 2016-10-12 $0.0776 2016-09-13 $0.0776 2016-08-11 $0.0776 2016-07-13 $0.0776 2016-06-13 $0.0776 2016-05-12 $0.0776 2016-04-13 $0.0776 2016-03-11 $0.0776 2016-02-11 $0.11 2016-01-13 $0.11 2015-12-16 $0.11 2015-11-12 $0.11 2015-10-13 $0.11 2015-09-11 $0.11 2015-08-12 $0.11 2015-07-13 $0.135 2015-06-11 $0.135 2015-05-13 $0.135 2015-04-13 $0.135 2015-03-11 $0.135 2015-02-11 $0.135 2015-01-13 $0.135 2014-12-18 $1.14 2014-12-18 $0.135 2014-11-12 $0.135 2014-10-10 $0.135 2014-09-11 $0.135 2014-06-12 $0.405 2014-03-12 $0.405 2013-12-18 $0.405 2013-09-12 $0.405 2013-06-12 $0.405 2013-03-13 $0.405 2012-12-19 $0.405 2012-09-12 $0.405 2012-06-13 $0.405 2012-03-13 $0.405 2011-12-16 $0.405 2011-09-13 $0.405 2011-06-13 $0.405 2011-03-11 $0.405 2010-12-17 $0.405 2010-09-13 $0.405 2010-06-11 $0.405 2010-03-11 $0.405 2009-12-18 $0.405 2009-09-11 $0.405 2009-06-11 $0.405 2009-03-12 $0.405 2008-12-18 $0.405 2008-09-11 $0.405 2008-06-12 $0.375 2008-03-12 $0.375 2007-12-18 $0.375 2007-09-12 $0.375 2007-06-13 $0.375 2007-03-13 $0.375 2006-12-13 $0.375 2006-09-13 $0.375 2006-06-13 $0.375 2006-03-13 $0.375 2005-12-23 $0.65845 2005-12-13 $0.375 2005-09-13 $0.375 2005-06-13 $0.375 2005-03-11 $0.375 2001-09-28 $0.2 2001-06-27 $0.2 2001-03-28 $0.2 2000-12-28 $0.2 2000-09-28 $0.2 2000-06-29 $0.2 2000-03-29 $0.2 1999-12-29 $0.15 1999-09-28 $0.15 1999-06-28 $0.15 1996-12-27 $0.18 1996-09-26 $0.18 1996-06-27 $0.18 1996-03-28 $0.18 1995-12-28 $0.18 1995-09-28 $0.18 1995-06-28 $0.18