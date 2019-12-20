Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Blackrock Energy & Resources Trust

Stock

BGR

Price as of:

$11.19 +0.03 +0.27%

Industry

Closed End Fund Equity

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Equity /

Blackrock Energy & Resources Trust (BGR)

BGR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

8.34%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.93

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BGR DARS™ Rating

BGR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$11.19

Quote Time

Today's Volume

181,100

Open Price

$11.16

Day's Range

$11.15 - $11.23

Previous Close

$11.16

52 week low / high

$9.87 - $12.63

Percent off 52 week high

-11.40%

BGR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BGR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BGR's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
BGR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BGR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.0776

2019-11-14

$0.0776

2019-10-11

$0.0776

2019-09-13

$0.0776

2019-08-14

$0.0776

2019-07-12

$0.0776

2019-06-13

$0.0776

2019-05-14

$0.0776

2019-04-12

$0.0776

2019-03-14

$0.0776

2019-02-14

$0.0776

2019-01-14

$0.0776

2018-12-14

$0.0776

2018-11-14

$0.0776

2018-10-12

$0.0776

2018-09-13

$0.0776

2018-08-14

$0.0776

2018-07-13

$0.0776

2018-06-14

$0.0776

2018-05-14

$0.0776

2018-04-13

$0.0776

2018-03-14

$0.0776

2018-02-14

$0.0776

2018-01-12

$0.0776

2017-12-15

$0.0776

2017-11-14

$0.0776

2017-10-13

$0.0776

2017-09-14

$0.0776

2017-08-11

$0.0776

2017-07-12

$0.0776

2017-06-13

$0.0776

2017-05-11

$0.0776

2017-04-11

$0.0776

2017-03-13

$0.0776

2017-02-13

$0.0776

2017-01-11

$0.0776

2016-12-15

$0.0776

2016-11-10

$0.0776

2016-10-12

$0.0776

2016-09-13

$0.0776

2016-08-11

$0.0776

2016-07-13

$0.0776

2016-06-13

$0.0776

2016-05-12

$0.0776

2016-04-13

$0.0776

2016-03-11

$0.0776

2016-02-11

$0.11

2016-01-13

$0.11

2015-12-16

$0.11

2015-11-12

$0.11

2015-10-13

$0.11

2015-09-11

$0.11

2015-08-12

$0.11

2015-07-13

$0.135

2015-06-11

$0.135

2015-05-13

$0.135

2015-04-13

$0.135

2015-03-11

$0.135

2015-02-11

$0.135

2015-01-13

$0.135

2014-12-18

$1.14

2014-12-18

$0.135

2014-11-12

$0.135

2014-10-10

$0.135

2014-09-11

$0.135

2014-06-12

$0.405

2014-03-12

$0.405

2013-12-18

$0.405

2013-09-12

$0.405

2013-06-12

$0.405

2013-03-13

$0.405

2012-12-19

$0.405

2012-09-12

$0.405

2012-06-13

$0.405

2012-03-13

$0.405

2011-12-16

$0.405

2011-09-13

$0.405

2011-06-13

$0.405

2011-03-11

$0.405

2010-12-17

$0.405

2010-09-13

$0.405

2010-06-11

$0.405

2010-03-11

$0.405

2009-12-18

$0.405

2009-09-11

$0.405

2009-06-11

$0.405

2009-03-12

$0.405

2008-12-18

$0.405

2008-09-11

$0.405

2008-06-12

$0.375

2008-03-12

$0.375

2007-12-18

$0.375

2007-09-12

$0.375

2007-06-13

$0.375

2007-03-13

$0.375

2006-12-13

$0.375

2006-09-13

$0.375

2006-06-13

$0.375

2006-03-13

$0.375

2005-12-23

$0.65845

2005-12-13

$0.375

2005-09-13

$0.375

2005-06-13

$0.375

2005-03-11

$0.375

2001-09-28

$0.2

2001-06-27

$0.2

2001-03-28

$0.2

2000-12-28

$0.2

2000-09-28

$0.2

2000-06-29

$0.2

2000-03-29

$0.2

1999-12-29

$0.15

1999-09-28

$0.15

1999-06-28

$0.15

1996-12-27

$0.18

1996-09-26

$0.18

1996-06-27

$0.18

1996-03-28

$0.18

1995-12-28

$0.18

1995-09-28

$0.18

1995-06-28

$0.18

BGR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
BGR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BGR

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

BGR Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

BGR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-2.22%

0.00%

0years

BGR

News
BGR

Research
BGR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BGR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2001

2000

1999

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

BGR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0776

2019-12-06

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2019-09-03

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2019-01-02

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2018-12-07

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2018-07-02

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2018-04-02

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2018-01-02

2018-01-12

2018-01-16

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2017-12-08

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2017-10-02

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2016-12-07

2016-12-15

2016-12-19

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2016-05-02

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2016-02-01

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2015-12-07

2015-12-16

2015-12-18

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2015-11-02

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2015-08-03

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2014-12-08

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$1.1400

2014-12-08

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4050

2014-06-02

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2013-12-09

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2013-09-03

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2012-12-10

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2011-12-09

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2010-12-10

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2010-03-01

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2009-12-11

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2009-03-02

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2008-12-12

2008-12-18

2008-12-22

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2008-06-02

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2007-12-11

2007-12-18

2007-12-20

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2006-09-01

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2006-06-01

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2006-03-01

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6585

2005-12-15

2005-12-23

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2005-09-01

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2005-06-01

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2005-03-01

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-03-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2001-09-17

2001-09-28

2001-09-28

2001-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2001-06-20

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

2001-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2001-03-21

2001-03-28

2001-03-30

2001-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2000-12-20

2000-12-28

2001-01-02

2001-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2000-09-20

2000-09-28

2000-10-02

2000-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2000-06-21

2000-06-29

2000-07-03

2000-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2000-03-15

2000-03-29

2000-03-31

2000-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1999-12-15

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1999-09-15

1999-09-28

1999-09-30

1999-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1999-06-16

1999-06-28

1999-06-30

1999-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

1997-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1996-12-18

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1996-09-18

1996-09-26

1996-09-30

1996-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1996-06-19

1996-06-27

1996-07-01

1996-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1996-03-12

1996-03-28

1996-04-01

1996-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1995-12-20

1995-12-28

1996-01-02

1996-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1995-09-20

1995-09-28

1995-10-02

1995-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1995-06-14

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

BGR

Investor Resources

Learn more about Blackrock Energy & Resources Trust on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BGR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Equity

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X