This table allows you to know how fast BDJ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-13 $0.05 2019-12-13 $0.091004 2019-11-14 $0.05 2019-10-11 $0.05 2019-09-13 $0.05 2019-08-14 $0.05 2019-07-12 $0.05 2019-06-13 $0.0467 2019-05-14 $0.0467 2019-04-12 $0.0467 2019-03-14 $0.0467 2019-02-14 $0.0467 2019-01-14 $0.0467 2018-12-14 $0.0467 2018-11-14 $0.0467 2018-10-12 $0.0467 2018-09-13 $0.0467 2018-08-14 $0.0467 2018-07-13 $0.0467 2018-06-14 $0.0467 2018-05-14 $0.0467 2018-04-13 $0.0467 2018-03-14 $0.0467 2018-02-14 $0.0467 2018-01-12 $0.0467 2017-12-15 $0.0467 2017-11-14 $0.0467 2017-10-13 $0.0467 2017-09-14 $0.0467 2017-08-11 $0.0467 2017-07-12 $0.0467 2017-06-13 $0.0467 2017-05-11 $0.0467 2017-04-11 $0.0467 2017-03-13 $0.0467 2017-02-13 $0.0467 2017-01-11 $0.0467 2016-12-15 $0.0467 2016-11-10 $0.0467 2016-10-12 $0.0467 2016-09-13 $0.0467 2016-08-11 $0.0467 2016-07-13 $0.0467 2016-06-13 $0.0467 2016-05-12 $0.0467 2016-04-13 $0.0467 2016-03-11 $0.0467 2016-02-11 $0.0467 2016-01-13 $0.0467 2015-12-16 $0.0467 2015-11-12 $0.0467 2015-10-13 $0.0467 2015-09-11 $0.0467 2015-08-12 $0.0467 2015-07-13 $0.0467 2015-06-11 $0.0467 2015-05-13 $0.0467 2015-04-13 $0.0467 2015-03-11 $0.0467 2015-02-11 $0.0467 2015-01-13 $0.0467 2014-12-18 $0.0467 2014-11-12 $0.0467 2014-10-10 $0.0467 2014-09-11 $0.0467 2014-06-12 $0.14 2014-03-12 $0.14 2013-12-18 $0.14 2013-09-12 $0.14 2013-06-12 $0.14 2013-03-13 $0.14 2012-12-19 $0.14 2012-09-12 $0.17 2012-06-13 $0.17 2012-03-13 $0.17 2011-12-16 $0.17 2011-09-13 $0.17 2011-06-13 $0.17 2011-03-11 $0.245 2010-12-17 $0.245 2010-09-13 $0.245 2010-06-11 $0.245 2010-03-11 $0.245 2009-12-18 $0.245 2009-09-11 $0.245 2009-06-11 $0.305625 2009-03-12 $0.305625 2008-12-18 $0.305625 2008-09-11 $0.305625 2008-06-12 $0.101875 2008-05-13 $0.101875 2008-04-11 $0.101875 2008-03-12 $0.101875 2008-02-13 $0.101875 2007-12-26 $0.101875 2007-12-18 $0.101875 2007-11-13 $0.101875 2007-10-11 $0.101875 2007-09-12 $0.101875 2007-08-13 $0.101875 2007-07-12 $0.101875 2007-06-13 $0.101875 2007-05-11 $0.101875 2007-04-12 $0.101875 2007-03-13 $0.101875 2007-02-13 $0.101875 2006-12-22 $0.101875 2006-12-13 $0.101875 2006-11-13 $0.101875 2006-10-12 $0.101875 2006-09-13 $0.101875 2006-08-11 $0.101875 2006-07-12 $0.101875 2006-06-13 $0.101875 2006-05-11 $0.101875 2006-04-12 $0.101875 2006-03-13 $0.101875 2006-02-13 $0.101875 2006-01-12 $0.101875 2005-12-13 $0.101875 2005-11-10 $0.101875 2005-10-24 $0.101875 1995-08-01 $0.0325 1995-07-03 $0.0325 1995-06-01 $0.0325 1995-05-03 $0.0325 1995-04-03 $0.0325 ()