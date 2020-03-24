Best Dividend Stocks
Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust

Stock

VMO

Price as of:

$10.34 +0.7 +7.26%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO)

VMO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.84%

financial Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.57

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


VMO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$10.34

Quote Time

Today's Volume

461,000

Open Price

$9.81

Day's Range

$9.81 - $10.57

Previous Close

$9.64

52 week low / high

$8.61 - $13.03

Percent off 52 week high

-20.64%

VMO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VMO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VMO

Compare VMO to Popular Screens

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.4 5.70% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.2 5.26% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 4.0 4.54% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.44% 42.07% 20.51% 8
locked locked 3.4 4.21% 44.91% 16.45% 33
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Trade VMO's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

VMO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VMO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-16

$0.0478

2020-02-13

$0.0478

2020-01-14

$0.05

2019-12-12

$0.05

2019-11-12

$0.05

2019-10-15

$0.05

2019-09-17

$0.05

2019-08-13

$0.05

2019-07-16

$0.05

2019-06-13

$0.05

2019-05-14

$0.05

2019-04-11

$0.05

2019-03-12

$0.05

2019-02-12

$0.0554

2019-01-15

$0.0554

2018-12-13

$0.0554

2018-11-09

$0.0554

2018-10-15

$0.0554

2018-09-13

$0.0554

2018-08-13

$0.0554

2018-07-16

$0.0554

2018-06-12

$0.0554

2018-05-14

$0.0554

2018-04-16

$0.0554

2018-03-14

$0.0554

2018-02-14

$0.0554

2018-01-23

$0.0554

2017-12-12

$0.0554

2017-11-14

$0.0554

2017-10-12

$0.0554

2017-09-12

$0.0599

2017-08-09

$0.0599

2017-07-12

$0.0599

2017-06-12

$0.0639

2017-05-10

$0.0639

2017-04-11

$0.0639

2017-03-13

$0.0678

2017-02-13

$0.0678

2017-01-17

$0.0678

2016-12-12

$0.0678

2016-11-09

$0.0678

2016-10-12

$0.0678

2016-09-12

$0.0678

2016-08-10

$0.0733

2016-07-11

$0.0733

2016-06-09

$0.0733

2016-05-11

$0.0733

2016-04-11

$0.0733

2016-03-10

$0.0733

2016-02-10

$0.0733

2016-01-13

$0.0733

2015-12-09

$0.0733

2015-11-12

$0.071

2015-10-13

$0.071

2015-09-10

$0.071

2015-08-11

$0.071

2015-07-09

$0.071

2015-06-09

$0.069

2015-05-11

$0.069

2015-04-09

$0.069

2015-03-11

$0.066

2015-02-11

$0.066

2015-01-12

$0.066

2014-12-12

$0.066

2014-11-12

$0.066

2014-10-14

$0.066

2014-09-11

$0.066

2014-08-07

$0.066

2014-07-10

$0.066

2014-06-11

$0.066

2014-05-08

$0.065

2014-04-10

$0.065

2014-03-12

$0.065

2014-02-12

$0.065

2014-01-13

$0.065

2013-12-10

$0.065

2013-11-06

$0.065

2013-10-09

$0.065

2013-09-11

$0.065

2013-08-08

$0.065

2013-07-09

$0.065

2013-06-11

$0.08

2013-05-09

$0.08

2013-04-09

$0.08

2013-03-07

$0.08

2013-02-07

$0.08

2013-01-10

$0.08

2012-12-12

$0.08

2012-11-13

$0.086

2012-10-10

$0.086

2012-09-14

$0.086

2012-08-13

$0.086

2012-07-12

$0.086

2012-06-13

$0.086

2012-05-11

$0.086

2012-04-11

$0.086

2012-03-12

$0.086

2012-02-13

$0.086

2012-01-12

$0.086

2011-12-13

$0.086

2011-11-14

$0.086

2011-10-12

$0.086

2011-09-13

$0.086

2011-08-11

$0.086

2011-07-13

$0.086

2011-06-13

$0.086

2011-05-11

$0.086

2011-04-13

$0.086

2011-03-11

$0.086

2011-02-11

$0.086

2011-01-12

$0.086

2010-12-13

$0.086

2010-11-10

$0.086

2010-10-13

$0.086

2010-09-13

$0.086

2010-08-11

$0.086

2010-07-13

$0.086

2010-06-11

$0.086

2010-05-12

$0.086

2010-04-13

$0.086

2010-03-11

$0.086

2010-02-10

$0.086

2010-01-13

$0.086

2009-12-11

$0.086

2009-11-10

$0.081

2009-10-13

$0.081

2009-09-11

$0.081

2009-08-12

$0.081

2009-07-13

$0.071

2009-06-11

$0.071

2009-05-13

$0.071

2009-04-13

$0.071

2009-03-11

$0.071

2009-02-11

$0.071

2009-01-13

$0.071

2008-12-11

$0.071

2008-11-12

$0.071

2008-10-10

$0.071

2008-09-11

$0.071

2008-08-13

$0.071

2008-07-11

$0.071

2008-06-11

$0.068

2008-05-13

$0.068

2008-04-11

$0.068

2008-03-12

$0.068

2008-02-13

$0.068

2008-01-11

$0.068

2007-12-12

$0.068

2007-11-13

$0.0655

2007-10-11

$0.0655

2007-09-12

$0.0655

2007-08-13

$0.0655

2007-07-11

$0.0655

2007-06-13

$0.0655

2007-05-11

$0.0655

2007-04-11

$0.0655

2007-03-13

$0.0655

2007-02-13

$0.0655

2007-01-11

$0.0655

2006-12-13

$0.0655

2006-11-13

$0.0625

2006-10-11

$0.0625

2006-09-13

$0.0625

2006-08-11

$0.0625

2006-07-12

$0.0625

2006-06-13

$0.065

2006-05-11

$0.065

2006-04-11

$0.0715

2006-03-13

$0.0715

2006-02-13

$0.0715

2006-01-11

$0.0715

2005-12-13

$0.0715

2005-12-13

$0.3219

2005-12-13

$0.025

2005-11-10

$0.0715

2005-10-12

$0.0715

2005-09-13

$0.0715

2005-08-11

$0.0735

2005-07-13

$0.0735

2005-06-13

$0.0735

2005-05-11

$0.08

2005-04-13

$0.08

2005-03-11

$0.0835

2005-02-11

$0.0835

2005-01-12

$0.0835

2004-12-13

$0.0835

2004-11-10

$0.0835

2004-10-13

$0.0835

2004-09-13

$0.0835

2004-08-11

$0.0835

2004-07-13

$0.0835

2004-06-14

$0.0835

2004-05-12

$0.0905

2004-04-13

$0.0905

2004-03-11

$0.0965

2004-02-11

$0.0965

2004-01-13

$0.0965

2003-12-11

$0.0965

2003-12-11

$0.2333

2003-12-11

$0.0519

2003-11-12

$0.0965

2003-10-10

$0.0965

2003-09-11

$0.0965

2003-08-13

$0.0965

2003-07-11

$0.0965

2003-06-11

$0.0965

2003-05-13

$0.0965

2003-04-11

$0.0965

2003-03-12

$0.0965

2003-02-12

$0.0965

2003-01-13

$0.0965

2002-12-11

$0.351

2002-12-11

$0.0965

2002-12-11

$0.1121

2002-11-13

$0.0965

2002-10-10

$0.0965

2002-09-11

$0.0965

2002-08-13

$0.0925

2002-07-11

$0.0925

2002-06-12

$0.0925

2002-05-13

$0.0895

2002-04-11

$0.0895

2002-03-13

$0.0895

2002-02-13

$0.0895

2002-01-11

$0.0875

2001-12-12

$0.241

2001-12-12

$0.083

2001-11-13

$0.083

2001-10-11

$0.081

2001-09-17

$0.081

2001-08-13

$0.078

2001-07-11

$0.078

2001-06-13

$0.078

2001-05-11

$0.075

2001-04-10

$0.075

2001-03-13

$0.075

2001-02-13

$0.075

2001-01-10

$0.075

2000-12-13

$0.075

2000-11-13

$0.075

2000-10-11

$0.075

2000-09-13

$0.075

2000-08-11

$0.075

2000-07-12

$0.075

2000-06-13

$0.075

2000-05-11

$0.075

2000-04-12

$0.075

2000-03-13

$0.075

2000-02-11

$0.075

2000-01-12

$0.075

1999-12-13

$0.075

1999-11-10

$0.075

1999-10-13

$0.075

1999-09-13

$0.075

1999-08-11

$0.075

1999-07-13

$0.075

1999-06-11

$0.075

1999-05-12

$0.075

1999-04-13

$0.075

1999-03-11

$0.075

1999-02-10

$0.075

1999-01-13

$0.075

1998-12-11

$0.075

1998-11-10

$0.075

1998-10-13

$0.075

1998-09-11

$0.075

1998-08-12

$0.075

1998-07-13

$0.075

1998-06-11

$0.075

1998-05-13

$0.075

1998-04-13

$0.075

1998-03-11

$0.075

1998-02-11

$0.075

1998-01-13

$0.075

1997-12-11

$0.075

1997-11-12

$0.075

1997-10-10

$0.075

1997-09-11

$0.075

1997-08-13

$0.075

1997-07-11

$0.075

1997-06-11

$0.075

1997-05-13

$0.075

1997-04-11

$0.075

1997-03-12

$0.075

1997-02-12

$0.075

1997-01-13

$0.075

1996-12-11

$0.075

1996-11-13

$0.075

1996-10-10

$0.075

1996-09-11

$0.075

1996-08-13

$0.075

1996-07-11

$0.075

1996-06-12

$0.075

1996-05-13

$0.075

1996-04-11

$0.075

1996-03-13

$0.075

1996-02-13

$0.075

1996-01-10

$0.075

1995-12-13

$0.075

1995-11-13

$0.081

1995-10-11

$0.081

1995-09-13

$0.085

1995-08-11

$0.085

1995-07-12

$0.085

1995-06-13

$0.085

1995-05-09

$0.085

1995-04-10

$0.085

VMO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

VMO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VMO

Metric

VMO Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

VMO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-8.18%

-6.09%

0years

VMO

News
VMO

Research
VMO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VMO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

VMO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0478

2020-03-02

2020-03-16

2020-03-17

2020-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0478

2020-02-03

2020-02-13

2020-02-14

2020-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2020-01-02

2020-01-14

2020-01-15

2020-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2019-12-02

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2019-11-01

2019-11-12

2019-11-13

2019-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2019-10-01

2019-10-15

2019-10-16

2019-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2019-09-03

2019-09-17

2019-09-18

2019-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2019-08-01

2019-08-13

2019-08-14

2019-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2019-07-01

2019-07-16

2019-07-17

2019-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2019-04-01

2019-04-11

2019-04-12

2019-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2019-03-01

2019-03-12

2019-03-13

2019-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0554

2019-02-01

2019-02-12

2019-02-13

2019-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0554

2019-01-02

2019-01-15

2019-01-16

2019-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0554

2018-12-03

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0554

2018-11-01

2018-11-09

2018-11-13

2018-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0554

2018-10-01

2018-10-15

2018-10-16

2018-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0554

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0554

2018-08-01

2018-08-13

2018-08-14

2018-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0554

2018-07-02

2018-07-16

2018-07-17

2018-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0554

2018-06-01

2018-06-12

2018-06-13

2018-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0554

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0554

2018-04-02

2018-04-16

2018-04-17

2018-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0554

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0554

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0554

2018-01-02

2018-01-23

2018-01-24

2018-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0554

2017-12-01

2017-12-12

2017-12-13

2017-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0554

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0554

2017-10-02

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0599

2017-09-01

2017-09-12

2017-09-13

2017-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0599

2017-08-01

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0599

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0639

2017-06-01

2017-06-12

2017-06-14

2017-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0639

2017-05-01

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0639

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-04-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0678

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0678

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0678

2017-01-03

2017-01-17

2017-01-19

2017-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0678

2016-12-01

2016-12-12

2016-12-14

2016-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0678

2016-11-01

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0678

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0678

2016-09-01

2016-09-12

2016-09-14

2016-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0733

2016-08-01

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

2016-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0733

2016-07-01

2016-07-11

2016-07-13

2016-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0733

2016-06-01

2016-06-09

2016-06-13

2016-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0733

2016-05-02

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0733

2016-04-01

2016-04-11

2016-04-13

2016-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0733

2016-03-01

2016-03-10

2016-03-14

2016-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0733

2016-02-01

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0733

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0733

2015-12-01

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2015-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2015-11-02

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2015-09-01

2015-09-10

2015-09-14

2015-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2015-08-03

2015-08-11

2015-08-13

2015-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2015-07-01

2015-07-09

2015-07-13

2015-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2015-06-01

2015-06-09

2015-06-11

2015-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2015-05-01

2015-05-11

2015-05-13

2015-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2015-04-01

2015-04-09

2015-04-13

2015-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2015-01-02

2015-01-12

2015-01-14

2015-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2014-12-01

2014-12-12

2014-12-16

2014-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2014-10-01

2014-10-14

2014-10-16

2014-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2014-08-01

2014-08-07

2014-08-11

2014-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2014-07-01

2014-07-10

2014-07-14

2014-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2014-06-02

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-05-01

2014-05-08

2014-05-12

2014-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-04-01

2014-04-10

2014-04-14

2014-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2013-12-02

2013-12-10

2013-12-12

2013-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2013-11-01

2013-11-06

2013-11-11

2013-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2013-10-01

2013-10-09

2013-10-11

2013-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2013-09-03

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2013-08-01

2013-08-08

2013-08-12

2013-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2013-07-01

2013-07-09

2013-07-11

2013-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-06-03

2013-06-11

2013-06-13

2013-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-05-01

2013-05-09

2013-05-13

2013-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-04-01

2013-04-09

2013-04-11

2013-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-03-01

2013-03-07

2013-03-11

2013-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-02-01

2013-02-07

2013-02-11

2013-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-01-02

2013-01-10

2013-01-14

2013-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2012-10-01

2012-10-10

2012-10-12

2012-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2012-09-04

2012-09-14

2012-09-18

2012-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2012-07-02

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2012-04-02

2012-04-11

2012-04-13

2012-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2012-03-01

2012-03-12

2012-03-14

2012-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2012-01-03

2012-01-12

2012-01-17

2012-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2011-11-01

2011-11-14

2011-11-16

2011-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2011-09-30

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2011-05-02

2011-05-11

2011-05-13

2011-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2011-01-03

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-10-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2010-08-02

2010-08-11

2010-08-13

2010-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-05-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2010-03-01

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-02-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2010-01-04

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2009-12-01

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2009-07-27

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2009-03-02

2009-03-11

2009-03-13

2009-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2009-02-02

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2009-01-02

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2008-12-01

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2008-06-02

2008-06-11

2008-06-13

2008-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2008-01-02

2008-01-11

2008-01-15

2008-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2007-11-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2007-10-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2007-07-02

2007-07-11

2007-07-13

2007-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2007-04-02

2007-04-11

2007-04-13

2007-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2007-01-03

2007-01-11

2007-01-16

2007-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2006-11-01

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2006-10-02

2006-10-11

2006-10-13

2006-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2006-09-01

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2006-08-01

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2006-07-03

2006-07-12

2006-07-14

2006-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2006-06-01

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2006-05-11

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2006-04-03

2006-04-11

2006-04-14

2006-04-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2006-03-01

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2006-02-01

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2006-01-03

2006-01-11

2006-01-13

2006-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.3219

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2005-11-01

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2005-10-03

2005-10-12

2005-10-14

2005-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2005-09-01

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2005-08-01

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2005-07-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2005-06-01

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2005-05-02

2005-05-11

2005-05-13

2005-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2005-04-01

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2005-03-01

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2005-02-01

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2005-01-03

2005-01-12

2005-01-14

2005-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2004-11-01

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2004-10-01

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-10-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2004-09-01

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2004-08-02

2004-08-11

2004-08-13

2004-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2004-07-01

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2004-06-01

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0905

2004-05-03

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-05-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0905

2004-04-01

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0965

2004-03-01

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0965

2004-02-02

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0965

2004-01-02

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0519

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2333

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0965

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0965

2003-11-03

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0965

2003-10-01

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0965

2003-09-02

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0965

2003-08-01

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0965

2003-07-01

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0965

2003-06-02

2003-06-11

2003-06-13

2003-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0965

2003-05-01

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0965

2003-04-01

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0965

2003-03-03

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0965

2003-02-03

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0965

2003-01-02

2003-01-13

2003-01-15

2003-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1121

2002-11-29

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2002-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0965

2002-11-29

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2002-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.3510

2002-11-29

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2002-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0965

2002-10-31

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0965

2002-10-01

2002-10-10

2002-10-15

2002-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0965

2002-09-03

2002-09-11

2002-09-13

2002-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2002-08-01

2002-08-13

2002-08-15

2002-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2002-07-01

2002-07-11

2002-07-15

2002-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2002-06-03

2002-06-12

2002-06-14

2002-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0895

2002-05-01

2002-05-13

2002-05-15

2002-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0895

2002-04-01

2002-04-11

2002-04-15

2002-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0895

2002-03-01

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0895

2002-02-01

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2002-01-02

2002-01-11

2002-01-15

2002-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2001-12-03

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2001-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.2410

2001-12-03

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2001-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2001-11-01

2001-11-13

2001-11-15

2001-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2001-10-01

2001-10-11

2001-10-15

2001-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2001-09-04

2001-09-17

2001-09-14

2001-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2001-08-01

2001-08-13

2001-08-15

2001-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2001-07-02

2001-07-11

2001-07-13

2001-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2001-06-01

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2001-05-03

2001-05-11

2001-05-15

2001-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2001-04-02

2001-04-10

2001-04-12

2001-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2001-03-01

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2001-02-02

2001-02-13

2001-02-15

2001-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2001-01-02

2001-01-10

2001-01-12

2001-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2000-12-01

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2000-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2000-11-01

2000-11-13

2000-11-15

2000-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2000-10-02

2000-10-11

2000-10-13

2000-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2000-09-01

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2000-08-01

2000-08-11

2000-08-15

2000-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2000-06-30

2000-07-12

2000-07-14

2000-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2000-06-01

2000-06-13

2000-06-15

2000-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2000-05-01

2000-05-11

2000-05-15

2000-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2000-04-03

2000-04-12

2000-04-14

2000-04-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2000-03-01

2000-03-13

2000-03-15

2000-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2000-02-01

2000-02-11

2000-02-15

2000-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2000-01-03

2000-01-12

2000-01-14

2000-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1999-12-03

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

1999-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1999-11-03

1999-11-10

1999-11-15

1999-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1999-09-30

1999-10-13

1999-10-15

1999-10-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1999-08-31

1999-09-13

1999-09-15

1999-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1999-08-02

1999-08-11

1999-08-13

1999-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1999-06-30

1999-07-13

1999-07-15

1999-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1999-06-01

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1999-05-03

1999-05-12

1999-05-14

1999-05-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1999-04-01

1999-04-13

1999-04-15

1999-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1999-03-02

1999-03-11

1999-03-15

1999-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1999-02-02

1999-02-10

1999-02-12

1999-02-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1999-01-04

1999-01-13

1999-01-15

1999-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1998-12-03

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1998-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1998-11-02

1998-11-10

1998-11-13

1998-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1998-10-01

1998-10-13

1998-10-15

1998-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1998-09-01

1998-09-11

1998-09-15

1998-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1998-08-01

1998-08-12

1998-08-14

1998-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1998-07-01

1998-07-13

1998-07-15

1998-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1998-06-01

1998-06-11

1998-06-15

1998-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1998-05-01

1998-05-13

1998-05-15

1998-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1998-04-01

1998-04-13

1998-04-15

1998-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1998-03-02

1998-03-11

1998-03-13

1998-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1998-02-02

1998-02-11

1998-02-13

1998-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1998-01-02

1998-01-13

1998-01-15

1998-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1997-12-02

1997-12-11

1997-12-15

1997-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1997-11-01

1997-11-12

1997-11-14

1997-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1997-10-01

1997-10-10

1997-10-15

1997-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1997-09-02

1997-09-11

1997-09-15

1997-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1997-08-01

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1997-07-01

1997-07-11

1997-07-15

1997-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1997-06-02

1997-06-11

1997-06-13

1997-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1997-05-01

1997-05-13

1997-05-15

1997-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1997-04-01

1997-04-11

1997-04-15

1997-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1997-03-04

1997-03-12

1997-03-14

1997-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1997-02-04

1997-02-12

1997-02-14

1997-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1997-01-02

1997-01-13

1997-01-15

1997-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1996-12-02

1996-12-11

1996-12-13

1996-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1996-11-01

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1996-10-01

1996-10-10

1996-10-15

1996-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1996-09-03

1996-09-11

1996-09-13

1996-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1996-07-31

1996-08-13

1996-08-15

1996-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1996-06-28

1996-07-11

1996-07-15

1996-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1996-05-31

1996-06-12

1996-06-14

1996-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1996-05-02

1996-05-13

1996-05-15

1996-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1996-04-01

1996-04-11

1996-04-15

1996-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1996-03-01

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1996-02-01

1996-02-13

1996-02-15

1996-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1996-01-02

1996-01-10

1996-01-12

1996-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1995-12-01

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1995-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

1995-11-01

1995-11-13

1995-11-15

1995-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

1995-10-02

1995-10-11

1995-10-13

1995-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

1995-09-01

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

1995-08-01

1995-08-11

1995-08-15

1995-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

1995-06-30

1995-07-12

1995-07-14

1995-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

1995-06-01

1995-06-13

1995-06-15

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

1995-05-01

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

1995-04-03

1995-04-10

1995-04-17

1995-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

VMO

Investor Resources

Learn more about Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

VMO

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

disclaimer.

