Invesco Van Kampen Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Sh Ben Int

Stock

VKI

Price as of:

$9.01 +0.4 +4.65%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

Invesco Van Kampen Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Sh Ben Int (VKI)

VKI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.99%

financial Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.52

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get VKI DARS™ Rating

VKI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$9.01

Quote Time

Today's Volume

122,700

Open Price

$8.81

Day's Range

$8.81 - $9.21

Previous Close

$8.61

52 week low / high

$7.63 - $11.72

Percent off 52 week high

-23.12%

VKI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VKI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VKI

Compare VKI to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Financial Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.4 5.70% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.2 5.26% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 4.0 4.54% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.44% 42.07% 20.51% 8
locked locked 3.4 4.21% 44.91% 16.45% 33
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Trade VKI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
VKI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VKI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-16

$0.043

2020-02-13

$0.043

2020-01-14

$0.045

2019-12-12

$0.045

2019-11-12

$0.045

2019-10-15

$0.045

2019-09-17

$0.045

2019-08-13

$0.045

2019-07-16

$0.045

2019-06-13

$0.045

2019-05-14

$0.045

2019-04-11

$0.045

2019-03-12

$0.045

2019-02-12

$0.0493

2019-01-15

$0.0493

2018-12-13

$0.0493

2018-11-09

$0.0493

2018-10-15

$0.0493

2018-09-13

$0.0493

2018-08-13

$0.0517

2018-07-16

$0.0517

2018-06-12

$0.0517

2018-05-14

$0.0517

2018-04-16

$0.0517

2018-03-14

$0.0517

2018-02-14

$0.0547

2018-01-23

$0.0547

2017-12-12

$0.0547

2017-11-14

$0.0547

2017-10-12

$0.0547

2017-09-12

$0.0547

2017-08-09

$0.0547

2017-07-12

$0.0547

2017-06-12

$0.0547

2017-05-10

$0.0547

2017-04-11

$0.0547

2017-03-13

$0.0547

2017-02-13

$0.0547

2017-01-17

$0.0547

2016-12-12

$0.0547

2016-11-09

$0.0547

2016-10-12

$0.0547

2016-09-12

$0.0547

2016-08-10

$0.065

2016-07-11

$0.065

2016-06-09

$0.065

2016-05-11

$0.065

2016-04-11

$0.065

2016-03-10

$0.065

2016-02-10

$0.065

2016-01-13

$0.065

2015-12-09

$0.065

2015-11-12

$0.065

2015-10-13

$0.065

2015-09-10

$0.065

2015-08-11

$0.065

2015-07-09

$0.065

2015-06-09

$0.065

2015-05-11

$0.065

2015-04-09

$0.065

2015-03-11

$0.065

2015-02-11

$0.065

2015-01-12

$0.065

2014-12-12

$0.065

2014-11-12

$0.065

2014-10-14

$0.065

2014-09-11

$0.065

2014-08-07

$0.065

2014-07-10

$0.065

2014-06-11

$0.065

2014-05-08

$0.0625

2014-04-10

$0.0625

2014-03-12

$0.0625

2014-02-12

$0.0625

2014-01-13

$0.0625

2013-12-10

$0.0625

2013-11-06

$0.0625

2013-10-09

$0.0625

2013-09-11

$0.0625

2013-08-08

$0.0625

2013-07-09

$0.0625

2013-06-11

$0.071

2013-05-09

$0.071

2013-04-09

$0.071

2013-03-07

$0.071

2013-02-07

$0.071

2013-01-10

$0.071

2012-12-12

$0.071

2012-11-13

$0.073

2012-10-10

$0.073

2012-09-14

$0.073

2012-08-13

$0.073

2012-07-12

$0.073

2012-06-13

$0.073

2012-05-11

$0.073

2012-04-11

$0.073

2012-03-12

$0.073

2012-02-13

$0.073

2012-01-12

$0.073

2011-12-13

$0.073

2011-11-14

$0.073

2011-10-12

$0.073

2011-09-13

$0.073

2011-08-11

$0.073

2011-07-13

$0.073

2011-06-13

$0.073

2011-05-11

$0.073

2011-04-13

$0.073

2011-03-11

$0.073

2011-02-11

$0.073

2011-01-12

$0.073

2010-12-13

$0.073

2010-11-10

$0.073

2010-10-13

$0.073

2010-09-13

$0.073

2010-08-11

$0.073

2010-07-13

$0.073

2010-06-11

$0.073

2010-05-12

$0.073

2010-04-13

$0.073

2010-03-11

$0.073

2010-02-10

$0.073

2010-01-13

$0.073

2009-12-11

$0.073

2009-11-10

$0.07

2009-10-13

$0.07

2009-09-11

$0.07

2009-08-12

$0.07

2009-07-13

$0.062

2009-06-11

$0.062

2009-05-13

$0.062

2009-04-13

$0.062

2009-03-11

$0.062

2009-02-11

$0.062

2009-01-13

$0.062

2008-12-11

$0.062

2008-11-12

$0.062

2008-10-10

$0.062

2008-09-11

$0.062

2008-08-13

$0.062

2008-07-11

$0.062

2008-06-11

$0.0595

2008-05-13

$0.0595

2008-04-11

$0.0595

2008-03-12

$0.0595

2008-02-13

$0.0595

2008-01-11

$0.0595

2007-12-12

$0.0595

2007-11-13

$0.0575

2007-10-11

$0.0575

2007-09-12

$0.0575

2007-08-13

$0.0575

2007-07-11

$0.0575

2007-06-13

$0.0575

2007-05-11

$0.0575

2007-04-11

$0.0575

2007-03-13

$0.0575

2007-02-13

$0.0575

2007-01-11

$0.0575

2006-12-13

$0.0575

2006-11-13

$0.0555

2006-10-11

$0.0555

2006-09-13

$0.0555

2006-08-11

$0.0555

2006-07-12

$0.0555

2006-06-13

$0.0585

2006-05-11

$0.0585

2006-04-11

$0.0625

2006-03-13

$0.0625

2006-02-13

$0.0625

2006-01-11

$0.0625

2005-12-13

$0.0695

2005-12-13

$0.2593

2005-11-10

$0.0695

2005-10-12

$0.0695

2005-09-13

$0.0695

2005-08-11

$0.0695

2005-07-13

$0.0695

2005-06-13

$0.0695

2005-05-11

$0.074

2005-04-13

$0.074

2005-03-11

$0.08

2005-02-11

$0.08

2005-01-12

$0.08

2004-12-13

$0.08

2004-11-10

$0.08

2004-10-13

$0.08

2004-09-13

$0.08

2004-08-11

$0.08

2004-07-13

$0.08

2004-06-14

$0.08

2004-05-12

$0.08

2004-04-13

$0.08

2004-03-11

$0.08

2004-02-11

$0.08

2004-01-13

$0.08

2003-12-11

$0.08

2003-11-12

$0.08

2003-10-10

$0.08

2003-09-11

$0.08

2003-08-13

$0.08

2003-07-11

$0.08

2003-06-11

$0.08

2003-05-13

$0.086

2003-04-11

$0.086

2003-03-12

$0.086

2003-02-12

$0.086

2003-01-13

$0.086

2002-12-11

$0.086

2002-11-13

$0.086

2002-10-10

$0.086

2002-09-11

$0.086

2002-08-13

$0.083

2002-07-11

$0.083

2002-06-12

$0.083

2002-05-13

$0.08

2002-04-11

$0.08

2002-03-13

$0.08

2002-02-13

$0.08

2002-01-11

$0.0745

2001-12-12

$0.071

2001-11-13

$0.071

2001-10-11

$0.0655

2001-09-12

$0.0655

2001-08-13

$0.06

2001-07-11

$0.06

2001-06-13

$0.06

2001-05-11

$0.056

2001-04-10

$0.056

2001-03-13

$0.056

2001-02-13

$0.056

2001-01-10

$0.059

2000-12-13

$0.059

2000-11-13

$0.065

2000-10-11

$0.065

2000-09-13

$0.065

2000-08-11

$0.065

2000-07-12

$0.065

2000-06-13

$0.065

2000-05-11

$0.065

2000-04-12

$0.065

2000-03-13

$0.065

2000-02-11

$0.065

2000-01-12

$0.065

1999-12-13

$0.065

1999-11-10

$0.065

1999-10-13

$0.062

1999-09-13

$0.062

1999-08-11

$0.062

1999-07-13

$0.062

1999-06-11

$0.062

1999-05-12

$0.062

1999-04-13

$0.062

1999-03-11

$0.062

1999-02-10

$0.062

1999-01-13

$0.062

1998-12-11

$0.062

1998-11-10

$0.062

1998-10-13

$0.062

1998-09-11

$0.062

1998-08-12

$0.062

1998-07-13

$0.062

1998-06-11

$0.062

1998-05-13

$0.062

1998-04-13

$0.062

1998-03-11

$0.062

1998-02-11

$0.062

1998-01-13

$0.062

1997-12-11

$0.062

1997-11-12

$0.062

1997-10-10

$0.062

1997-09-11

$0.062

1997-08-13

$0.062

1997-07-11

$0.062

1997-06-11

$0.062

1997-05-13

$0.062

1997-04-11

$0.062

1997-03-12

$0.062

1997-02-12

$0.062

1997-01-13

$0.062

1996-12-11

$0.062

1996-11-13

$0.062

1996-10-10

$0.062

1996-09-11

$0.062

1996-08-13

$0.062

1996-07-11

$0.062

1996-06-12

$0.062

1996-05-13

$0.062

1996-04-11

$0.062

1996-03-13

$0.062

1996-02-13

$0.065

1996-01-10

$0.065

1995-12-13

$0.065

1995-11-13

$0.0695

1995-10-11

$0.0695

1995-09-13

$0.0695

1995-08-11

$0.0695

1995-07-12

$0.0695

1995-06-13

$0.0695

1995-05-09

$0.0695

1995-04-10

$0.0695

1993-11-08

$0.0695

VKI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

VKI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VKI

Dividend.com Premium
Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

VKI Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

VKI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-7.71%

-5.94%

0years

VKI

News
VKI

Research
VKI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VKI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1993

VKI

VKI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0430

2020-03-02

2020-03-16

2020-03-17

2020-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2020-02-03

2020-02-13

2020-02-14

2020-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2020-01-02

2020-01-14

2020-01-15

2020-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2019-12-02

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2019-11-01

2019-11-12

2019-11-13

2019-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2019-10-01

2019-10-15

2019-10-16

2019-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2019-09-03

2019-09-17

2019-09-18

2019-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2019-08-01

2019-08-13

2019-08-14

2019-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2019-07-01

2019-07-16

2019-07-17

2019-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2019-04-01

2019-04-11

2019-04-12

2019-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2019-03-01

2019-03-12

2019-03-13

2019-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0493

2019-02-01

2019-02-12

2019-02-13

2019-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0493

2019-01-02

2019-01-15

2019-01-16

2019-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0493

2018-12-03

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0493

2018-11-01

2018-11-09

2018-11-13

2018-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0493

2018-10-01

2018-10-15

2018-10-16

2018-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0493

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0517

2018-08-01

2018-08-13

2018-08-14

2018-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0517

2018-07-02

2018-07-16

2018-07-17

2018-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0517

2018-06-01

2018-06-12

2018-06-13

2018-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0517

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0517

2018-04-02

2018-04-16

2018-04-17

2018-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0517

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0547

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0547

2018-01-02

2018-01-23

2018-01-24

2018-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0547

2017-12-01

2017-12-12

2017-12-13

2017-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0547

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0547

2017-10-02

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0547

2017-09-01

2017-09-12

2017-09-13

2017-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0547

2017-08-01

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0547

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0547

2017-06-01

2017-06-12

2017-06-14

2017-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0547

2017-05-01

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0547

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-04-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0547

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0547

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0547

2017-01-03

2017-01-17

2017-01-19

2017-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0547

2016-12-01

2016-12-12

2016-12-14

2016-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0547

2016-11-01

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0547

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0547

2016-09-01

2016-09-12

2016-09-14

2016-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2016-08-01

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

2016-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2016-07-01

2016-07-11

2016-07-13

2016-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2016-06-01

2016-06-09

2016-06-13

2016-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2016-05-02

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2016-04-01

2016-04-11

2016-04-13

2016-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2016-03-01

2016-03-10

2016-03-14

2016-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2016-02-01

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2015-12-01

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2015-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2015-11-02

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2015-09-01

2015-09-10

2015-09-14

2015-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2015-08-03

2015-08-11

2015-08-13

2015-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2015-07-01

2015-07-09

2015-07-13

2015-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2015-06-01

2015-06-09

2015-06-11

2015-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2015-05-01

2015-05-11

2015-05-13

2015-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2015-04-01

2015-04-09

2015-04-13

2015-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2015-01-02

2015-01-12

2015-01-14

2015-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-12-01

2014-12-12

2014-12-16

2014-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-10-01

2014-10-14

2014-10-16

2014-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-08-01

2014-08-07

2014-08-11

2014-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-07-01

2014-07-10

2014-07-14

2014-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-06-02

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2014-05-01

2014-05-08

2014-05-12

2014-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2014-04-01

2014-04-10

2014-04-14

2014-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2013-12-02

2013-12-10

2013-12-12

2013-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2013-11-01

2013-11-06

2013-11-11

2013-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2013-10-01

2013-10-09

2013-10-11

2013-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2013-09-03

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2013-08-01

2013-08-08

2013-08-12

2013-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2013-07-01

2013-07-09

2013-07-11

2013-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2013-06-03

2013-06-11

2013-06-13

2013-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2013-05-01

2013-05-09

2013-05-13

2013-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2013-04-01

2013-04-09

2013-04-11

2013-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2013-03-01

2013-03-07

2013-03-11

2013-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2013-02-01

2013-02-07

2013-02-11

2013-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2013-01-02

2013-01-10

2013-01-14

2013-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2012-10-01

2012-10-10

2012-10-12

2012-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2012-09-04

2012-09-14

2012-09-18

2012-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2012-07-02

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2012-04-02

2012-04-11

2012-04-13

2012-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2012-03-01

2012-03-12

2012-03-14

2012-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2012-01-03

2012-01-12

2012-01-17

2012-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2011-11-01

2011-11-14

2011-11-16

2011-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2011-09-30

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2011-05-02

2011-05-11

2011-05-13

2011-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2011-01-03

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-10-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2010-08-02

2010-08-11

2010-08-13

2010-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-05-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2010-03-01

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-02-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2010-01-04

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2009-12-01

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2009-07-27

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2009-03-02

2009-03-11

2009-03-13

2009-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2009-02-02

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2009-01-02

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2008-12-01

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2008-06-02

2008-06-11

2008-06-13

2008-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2008-01-02

2008-01-11

2008-01-15

2008-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2007-11-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2007-10-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2007-07-02

2007-07-11

2007-07-13

2007-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2007-04-02

2007-04-11

2007-04-13

2007-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2007-01-03

2007-01-11

2007-01-16

2007-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2006-11-01

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2006-10-02

2006-10-11

2006-10-13

2006-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2006-09-01

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2006-08-01

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2006-07-03

2006-07-12

2006-07-14

2006-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2006-06-01

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2006-05-11

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-05-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2006-04-03

2006-04-11

2006-04-14

2006-04-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2006-03-01

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2006-02-01

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2006-01-03

2006-01-11

2006-01-13

2006-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.2593

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2005-11-01

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2005-10-03

2005-10-12

2005-10-14

2005-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2005-09-01

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2005-08-01

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2005-07-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2005-06-01

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2005-05-02

2005-05-11

2005-05-13

2005-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2005-04-01

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2005-03-01

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2005-02-01

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2005-01-03

2005-01-12

2005-01-14

2005-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2004-11-01

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2004-10-01

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-10-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2004-09-01

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2004-08-02

2004-08-11

2004-08-13

2004-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2004-07-01

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2004-06-01

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2004-05-03

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-05-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2004-04-01

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2004-03-01

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2004-02-02

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2004-01-02

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2003-11-03

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2003-10-01

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2003-09-02

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2003-08-01

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2003-07-01

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2003-06-02

2003-06-11

2003-06-13

2003-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2003-05-01

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2003-04-01

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2003-03-03

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2003-02-03

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2003-01-02

2003-01-13

2003-01-15

2003-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2002-11-29

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2002-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2002-10-31

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2002-10-01

2002-10-10

2002-10-15

2002-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2002-09-03

2002-09-11

2002-09-13

2002-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2002-08-01

2002-08-13

2002-08-15

2002-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2002-07-01

2002-07-11

2002-07-15

2002-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2002-06-03

2002-06-12

2002-06-14

2002-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2002-05-01

2002-05-13

2002-05-15

2002-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2002-04-01

2002-04-11

2002-04-15

2002-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2002-03-01

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2002-02-01

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2002-01-02

2002-01-11

2002-01-15

2002-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2001-12-03

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2001-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2001-11-01

2001-11-13

2001-11-15

2001-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2001-10-01

2001-10-11

2001-10-15

2001-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2001-09-04

2001-09-12

2001-09-14

2001-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2001-08-01

2001-08-13

2001-08-15

2001-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2001-07-02

2001-07-11

2001-07-13

2001-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2001-06-01

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2001-05-03

2001-05-11

2001-05-15

2001-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2001-04-02

2001-04-10

2001-04-12

2001-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2001-03-01

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2001-02-02

2001-02-13

2001-02-15

2001-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2001-01-02

2001-01-10

2001-01-12

2001-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2000-12-01

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2000-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2000-11-01

2000-11-13

2000-11-15

2000-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2000-10-02

2000-10-11

2000-10-13

2000-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2000-09-01

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2000-08-01

2000-08-11

2000-08-15

2000-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2000-06-30

2000-07-12

2000-07-14

2000-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2000-06-01

2000-06-13

2000-06-15

2000-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2000-05-01

2000-05-11

2000-05-15

2000-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2000-04-03

2000-04-12

2000-04-14

2000-04-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2000-03-01

2000-03-13

2000-03-15

2000-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2000-02-02

2000-02-11

2000-02-15

2000-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

1999-12-31

2000-01-12

2000-01-14

2000-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

1999-12-03

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

1999-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

1999-11-03

1999-11-10

1999-11-15

1999-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1999-09-30

1999-10-13

1999-10-15

1999-10-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1999-08-31

1999-09-13

1999-09-15

1999-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1999-08-02

1999-08-11

1999-08-13

1999-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1999-06-30

1999-07-13

1999-07-15

1999-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1999-06-01

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1999-05-03

1999-05-12

1999-05-14

1999-05-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1999-04-01

1999-04-13

1999-04-15

1999-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1999-03-02

1999-03-11

1999-03-15

1999-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1999-02-02

1999-02-10

1999-02-12

1999-02-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1999-01-04

1999-01-13

1999-01-15

1999-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1998-12-03

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1998-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1998-11-02

1998-11-10

1998-11-13

1998-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1998-10-01

1998-10-13

1998-10-15

1998-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1998-09-01

1998-09-11

1998-09-15

1998-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1998-08-01

1998-08-12

1998-08-14

1998-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1998-07-01

1998-07-13

1998-07-15

1998-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1998-06-02

1998-06-11

1998-06-15

1998-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1998-05-01

1998-05-13

1998-05-15

1998-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1998-04-01

1998-04-13

1998-04-15

1998-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1998-03-02

1998-03-11

1998-03-13

1998-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1998-02-02

1998-02-11

1998-02-13

1998-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1998-01-02

1998-01-13

1998-01-15

1998-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1997-12-02

1997-12-11

1997-12-15

1997-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1997-11-03

1997-11-12

1997-11-14

1997-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1997-10-01

1997-10-10

1997-10-15

1997-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1997-09-02

1997-09-11

1997-09-15

1997-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1997-08-01

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1997-07-01

1997-07-11

1997-07-15

1997-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1997-06-02

1997-06-11

1997-06-13

1997-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1997-05-01

1997-05-13

1997-05-15

1997-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1997-04-02

1997-04-11

1997-04-15

1997-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1997-03-04

1997-03-12

1997-03-14

1997-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1997-02-04

1997-02-12

1997-02-14

1997-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1997-01-02

1997-01-13

1997-01-15

1997-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1996-12-02

1996-12-11

1996-12-13

1996-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1996-11-01

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1996-10-02

1996-10-10

1996-10-15

1996-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1996-09-05

1996-09-11

1996-09-13

1996-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1996-07-31

1996-08-13

1996-08-15

1996-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1996-07-09

1996-07-11

1996-07-15

1996-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1996-05-31

1996-06-12

1996-06-14

1996-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1996-05-02

1996-05-13

1996-05-15

1996-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1996-04-01

1996-04-11

1996-04-15

1996-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1996-03-01

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

1996-02-01

1996-02-13

1996-02-15

1996-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

1996-01-02

1996-01-10

1996-01-12

1996-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

1995-12-04

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1995-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

1995-11-02

1995-11-13

1995-11-15

1995-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

1995-10-02

1995-10-11

1995-10-13

1995-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

1995-09-01

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

1995-08-01

1995-08-11

1995-08-15

1995-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

1995-07-03

1995-07-12

1995-07-14

1995-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

1995-06-01

1995-06-13

1995-06-15

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

1995-05-02

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

1995-04-04

1995-04-10

1995-04-17

1995-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

1993-11-04

1993-11-08

1993-11-15

1993-11-30

Initial

Regular

Monthly

VKI

Investor Resources

Learn more about Invesco Van Kampen Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Sh Ben Int on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

VKI

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

