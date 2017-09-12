Best Dividend Stocks
Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc

Stock

VCF

Price as of:

$12.75 +0.5 +4.08%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc (VCF)

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc (VCF)

VCF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.16%

financial Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.54

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

VCF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$12.75

Quote Time

Today's Volume

3,500

Open Price

$12.73

Day's Range

$12.55 - $12.75

Previous Close

$12.25

52 week low / high

$12.25 - $15.79

Percent off 52 week high

-19.25%

VCF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VCF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VCF

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Financial Sector
  • My Watchlist

VCF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VCF's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-19

$0.045

2020-02-20

$0.045

2020-01-23

$0.045

2019-12-18

$0.045

2019-12-18

$0.113

2019-11-21

$0.045

2019-10-17

$0.045

2019-09-19

$0.045

2019-08-22

$0.05

2019-07-18

$0.05

2019-06-20

$0.05

2019-05-23

$0.05

2019-04-17

$0.05

2019-03-21

$0.05

2019-02-14

$0.05

2019-01-14

$0.05

2018-12-13

$0.05

2018-11-15

$0.05

2018-10-11

$0.05

2018-09-13

$0.05

2018-08-16

$0.055

2018-07-12

$0.055

2018-06-14

$0.055

2018-05-10

$0.055

2018-04-12

$0.055

2018-03-15

$0.055

2018-02-08

$0.055

2018-01-11

$0.055

2017-12-14

$0.055

2017-11-08

$0.055

2017-10-12

$0.055

2017-09-14

$0.055

2017-08-09

$0.06

2017-07-12

$0.06

2017-06-14

$0.06

2017-05-10

$0.06

2017-04-11

$0.06

2017-03-15

$0.06

2017-02-08

$0.06

2017-01-11

$0.06

2016-12-14

$0.06

2016-11-08

$0.06

2016-10-12

$0.06

2016-09-14

$0.06

2016-08-10

$0.06

2016-07-13

$0.06

2016-06-08

$0.06

2016-05-11

$0.06

2016-04-13

$0.06

2016-03-09

$0.06

2016-02-11

$0.06

2016-01-13

$0.06

2015-12-09

$0.06

2015-11-10

$0.06

2015-10-14

$0.06

2015-09-09

$0.06

2015-08-12

$0.06

2015-07-15

$0.06

2015-06-10

$0.06

2015-05-13

$0.0575

2015-04-08

$0.0575

2015-03-11

$0.0575

2015-02-11

$0.0575

2015-01-14

$0.0575

2014-12-10

$0.0575

2014-11-12

$0.0575

2014-10-15

$0.0575

2014-09-10

$0.0575

2014-08-13

$0.0575

2014-07-09

$0.0575

2014-06-11

$0.0575

2014-05-14

$0.0575

2014-04-09

$0.0575

2014-03-12

$0.0575

2014-02-12

$0.0575

2014-01-15

$0.0575

2013-12-11

$0.0575

2013-11-13

$0.0575

2013-10-09

$0.0575

2013-10-09

$0.013

2013-10-09

$0.002

2013-09-11

$0.0575

2013-08-14

$0.0575

2013-07-10

$0.0575

2013-06-12

$0.0575

2013-05-15

$0.0575

2013-04-10

$0.0575

2013-03-06

$0.0575

2013-02-06

$0.0575

2013-01-09

$0.0575

2012-12-12

$0.003

2012-12-12

$0.004

2012-12-12

$0.0575

2012-11-14

$0.0575

2012-10-10

$0.0575

2012-09-12

$0.092

2012-09-12

$0.0575

2012-08-15

$0.0575

2012-07-11

$0.0575

2012-06-13

$0.0575

2012-05-09

$0.0575

2012-04-11

$0.0575

2012-03-14

$0.0575

2012-02-08

$0.0475

2012-01-11

$0.0475

2011-12-14

$0.0475

2011-11-08

$0.0475

2011-10-12

$0.0475

2011-09-14

$0.0475

2011-08-10

$0.0475

2011-07-13

$0.0475

2011-06-08

$0.0475

2011-05-11

$0.0475

2011-04-13

$0.0475

2011-03-09

$0.0475

2011-02-09

$0.0475

2011-01-12

$0.0475

2010-12-15

$0.0475

2010-11-09

$0.0475

2010-10-13

$0.0475

2010-09-08

$0.0475

2010-08-11

$0.0475

2010-07-14

$0.0475

2010-06-09

$0.0475

2010-05-12

$0.0475

2010-04-14

$0.0475

2010-03-10

$0.0475

2010-02-10

$0.0475

2010-01-13

$0.0475

2009-12-09

$0.0475

2009-11-10

$0.0475

2009-10-14

$0.0475

2009-09-09

$0.0475

2009-08-12

$0.0475

2009-07-15

$0.0475

2009-06-10

$0.0475

2009-05-13

$0.0475

2009-04-07

$0.0475

2009-03-11

$0.0475

2009-02-11

$0.0475

2009-01-14

$0.0475

2008-12-10

$0.0535

2008-11-12

$0.0535

2008-10-15

$0.0535

2008-09-10

$0.0535

2008-08-13

$0.06

2008-07-09

$0.06

2008-06-11

$0.06

2008-05-14

$0.06

2008-04-09

$0.06

2008-03-13

$0.06

2008-02-13

$0.06

2008-01-09

$0.06

2007-12-12

$0.06

2007-11-14

$0.06

2007-11-14

$0.074

2007-10-10

$0.06

2007-09-12

$0.06

2007-09-12

$0.065

2007-08-15

$0.06

2007-07-11

$0.06

2007-06-13

$0.06

2007-05-09

$0.06

2007-04-11

$0.06

2007-03-14

$0.06

2007-02-07

$0.07

2007-01-10

$0.07

2006-12-13

$0.031

2006-12-13

$0.07

2006-11-08

$0.07

2006-10-11

$0.07

2006-09-13

$0.07

2006-09-13

$0.04

2006-08-09

$0.07

2006-07-12

$0.07

2006-06-14

$0.07

2006-05-10

$0.08

2006-04-11

$0.08

2006-03-15

$0.08

2006-02-08

$0.08

2006-01-11

$0.08

2005-12-14

$0.08

2005-12-14

$0.03

2005-11-09

$0.08

2005-10-12

$0.08

2005-09-14

$0.08

2005-08-10

$0.08

2005-07-13

$0.08

2005-06-08

$0.08

2005-05-11

$0.08

2005-04-13

$0.08

2005-03-09

$0.08

2005-02-09

$0.08

2005-01-12

$0.08

2004-12-15

$0.015

2004-12-15

$0.08

2004-11-09

$0.08

2004-10-13

$0.08

2004-09-08

$0.08

2004-09-08

$0.012

2004-09-08

$0.003

2004-08-11

$0.08

2004-07-14

$0.08

2004-06-09

$0.08

2004-05-12

$0.08

2004-04-14

$0.08

2004-03-10

$0.08

2004-02-11

$0.08

2004-01-14

$0.08

2003-12-10

$0.08

2003-12-10

$0.002

2003-12-10

$0.022

2003-12-10

$0.003

2003-11-12

$0.08

2003-10-15

$0.08

2003-09-10

$0.08

2003-09-10

$0.09

2003-09-10

$0.01

2003-08-13

$0.08

2003-07-09

$0.08

2003-06-11

$0.08

2003-05-14

$0.08

2003-04-09

$0.08

2003-03-12

$0.08

2003-02-12

$0.08

2003-01-15

$0.08

2002-12-11

$0.08

2002-12-11

$0.036

2002-12-11

$0.155

2002-11-13

$0.08

2002-10-09

$0.08

2002-09-11

$0.08

2002-08-14

$0.08

2002-07-10

$0.08

2002-06-12

$0.08

2002-05-15

$0.07

2002-04-10

$0.07

2002-03-13

$0.07

2002-02-06

$0.07

2002-01-09

$0.07

2001-12-12

$0.07

2001-12-12

$0.082

2001-12-12

$0.05

2001-11-14

$0.0675

2001-10-10

$0.0675

2001-09-12

$0.0675

2001-08-15

$0.0675

2001-07-11

$0.0675

2001-06-13

$0.0675

2001-05-09

$0.0675

2001-04-10

$0.065

2001-03-14

$0.065

2001-02-07

$0.065

2001-01-10

$0.065

2000-12-13

$0.06125

2000-11-08

$0.06125

2000-10-11

$0.06125

2000-09-13

$0.06125

2000-08-09

$0.06125

2000-07-12

$0.06125

2000-06-14

$0.06125

2000-05-10

$0.06125

2000-04-12

$0.06125

2000-03-15

$0.06125

2000-02-09

$0.06125

2000-01-12

$0.06125

1999-12-15

$0.06125

1999-11-09

$0.06125

1999-10-13

$0.06125

1999-09-08

$0.06125

1999-08-11

$0.06125

1999-07-14

$0.06125

1999-06-09

$0.06125

1999-05-12

$0.06125

1999-04-07

$0.06125

1999-03-10

$0.06125

1999-02-10

$0.06125

1999-01-13

$0.06125

1998-12-14

$0.06125

1998-11-13

$0.06125

1998-10-15

$0.06125

1998-09-14

$0.06125

1998-08-17

$0.06125

1998-07-15

$0.06125

1998-06-12

$0.06125

1998-05-14

$0.06125

1998-04-15

$0.06125

1998-03-16

$0.06125

1998-02-11

$0.06125

1998-01-14

$0.06125

1997-12-12

$0.06125

1997-11-07

$0.06125

1997-10-15

$0.06125

1997-09-12

$0.06125

1997-08-13

$0.06125

1997-07-15

$0.06125

1997-06-12

$0.06125

1997-05-14

$0.06125

1997-04-14

$0.06125

1997-03-13

$0.06125

1997-02-12

$0.06125

1997-01-15

$0.06125

1996-12-12

$0.06125

1996-11-12

$0.06125

1996-10-15

$0.06125

1996-09-12

$0.06125

1996-08-14

$0.059375

1996-07-15

$0.059375

1996-06-12

$0.059375

1996-05-14

$0.059375

1996-04-12

$0.059375

1996-03-13

$0.059375

1996-02-12

$0.059375

1996-01-12

$0.058125

1995-12-15

$0.058125

1995-11-10

$0.058125

1995-10-13

$0.058125

1995-09-13

$0.058125

1995-08-15

$0.058125

1995-07-12

$0.058125

1995-06-14

$0.058125

1995-05-10

$0.058125

1995-04-10

$0.058125

VCF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

VCF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VCF

Metric

VCF Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

VCF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-8.29%

-22.08%

1years

VCF

VCF

VCF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VCF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

VCF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0450

2020-03-03

2020-03-19

2020-03-20

2020-03-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2020-02-04

2020-02-20

2020-02-21

2020-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2020-01-07

2020-01-23

2020-01-24

2020-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1130

2019-12-03

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-27

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2019-12-03

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2019-11-05

2019-11-21

2019-11-22

2019-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2019-10-01

2019-10-17

2019-10-18

2019-10-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2019-09-03

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2019-08-06

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2019-07-02

2019-07-18

2019-07-19

2019-07-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2019-06-04

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2019-05-07

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2019-04-02

2019-04-17

2019-04-18

2019-04-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2019-03-05

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2019-02-05

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-02-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2019-01-02

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-01-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2018-12-04

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2018-11-05

2018-11-15

2018-11-16

2018-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2018-10-02

2018-10-11

2018-10-12

2018-10-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2018-08-07

2018-08-16

2018-08-17

2018-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2018-07-02

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-07-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2018-06-05

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2018-05-01

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-05-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2018-04-03

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-04-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2018-03-01

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2018-01-30

2018-02-08

2018-02-09

2018-02-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2018-01-02

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-01-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2017-12-05

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2017-10-30

2017-11-08

2017-11-09

2017-11-24

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2017-10-03

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-10-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2017-09-05

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-08-01

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-08-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-06-30

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-07-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-06-06

2017-06-14

2017-06-16

2017-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-05-02

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-05-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-04-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-03-06

2017-03-15

2017-03-17

2017-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-01-30

2017-02-08

2017-02-10

2017-02-24

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-12-29

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-01-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-12-02

2016-12-14

2016-12-16

2016-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-10-28

2016-11-08

2016-11-10

2016-11-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-10-04

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-10-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-09-06

2016-09-14

2016-09-16

2016-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-08-02

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

2016-08-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-07-05

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-05-31

2016-06-08

2016-06-10

2016-06-24

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-05-03

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-05-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-04-04

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-03-01

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-02-02

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-02-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-01-05

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-12-01

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2015-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-11-02

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-11-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-10-02

2015-10-14

2015-10-16

2015-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-09-01

2015-09-09

2015-09-11

2015-09-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-08-03

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-08-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-07-01

2015-07-15

2015-07-17

2015-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-06-02

2015-06-10

2015-06-12

2015-06-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2015-05-04

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2015-03-31

2015-04-08

2015-04-10

2015-04-24

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2015-01-02

2015-01-14

2015-01-16

2015-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2014-12-02

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2014-12-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2014-10-02

2014-10-15

2014-10-17

2014-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2014-09-02

2014-09-10

2014-09-12

2014-09-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2014-06-30

2014-07-09

2014-07-11

2014-07-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2014-06-02

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-06-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2014-05-02

2014-05-14

2014-05-16

2014-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2014-04-01

2014-04-09

2014-04-11

2014-04-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2014-01-31

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2014-01-03

2014-01-15

2014-01-17

2014-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2013-11-04

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0020

2013-10-01

2013-10-09

2013-10-11

2013-10-25

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0130

2013-10-01

2013-10-09

2013-10-11

2013-10-25

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2013-10-01

2013-10-09

2013-10-11

2013-10-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2013-09-03

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-09-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2013-08-01

2013-08-14

2013-08-16

2013-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2013-07-01

2013-07-10

2013-07-12

2013-07-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2013-05-02

2013-05-15

2013-05-17

2013-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2013-04-02

2013-04-10

2013-04-12

2013-04-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2013-02-26

2013-03-06

2013-03-08

2013-03-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2013-01-29

2013-02-06

2013-02-08

2013-02-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2012-12-28

2013-01-09

2013-01-11

2013-01-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0040

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0030

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2012-11-02

2012-11-14

2012-11-16

2012-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2012-10-02

2012-10-10

2012-10-12

2012-10-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2012-08-31

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0920

2012-08-31

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2012-08-02

2012-08-15

2012-08-17

2012-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2012-07-02

2012-07-11

2012-07-13

2012-07-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2012-06-04

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2012-05-01

2012-05-09

2012-05-11

2012-05-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2012-04-02

2012-04-11

2012-04-13

2012-04-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2012-03-02

2012-03-14

2012-03-16

2012-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2012-01-27

2012-02-08

2012-02-10

2012-02-24

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2011-12-30

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-01-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2011-12-02

2011-12-14

2011-12-16

2011-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2011-10-31

2011-11-08

2011-11-11

2011-11-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2011-09-30

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-10-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2011-09-02

2011-09-14

2011-09-16

2011-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2011-08-02

2011-08-10

2011-08-12

2011-08-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2011-07-05

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2011-05-31

2011-06-08

2011-06-10

2011-06-24

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2011-05-02

2011-05-11

2011-05-13

2011-05-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2011-04-04

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2011-03-01

2011-03-09

2011-03-11

2011-03-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2011-02-01

2011-02-09

2011-02-11

2011-02-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2011-01-03

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-01-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2010-12-03

2010-12-15

2010-12-17

2010-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2010-11-02

2010-11-09

2010-11-12

2010-11-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2010-10-04

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-10-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2010-08-31

2010-09-08

2010-09-10

2010-09-24

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2010-08-02

2010-08-11

2010-08-13

2010-08-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2010-07-02

2010-07-14

2010-07-16

2010-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2010-05-28

2010-06-09

2010-06-11

2010-06-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2010-04-30

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-05-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2010-04-01

2010-04-14

2010-04-16

2010-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2010-03-02

2010-03-10

2010-03-12

2010-03-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2010-02-02

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-02-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2009-12-31

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2009-12-01

2009-12-09

2009-12-11

2009-12-24

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-11-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2009-10-05

2009-10-14

2009-10-16

2009-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2009-08-31

2009-09-09

2009-09-11

2009-09-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2009-08-03

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-08-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2009-07-02

2009-07-15

2009-07-17

2009-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2009-06-02

2009-06-10

2009-06-12

2009-06-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2009-03-30

2009-04-07

2009-04-09

2009-04-24

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2009-03-02

2009-03-11

2009-03-13

2009-03-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2009-02-02

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2009-01-02

2009-01-14

2009-01-16

2009-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2008-12-02

2008-12-10

2008-12-12

2008-12-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2008-10-02

2008-10-15

2008-10-17

2008-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2008-09-02

2008-09-10

2008-09-12

2008-09-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2008-08-04

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2008-07-01

2008-07-09

2008-07-11

2008-07-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2008-06-02

2008-06-11

2008-06-13

2008-06-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2008-05-02

2008-05-14

2008-05-16

2008-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2008-04-01

2008-04-09

2008-04-11

2008-04-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2008-03-05

2008-03-13

2008-03-17

2008-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2007-12-28

2008-01-09

2008-01-11

2008-01-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2007-12-04

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2007-11-02

2007-11-14

2007-11-16

2007-11-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2007-11-02

2007-11-14

2007-11-16

2007-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2007-10-02

2007-10-10

2007-10-12

2007-10-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-09-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2007-08-02

2007-08-15

2007-08-17

2007-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2007-07-02

2007-07-11

2007-07-13

2007-07-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2007-05-01

2007-05-09

2007-05-11

2007-05-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2007-04-02

2007-04-11

2007-04-13

2007-04-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2007-03-02

2007-03-14

2007-03-16

2007-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2007-01-31

2007-02-07

2007-02-09

2007-02-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2006-12-27

2007-01-10

2007-01-12

2007-01-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2006-12-05

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2006-12-05

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2006-11-02

2006-11-08

2006-11-10

2006-11-24

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2006-10-02

2006-10-11

2006-10-13

2006-10-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2006-09-01

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2006-09-01

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2006-08-01

2006-08-09

2006-08-11

2006-08-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2006-07-03

2006-07-12

2006-07-14

2006-07-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2006-06-02

2006-06-14

2006-06-16

2006-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2006-05-02

2006-05-10

2006-05-12

2006-05-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2006-04-03

2006-04-11

2006-04-13

2006-04-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2006-03-02

2006-03-15

2006-03-17

2006-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2006-01-31

2006-02-08

2006-02-10

2006-02-24

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2006-01-03

2006-01-11

2006-01-13

2006-01-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2005-12-06

2005-12-14

2005-12-16

2005-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2005-12-06

2005-12-14

2005-12-16

2005-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2005-11-01

2005-11-09

2005-11-14

2005-11-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2005-10-03

2005-10-12

2005-10-14

2005-10-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2005-09-01

2005-09-14

2005-09-16

2005-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2005-08-02

2005-08-10

2005-08-12

2005-08-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2005-07-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2005-05-31

2005-06-08

2005-06-10

2005-06-24

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2005-05-02

2005-05-11

2005-05-13

2005-05-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2005-04-04

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2005-03-01

2005-03-09

2005-03-11

2005-03-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2005-02-01

2005-02-09

2005-02-11

2005-02-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2005-01-03

2005-01-12

2005-01-14

2005-01-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

Unknown

2004-12-15

2004-12-17

2004-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0150

Unknown

2004-12-15

2004-12-17

2004-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2004-11-01

2004-11-09

2004-11-12

2004-11-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2004-10-04

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-10-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0030

2004-09-01

2004-09-08

2004-09-10

2004-09-24

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0120

2004-09-01

2004-09-08

2004-09-10

2004-09-24

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2004-09-01

2004-09-08

2004-09-10

2004-09-24

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2004-08-02

2004-08-11

2004-08-13

2004-08-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2004-07-01

2004-07-14

2004-07-16

2004-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2004-06-01

2004-06-09

2004-06-11

2004-06-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2004-05-03

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-05-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2004-04-06

2004-04-14

2004-04-16

2004-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2004-03-01

2004-03-10

2004-03-12

2004-03-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2004-02-02

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2004-01-02

2004-01-14

2004-01-16

2004-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0030

2003-12-01

2003-12-10

2003-12-12

2003-12-26

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2003-12-01

2003-12-10

2003-12-12

2003-12-26

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0020

2003-12-01

2003-12-10

2003-12-12

2003-12-26

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2003-12-01

2003-12-10

2003-12-12

2003-12-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2003-11-04

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2003-10-01

2003-10-15

2003-10-17

2003-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0100

2003-09-02

2003-09-10

2003-09-12

2003-09-26

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2003-09-02

2003-09-10

2003-09-12

2003-09-26

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2003-09-02

2003-09-10

2003-09-12

2003-09-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2003-08-01

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2003-07-01

2003-07-09

2003-07-11

2003-07-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2003-06-02

2003-06-11

2003-06-13

2003-06-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2003-05-01

2003-05-14

2003-05-16

2003-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2003-04-01

2003-04-09

2003-04-11

2003-04-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2003-03-03

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2003-02-03

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2003-01-02

2003-01-15

2003-01-17

2003-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2002-12-03

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2002-12-27

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2002-12-03

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2002-12-27

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2002-12-03

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2002-12-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2002-11-01

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2002-10-01

2002-10-09

2002-10-11

2002-10-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2002-09-03

2002-09-11

2002-09-13

2002-09-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2002-08-01

2002-08-14

2002-08-16

2002-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2002-07-01

2002-07-10

2002-07-12

2002-07-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2002-06-03

2002-06-12

2002-06-14

2002-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2002-05-01

2002-05-15

2002-05-17

2002-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2002-04-01

2002-04-10

2002-04-12

2002-04-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2002-03-01

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2002-02-01

2002-02-06

2002-02-08

2002-02-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2002-01-02

2002-01-09

2002-01-11

2002-01-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2001-12-03

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2001-12-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2001-12-03

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2001-12-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2001-12-03

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2001-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2001-11-01

2001-11-14

2001-11-16

2001-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2001-10-01

2001-10-10

2001-10-12

2001-10-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2001-09-04

2001-09-12

2001-09-14

2001-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2001-08-01

2001-08-15

2001-08-17

2001-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2001-07-02

2001-07-11

2001-07-13

2001-07-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2001-06-01

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2001-05-01

2001-05-09

2001-05-11

2001-05-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2001-04-02

2001-04-10

2001-04-13

2001-04-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2001-03-01

2001-03-14

2001-03-16

2001-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2001-02-01

2001-02-07

2001-02-09

2001-02-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2001-01-02

2001-01-10

2001-01-12

2001-01-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

2000-12-01

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2000-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

2000-11-01

2000-11-08

2000-11-10

2000-11-24

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

2000-10-02

2000-10-11

2000-10-13

2000-10-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

2000-09-01

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

2000-08-01

2000-08-09

2000-08-11

2000-08-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

2000-07-03

2000-07-12

2000-07-14

2000-07-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

2000-06-01

2000-06-14

2000-06-16

2000-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

2000-05-01

2000-05-10

2000-05-12

2000-05-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

2000-04-03

2000-04-12

2000-04-14

2000-04-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

2000-03-01

2000-03-15

2000-03-17

2000-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

2000-02-01

2000-02-09

2000-02-11

2000-02-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

2000-01-03

2000-01-12

2000-01-14

2000-01-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1999-12-01

1999-12-15

1999-12-17

1999-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1999-11-01

1999-11-09

1999-11-12

1999-11-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1999-10-01

1999-10-13

1999-10-15

1999-10-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1999-09-01

1999-09-08

1999-09-10

1999-09-24

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1999-08-02

1999-08-11

1999-08-13

1999-08-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1999-07-01

1999-07-14

1999-07-16

1999-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1999-06-01

1999-06-09

1999-06-11

1999-06-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1999-05-03

1999-05-12

1999-05-14

1999-05-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1999-04-01

1999-04-07

1999-04-09

1999-04-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1999-03-01

1999-03-10

1999-03-12

1999-03-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1999-02-02

1999-02-10

1999-02-12

1999-02-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1999-01-04

1999-01-13

1999-01-15

1999-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1998-12-02

1998-12-14

1998-12-16

1998-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1998-11-02

1998-11-13

1998-11-17

1998-11-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1998-10-02

1998-10-15

1998-10-19

1998-10-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1998-09-08

1998-09-14

1998-09-16

1998-09-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1998-08-04

1998-08-17

1998-08-19

1998-08-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1998-07-13

1998-07-15

1998-07-17

1998-07-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1998-06-01

1998-06-12

1998-06-16

1998-06-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1998-05-01

1998-05-14

1998-05-18

1998-05-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1998-04-02

1998-04-15

1998-04-17

1998-04-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1998-03-03

1998-03-16

1998-03-18

1998-03-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1998-02-02

1998-02-11

1998-02-13

1998-02-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1998-01-12

1998-01-14

1998-01-16

1998-01-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1997-12-04

1997-12-12

1997-12-16

1997-12-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1997-11-03

1997-11-07

1997-11-12

1997-11-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1997-10-02

1997-10-15

1997-10-17

1997-10-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1997-09-04

1997-09-12

1997-09-16

1997-09-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1997-08-01

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-08-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1997-07-03

1997-07-15

1997-07-17

1997-07-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1997-06-01

1997-06-12

1997-06-16

1997-06-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1997-05-01

1997-05-14

1997-05-16

1997-05-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1997-04-03

1997-04-14

1997-04-16

1997-04-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1997-03-03

1997-03-13

1997-03-17

1997-03-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1997-02-03

1997-02-12

1997-02-14

1997-02-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1997-01-02

1997-01-15

1997-01-17

1997-01-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1996-12-05

1996-12-12

1996-12-16

1996-12-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1996-11-04

1996-11-12

1996-11-14

1996-11-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1996-10-05

1996-10-15

1996-10-17

1996-10-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

1996-09-05

1996-09-12

1996-09-16

1996-09-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0594

1996-08-01

1996-08-14

1996-08-16

1996-08-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0594

1996-07-02

1996-07-15

1996-07-17

1996-07-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0594

1996-06-03

1996-06-12

1996-06-14

1996-06-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0594

1996-05-02

1996-05-14

1996-05-16

1996-05-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0594

1996-04-04

1996-04-12

1996-04-16

1996-04-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0594

1996-03-01

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-03-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0594

1996-02-01

1996-02-12

1996-02-14

1996-02-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0581

1996-01-04

1996-01-12

1996-01-17

1996-01-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0581

1995-12-04

1995-12-15

1995-12-19

1995-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0581

1995-11-02

1995-11-10

1995-11-14

1995-11-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0581

1995-10-05

1995-10-13

1995-10-17

1995-10-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0581

1995-09-01

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-09-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0581

1995-08-03

1995-08-15

1995-08-17

1995-08-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0581

1995-07-03

1995-07-12

1995-07-14

1995-07-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0581

1995-06-01

1995-06-14

1995-06-16

1995-06-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0581

1995-05-04

1995-05-10

1995-05-16

1995-05-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0581

1995-04-06

1995-04-10

1995-04-17

1995-04-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

VCF

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

