Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Solar Senior Capital Ltd

Stock

SUNS

Price as of:

$11.6 -0.35 -2.93%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (SUNS)

SUNS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

11.80%

financial Average 0.06%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.41

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

100.00%

EPS $1.41

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SUNS DARS™ Rating

SUNS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$11.6

Quote Time

Today's Volume

107,200

Open Price

$12.17

Day's Range

$11.6 - $13.19

Previous Close

$11.95

52 week low / high

$6.3 - $18.29

Percent off 52 week high

-36.58%

SUNS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.1175

Dividend Shot Clock®

APR 22

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.1175

2020-04-02

2020-04-22

2020-04-23

2020-05-01

Regular

SUNS

Compare SUNS to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Financial Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.8 4.69% 71.30% 2.63% 8
locked locked 3.4 4.62% 55.25% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.2 3.50% 49.72% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.6 3.36% 52.41% 20.51% 8
locked locked 4.2 2.98% 60.05% 19.01% 7
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade SUNS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SUNS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SUNS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-04-22

$0.1175

2020-03-18

$0.1175

2020-02-19

$0.1175

2020-01-22

$0.1175

2019-12-18

$0.1175

2019-11-20

$0.1175

2019-10-16

$0.1175

2019-09-19

$0.1175

2019-08-21

$0.1175

2019-07-24

$0.1175

2019-06-19

$0.1175

2019-05-22

$0.1175

2019-04-17

$0.1175

2019-03-20

$0.1175

2019-02-20

$0.1175

2019-01-23

$0.1175

2018-12-19

$0.1175

2018-11-20

$0.1175

2018-10-23

$0.1175

2018-09-24

$0.1175

2018-08-22

$0.1175

2018-07-18

$0.1175

2018-06-20

$0.1175

2018-05-22

$0.1175

2018-04-18

$0.1175

2018-03-21

$0.1175

2018-02-21

$0.1175

2018-01-17

$0.1175

2017-12-20

$0.1175

2017-11-21

$0.1175

2017-10-18

$0.1175

2017-09-21

$0.1175

2017-08-15

$0.1175

2017-07-18

$0.1175

2017-06-20

$0.1175

2017-05-16

$0.1175

2017-04-18

$0.1175

2017-03-21

$0.1175

2017-02-21

$0.1175

2017-01-17

$0.1175

2016-12-20

$0.1175

2016-11-21

$0.1175

2016-10-18

$0.1175

2016-09-20

$0.1175

2016-08-16

$0.1175

2016-07-19

$0.1175

2016-06-21

$0.1175

2016-05-17

$0.1175

2016-04-19

$0.1175

2016-03-22

$0.1175

2016-02-16

$0.1175

2016-01-19

$0.1175

2015-12-15

$0.1175

2015-11-17

$0.1175

2015-10-20

$0.1175

2015-09-22

$0.1175

2015-08-18

$0.1175

2015-07-21

$0.1175

2015-06-23

$0.1175

2015-05-19

$0.1175

2015-04-21

$0.1175

2015-03-17

$0.1175

2015-02-17

$0.1175

2015-01-20

$0.1175

2014-12-16

$0.1175

2014-11-18

$0.1175

2014-10-21

$0.1175

2014-09-23

$0.1175

2014-08-19

$0.1175

2014-07-22

$0.1175

2014-06-17

$0.1175

2014-05-20

$0.1175

2014-04-22

$0.1175

2014-03-18

$0.1175

2014-02-18

$0.1175

2014-01-21

$0.1175

2013-12-17

$0.1175

2013-11-19

$0.1175

2013-10-22

$0.1175

2013-09-17

$0.1175

2013-08-20

$0.1175

2013-07-23

$0.1175

2013-06-18

$0.1175

2013-05-21

$0.1175

2013-04-23

$0.1175

2013-03-19

$0.1175

2013-02-19

$0.1175

2013-01-22

$0.1175

2012-12-18

$0.1175

2012-11-19

$0.1175

2012-10-23

$0.1175

2012-09-18

$0.1175

2012-08-21

$0.115

2012-07-17

$0.105

2012-06-19

$0.1

2012-05-16

$0.1

2012-04-16

$0.1

2012-03-16

$0.1

2012-02-15

$0.1

2012-01-17

$0.1

2011-12-13

$0.1

2011-11-16

$0.09

2011-10-17

$0.08

2011-09-16

$0.08

2011-08-17

$0.08

2011-07-14

$0.07

2011-06-14

$0.05

SUNS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SUNS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SUNS

Dividend.com Premium
Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

SUNS Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

SUNS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

3years

SUNS

News
SUNS

Research
SUNS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SUNS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SUNS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1175

2020-04-02

2020-04-22

2020-04-23

2020-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2020-02-20

2020-03-18

2020-03-19

2020-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2020-02-04

2020-02-19

2020-02-20

2020-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2020-01-08

2020-01-22

2020-01-23

2020-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2019-12-05

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2020-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2019-11-04

2019-11-20

2019-11-21

2019-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2019-10-03

2019-10-16

2019-10-17

2019-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2019-09-03

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2019-08-05

2019-08-21

2019-08-22

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2019-07-02

2019-07-24

2019-07-25

2019-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2019-06-05

2019-06-19

2019-06-20

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2019-05-06

2019-05-22

2019-05-23

2019-06-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2019-04-04

2019-04-17

2019-04-18

2019-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2019-02-21

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2019-02-06

2019-02-20

2019-02-21

2019-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2019-01-08

2019-01-23

2019-01-24

2019-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2018-12-06

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2019-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2018-11-05

2018-11-20

2018-11-21

2018-12-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2018-10-04

2018-10-23

2018-10-24

2018-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2018-09-06

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2018-08-06

2018-08-22

2018-08-23

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2018-07-03

2018-07-18

2018-07-19

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2018-06-06

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2018-05-07

2018-05-22

2018-05-23

2018-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2018-04-03

2018-04-18

2018-04-19

2018-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2018-02-22

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2018-02-07

2018-02-21

2018-02-22

2018-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2018-01-05

2018-01-17

2018-01-18

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2017-12-07

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2017-11-02

2017-11-21

2017-11-22

2017-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2017-10-05

2017-10-18

2017-10-19

2017-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2017-09-14

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2017-08-01

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2017-07-06

2017-07-18

2017-07-20

2017-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2017-06-07

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2017-05-02

2017-05-16

2017-05-18

2017-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2017-04-06

2017-04-18

2017-04-20

2017-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2017-02-21

2017-03-21

2017-03-23

2017-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2017-02-07

2017-02-21

2017-02-23

2017-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2017-01-05

2017-01-17

2017-01-19

2017-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2016-12-08

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2016-11-02

2016-11-21

2016-11-23

2016-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2016-10-05

2016-10-18

2016-10-20

2016-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2016-09-12

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2016-08-02

2016-08-16

2016-08-18

2016-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2016-07-07

2016-07-19

2016-07-21

2016-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2016-06-07

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2016-05-03

2016-05-17

2016-05-19

2016-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2016-04-07

2016-04-19

2016-04-21

2016-05-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2016-02-24

2016-03-22

2016-03-24

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2016-02-04

2016-02-16

2016-02-18

2016-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2016-01-07

2016-01-19

2016-01-21

2016-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2015-12-02

2015-12-15

2015-12-17

2016-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2015-11-03

2015-11-17

2015-11-19

2015-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2015-10-07

2015-10-20

2015-10-22

2015-11-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2015-09-09

2015-09-22

2015-09-24

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2015-08-04

2015-08-18

2015-08-20

2015-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2015-07-08

2015-07-21

2015-07-23

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2015-06-09

2015-06-23

2015-06-25

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2015-05-05

2015-05-19

2015-05-21

2015-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2015-04-09

2015-04-21

2015-04-23

2015-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2015-02-25

2015-03-17

2015-03-19

2015-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2015-02-03

2015-02-17

2015-02-19

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2015-01-08

2015-01-20

2015-01-22

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2014-12-04

2014-12-16

2014-12-18

2015-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2014-11-04

2014-11-18

2014-11-20

2014-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2014-10-08

2014-10-21

2014-10-23

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2014-09-09

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2014-08-04

2014-08-19

2014-08-21

2014-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2014-07-09

2014-07-22

2014-07-24

2014-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2014-06-06

2014-06-17

2014-06-19

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2014-05-05

2014-05-20

2014-05-22

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2014-04-08

2014-04-22

2014-04-24

2014-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2014-02-25

2014-03-18

2014-03-20

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2014-02-06

2014-02-18

2014-02-20

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2014-01-09

2014-01-21

2014-01-23

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2013-12-05

2013-12-17

2013-12-19

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2013-10-30

2013-11-19

2013-11-21

2013-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2013-10-08

2013-10-22

2013-10-24

2013-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2013-09-05

2013-09-17

2013-09-19

2013-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2013-07-31

2013-08-20

2013-08-22

2013-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2013-07-09

2013-07-23

2013-07-25

2013-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2013-06-05

2013-06-18

2013-06-20

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2013-05-07

2013-05-21

2013-05-23

2013-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2013-04-08

2013-04-23

2013-04-25

2013-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2013-02-25

2013-03-19

2013-03-21

2013-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2013-02-05

2013-02-19

2013-02-21

2013-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2013-01-08

2013-01-22

2013-01-24

2013-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2012-12-06

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2013-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2012-11-01

2012-11-19

2012-11-22

2012-12-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2012-10-04

2012-10-23

2012-10-25

2012-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2012-09-11

2012-09-18

2012-09-20

2012-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2012-07-31

2012-08-21

2012-08-23

2012-09-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2012-07-09

2012-07-17

2012-07-19

2012-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2012-06-11

2012-06-19

2012-06-21

2012-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2012-05-01

2012-05-16

2012-05-18

2012-06-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2012-04-05

2012-04-16

2012-04-18

2012-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2012-02-22

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2012-02-03

2012-02-15

2012-02-17

2012-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2012-01-09

2012-01-17

2012-01-19

2012-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-12-06

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2011-11-01

2011-11-16

2011-11-18

2011-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2011-10-07

2011-10-17

2011-10-19

2011-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2011-09-12

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2011-08-02

2011-08-17

2011-08-19

2011-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2011-07-07

2011-07-14

2011-07-18

2011-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2011-06-06

2011-06-14

2011-06-16

2011-06-30

Initial

Regular

Monthly

SUNS

Investor Resources

Learn more about Solar Senior Capital Ltd on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SUNS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X