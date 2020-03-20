Best Dividend Stocks
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Stock

RA

Price as of:

$13.38 +1.02 +8.25%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)

RA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

21.75%

financial Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.39

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get RA DARS™ Rating

RA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$13.38

Quote Time

Today's Volume

474,655

Open Price

$12.79

Day's Range

$12.73 - $14.16

Previous Close

$12.36

52 week low / high

$10.4 - $23.0

Percent off 52 week high

-41.83%

RA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

RA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

RA

Compare RA to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Financial Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.4 5.26% 39.29% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.4 5.22% 41.89% 9.26% 39
locked locked 3.2 4.91% 54.00% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.23% 40.62% 20.51% 8
locked locked 4.2 4.15% 47.79% 3.75% 39
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade RA's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
RA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-17

$0.199

2020-02-11

$0.199

2020-01-14

$0.199

2019-12-17

$0.199

2019-11-12

$0.199

2019-10-15

$0.199

2019-09-17

$0.199

2019-08-13

$0.199

2019-07-16

$0.199

2019-06-11

$0.199

2019-05-14

$0.199

2019-04-16

$0.199

2019-03-12

$0.199

2019-02-12

$0.199

2019-01-15

$0.199

2018-12-18

$0.199

2018-11-13

$0.199

2018-10-16

$0.199

2018-09-18

$0.199

2018-08-14

$0.199

2018-07-17

$0.199

2018-06-12

$0.199

2018-05-15

$0.199

2018-04-17

$0.199

2018-03-13

$0.199

2018-02-13

$0.199

2018-01-16

$0.199

2017-12-19

$0.199

2017-11-14

$0.199

2017-10-17

$0.199

2017-09-19

$0.199

2017-08-15

$0.199

2017-07-18

$0.199

2017-06-13

$0.199

2017-05-16

$0.199

2017-04-18

$0.199

2017-03-14

$0.199

2017-02-14

$0.199

2017-01-17

$0.199

2016-12-13

$0.199

2006-12-28

$0.4246

2006-10-03

$0.4246

2006-07-05

$0.4246

2006-04-03

$0.4246

2005-12-29

$0.4246

2005-10-04

$0.4246

2005-07-05

$0.4246

2005-04-01

$0.4246

2004-12-30

$0.4246

2004-10-05

$0.4246

2004-07-02

$0.4246

2004-04-02

$0.4246

2003-10-02

$0.4246

2003-07-02

$0.4246

2003-04-02

$0.4246

2002-12-30

$0.4246

2002-10-03

$0.4246

2002-07-02

$0.4246

2002-04-03

$0.4246

2001-12-28

$0.4246

2001-10-03

$0.4246

2001-07-03

$0.4246

2001-04-03

$0.386

2000-12-28

$0.386

2000-10-04

$0.386

2000-07-06

$0.386

2000-03-30

$0.37125

1999-12-30

$0.37125

1999-10-05

$0.37125

1999-07-06

$0.37125

1999-04-08

$0.3375

1998-12-23

$0.3375

1998-10-06

$0.3375

1998-07-08

$0.3375

1998-04-03

$0.3125

1997-12-17

$0.3125

1997-10-07

$0.3125

1997-07-03

$0.3125

1997-02-20

$0.6

1996-12-31

$0.6

1996-09-27

$0.6

1996-06-27

$0.6

1996-03-07

$0.5781

1995-12-13

$0.5781

1995-09-28

$0.5781

RA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
RA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RA

Dividend.com Premium
Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

RA Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

RA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

RA

News
RA

Research
RA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

RA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1990

2020-01-03

2020-03-17

2020-03-18

2020-03-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2020-01-03

2020-02-11

2020-02-12

2020-02-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2020-01-03

2020-01-14

2020-01-15

2020-01-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2019-10-04

2019-12-17

2019-12-18

2019-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2019-10-04

2019-11-12

2019-11-13

2019-11-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2019-10-04

2019-10-15

2019-10-16

2019-10-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2019-07-05

2019-09-17

2019-09-18

2019-09-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2019-07-05

2019-08-13

2019-08-14

2019-08-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2019-07-05

2019-07-16

2019-07-17

2019-07-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2019-04-05

2019-06-11

2019-06-12

2019-06-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2019-04-05

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2019-04-05

2019-04-16

2019-04-17

2019-04-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2019-01-04

2019-03-12

2019-03-13

2019-03-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2019-01-04

2019-02-12

2019-02-13

2019-02-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2019-01-04

2019-01-15

2019-01-16

2019-01-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2018-10-05

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2018-10-05

2018-11-13

2018-11-14

2018-11-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2018-10-05

2018-10-16

2018-10-17

2018-10-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2018-07-06

2018-09-18

2018-09-19

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2018-07-06

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2018-07-06

2018-07-17

2018-07-18

2018-07-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2018-05-04

2018-06-12

2018-06-13

2018-06-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2018-05-04

2018-05-15

2018-05-16

2018-05-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2018-04-06

2018-04-17

2018-04-18

2018-04-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2018-03-02

2018-03-13

2018-03-14

2018-03-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2018-02-06

2018-02-13

2018-02-14

2018-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2018-01-05

2018-01-16

2018-01-17

2018-01-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2017-12-08

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2017-11-03

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2017-10-06

2017-10-17

2017-10-18

2017-10-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2017-09-08

2017-09-19

2017-09-20

2017-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2017-08-04

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2017-07-07

2017-07-18

2017-07-20

2017-07-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2017-06-02

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2017-05-05

2017-05-16

2017-05-18

2017-05-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2017-04-07

2017-04-18

2017-04-20

2017-04-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2017-03-03

2017-03-14

2017-03-16

2017-03-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2017-02-03

2017-02-14

2017-02-16

2017-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2017-01-06

2017-01-17

2017-01-19

2017-01-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2016-12-05

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-22

Initial

Regular

Monthly

$0.4246

2006-12-15

2006-12-28

2007-01-02

2007-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4246

2006-09-15

2006-10-03

2006-10-05

2006-10-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4246

2006-06-15

2006-07-05

2006-07-07

2006-07-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4246

2006-03-08

2006-04-03

2006-04-05

2006-04-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4246

2005-12-15

2005-12-29

2006-01-03

2006-01-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4246

2005-09-15

2005-10-04

2005-10-06

2005-10-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4246

2005-06-15

2005-07-05

2005-07-07

2005-07-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4246

2005-03-08

2005-04-01

2005-04-05

2005-04-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4246

2004-12-15

2004-12-30

2005-01-03

2005-01-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4246

2004-09-16

2004-10-05

2004-10-07

2004-10-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4246

2004-06-15

2004-07-02

2004-07-07

2004-07-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4246

2004-03-10

2004-04-02

2004-04-06

2004-04-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4246

2003-09-19

2003-10-02

2003-10-06

2003-10-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4246

2003-06-02

2003-07-02

2003-07-07

2003-07-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4246

2003-03-14

2003-04-02

2003-04-04

2003-04-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4246

2002-12-17

2002-12-30

2003-01-02

2003-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4246

2002-09-17

2002-10-03

2002-10-07

2002-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4246

2002-06-19

2002-07-02

2002-07-05

2002-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4246

2002-03-14

2002-04-03

2002-04-05

2002-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4246

2001-12-17

2001-12-28

2002-01-02

2002-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4246

2001-09-18

2001-10-03

2001-10-05

2001-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4246

2001-06-07

2001-07-03

2001-07-06

2001-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3860

2001-03-12

2001-04-03

2001-04-05

2001-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3860

2000-12-15

2000-12-28

2001-01-02

2001-01-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3860

2000-09-14

2000-10-04

2000-10-06

2000-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3860

2000-06-14

2000-07-06

2000-07-10

2000-07-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3713

2000-03-08

2000-03-30

2000-04-03

2000-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3713

1999-12-23

1999-12-30

2000-01-03

2000-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3713

1999-09-22

1999-10-05

1999-10-07

1999-10-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3713

1999-05-26

1999-07-06

1999-07-08

1999-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3375

1999-03-30

1999-04-08

1999-04-12

1999-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3375

1998-12-18

1998-12-23

1998-12-28

1999-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3375

1998-09-29

1998-10-06

1998-10-08

1998-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3375

1998-05-27

1998-07-08

1998-07-10

1998-07-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

1998-03-25

1998-04-03

1998-04-07

1998-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

1997-12-09

1997-12-17

1997-12-19

1997-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

1997-09-26

1997-10-07

1997-10-09

1997-10-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

1997-05-23

1997-07-03

1997-07-08

1997-07-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

1997-02-12

1997-02-20

1997-02-24

1997-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

1996-12-19

1996-12-31

1997-01-05

1997-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

1996-09-18

1996-09-27

1996-10-01

1996-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

1996-05-23

1996-06-27

1996-07-01

1996-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5781

1996-02-29

1996-03-07

1996-03-08

1996-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5781

1995-11-10

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1995-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5781

1995-09-21

1995-09-28

1995-10-02

1995-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

RA

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

