Putnam Premier Income Trust Shs Ben Int

Stock

PPT

Price as of:

$5.44 -0.03 -0.55%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

Putnam Premier Income Trust Shs Ben Int (PPT)

PPT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

7.72%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.42

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get PPT DARS™ Rating

PPT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$5.44

Quote Time

Today's Volume

159,800

Open Price

$5.47

Day's Range

$5.43 - $5.49

Previous Close

$5.47

52 week low / high

$4.58 - $5.53

Percent off 52 week high

-1.63%

PPT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0350

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 20

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0350

2019-11-22

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2020-01-02

Regular

$0.0350

2019-11-22

2020-01-23

2020-01-24

2020-02-03

Regular

Best dividend capture stocks

stock price recovery history.

PPT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PPT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-23

$0.035

2019-12-20

$0.035

2019-11-21

$0.035

2019-10-23

$0.035

2019-09-23

$0.035

2019-08-22

$0.035

2019-07-23

$0.035

2019-06-21

$0.035

2019-05-23

$0.035

2019-04-23

$0.035

2019-03-21

$0.035

2019-02-21

$0.035

2019-01-23

$0.035

2018-12-20

$0.035

2018-11-26

$0.026

2018-10-23

$0.026

2018-09-21

$0.026

2018-08-23

$0.026

2018-07-23

$0.026

2018-06-21

$0.026

2018-05-23

$0.026

2018-04-23

$0.026

2018-03-22

$0.026

2018-02-22

$0.026

2018-01-23

$0.026

2017-12-21

$0.026

2017-11-22

$0.026

2017-10-23

$0.026

2017-09-21

$0.026

2017-08-22

$0.026

2017-07-20

$0.026

2017-06-21

$0.026

2017-05-22

$0.026

2017-04-20

$0.026

2017-03-22

$0.026

2017-02-21

$0.026

2017-01-20

$0.026

2016-12-21

$0.026

2016-11-21

$0.026

2016-10-20

$0.026

2016-09-21

$0.026

2016-08-22

$0.026

2016-07-20

$0.026

2016-06-22

$0.026

2016-05-20

$0.026

2016-04-20

$0.026

2016-03-22

$0.026

2016-02-22

$0.026

2016-01-20

$0.026

2015-12-22

$0.026

2015-11-20

$0.026

2015-10-21

$0.026

2015-09-22

$0.026

2015-08-20

$0.026

2015-07-22

$0.026

2015-06-22

$0.026

2015-05-20

$0.026

2015-04-22

$0.026

2015-03-20

$0.026

2015-02-20

$0.026

2015-01-21

$0.026

2014-12-19

$0.026

2014-11-20

$0.026

2014-10-22

$0.026

2014-09-22

$0.026

2014-08-20

$0.026

2014-07-22

$0.026

2014-06-20

$0.026

2014-05-21

$0.026

2014-04-22

$0.026

2014-03-20

$0.026

2014-02-20

$0.026

2014-01-22

$0.026

2013-12-19

$0.026

2013-11-20

$0.026

2013-10-22

$0.026

2013-09-20

$0.026

2013-08-21

$0.026

2013-07-22

$0.026

2013-06-20

$0.026

2013-05-22

$0.026

2013-04-22

$0.026

2013-03-20

$0.026

2013-02-20

$0.026

2013-01-22

$0.026

2012-12-20

$0.026

2012-11-20

$0.03

2012-10-22

$0.03

2012-09-20

$0.03

2012-08-22

$0.03

2012-07-20

$0.03

2012-06-20

$0.03

2012-05-22

$0.03

2012-04-20

$0.03

2012-03-21

$0.03

2012-02-21

$0.03

2012-01-20

$0.03

2011-12-21

$0.03

2011-11-21

$0.03

2011-10-20

$0.043

2011-09-21

$0.043

2011-08-22

$0.043

2011-07-20

$0.051

2011-06-22

$0.051

2011-05-20

$0.051

2011-04-20

$0.051

2011-03-22

$0.059

2011-02-17

$0.059

2011-01-20

$0.059

2010-12-21

$0.059

2010-11-19

$0.059

2010-10-20

$0.059

2010-09-22

$0.059

2010-08-20

$0.059

2010-07-21

$0.059

2010-06-22

$0.059

2010-05-20

$0.057

2010-04-21

$0.057

2010-03-22

$0.057

2010-02-18

$0.053

2010-01-20

$0.053

2009-12-22

$0.05

2009-12-22

$0.211

2009-11-19

$0.05

2009-10-21

$0.05

2009-09-22

$0.043

2009-08-20

$0.043

2009-07-22

$0.043

2009-06-22

$0.043

2009-05-20

$0.043

2009-04-22

$0.043

2009-03-20

$0.043

2009-02-20

$0.043

2009-01-21

$0.043

2008-12-19

$0.043

2008-11-20

$0.043

2008-10-22

$0.043

2008-09-22

$0.043

2008-08-20

$0.043

2008-07-22

$0.043

2008-06-20

$0.043

2008-05-21

$0.039

2008-04-22

$0.039

2008-03-19

$0.039

2008-02-20

$0.033

2008-01-22

$0.033

2007-12-19

$0.03

2007-11-20

$0.03

2007-10-22

$0.03

2007-09-20

$0.03

2007-08-22

$0.03

2007-07-20

$0.03

2007-06-20

$0.03

2007-05-22

$0.03

2007-04-20

$0.03

2007-03-21

$0.03

2007-02-16

$0.03

2007-01-22

$0.03

2006-12-20

$0.03

2006-11-21

$0.03

2006-10-20

$0.03

2006-09-20

$0.03

2006-08-21

$0.03

2006-07-20

$0.03

2006-06-21

$0.03

2006-05-22

$0.03

2006-04-20

$0.03

2006-03-22

$0.03

2006-02-16

$0.03

2006-01-20

$0.03

2005-12-20

$0.03

2005-11-21

$0.03

2005-10-20

$0.03

2005-09-21

$0.03

2005-08-22

$0.03

2005-07-20

$0.03

2005-06-22

$0.03

2005-05-20

$0.03

2005-04-20

$0.039

2005-03-22

$0.039

2005-02-18

$0.039

2005-02-18

$0.065

2005-01-20

$0.039

2004-12-21

$0.039

2004-11-22

$0.039

2004-10-20

$0.039

2004-09-22

$0.039

2004-08-20

$0.039

2004-07-21

$0.039

2004-06-22

$0.039

2004-05-20

$0.039

2004-04-21

$0.039

2004-03-22

$0.039

2004-02-20

$0.039

2004-01-21

$0.039

2003-12-22

$0.039

2003-11-20

$0.039

2003-10-22

$0.039

2003-09-22

$0.039

2003-08-20

$0.039

2003-07-22

$0.039

2003-06-20

$0.039

2003-05-21

$0.039

2003-04-22

$0.039

2003-03-20

$0.045

2003-02-20

$0.045

2003-01-16

$0.045

2002-12-18

$0.045

2002-11-18

$0.045

2002-10-17

$0.045

2002-09-18

$0.045

2002-08-16

$0.045

2002-07-18

$0.045

2002-06-18

$0.045

2002-05-16

$0.045

2002-04-18

$0.045

2002-03-20

$0.045

2002-02-15

$0.045

2002-01-17

$0.045

2001-12-18

$0.045

2001-11-16

$0.045

2001-10-18

$0.045

2001-09-18

$0.045

2001-08-16

$0.045

2001-07-18

$0.045

2001-06-18

$0.045

2001-05-17

$0.053

2001-04-18

$0.053

2001-03-16

$0.053

2001-02-15

$0.053

2001-01-18

$0.053

2000-12-18

$0.053

2000-11-16

$0.053

2000-10-18

$0.053

2000-09-18

$0.053

2000-08-17

$0.053

2000-07-18

$0.053

2000-06-16

$0.053

2000-05-18

$0.053

2000-04-18

$0.053

2000-03-16

$0.053

2000-02-17

$0.053

2000-01-18

$0.053

1999-12-16

$0.06

1999-11-18

$0.06

1999-10-18

$0.06

1999-09-16

$0.06

1999-08-18

$0.06

1999-07-16

$0.06

1999-06-17

$0.06

1999-05-18

$0.06

1999-04-16

$0.06

1999-03-18

$0.06

1999-02-18

$0.06

1999-01-15

$0.063

1998-12-17

$0.063

1998-11-18

$0.063

1998-10-16

$0.063

1998-09-17

$0.063

1998-08-18

$0.063

1998-07-16

$0.063

1998-06-18

$0.063

1998-05-18

$0.063

1998-04-16

$0.06

1998-03-18

$0.06

1998-02-18

$0.06

1998-01-15

$0.06

1997-12-18

$0.06

1997-11-18

$0.06

1997-10-16

$0.06

1997-09-18

$0.06

1997-08-18

$0.06

1997-07-17

$0.06

1997-06-18

$0.06

1997-05-16

$0.06

1997-04-17

$0.055

1997-03-18

$0.055

1997-02-18

$0.055

1997-01-15

$0.055

1996-12-18

$0.055

1996-11-18

$0.055

1996-10-17

$0.055

1996-09-18

$0.055

1996-08-16

$0.055

1996-07-18

$0.055

1996-06-18

$0.055

1996-05-16

$0.055

1996-04-18

$0.055

1996-03-18

$0.055

1996-02-15

$0.055

1996-01-18

$0.055

1995-12-18

$0.055

1995-11-16

$0.055

1995-10-18

$0.055

1995-09-18

$0.055

1995-08-17

$0.055

1995-07-19

$0.055

1995-06-16

$0.055

1995-05-16

$0.055

1995-04-13

$0.055

PPT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PPT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PPT

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

PPT Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

PPT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.42%

30.84%

1years

PPT

News
PPT

Research
PPT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PPT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

PPT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0350

2019-11-22

2020-01-23

2020-01-24

2020-02-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2019-11-22

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2020-01-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2019-10-18

2019-11-21

2019-11-22

2019-12-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2019-09-20

2019-10-23

2019-10-24

2019-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2019-07-31

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2019-07-31

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-09-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2019-06-28

2019-07-23

2019-07-24

2019-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2019-05-17

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2019-04-12

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-06-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2019-04-12

2019-04-23

2019-04-24

2019-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2019-01-25

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2019-01-25

2019-02-21

2019-02-22

2019-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2018-11-16

2019-01-23

2019-01-24

2019-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2018-11-16

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2019-01-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2018-10-19

2018-11-26

2018-11-23

2018-12-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2018-09-14

2018-10-23

2018-10-24

2018-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2018-09-14

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2018-08-03

2018-08-23

2018-08-24

2018-09-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2018-06-29

2018-07-23

2018-07-24

2018-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2018-05-18

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-07-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2018-04-20

2018-05-23

2018-05-24

2018-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2018-03-16

2018-04-23

2018-04-24

2018-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2018-01-26

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-04-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2018-01-26

2018-02-22

2018-02-23

2018-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2017-11-17

2018-01-23

2018-01-24

2018-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2017-11-17

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2018-01-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2017-10-20

2017-11-22

2017-11-24

2017-12-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2017-09-15

2017-10-23

2017-10-24

2017-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2017-08-09

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-10-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2017-08-09

2017-08-22

2017-08-24

2017-09-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2017-06-23

2017-07-20

2017-07-24

2017-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2017-05-19

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-07-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2017-04-21

2017-05-22

2017-05-24

2017-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2017-03-17

2017-04-20

2017-04-24

2017-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2017-01-27

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-04-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2017-01-27

2017-02-21

2017-02-23

2017-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2016-11-18

2017-01-20

2017-01-24

2017-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2016-11-18

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2017-01-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2016-10-21

2016-11-21

2016-11-23

2016-12-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2016-09-16

2016-10-20

2016-10-24

2016-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2016-08-08

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-10-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2016-08-08

2016-08-22

2016-08-24

2016-09-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2016-06-24

2016-07-20

2016-07-22

2016-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2016-05-20

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2016-03-18

2016-05-20

2016-05-24

2016-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2016-03-18

2016-04-20

2016-04-22

2016-05-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2016-01-29

2016-03-22

2016-03-24

2016-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2016-01-29

2016-02-22

2016-02-24

2016-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2015-11-20

2016-01-20

2016-01-22

2016-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2015-11-20

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2016-01-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2015-10-16

2015-11-20

2015-11-24

2015-12-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2015-09-18

2015-10-21

2015-10-23

2015-11-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2015-08-06

2015-09-22

2015-09-24

2015-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2015-08-06

2015-08-20

2015-08-24

2015-09-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2015-06-19

2015-07-22

2015-07-24

2015-08-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2015-05-22

2015-06-22

2015-06-24

2015-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2015-03-20

2015-05-20

2015-05-22

2015-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2015-03-20

2015-04-22

2015-04-24

2015-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2015-01-22

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2015-01-22

2015-02-20

2015-02-24

2015-03-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2014-11-13

2015-01-21

2015-01-23

2015-02-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2014-11-13

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2015-01-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2014-10-16

2014-11-20

2014-11-24

2014-12-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2014-09-19

2014-10-22

2014-10-24

2014-11-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2014-08-05

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2014-08-05

2014-08-20

2014-08-22

2014-09-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2014-06-20

2014-07-22

2014-07-24

2014-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2014-05-16

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2014-03-21

2014-05-21

2014-05-23

2014-06-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2014-03-21

2014-04-22

2014-04-24

2014-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2014-01-24

2014-03-20

2014-03-24

2014-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2014-01-24

2014-02-20

2014-02-24

2014-03-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2013-11-22

2014-01-22

2014-01-24

2014-02-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2013-11-22

2013-12-19

2013-12-23

2014-01-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2013-09-20

2013-11-20

2013-11-22

2013-12-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2013-09-20

2013-10-22

2013-10-24

2013-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2013-08-09

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2013-08-09

2013-08-21

2013-08-23

2013-09-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2013-06-21

2013-07-22

2013-07-24

2013-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2013-05-17

2013-06-20

2013-06-24

2013-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2013-03-22

2013-05-22

2013-05-24

2013-06-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2013-03-22

2013-04-22

2013-04-24

2013-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2013-02-22

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2013-02-06

2013-02-20

2013-02-22

2013-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2012-12-14

2013-01-22

2013-01-24

2013-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2012-12-14

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2013-01-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2012-11-09

2012-11-20

2012-11-23

2012-12-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2012-09-14

2012-10-22

2012-10-24

2012-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2012-09-14

2012-09-20

2012-09-24

2012-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2012-08-07

2012-08-22

2012-08-24

2012-09-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2012-06-21

2012-07-20

2012-07-24

2012-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2012-05-11

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-07-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2012-05-11

2012-05-22

2012-05-24

2012-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2012-04-13

2012-04-20

2012-04-24

2012-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2012-03-09

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-04-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2012-02-10

2012-02-21

2012-02-23

2012-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2011-12-09

2012-01-20

2012-01-24

2012-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2011-12-09

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2012-01-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2011-11-11

2011-11-21

2011-11-23

2011-12-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2011-09-09

2011-10-20

2011-10-24

2011-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2011-09-09

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-10-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2011-08-03

2011-08-22

2011-08-24

2011-09-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2011-06-13

2011-07-20

2011-07-22

2011-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2011-06-13

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2011-05-13

2011-05-20

2011-05-24

2011-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2011-04-15

2011-04-20

2011-04-25

2011-05-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2011-03-04

2011-03-22

2011-03-24

2011-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2011-02-04

2011-02-17

2011-02-22

2011-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2010-12-10

2011-01-20

2011-01-24

2011-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2010-12-10

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2011-01-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2010-11-12

2010-11-19

2010-11-23

2010-12-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2010-09-17

2010-10-20

2010-10-22

2010-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2010-09-17

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

2010-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2010-08-07

2010-08-20

2010-08-24

2010-09-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2010-06-10

2010-07-21

2010-07-23

2010-08-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2010-06-10

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2010-05-14

2010-05-20

2010-05-24

2010-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2010-04-09

2010-04-21

2010-04-23

2010-05-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2010-03-12

2010-03-22

2010-03-24

2010-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2010-02-11

2010-02-18

2010-02-22

2010-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2010-01-14

2010-01-20

2010-01-22

2010-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2110

2009-12-11

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2010-01-04

Extra, Non-Qualified

Special

Monthly

$0.0500

2009-12-10

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2010-01-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2009-11-12

2009-11-19

2009-11-23

2009-12-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2009-10-08

2009-10-21

2009-10-23

2009-11-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2009-09-10

2009-09-22

2009-09-24

2009-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2009-07-09

2009-08-20

2009-08-24

2009-09-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2009-07-09

2009-07-22

2009-07-24

2009-08-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2009-06-11

2009-06-22

2009-06-24

2009-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2009-05-14

2009-05-20

2009-05-22

2009-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2009-04-16

2009-04-22

2009-04-24

2009-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2009-03-05

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2009-02-12

2009-02-20

2009-02-24

2009-03-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2009-01-08

2009-01-21

2009-01-23

2009-02-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2008-12-11

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2009-01-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2008-11-13

2008-11-20

2008-11-24

2008-12-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2008-10-16

2008-10-22

2008-10-24

2008-11-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2008-09-11

2008-09-22

2008-09-24

2008-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2008-07-10

2008-08-20

2008-08-22

2008-09-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2008-07-10

2008-07-22

2008-07-24

2008-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2008-06-12

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2008-05-08

2008-05-21

2008-05-23

2008-06-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2008-04-10

2008-04-22

2008-04-24

2008-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2008-03-13

2008-03-19

2008-03-24

2008-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2008-02-14

2008-02-20

2008-02-22

2008-03-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2008-01-10

2008-01-22

2008-01-24

2008-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2007-12-13

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

2008-01-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2007-11-08

2007-11-20

2007-11-23

2007-12-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2007-10-12

2007-10-22

2007-10-24

2007-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2007-09-06

2007-09-20

2007-09-24

2007-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2007-07-12

2007-08-22

2007-08-24

2007-09-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2007-07-12

2007-07-20

2007-07-24

2007-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2007-06-14

2007-06-20

2007-06-22

2007-07-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2007-05-10

2007-05-22

2007-05-24

2007-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2007-04-12

2007-04-20

2007-04-24

2007-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2007-03-08

2007-03-21

2007-03-23

2007-04-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2007-02-08

2007-02-16

2007-02-21

2007-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2007-01-11

2007-01-22

2007-01-24

2007-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2006-12-14

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2007-01-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2006-11-09

2006-11-21

2006-11-24

2006-12-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2006-10-12

2006-10-20

2006-10-24

2006-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2006-09-14

2006-09-20

2006-09-22

2006-10-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2006-07-13

2006-08-21

2006-08-23

2006-09-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2006-07-13

2006-07-20

2006-07-24

2006-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2006-06-08

2006-06-21

2006-06-23

2006-07-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2006-05-11

2006-05-22

2006-05-24

2006-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2006-04-06

2006-04-20

2006-04-24

2006-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2006-03-09

2006-03-22

2006-03-24

2006-04-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2006-02-09

2006-02-16

2006-02-21

2006-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2006-01-12

2006-01-20

2006-01-24

2006-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2005-12-08

2005-12-20

2005-12-22

2006-01-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2005-11-10

2005-11-21

2005-11-23

2005-12-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2005-10-06

2005-10-20

2005-10-24

2005-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2005-09-08

2005-09-21

2005-09-23

2005-10-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2005-07-14

2005-08-22

2005-08-24

2005-09-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2005-07-14

2005-07-20

2005-07-22

2005-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2005-06-09

2005-06-22

2005-06-24

2005-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2005-05-12

2005-05-20

2005-05-24

2005-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2005-04-14

2005-04-20

2005-04-22

2005-05-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2005-03-10

2005-03-22

2005-03-24

2005-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2005-02-14

2005-02-18

2005-02-23

2005-03-01

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0390

2005-02-10

2005-02-18

2005-02-23

2005-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2005-01-13

2005-01-20

2005-01-24

2005-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2004-12-09

2004-12-21

2004-12-23

2005-01-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2004-11-12

2004-11-22

2004-11-24

2004-12-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2004-10-14

2004-10-20

2004-10-22

2004-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2004-09-09

2004-09-22

2004-09-24

2004-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2004-07-08

2004-08-20

2004-08-24

2004-09-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2004-07-08

2004-07-21

2004-07-23

2004-08-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2004-06-10

2004-06-22

2004-06-24

2004-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2004-05-13

2004-05-20

2004-05-24

2004-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2004-04-15

2004-04-21

2004-04-23

2004-05-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2004-03-11

2004-03-22

2004-03-24

2004-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2004-02-12

2004-02-20

2004-02-24

2004-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2004-01-08

2004-01-21

2004-01-23

2004-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2003-12-11

2003-12-22

2003-12-24

2004-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2003-11-13

2003-11-20

2003-11-24

2003-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2003-10-09

2003-10-22

2003-10-24

2003-11-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2003-09-11

2003-09-22

2003-09-24

2003-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2003-07-10

2003-08-20

2003-08-22

2003-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2003-07-10

2003-07-22

2003-07-24

2003-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2003-06-12

2003-06-20

2003-06-24

2003-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2003-05-08

2003-05-21

2003-05-23

2003-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2003-04-10

2003-04-22

2003-04-24

2003-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2003-03-13

2003-03-20

2003-03-24

2003-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2003-02-13

2003-02-20

2003-02-24

2003-03-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2003-01-09

2003-01-16

2003-01-21

2003-02-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2002-12-09

2002-12-18

2002-12-20

2003-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2002-11-14

2002-11-18

2002-11-20

2002-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2002-10-10

2002-10-17

2002-10-21

2002-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2002-09-13

2002-09-18

2002-09-20

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2002-07-11

2002-08-16

2002-08-20

2002-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2002-07-11

2002-07-18

2002-07-22

2002-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2002-06-13

2002-06-18

2002-06-20

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2002-05-09

2002-05-16

2002-05-20

2002-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2002-04-11

2002-04-18

2002-04-22

2002-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2002-03-14

2002-03-20

2002-03-20

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2002-02-14

2002-02-15

2002-02-20

2002-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2002-01-10

2002-01-17

2002-01-22

2002-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2001-12-10

2001-12-18

2001-12-20

2002-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2001-11-08

2001-11-16

2001-11-20

2001-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2001-10-11

2001-10-18

2001-10-22

2001-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2001-09-13

2001-09-18

2001-09-20

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2001-07-12

2001-08-16

2001-08-20

2001-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2001-07-12

2001-07-18

2001-07-20

2001-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2001-06-14

2001-06-18

2001-06-20

2001-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2001-05-10

2001-05-17

2001-05-21

2001-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2001-04-05

2001-04-18

2001-04-20

2001-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2001-03-08

2001-03-16

2001-03-20

2001-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2001-02-08

2001-02-15

2001-02-20

2001-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2001-01-11

2001-01-18

2001-01-22

2001-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2000-12-07

2000-12-18

2000-12-20

2001-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2000-11-03

2000-11-16

2000-11-20

2000-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2000-10-05

2000-10-18

2000-10-20

2000-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2000-09-07

2000-09-18

2000-09-20

2000-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2000-07-20

2000-08-17

2000-08-21

2000-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2000-07-06

2000-07-18

2000-07-20

2000-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2000-06-01

2000-06-16

2000-06-20

2000-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2000-05-04

2000-05-18

2000-05-22

2000-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2000-04-06

2000-04-18

2000-04-20

2000-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2000-03-02

2000-03-16

2000-03-20

2000-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2000-02-03

2000-02-17

2000-02-22

2000-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2000-01-06

2000-01-18

2000-01-20

2000-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1999-12-02

1999-12-16

1999-12-20

2000-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1999-11-04

1999-11-18

1999-11-22

1999-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1999-10-07

1999-10-18

1999-10-20

1999-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1999-09-09

1999-09-16

1999-09-20

1999-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1999-08-03

1999-08-18

1999-08-20

1999-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1999-07-01

1999-07-16

1999-07-20

1999-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1999-06-04

1999-06-17

1999-06-21

1999-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1999-05-06

1999-05-18

1999-05-20

1999-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1999-04-08

1999-04-16

1999-04-20

1999-05-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1999-03-04

1999-03-18

1999-03-22

1999-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1999-02-04

1999-02-18

1999-02-22

1999-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1999-01-07

1999-01-15

1999-01-20

1999-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1998-12-03

1998-12-17

1998-12-21

1999-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1998-11-05

1998-11-18

1998-11-20

1998-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1998-10-01

1998-10-16

1998-10-20

1998-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1998-09-10

1998-09-17

1998-09-21

1998-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1998-08-03

1998-08-18

1998-08-20

1998-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1998-07-09

1998-07-16

1998-07-20

1998-08-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1998-06-04

1998-06-18

1998-06-22

1998-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1998-05-07

1998-05-18

1998-05-20

1998-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1998-04-02

1998-04-16

1998-04-20

1998-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1998-03-05

1998-03-18

1998-03-20

1998-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1998-02-05

1998-02-18

1998-02-20

1998-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1998-01-08

1998-01-15

1998-01-20

1998-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1997-12-04

1997-12-18

1997-12-22

1998-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1997-11-06

1997-11-18

1997-11-20

1997-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1997-10-02

1997-10-16

1997-10-20

1997-11-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1997-09-04

1997-09-18

1997-09-22

1997-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1997-08-01

1997-08-18

1997-08-20

1997-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1997-07-10

1997-07-17

1997-07-21

1997-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1997-06-05

1997-06-18

1997-06-20

1997-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1997-05-01

1997-05-16

1997-05-20

1997-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1997-04-03

1997-04-17

1997-04-21

1997-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1997-03-07

1997-03-18

1997-03-20

1997-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1997-02-07

1997-02-18

1997-02-20

1997-03-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1997-01-09

1997-01-15

1997-01-20

1997-02-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1996-12-05

1996-12-18

1996-12-20

1997-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1996-10-31

1996-11-18

1996-11-20

1996-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1996-10-03

1996-10-17

1996-10-21

1996-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1996-09-05

1996-09-18

1996-09-20

1996-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1996-08-01

1996-08-16

1996-08-20

1996-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1996-07-12

1996-07-18

1996-07-22

1996-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1996-06-06

1996-06-18

1996-06-20

1996-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1996-05-02

1996-05-16

1996-05-20

1996-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1996-04-11

1996-04-18

1996-04-22

1996-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1996-03-07

1996-03-18

1996-03-20

1996-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1996-02-01

1996-02-15

1996-02-20

1996-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1996-01-04

1996-01-18

1996-01-22

1996-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1995-11-30

1995-12-18

1995-12-20

1996-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1995-11-03

1995-11-16

1995-11-20

1995-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1995-10-05

1995-10-18

1995-10-20

1995-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1995-09-07

1995-09-18

1995-09-20

1995-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1995-08-03

1995-08-17

1995-08-21

1995-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1995-07-12

1995-07-19

1995-07-21

1995-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1995-06-01

1995-06-16

1995-06-20

1995-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1995-05-04

1995-05-16

1995-05-22

1995-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1995-04-06

1995-04-13

1995-04-20

1995-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

PPT

Investor Resources

Learn more about Putnam Premier Income Trust Shs Ben Int on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

PPT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

disclaimer.

