This table allows you to know how fast PPT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2020-01-23 $0.035 2019-12-20 $0.035 2019-11-21 $0.035 2019-10-23 $0.035 2019-09-23 $0.035 2019-08-22 $0.035 2019-07-23 $0.035 2019-06-21 $0.035 2019-05-23 $0.035 2019-04-23 $0.035 2019-03-21 $0.035 2019-02-21 $0.035 2019-01-23 $0.035 2018-12-20 $0.035 2018-11-26 $0.026 2018-10-23 $0.026 2018-09-21 $0.026 2018-08-23 $0.026 2018-07-23 $0.026 2018-06-21 $0.026 2018-05-23 $0.026 2018-04-23 $0.026 2018-03-22 $0.026 2018-02-22 $0.026 2018-01-23 $0.026 2017-12-21 $0.026 2017-11-22 $0.026 2017-10-23 $0.026 2017-09-21 $0.026 2017-08-22 $0.026 2017-07-20 $0.026 2017-06-21 $0.026 2017-05-22 $0.026 2017-04-20 $0.026 2017-03-22 $0.026 2017-02-21 $0.026 2017-01-20 $0.026 2016-12-21 $0.026 2016-11-21 $0.026 2016-10-20 $0.026 2016-09-21 $0.026 2016-08-22 $0.026 2016-07-20 $0.026 2016-06-22 $0.026 2016-05-20 $0.026 2016-04-20 $0.026 2016-03-22 $0.026 2016-02-22 $0.026 2016-01-20 $0.026 2015-12-22 $0.026 2015-11-20 $0.026 2015-10-21 $0.026 2015-09-22 $0.026 2015-08-20 $0.026 2015-07-22 $0.026 2015-06-22 $0.026 2015-05-20 $0.026 2015-04-22 $0.026 2015-03-20 $0.026 2015-02-20 $0.026 2015-01-21 $0.026 2014-12-19 $0.026 2014-11-20 $0.026 2014-10-22 $0.026 2014-09-22 $0.026 2014-08-20 $0.026 2014-07-22 $0.026 2014-06-20 $0.026 2014-05-21 $0.026 2014-04-22 $0.026 2014-03-20 $0.026 2014-02-20 $0.026 2014-01-22 $0.026 2013-12-19 $0.026 2013-11-20 $0.026 2013-10-22 $0.026 2013-09-20 $0.026 2013-08-21 $0.026 2013-07-22 $0.026 2013-06-20 $0.026 2013-05-22 $0.026 2013-04-22 $0.026 2013-03-20 $0.026 2013-02-20 $0.026 2013-01-22 $0.026 2012-12-20 $0.026 2012-11-20 $0.03 2012-10-22 $0.03 2012-09-20 $0.03 2012-08-22 $0.03 2012-07-20 $0.03 2012-06-20 $0.03 2012-05-22 $0.03 2012-04-20 $0.03 2012-03-21 $0.03 2012-02-21 $0.03 2012-01-20 $0.03 2011-12-21 $0.03 2011-11-21 $0.03 2011-10-20 $0.043 2011-09-21 $0.043 2011-08-22 $0.043 2011-07-20 $0.051 2011-06-22 $0.051 2011-05-20 $0.051 2011-04-20 $0.051 2011-03-22 $0.059 2011-02-17 $0.059 2011-01-20 $0.059 2010-12-21 $0.059 2010-11-19 $0.059 2010-10-20 $0.059 2010-09-22 $0.059 2010-08-20 $0.059 2010-07-21 $0.059 2010-06-22 $0.059 2010-05-20 $0.057 2010-04-21 $0.057 2010-03-22 $0.057 2010-02-18 $0.053 2010-01-20 $0.053 2009-12-22 $0.05 2009-12-22 $0.211 2009-11-19 $0.05 2009-10-21 $0.05 2009-09-22 $0.043 2009-08-20 $0.043 2009-07-22 $0.043 2009-06-22 $0.043 2009-05-20 $0.043 2009-04-22 $0.043 2009-03-20 $0.043 2009-02-20 $0.043 2009-01-21 $0.043 2008-12-19 $0.043 2008-11-20 $0.043 2008-10-22 $0.043 2008-09-22 $0.043 2008-08-20 $0.043 2008-07-22 $0.043 2008-06-20 $0.043 2008-05-21 $0.039 2008-04-22 $0.039 2008-03-19 $0.039 2008-02-20 $0.033 2008-01-22 $0.033 2007-12-19 $0.03 2007-11-20 $0.03 2007-10-22 $0.03 2007-09-20 $0.03 2007-08-22 $0.03 2007-07-20 $0.03 2007-06-20 $0.03 2007-05-22 $0.03 2007-04-20 $0.03 2007-03-21 $0.03 2007-02-16 $0.03 2007-01-22 $0.03 2006-12-20 $0.03 2006-11-21 $0.03 2006-10-20 $0.03 2006-09-20 $0.03 2006-08-21 $0.03 2006-07-20 $0.03 2006-06-21 $0.03 2006-05-22 $0.03 2006-04-20 $0.03 2006-03-22 $0.03 2006-02-16 $0.03 2006-01-20 $0.03 2005-12-20 $0.03 2005-11-21 $0.03 2005-10-20 $0.03 2005-09-21 $0.03 2005-08-22 $0.03 2005-07-20 $0.03 2005-06-22 $0.03 2005-05-20 $0.03 2005-04-20 $0.039 2005-03-22 $0.039 2005-02-18 $0.039 2005-02-18 $0.065 2005-01-20 $0.039 2004-12-21 $0.039 2004-11-22 $0.039 2004-10-20 $0.039 2004-09-22 $0.039 2004-08-20 $0.039 2004-07-21 $0.039 2004-06-22 $0.039 2004-05-20 $0.039 2004-04-21 $0.039 2004-03-22 $0.039 2004-02-20 $0.039 2004-01-21 $0.039 2003-12-22 $0.039 2003-11-20 $0.039 2003-10-22 $0.039 2003-09-22 $0.039 2003-08-20 $0.039 2003-07-22 $0.039 2003-06-20 $0.039 2003-05-21 $0.039 2003-04-22 $0.039 2003-03-20 $0.045 2003-02-20 $0.045 2003-01-16 $0.045 2002-12-18 $0.045 2002-11-18 $0.045 2002-10-17 $0.045 2002-09-18 $0.045 2002-08-16 $0.045 2002-07-18 $0.045 2002-06-18 $0.045 2002-05-16 $0.045 2002-04-18 $0.045 2002-03-20 $0.045 2002-02-15 $0.045 2002-01-17 $0.045 2001-12-18 $0.045 2001-11-16 $0.045 2001-10-18 $0.045 2001-09-18 $0.045 2001-08-16 $0.045 2001-07-18 $0.045 2001-06-18 $0.045 2001-05-17 $0.053 2001-04-18 $0.053 2001-03-16 $0.053 2001-02-15 $0.053 2001-01-18 $0.053 2000-12-18 $0.053 2000-11-16 $0.053 2000-10-18 $0.053 2000-09-18 $0.053 2000-08-17 $0.053 2000-07-18 $0.053 2000-06-16 $0.053 2000-05-18 $0.053 2000-04-18 $0.053 2000-03-16 $0.053 2000-02-17 $0.053 2000-01-18 $0.053 1999-12-16 $0.06 1999-11-18 $0.06 1999-10-18 $0.06 1999-09-16 $0.06 1999-08-18 $0.06 1999-07-16 $0.06 1999-06-17 $0.06 1999-05-18 $0.06 1999-04-16 $0.06 1999-03-18 $0.06 1999-02-18 $0.06 1999-01-15 $0.063 1998-12-17 $0.063 1998-11-18 $0.063 1998-10-16 $0.063 1998-09-17 $0.063 1998-08-18 $0.063 1998-07-16 $0.063 1998-06-18 $0.063 1998-05-18 $0.063 1998-04-16 $0.06 1998-03-18 $0.06 1998-02-18 $0.06 1998-01-15 $0.06 1997-12-18 $0.06 1997-11-18 $0.06 1997-10-16 $0.06 1997-09-18 $0.06 1997-08-18 $0.06 1997-07-17 $0.06 1997-06-18 $0.06 1997-05-16 $0.06 1997-04-17 $0.055 1997-03-18 $0.055 1997-02-18 $0.055 1997-01-15 $0.055 1996-12-18 $0.055 1996-11-18 $0.055 1996-10-17 $0.055 1996-09-18 $0.055 1996-08-16 $0.055 1996-07-18 $0.055 1996-06-18 $0.055 1996-05-16 $0.055 1996-04-18 $0.055 1996-03-18 $0.055 1996-02-15 $0.055 1996-01-18 $0.055 1995-12-18 $0.055 1995-11-16 $0.055 1995-10-18 $0.055 1995-09-18 $0.055 1995-08-17 $0.055 1995-07-19 $0.055 1995-06-16 $0.055 1995-05-16 $0.055 1995-04-13 $0.055