ING Prime Rate Trust Shs Ben Int

Stock

PPR

Price as of:

$4.98 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

ING Prime Rate Trust Shs Ben Int (PPR)

PPR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

5.62%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.28

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get PPR DARS™ Rating

PPR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$4.98

Quote Time

Today's Volume

786,200

Open Price

$4.99

Day's Range

$4.98 - $5.01

Previous Close

$4.98

52 week low / high

$4.45 - $5.01

Percent off 52 week high

-0.60%

PPR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PPR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

PPR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PPR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-09

$0.0232

2019-11-08

$0.025

2019-10-09

$0.0245

2019-09-09

$0.026

2019-08-09

$0.027

2019-07-09

$0.027

2019-06-07

$0.027

2019-05-09

$0.027

2019-04-09

$0.0275

2019-03-08

$0.0255

2019-02-08

$0.027

2018-12-28

$0.027

2018-12-07

$0.0259

2018-11-09

$0.0265

2018-10-09

$0.0245

2018-09-07

$0.025

2018-08-09

$0.025

2018-07-09

$0.0235

2018-06-08

$0.0242

2018-05-09

$0.0235

2018-04-09

$0.0235

2018-03-09

$0.0208

2018-02-09

$0.023

2017-12-28

$0.022

2017-12-08

$0.0215

2017-11-09

$0.022

2017-10-06

$0.0225

2017-09-08

$0.024

2017-08-08

$0.025

2017-07-06

$0.025

2017-06-08

$0.026

2017-05-08

$0.026

2017-04-06

$0.027

2017-03-08

$0.026

2017-02-08

$0.027

2016-12-29

$0.027

2016-12-08

$0.027

2016-11-08

$0.027

2016-10-06

$0.0265

2016-09-08

$0.0265

2016-08-08

$0.0265

2016-07-07

$0.0265

2016-06-08

$0.0265

2016-05-06

$0.026

2016-04-07

$0.0265

2016-03-08

$0.0255

2016-02-08

$0.0265

2015-12-29

$0.0265

2015-12-08

$0.026

2015-11-06

$0.0275

2015-10-08

$0.028

2015-09-08

$0.028

2015-08-06

$0.028

2015-07-08

$0.028

2015-06-08

$0.029

2015-05-07

$0.0275

2015-04-08

$0.029

2015-03-06

$0.027

2015-02-06

$0.029

2014-12-29

$0.029

2014-12-08

$0.029

2014-11-06

$0.029

2014-10-08

$0.028

2014-09-08

$0.028

2014-08-07

$0.028

2014-07-08

$0.028

2014-06-06

$0.029

2014-05-08

$0.03

2014-04-08

$0.0315

2014-03-06

$0.0285

2014-02-06

$0.0315

2013-12-27

$0.0315

2013-12-06

$0.0315

2013-11-07

$0.0315

2013-10-08

$0.0315

2013-09-06

$0.033

2013-08-08

$0.035

2013-07-08

$0.0365

2013-06-06

$0.0375

2013-05-08

$0.0375

2013-04-08

$0.038

2013-03-07

$0.038

2013-02-07

$0.038

2012-12-27

$0.038

2012-12-06

$0.037

2012-11-08

$0.037

2012-10-05

$0.036

2012-09-06

$0.036

2012-08-08

$0.035

2012-07-06

$0.035

2012-06-07

$0.0345

2012-05-08

$0.033

2012-04-05

$0.033

2012-03-08

$0.03

2012-02-08

$0.03

2011-12-28

$0.029

2011-12-08

$0.028

2011-11-08

$0.028

2011-10-05

$0.0255

2011-09-08

$0.0255

2011-08-08

$0.0255

2011-07-07

$0.025

2011-06-08

$0.0255

2011-05-06

$0.025

2011-04-07

$0.0255

2011-03-08

$0.0235

2011-02-08

$0.025

2010-12-29

$0.0255

2010-12-08

$0.0255

2010-11-08

$0.026

2010-10-07

$0.027

2010-09-08

$0.0275

2010-08-06

$0.0275

2010-07-08

$0.0275

2010-06-08

$0.0275

2010-05-06

$0.026

2010-04-08

$0.026

2010-03-08

$0.025

2010-02-08

$0.025

2009-12-29

$0.025

2009-12-08

$0.025

2009-11-06

$0.028

2009-10-08

$0.032

2009-09-08

$0.032

2009-08-06

$0.032

2009-07-08

$0.022

2009-06-08

$0.023

2009-05-07

$0.023

2009-04-08

$0.024

2009-03-06

$0.024

2009-02-06

$0.028

2008-12-29

$0.034

2008-12-08

$0.034

2008-11-06

$0.034

2008-10-08

$0.03

2008-09-08

$0.032

2008-08-07

$0.032

2008-07-08

$0.032

2008-06-06

$0.034

2008-05-08

$0.034

2008-04-08

$0.042

2008-03-06

$0.0435

2008-02-07

$0.046

2007-12-27

$0.0475

2007-12-06

$0.047

2007-11-07

$0.0475

2007-10-05

$0.047

2007-09-06

$0.0475

2007-08-08

$0.0475

2007-07-06

$0.047

2007-06-07

$0.0475

2007-05-08

$0.047

2007-04-05

$0.0475

2007-03-08

$0.045

2007-02-08

$0.0475

2006-12-27

$0.0475

2006-12-07

$0.047

2006-11-08

$0.0475

2006-10-05

$0.047

2006-09-07

$0.0475

2006-08-08

$0.0475

2006-07-06

$0.046

2006-06-08

$0.046

2006-05-08

$0.0445

2006-04-06

$0.044

2006-03-08

$0.04

2006-02-08

$0.042

2005-12-28

$0.04

2005-12-08

$0.039

2005-11-08

$0.039

2005-10-05

$0.038

2005-09-08

$0.0385

2005-08-08

$0.0385

2005-07-07

$0.0375

2005-06-08

$0.038

2005-05-06

$0.0365

2005-04-07

$0.037

2005-03-08

$0.034

2005-02-08

$0.036

2004-12-29

$0.036

2004-12-08

$0.036

2004-11-08

$0.037

2004-10-06

$0.035

2004-09-08

$0.036

2004-08-06

$0.036

2004-07-08

$0.035

2004-06-08

$0.035

2004-05-06

$0.034

2004-04-07

$0.035

2004-03-08

$0.034

2004-02-06

$0.036

2003-12-29

$0.036

2003-12-08

$0.035

2003-11-06

$0.035

2003-10-08

$0.034

2003-09-08

$0.035

2003-08-07

$0.036

2003-07-08

$0.0345

2003-06-06

$0.0355

2003-05-08

$0.0345

2003-04-08

$0.0355

2003-03-06

$0.033

2003-02-06

$0.0365

2002-12-27

$0.0385

2002-12-06

$0.038

2002-11-07

$0.0385

2002-10-08

$0.0375

2002-09-06

$0.0385

2002-08-08

$0.0375

2002-07-08

$0.035

2002-06-06

$0.0365

2002-05-08

$0.0365

2002-04-08

$0.0385

2002-03-07

$0.0385

2002-02-07

$0.041

2001-12-27

$0.042

2001-12-06

$0.043

2001-11-07

$0.047

2001-10-08

$0.047

2001-09-06

$0.052

2001-08-08

$0.054

2001-07-06

$0.054

2001-06-07

$0.058

2001-05-08

$0.06

2001-04-06

$0.065

2001-03-08

$0.062

2001-02-08

$0.07

2000-12-27

$0.073

2000-12-07

$0.07

2000-11-08

$0.071

2000-10-06

$0.07

2000-09-07

$0.073

2000-08-08

$0.073

2000-07-06

$0.072

2000-06-08

$0.075

2000-05-08

$0.075

2000-04-06

$0.073

2000-03-08

$0.067

2000-02-08

$0.069

1999-12-28

$0.067

1999-12-08

$0.063

1999-11-08

$0.068

1999-10-06

$0.065

1999-09-08

$0.067

1999-08-06

$0.067

1999-07-08

$0.064

1999-06-08

$0.066

1999-05-06

$0.063

1999-04-08

$0.066

1999-03-08

$0.059

1999-02-08

$0.067

1998-12-29

$0.069

1998-12-08

$0.067

1998-11-06

$0.067

1998-10-08

$0.068

1998-09-08

$0.069

1998-08-06

$0.07

1998-07-08

$0.068

1998-06-08

$0.071

1998-05-07

$0.068 ()

1998-04-08

$0.07

1998-03-06

$0.062

1998-02-06

$0.0695

1997-12-29

$0.07

1997-12-04

$0.0685

1997-11-06

$0.0695

1997-10-08

$0.0685

1997-09-04

$0.0695

1997-08-07

$0.07

1997-07-08

$0.0695

1997-06-05

$0.0695

1997-05-08

$0.0685

1997-04-08

$0.0695

1997-03-06

$0.063

1997-02-06

$0.0698

1996-12-27

$0.0698

PPR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PPR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PPR

Metric

PPR Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

PPR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-4.34%

-4.79%

0years

PPR

News
PPR

Research
PPR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PPR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

PPR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0232

2019-11-29

2019-12-09

2019-12-10

2019-12-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2019-10-31

2019-11-08

2019-11-12

2019-11-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0245

2019-09-30

2019-10-09

2019-10-10

2019-10-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2019-08-30

2019-09-09

2019-09-10

2019-09-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2019-07-31

2019-08-09

2019-08-12

2019-08-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2019-06-28

2019-07-09

2019-07-10

2019-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2019-05-31

2019-06-07

2019-06-10

2019-06-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2019-04-30

2019-05-09

2019-05-10

2019-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0275

2019-03-29

2019-04-09

2019-04-10

2019-04-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0255

2019-02-28

2019-03-08

2019-03-11

2019-03-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2019-01-31

2019-02-08

2019-02-11

2019-02-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2018-12-19

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0259

2018-11-30

2018-12-07

2018-12-10

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2018-10-31

2018-11-09

2018-11-12

2018-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0245

2018-09-28

2018-10-09

2018-10-10

2018-10-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2018-08-31

2018-09-07

2018-09-10

2018-09-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2018-07-31

2018-08-09

2018-08-10

2018-08-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2018-06-29

2018-07-09

2018-07-10

2018-07-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0242

2018-05-31

2018-06-08

2018-06-11

2018-06-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2018-04-30

2018-05-09

2018-05-10

2018-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2018-03-29

2018-04-09

2018-04-10

2018-04-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0208

2018-02-28

2018-03-09

2018-03-12

2018-03-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0230

2018-01-31

2018-02-09

2018-02-12

2018-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2017-12-20

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0215

2017-11-30

2017-12-08

2017-12-11

2017-12-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2017-10-31

2017-11-09

2017-11-10

2017-11-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0225

2017-09-29

2017-10-06

2017-10-10

2017-10-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2017-08-31

2017-09-08

2017-09-11

2017-09-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2017-07-31

2017-08-08

2017-08-10

2017-08-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2017-06-30

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

2017-07-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2017-05-31

2017-06-08

2017-06-12

2017-06-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2017-04-28

2017-05-08

2017-05-10

2017-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2017-03-31

2017-04-06

2017-04-10

2017-04-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2017-02-28

2017-03-08

2017-03-10

2017-03-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2017-01-31

2017-02-08

2017-02-10

2017-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2016-12-21

2016-12-29

2017-01-03

2017-01-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2016-11-30

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2016-10-31

2016-11-08

2016-11-10

2016-11-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2016-09-30

2016-10-06

2016-10-11

2016-10-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2016-08-31

2016-09-08

2016-09-12

2016-09-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2016-07-29

2016-08-08

2016-08-10

2016-08-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2016-06-30

2016-07-07

2016-07-11

2016-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2016-05-31

2016-06-08

2016-06-10

2016-06-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2016-04-29

2016-05-06

2016-05-10

2016-05-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2016-03-31

2016-04-07

2016-04-11

2016-04-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0255

2016-02-29

2016-03-08

2016-03-10

2016-03-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2016-01-29

2016-02-08

2016-02-10

2016-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2015-12-21

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2015-11-30

2015-12-08

2015-12-10

2015-12-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0275

2015-10-30

2015-11-06

2015-11-10

2015-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2015-09-30

2015-10-08

2015-10-12

2015-10-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2015-08-31

2015-09-08

2015-09-10

2015-09-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2015-07-31

2015-08-06

2015-08-10

2015-08-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2015-06-30

2015-07-08

2015-07-10

2015-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2015-05-29

2015-06-08

2015-06-10

2015-06-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0275

2015-04-30

2015-05-07

2015-05-11

2015-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2015-03-31

2015-04-08

2015-04-10

2015-04-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2015-02-27

2015-03-06

2015-03-10

2015-03-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2015-01-30

2015-02-06

2015-02-10

2015-02-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2014-12-19

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2014-11-28

2014-12-08

2014-12-10

2014-12-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2014-10-31

2014-11-06

2014-11-10

2014-11-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2014-09-30

2014-10-08

2014-10-10

2014-10-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2014-08-29

2014-09-08

2014-09-10

2014-09-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2014-07-31

2014-08-07

2014-08-11

2014-08-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2014-06-30

2014-07-08

2014-07-10

2014-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2014-05-30

2014-06-06

2014-06-10

2014-06-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2014-04-30

2014-05-08

2014-05-12

2014-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0315

2014-03-31

2014-04-08

2014-04-10

2014-04-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0285

2014-02-28

2014-03-06

2014-03-10

2014-03-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0315

2014-01-31

2014-02-06

2014-02-10

2014-02-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0315

2013-12-20

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0315

2013-11-29

2013-12-06

2013-12-10

2013-12-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0315

2013-10-31

2013-11-07

2013-11-12

2013-11-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0315

2013-09-30

2013-10-08

2013-10-10

2013-10-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2013-08-30

2013-09-06

2013-09-10

2013-09-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2013-07-31

2013-08-08

2013-08-12

2013-08-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0365

2013-06-28

2013-07-08

2013-07-10

2013-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0375

2013-05-31

2013-06-06

2013-06-10

2013-06-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0375

2013-04-30

2013-05-08

2013-05-10

2013-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2013-03-28

2013-04-08

2013-04-10

2013-04-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2013-02-28

2013-03-07

2013-03-11

2013-03-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2013-01-31

2013-02-07

2013-02-11

2013-02-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2012-12-21

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2012-11-30

2012-12-06

2012-12-10

2012-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2012-10-31

2012-11-08

2012-11-13

2012-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2012-09-28

2012-10-05

2012-10-10

2012-10-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2012-08-31

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

2012-09-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2012-07-31

2012-08-08

2012-08-10

2012-08-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2012-06-29

2012-07-06

2012-07-10

2012-07-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0345

2012-05-31

2012-06-07

2012-06-11

2012-06-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2012-04-30

2012-05-08

2012-05-10

2012-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2012-03-30

2012-04-05

2012-04-10

2012-04-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2012-02-29

2012-03-08

2012-03-12

2012-03-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2012-01-31

2012-02-08

2012-02-10

2012-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2011-12-20

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2011-11-30

2011-12-08

2011-12-12

2011-12-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2011-10-31

2011-11-08

2011-11-10

2011-11-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0255

2011-09-30

2011-10-05

2011-10-10

2011-10-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0255

2011-08-31

2011-09-08

2011-09-12

2011-09-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0255

2011-07-29

2011-08-08

2011-08-10

2011-08-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2011-06-30

2011-07-07

2011-07-11

2011-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0255

2011-05-31

2011-06-08

2011-06-10

2011-06-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2011-04-29

2011-05-06

2011-05-10

2011-05-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0255

2011-03-31

2011-04-07

2011-04-11

2011-04-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2011-02-28

2011-03-08

2011-03-10

2011-03-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2011-01-31

2011-02-08

2011-02-10

2011-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0255

2010-12-21

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0255

2010-11-30

2010-12-08

2010-12-10

2010-12-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2010-10-29

2010-11-08

2010-11-10

2010-11-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2010-09-30

2010-10-07

2010-10-12

2010-10-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0275

2010-08-31

2010-09-08

2010-09-10

2010-09-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0275

2010-07-30

2010-08-06

2010-08-10

2010-08-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0275

2010-06-30

2010-07-08

2010-07-12

2010-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0275

2010-05-28

2010-06-08

2010-06-10

2010-06-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2010-04-30

2010-05-06

2010-05-10

2010-05-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2010-03-31

2010-04-08

2010-04-12

2010-04-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2010-02-26

2010-03-08

2010-03-10

2010-03-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2010-01-29

2010-02-08

2010-02-10

2010-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2009-12-21

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2009-11-30

2009-12-08

2009-12-10

2009-12-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2009-10-30

2009-11-06

2009-11-10

2009-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2009-09-30

2009-10-08

2009-10-13

2009-10-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2009-08-31

2009-09-08

2009-09-10

2009-09-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2009-07-31

2009-08-06

2009-08-10

2009-08-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2009-06-30

2009-07-08

2009-07-10

2009-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0230

2009-05-29

2009-06-08

2009-06-10

2009-06-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0230

2009-04-30

2009-05-07

2009-05-11

2009-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2009-03-31

2009-04-08

2009-04-13

2009-04-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2009-02-27

2009-03-06

2009-03-10

2009-03-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2009-01-30

2009-02-06

2009-02-10

2009-02-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2008-12-19

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2008-11-28

2008-12-08

2008-12-10

2008-12-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2008-10-31

2008-11-06

2008-11-10

2008-11-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2008-09-30

2008-10-08

2008-10-10

2008-10-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2008-08-29

2008-09-08

2008-09-10

2008-09-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2008-07-31

2008-08-07

2008-08-11

2008-08-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2008-06-30

2008-07-08

2008-07-10

2008-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2008-05-30

2008-06-06

2008-06-10

2008-06-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2008-04-30

2008-05-08

2008-05-12

2008-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2008-03-31

2008-04-08

2008-04-10

2008-04-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0435

2008-02-29

2008-03-06

2008-03-10

2008-03-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2008-01-31

2008-02-07

2008-02-11

2008-02-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2007-12-24

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2007-11-30

2007-12-06

2007-12-10

2007-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2007-10-31

2007-11-07

2007-11-12

2007-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2007-09-28

2007-10-05

2007-10-10

2007-10-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2007-08-31

2007-09-06

2007-09-10

2007-09-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2007-07-31

2007-08-08

2007-08-10

2007-08-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2007-06-29

2007-07-06

2007-07-10

2007-07-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2007-05-31

2007-06-07

2007-06-11

2007-06-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2007-04-30

2007-05-08

2007-05-10

2007-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2007-04-02

2007-04-05

2007-04-10

2007-04-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2007-02-28

2007-03-08

2007-03-12

2007-03-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2007-01-31

2007-02-08

2007-02-12

2007-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2006-12-20

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2006-11-30

2006-12-07

2006-12-11

2006-12-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2006-10-31

2006-11-08

2006-11-10

2006-11-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2006-09-29

2006-10-05

2006-10-10

2006-10-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2006-08-31

2006-09-07

2006-09-11

2006-09-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2006-07-31

2006-08-08

2006-08-10

2006-08-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2006-06-30

2006-07-06

2006-07-10

2006-07-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2006-05-31

2006-06-08

2006-06-12

2006-06-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2006-04-28

2006-05-08

2006-05-10

2006-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2006-03-31

2006-04-06

2006-04-10

2006-04-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2006-02-28

2006-03-08

2006-03-10

2006-03-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2006-01-31

2006-02-08

2006-02-10

2006-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2005-12-20

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2005-11-30

2005-12-08

2005-12-12

2005-12-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2005-10-31

2005-11-08

2005-11-10

2005-11-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2005-09-30

2005-10-05

2005-10-07

2005-10-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0385

2005-08-31

2005-09-08

2005-09-12

2005-09-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0385

2005-07-29

2005-08-08

2005-08-10

2005-08-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0375

2005-06-30

2005-07-07

2005-07-11

2005-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2005-05-31

2005-06-08

2005-06-10

2005-06-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0365

Unknown

2005-05-06

2005-05-10

2005-05-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

Unknown

2005-04-07

2005-04-11

2005-04-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2005-02-28

2005-03-08

2005-03-10

2005-03-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2005-01-31

2005-02-08

2005-02-10

2005-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2004-12-20

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2004-11-30

2004-12-08

2004-12-10

2004-12-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2004-10-29

2004-11-08

2004-11-10

2004-11-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2004-09-30

2004-10-06

2004-10-11

2004-10-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2004-08-31

2004-09-08

2004-09-10

2004-09-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2004-07-30

2004-08-06

2004-08-10

2004-08-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2004-06-30

2004-07-08

2004-07-12

2004-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2004-05-28

2004-06-08

2004-06-10

2004-06-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2004-04-30

2004-05-06

2004-05-10

2004-05-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2004-03-31

2004-04-07

2004-04-12

2004-04-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2004-02-27

2004-03-08

2004-03-10

2004-03-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2004-01-30

2004-02-06

2004-02-10

2004-02-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2003-12-19

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2003-11-28

2003-12-08

2003-12-10

2003-12-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2003-10-31

2003-11-06

2003-11-10

2003-11-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2003-09-30

2003-10-08

2003-10-10

2003-10-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2003-08-29

2003-09-08

2003-09-10

2003-09-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2003-07-31

2003-08-07

2003-08-11

2003-08-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0345

2003-06-30

2003-07-08

2003-07-10

2003-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2003-05-30

2003-06-06

2003-06-10

2003-06-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0345

2003-04-30

2003-05-08

2003-05-12

2003-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2003-03-31

2003-04-08

2003-04-10

2003-04-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2003-02-28

2003-03-06

2003-03-10

2003-03-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0365

2003-01-31

2003-02-06

2003-02-10

2003-02-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0385

2002-12-20

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2002-11-29

2002-12-06

2002-12-10

2002-12-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0385

2002-11-06

2002-11-07

2002-11-12

2002-11-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0375

2002-10-02

2002-10-08

2002-10-10

2002-10-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0385

2002-09-04

2002-09-06

2002-09-10

2002-09-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0375

2002-08-07

2002-08-08

2002-08-12

2002-08-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2002-06-28

2002-07-08

2002-07-10

2002-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0365

2002-06-05

2002-06-06

2002-06-10

2002-06-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0365

2002-05-02

2002-05-08

2002-05-10

2002-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0385

2002-03-28

2002-04-08

2002-04-10

2002-04-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0385

2002-03-06

2002-03-07

2002-03-11

2002-03-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2002-01-31

2002-02-07

2002-02-11

2002-02-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2001-12-21

2001-12-27

2001-12-31

2002-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2001-11-30

2001-12-06

2001-12-10

2001-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2001-10-31

2001-11-07

2001-11-12

2001-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2001-09-28

2001-10-08

2001-10-10

2001-10-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2001-08-31

2001-09-06

2001-09-10

2001-09-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2001-07-31

2001-08-08

2001-08-10

2001-08-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2001-06-29

2001-07-06

2001-07-10

2001-07-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2001-05-31

2001-06-07

2001-06-11

2001-06-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2001-04-30

2001-05-08

2001-05-10

2001-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2001-03-30

2001-04-06

2001-04-10

2001-04-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2001-02-28

2001-03-08

2001-03-12

2001-03-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2001-01-31

2001-02-08

2001-02-12

2001-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2000-12-19

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2000-11-30

2000-12-07

2000-12-11

2000-12-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2000-10-31

2000-11-08

2000-11-10

2000-11-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2000-09-29

2000-10-06

2000-10-10

2000-10-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2000-08-31

2000-09-07

2000-09-11

2000-09-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2000-07-31

2000-08-08

2000-08-10

2000-08-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2000-06-30

2000-07-06

2000-07-10

2000-07-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2000-05-31

2000-06-08

2000-06-12

2000-06-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2000-04-28

2000-05-08

2000-05-10

2000-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2000-03-31

2000-04-06

2000-04-10

2000-04-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2000-02-29

2000-03-08

2000-03-10

2000-03-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2000-01-31

2000-02-08

2000-02-10

2000-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

1999-12-15

1999-12-28

1999-12-30

2000-01-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1999-11-30

1999-12-08

1999-12-10

1999-12-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1999-10-29

1999-11-08

1999-11-10

1999-11-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

1999-09-30

1999-10-06

1999-10-11

1999-10-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

1999-08-31

1999-09-08

1999-09-10

1999-09-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

1999-07-30

1999-08-06

1999-08-10

1999-08-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

1999-06-30

1999-07-08

1999-07-12

1999-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

1999-05-28

1999-06-08

1999-06-10

1999-06-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1999-04-30

1999-05-06

1999-05-10

1999-05-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

1999-03-31

1999-04-08

1999-04-12

1999-04-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

1999-02-26

1999-03-08

1999-03-10

1999-03-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

1999-01-29

1999-02-08

1999-02-10

1999-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

1998-12-21

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

1998-11-30

1998-12-08

1998-12-10

1998-12-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

1998-10-30

1998-11-06

1998-11-10

1998-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1998-09-28

1998-10-08

1998-10-13

1998-10-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

1998-08-31

1998-09-08

1998-09-10

1998-09-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1998-07-31

1998-08-06

1998-08-10

1998-08-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1998-06-30

1998-07-08

1998-07-10

1998-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1998-05-29

1998-06-08

1998-06-10

1998-06-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680 ()

1998-04-30

1998-05-07

1998-05-11

1998-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1998-03-26

1998-04-08

1998-04-13

1998-04-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1998-02-27

1998-03-06

1998-03-10

1998-03-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

1998-01-30

1998-02-06

1998-02-10

1998-02-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1997-12-19

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

1997-11-28

1997-12-04

1997-12-08

1997-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

1997-10-31

1997-11-06

1997-11-10

1997-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

1997-09-30

1997-10-08

1997-10-10

1997-10-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

1997-08-29

1997-09-04

1997-09-08

1997-09-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1997-07-31

1997-08-07

1997-08-11

1997-08-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

1997-06-30

1997-07-08

1997-07-10

1997-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

1997-05-30

1997-06-05

1997-06-09

1997-06-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

1997-04-30

1997-05-08

1997-05-12

1997-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

1997-03-31

1997-04-08

1997-04-10

1997-04-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1997-02-28

1997-03-06

1997-03-10

1997-03-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0698

1997-01-31

1997-02-06

1997-02-10

1997-02-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0698

1996-12-20

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

PPR

Investor Resources

Learn more about ING Prime Rate Trust Shs Ben Int on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

PPR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

