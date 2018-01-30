Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Shs Ben Int

Stock

PMO

Price as of:

$13.19 +0.01 +0.08%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Shs Ben Int (PMO)

PMO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.82%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.64

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PMO DARS™ Rating

PMO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$13.19

Quote Time

Today's Volume

27,900

Open Price

$13.2

Day's Range

$13.16 - $13.23

Previous Close

$13.18

52 week low / high

$11.21 - $13.52

Percent off 52 week high

-2.44%

PMO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0531

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 20

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0531

2019-11-22

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2020-01-02

Regular

$0.0531

2019-11-22

2020-01-23

2020-01-24

2020-02-03

Regular

Trade PMO's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PMO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PMO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-23

$0.0531

2019-12-20

$0.0531

2019-11-21

$0.0531

2019-10-23

$0.0531

2019-09-23

$0.0531

2019-08-22

$0.0531

2019-07-23

$0.0531

2019-06-21

$0.0531

2019-05-23

$0.0531

2019-04-23

$0.0531

2019-03-21

$0.0531

2019-02-21

$0.0531

2019-01-23

$0.0531

2018-12-20

$0.0531

2018-12-20

$0.0737

2018-11-26

$0.0424

2018-10-23

$0.0424

2018-09-21

$0.0424

2018-08-23

$0.0424

2018-07-23

$0.0424

2018-06-21

$0.0461

2018-05-23

$0.0461

2018-04-23

$0.0461

2018-03-22

$0.0461

2018-02-22

$0.0461

2018-01-23

$0.0541

2017-12-21

$0.0541

2017-11-22

$0.0541

2017-10-23

$0.0541

2017-09-21

$0.0541

2017-08-22

$0.0541

2017-07-20

$0.0541

2017-06-21

$0.0541

2017-05-22

$0.0541

2017-04-20

$0.0541

2017-03-22

$0.0541

2017-02-21

$0.0541

2017-01-20

$0.0541

2016-12-21

$0.0541

2016-11-21

$0.0541

2016-10-20

$0.0595

2016-09-21

$0.0595

2016-08-22

$0.0595

2016-07-20

$0.0595

2016-06-22

$0.0595

2016-05-20

$0.0595

2016-04-20

$0.0595

2016-03-22

$0.0595

2016-02-22

$0.0595

2016-01-20

$0.0595

2015-12-22

$0.0595

2015-11-20

$0.0595

2015-10-21

$0.0595

2015-09-22

$0.0595

2015-08-20

$0.0595

2015-07-22

$0.0595

2015-06-22

$0.0595

2015-05-20

$0.0595

2015-04-22

$0.0595

2015-03-20

$0.0595

2015-02-20

$0.0595

2015-01-21

$0.0595

2014-12-19

$0.0595

2014-11-20

$0.0595

2014-10-22

$0.0595

2014-09-22

$0.0595

2014-08-20

$0.0595

2014-07-22

$0.0595

2014-06-20

$0.0595

2014-05-21

$0.0595

2014-04-22

$0.0595

2014-03-20

$0.0595

2014-02-20

$0.0595

2014-01-22

$0.0595

2013-12-19

$0.0595

2013-11-20

$0.0595

2013-10-22

$0.0595

2013-09-20

$0.0559

2013-08-21

$0.0559

2013-07-22

$0.0559

2013-06-20

$0.0559

2013-05-22

$0.0559

2013-04-22

$0.0559

2013-03-20

$0.0559

2013-02-20

$0.0559

2013-01-22

$0.0559

2012-12-20

$0.0559

2012-11-20

$0.0559

2012-10-22

$0.0559

2012-09-20

$0.0559

2012-08-22

$0.0663

2012-07-20

$0.0663

2012-06-20

$0.0663

2012-05-22

$0.0663

2012-04-20

$0.0663

2012-03-21

$0.0663

2012-02-21

$0.0663

2012-01-20

$0.0663

2011-12-21

$0.0663

2011-11-21

$0.0663

2011-10-20

$0.0663

2011-09-21

$0.0663

2011-08-22

$0.0663

2011-07-20

$0.0663

2011-06-22

$0.0663

2011-05-20

$0.0663

2011-04-20

$0.0663

2011-03-22

$0.0663

2011-02-17

$0.0663

2011-01-20

$0.0663

2010-12-21

$0.0663

2010-11-19

$0.0663

2010-10-20

$0.0663

2010-09-22

$0.0663

2010-08-20

$0.0663

2010-07-21

$0.0663

2010-06-22

$0.0663

2010-05-20

$0.0663

2010-04-21

$0.0663

2010-03-22

$0.0663

2010-02-18

$0.0663

2010-01-20

$0.0663

2009-12-22

$0.0663

2009-11-19

$0.0663

2009-10-21

$0.0663

2009-09-22

$0.0628

2009-08-20

$0.0628

2009-07-22

$0.0628

2009-06-22

$0.0628

2009-05-20

$0.0628

2009-04-22

$0.0628

2009-03-20

$0.0566

2009-02-20

$0.0566

2009-01-21

$0.0566

2008-12-19

$0.0566

2008-11-20

$0.0566

2008-10-22

$0.0605

2008-09-22

$0.0605

2008-08-20

$0.0605

2008-07-22

$0.0605

2008-06-20

$0.0479

2008-05-21

$0.0479

2008-04-22

$0.0479

2008-03-19

$0.0479

2008-02-15

$0.0479

2008-01-22

$0.0479

2007-12-19

$0.0479

2007-11-20

$0.0479

2007-10-22

$0.0479

2007-09-20

$0.0479

2007-08-22

$0.0479

2007-07-20

$0.0479

2007-06-20

$0.0479

2007-05-22

$0.0479

2007-04-20

$0.0479

2007-03-21

$0.0479

2007-02-16

$0.0479

2007-01-22

$0.0479

2006-12-20

$0.0479

2006-11-21

$0.0479

2006-10-20

$0.0479

2006-09-20

$0.0479

2006-08-21

$0.0479

2006-07-20

$0.0479

2006-06-21

$0.0479

2006-05-22

$0.0479

2006-04-20

$0.0562

2006-03-22

$0.0562

2006-02-16

$0.0562

2006-01-20

$0.0562

2005-12-20

$0.0562

2005-12-20

$0.0023

2005-11-21

$0.0562

2005-10-20

$0.0562

2005-09-21

$0.0562

2005-08-22

$0.0562

2005-07-20

$0.0562

2005-06-22

$0.0562

2005-05-20

$0.0644

2005-04-20

$0.0644

2005-03-22

$0.0644

2005-02-18

$0.0644

2005-01-20

$0.0644

2004-12-21

$0.0019

2004-12-21

$0.0735

2004-11-22

$0.0735

2004-10-20

$0.0735

2004-09-22

$0.0735

2004-08-20

$0.0795

2004-07-21

$0.0795

2004-06-22

$0.0795

2004-05-20

$0.0795

2004-04-21

$0.0795

2004-03-22

$0.0795

2004-02-20

$0.0795

2004-01-21

$0.0795

2003-12-22

$0.0795

2003-11-20

$0.0795

2003-10-22

$0.0795

2003-09-22

$0.0795

2003-08-20

$0.0795

2003-07-22

$0.0795

2003-06-20

$0.0795

2003-05-21

$0.0795

2003-04-22

$0.0795

2003-03-20

$0.0795

2003-02-20

$0.0755

2003-01-16

$0.0755

2002-12-18

$0.0755

2002-12-18

$0.0003

2002-11-18

$0.0755

2002-10-17

$0.0755

2002-09-18

$0.0755

2002-08-16

$0.0755

2002-07-18

$0.0755

2002-06-18

$0.0755

2002-05-16

$0.0755

2002-04-18

$0.0755

2002-03-20

$0.0755

2002-02-15

$0.0755

2002-01-17

$0.0755

2001-12-18

$0.0755

2001-11-16

$0.0755

2001-10-18

$0.0755

2001-09-18

$0.0755

2001-08-16

$0.0755

2001-07-18

$0.0755

2001-06-18

$0.0755

2001-05-17

$0.0755

2001-04-18

$0.0755

2001-03-16

$0.0755

2001-02-15

$0.0755

2001-01-18

$0.0755

2000-12-18

$0.0755

2000-12-18

$0.0003

2000-11-16

$0.0755

2000-10-18

$0.0755

2000-09-18

$0.0755

2000-08-17

$0.0755

2000-07-18

$0.0755

2000-06-16

$0.0755

2000-05-18

$0.0755

2000-04-18

$0.0755

2000-03-16

$0.0755

2000-02-17

$0.0755

2000-01-18

$0.0755

1999-12-16

$0.0755

1999-11-18

$0.0755

1999-10-18

$0.0755

1999-09-16

$0.0755

1999-08-18

$0.0755

1999-07-16

$0.0755

1999-06-17

$0.0755

1999-05-18

$0.0755

1999-04-16

$0.0755

1999-03-18

$0.0755

1999-02-18

$0.0755

1999-01-15

$0.0755

1998-12-17

$0.0755

1998-11-18

$0.0755

1998-10-16

$0.0755

1998-09-17

$0.0755

1998-08-18

$0.0755

1998-07-16

$0.0755

1998-06-18

$0.0755

1998-05-18

$0.0755

1998-04-16

$0.0755

1998-03-18

$0.0755

1998-02-18

$0.0755

1998-01-15

$0.0775

1997-12-18

$0.0775

1997-11-18

$0.0775

1997-10-16

$0.0775

1997-09-18

$0.0775

1997-08-18

$0.0775

1997-07-17

$0.0775

1997-06-18

$0.0775

1997-05-16

$0.0775

1997-04-17

$0.0775

1997-03-18

$0.0825

1997-02-18

$0.0825

1997-01-15

$0.0825

1996-12-18

$0.0825

1996-11-18

$0.0825

1996-10-17

$0.0825

1996-09-18

$0.0825

1996-08-16

$0.0825

1996-07-18

$0.0825

1996-06-18

$0.0825

1996-05-16

$0.0825

1996-04-18

$0.0825

1996-03-18

$0.0825

1996-02-15

$0.0825

1996-01-18

$0.0825

1995-12-18

$0.0825

1995-11-16

$0.0825

1995-10-18

$0.0825

1995-09-18

$0.0825

1995-08-17

$0.0825

1995-07-19

$0.0825

1995-06-16

$0.0825

1995-05-16

$0.0825

1995-04-13

$0.0825

1995-03-14

$0.0825

1995-02-14

$0.0825

1995-01-13

$0.0825

1994-12-14

$0.0825

1994-12-14

$0.0695

1994-12-14

$0.0531

1994-11-15

$0.0825

1994-10-14

$0.0825

1994-09-14

$0.0825

1994-08-16

$0.0825

1994-07-14

$0.0825

1994-06-14

$0.0825

1994-05-16

$0.0825

1994-04-14

$0.0775

1994-03-15

$0.0775

1994-02-15

$0.0775

1994-01-13

$0.0775

1993-12-14

$0.0775

1993-12-14

$0.048

1993-11-16

$0.0775

1993-10-14

$0.0775

1993-09-14

$0.0775

1993-08-04

$0.0775

PMO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PMO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PMO

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

PMO Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

PMO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-3.23%

2.21%

0years

PMO

News
PMO

Research
PMO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PMO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

PMO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0531

2019-11-22

2020-01-23

2020-01-24

2020-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0531

2019-11-22

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2020-01-02

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0531

2019-10-18

2019-11-21

2019-11-22

2019-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0531

2019-09-20

2019-10-23

2019-10-24

2019-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0531

2019-07-31

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0531

2019-07-31

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0531

2019-06-28

2019-07-23

2019-07-24

2019-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0531

2019-05-17

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0531

2019-04-12

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0531

2019-04-12

2019-04-23

2019-04-24

2019-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0531

2019-01-25

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0531

2019-01-25

2019-02-21

2019-02-22

2019-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0737

2018-12-11

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2019-01-02

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0531

2018-11-16

2019-01-23

2019-01-24

2019-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0531

2018-11-16

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2019-01-02

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0424

2018-10-19

2018-11-26

2018-11-23

2018-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0424

2018-09-14

2018-10-23

2018-10-24

2018-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0424

2018-09-14

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0424

2018-08-03

2018-08-23

2018-08-24

2018-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0424

2018-06-29

2018-07-23

2018-07-24

2018-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0461

2018-05-18

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0461

2018-04-20

2018-05-23

2018-05-24

2018-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0461

2018-03-16

2018-04-23

2018-04-24

2018-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0461

2018-01-26

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0461

2018-01-26

2018-02-22

2018-02-23

2018-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2017-11-17

2018-01-23

2018-01-24

2018-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2017-11-17

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2018-01-02

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2017-10-20

2017-11-22

2017-11-24

2017-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2017-09-15

2017-10-23

2017-10-24

2017-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2017-08-09

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2017-08-09

2017-08-22

2017-08-24

2017-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2017-06-23

2017-07-20

2017-07-24

2017-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2017-05-19

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2017-04-21

2017-05-22

2017-05-24

2017-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2017-03-17

2017-04-20

2017-04-24

2017-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2017-01-27

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2017-01-27

2017-02-21

2017-02-23

2017-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2016-11-18

2017-01-20

2017-01-24

2017-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2016-11-18

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2017-01-03

Tax Exempt Interest, Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2016-10-21

2016-11-21

2016-11-23

2016-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2016-09-16

2016-10-20

2016-10-24

2016-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2016-08-08

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2016-08-08

2016-08-22

2016-08-24

2016-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2016-08-08

2016-07-20

2016-07-22

2016-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2016-05-20

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2016-03-18

2016-05-20

2016-05-24

2016-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2016-03-18

2016-04-20

2016-04-22

2016-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2016-01-29

2016-03-22

2016-03-24

2016-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2016-01-29

2016-02-22

2016-02-24

2016-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2015-11-20

2016-01-20

2016-01-22

2016-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2015-11-20

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2016-01-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2015-10-16

2015-11-20

2015-11-24

2015-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2015-09-18

2015-10-21

2015-10-23

2015-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2015-08-06

2015-09-22

2015-09-24

2015-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2015-08-06

2015-08-20

2015-08-24

2015-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2015-06-19

2015-07-22

2015-07-24

2015-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2015-05-22

2015-06-22

2015-06-24

2015-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2015-03-20

2015-05-20

2015-05-22

2015-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2015-03-20

2015-04-22

2015-04-24

2015-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2015-01-22

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2015-01-22

2015-02-20

2015-02-24

2015-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2014-11-13

2015-01-21

2015-01-23

2015-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2014-11-13

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2015-01-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2014-10-16

2014-11-20

2014-11-24

2014-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2014-09-19

2014-10-22

2014-10-24

2014-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2014-08-05

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2014-08-05

2014-08-20

2014-08-22

2014-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2014-06-20

2014-07-22

2014-07-24

2014-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2014-05-16

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2014-03-21

2014-05-21

2014-05-23

2014-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2014-03-21

2014-04-22

2014-04-24

2014-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2014-01-24

2014-03-20

2014-03-24

2014-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2014-01-24

2014-02-20

2014-02-24

2014-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2013-11-22

2014-01-22

2014-01-24

2014-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2013-11-22

2013-12-19

2013-12-23

2014-01-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2013-09-20

2013-11-20

2013-11-22

2013-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2013-09-20

2013-10-22

2013-10-24

2013-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0559

2013-08-09

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0559

2013-08-09

2013-08-21

2013-08-23

2013-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0559

2013-06-21

2013-07-22

2013-07-24

2013-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0559

2013-05-17

2013-06-20

2013-06-24

2013-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0559

2013-03-22

2013-05-22

2013-05-24

2013-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0559

2013-03-22

2013-04-22

2013-04-24

2013-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0559

2013-02-22

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0559

2013-02-06

2013-02-20

2013-02-22

2013-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0559

2012-12-14

2013-01-22

2013-01-24

2013-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0559

2012-12-14

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2013-01-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0559

2012-11-09

2012-11-20

2012-11-23

2012-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0559

2012-09-14

2012-10-22

2012-10-24

2012-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0559

2012-09-14

2012-09-20

2012-09-24

2012-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2012-08-07

2012-08-22

2012-08-24

2012-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2012-06-21

2012-07-20

2012-07-24

2012-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2012-05-11

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2012-05-11

2012-05-22

2012-05-24

2012-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2012-04-13

2012-04-20

2012-04-24

2012-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2012-03-09

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2012-02-10

2012-02-21

2012-02-23

2012-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2011-12-09

2012-01-20

2012-01-24

2012-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2011-12-09

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2012-01-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2011-11-11

2011-11-21

2011-11-23

2011-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2011-09-09

2011-10-20

2011-10-24

2011-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2011-09-09

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2011-08-03

2011-08-22

2011-08-24

2011-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2011-06-13

2011-07-20

2011-07-22

2011-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2011-06-13

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2011-05-13

2011-05-20

2011-05-24

2011-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2011-04-15

2011-04-20

2011-04-25

2011-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2011-03-04

2011-03-22

2011-03-24

2011-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2011-02-04

2011-02-17

2011-02-22

2011-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2010-12-10

2011-01-20

2011-01-24

2011-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2010-12-10

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2011-01-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2010-11-12

2010-11-19

2010-11-23

2010-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2010-09-17

2010-10-20

2010-10-22

2010-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2010-09-17

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

2010-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2010-08-07

2010-08-20

2010-08-24

2010-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2010-06-10

2010-07-21

2010-07-23

2010-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2010-06-10

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2010-05-14

2010-05-20

2010-05-24

2010-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2010-04-09

2010-04-21

2010-04-23

2010-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2010-03-12

2010-03-22

2010-03-24

2010-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2010-02-11

2010-02-18

2010-02-22

2010-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2010-01-14

2010-01-20

2010-01-22

2010-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2009-12-10

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2010-01-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2009-11-12

2009-11-19

2009-11-23

2009-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2009-10-08

2009-10-21

2009-10-23

2009-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0628

2009-09-10

2009-09-22

2009-09-24

2009-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0628

2009-07-09

2009-08-20

2009-08-24

2009-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0628

2009-07-09

2009-07-22

2009-07-24

2009-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0628

2009-06-11

2009-06-22

2009-06-24

2009-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0628

2009-05-14

2009-05-20

2009-05-22

2009-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0628

2009-04-16

2009-04-22

2009-04-24

2009-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0566

2009-03-05

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0566

2009-02-12

2009-02-20

2009-02-24

2009-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0566

2009-01-08

2009-01-21

2009-01-23

2009-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0566

2008-12-11

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2009-01-02

Tax Exempt Interest, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0566

2008-11-13

2008-11-20

2008-11-24

2008-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2008-10-16

2008-10-22

2008-10-24

2008-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2008-09-11

2008-09-22

2008-09-24

2008-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2008-07-10

2008-08-20

2008-08-22

2008-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2008-07-10

2008-07-22

2008-07-24

2008-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0479

2008-06-12

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0479

2008-05-08

2008-05-21

2008-05-23

2008-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0479

2008-04-10

2008-04-22

2008-04-24

2008-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0479

2008-03-13

2008-03-19

2008-03-24

2008-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0479

2008-01-10

2008-02-15

2008-02-20

2008-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0479

2008-01-10

2008-01-22

2008-01-24

2008-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0479

2007-12-13

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

2008-01-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0479

2007-11-08

2007-11-20

2007-11-23

2007-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0479

2007-10-17

2007-10-22

2007-10-24

2007-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0479

2007-09-06

2007-09-20

2007-09-24

2007-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0479

2007-07-12

2007-08-22

2007-08-24

2007-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0479

2007-07-12

2007-07-20

2007-07-24

2007-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0479

2007-06-14

2007-06-20

2007-06-22

2007-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0479

2007-05-10

2007-05-22

2007-05-24

2007-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0479

2007-04-12

2007-04-20

2007-04-24

2007-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0479

2007-03-08

2007-03-21

2007-03-23

2007-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0479

2007-02-08

2007-02-16

2007-02-21

2007-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0479

2007-01-11

2007-01-22

2007-01-24

2007-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0479

2006-12-14

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2007-01-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0479

2006-11-09

2006-11-21

2006-11-24

2006-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0479

2006-10-12

2006-10-20

2006-10-24

2006-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0479

2006-09-14

2006-09-20

2006-09-22

2006-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0479

2006-07-13

2006-08-21

2006-08-23

2006-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0479

2006-07-13

2006-07-20

2006-07-24

2006-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0479

2006-06-08

2006-06-21

2006-06-23

2006-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0479

2006-05-11

2006-05-22

2006-05-24

2006-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0562

2006-04-06

2006-04-20

2006-04-24

2006-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0562

2006-03-09

2006-03-22

2006-03-24

2006-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0562

2006-02-09

2006-02-16

2006-02-21

2006-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0562

2006-01-12

2006-01-20

2006-01-24

2006-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0023

2005-12-08

2005-12-20

2005-12-22

2006-01-03

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0562

2005-12-08

2005-12-20

2005-12-22

2006-01-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0562

2005-11-10

2005-11-21

2005-11-23

2005-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0562

2005-10-06

2005-10-20

2005-10-24

2005-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0562

2005-09-08

2005-09-21

2005-09-23

2005-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0562

2005-07-14

2005-08-22

2005-08-24

2005-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0562

2005-07-14

2005-07-20

2005-07-22

2005-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0562

2005-06-09

2005-06-22

2005-06-24

2005-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0644

2005-05-12

2005-05-20

2005-05-24

2005-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0644

2005-04-14

2005-04-20

2005-04-22

2005-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0644

2005-03-10

2005-03-22

2005-03-24

2005-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0644

2005-02-10

2005-02-18

2005-02-23

2005-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0644

2005-01-13

2005-01-20

2005-01-24

2005-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-12-09

2004-12-21

2004-12-23

2005-01-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0019

2004-12-09

2004-12-21

2004-12-23

2005-01-03

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-11-12

2004-11-22

2004-11-24

2004-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-10-14

2004-10-20

2004-10-22

2004-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-09-09

2004-09-22

2004-09-24

2004-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

2004-07-08

2004-08-20

2004-08-24

2004-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

2004-07-08

2004-07-21

2004-07-23

2004-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

2004-06-10

2004-06-22

2004-06-24

2004-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

2004-05-13

2004-05-20

2004-05-24

2004-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

2004-04-15

2004-04-21

2004-04-23

2004-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

2004-03-11

2004-03-22

2004-03-24

2004-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

2004-02-12

2004-02-20

2004-02-24

2004-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

2004-01-08

2004-01-21

2004-01-23

2004-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

2003-12-11

2003-12-22

2003-12-24

2004-01-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

2003-11-13

2003-11-20

2003-11-24

2003-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

2003-10-09

2003-10-22

2003-10-24

2003-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

2003-09-11

2003-09-22

2003-09-24

2003-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

2003-07-10

2003-08-20

2003-08-22

2003-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

2003-07-10

2003-07-22

2003-07-24

2003-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

2003-06-12

2003-06-20

2003-06-24

2003-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

2003-05-08

2003-05-21

2003-05-23

2003-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

2003-04-10

2003-04-22

2003-04-24

2003-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

2003-03-13

2003-03-20

2003-03-24

2003-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2003-02-13

2003-02-20

2003-02-24

2003-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2003-01-09

2003-01-16

2003-01-21

2003-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0003

2002-12-09

2002-12-18

2002-12-20

2003-01-02

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0755

2002-12-09

2002-12-18

2002-12-20

2003-01-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2002-11-14

2002-11-18

2002-11-20

2002-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2002-10-10

2002-10-17

2002-10-21

2002-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2002-09-13

2002-09-18

2002-09-20

2002-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2002-07-11

2002-08-16

2002-08-20

2002-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2002-07-11

2002-07-18

2002-07-22

2002-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2002-06-13

2002-06-18

2002-06-20

2002-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2002-05-09

2002-05-16

2002-05-20

2002-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2002-04-11

2002-04-18

2002-04-22

2002-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2002-03-14

2002-03-20

2002-03-20

2002-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2002-02-14

2002-02-15

2002-02-20

2002-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2002-01-10

2002-01-17

2002-01-22

2002-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2001-12-10

2001-12-18

2001-12-20

2002-01-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2001-11-08

2001-11-16

2001-11-20

2001-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2001-10-11

2001-10-18

2001-10-22

2001-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2001-09-13

2001-09-18

2001-09-20

2001-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2001-07-12

2001-08-16

2001-08-20

2001-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2001-07-12

2001-07-18

2001-07-20

2001-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2001-06-14

2001-06-18

2001-06-20

2001-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2001-05-10

2001-05-17

2001-05-21

2001-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2001-04-05

2001-04-18

2001-04-20

2001-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2001-03-08

2001-03-16

2001-03-20

2001-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2001-02-08

2001-02-15

2001-02-20

2001-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2001-01-11

2001-01-18

2001-01-22

2001-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0003

2000-12-07

2000-12-18

2000-12-20

2001-01-02

Tax Exempt Interest, Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0755

2000-12-07

2000-12-18

2000-12-20

2001-01-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2000-11-03

2000-11-16

2000-11-20

2000-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2000-10-05

2000-10-18

2000-10-20

2000-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2000-09-07

2000-09-18

2000-09-20

2000-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2000-07-20

2000-08-17

2000-08-21

2000-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2000-07-06

2000-07-18

2000-07-20

2000-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2000-06-01

2000-06-16

2000-06-20

2000-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2000-05-04

2000-05-18

2000-05-22

2000-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2000-04-06

2000-04-18

2000-04-20

2000-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2000-03-02

2000-03-16

2000-03-20

2000-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2000-02-03

2000-02-17

2000-02-22

2000-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2000-01-06

2000-01-18

2000-01-20

2000-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

1999-12-02

1999-12-16

1999-12-20

2000-01-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

1999-11-04

1999-11-18

1999-11-22

1999-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

1999-10-07

1999-10-18

1999-10-20

1999-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

1999-09-09

1999-09-16

1999-09-20

1999-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

1999-08-03

1999-08-18

1999-08-20

1999-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

1999-07-01

1999-07-16

1999-07-20

1999-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

1999-06-04

1999-06-17

1999-06-21

1999-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

1999-05-06

1999-05-18

1999-05-20

1999-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

1999-04-08

1999-04-16

1999-04-20

1999-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

1999-03-04

1999-03-18

1999-03-22

1999-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

1999-02-04

1999-02-18

1999-02-22

1999-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

1999-01-07

1999-01-15

1999-01-20

1999-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

1998-12-03

1998-12-17

1998-12-21

1999-01-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

1998-11-05

1998-11-18

1998-11-20

1998-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

1998-10-01

1998-10-16

1998-10-20

1998-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

1998-09-10

1998-09-17

1998-09-21

1998-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

1998-08-03

1998-08-18

1998-08-20

1998-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

1998-07-09

1998-07-16

1998-07-20

1998-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

1998-06-04

1998-06-18

1998-06-22

1998-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

1998-05-07

1998-05-18

1998-05-20

1998-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

1998-04-02

1998-04-16

1998-04-20

1998-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

1998-03-05

1998-03-18

1998-03-20

1998-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

1998-02-05

1998-02-18

1998-02-20

1998-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1998-01-08

1998-01-15

1998-01-20

1998-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1997-12-04

1997-12-18

1997-12-22

1998-01-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1997-11-06

1997-11-18

1997-11-20

1997-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1997-10-02

1997-10-16

1997-10-20

1997-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1997-09-04

1997-09-18

1997-09-22

1997-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1997-08-01

1997-08-18

1997-08-20

1997-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1997-07-10

1997-07-17

1997-07-21

1997-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1997-06-05

1997-06-18

1997-06-20

1997-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1997-05-01

1997-05-16

1997-05-20

1997-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1997-04-03

1997-04-17

1997-04-21

1997-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1997-03-07

1997-03-18

1997-03-20

1997-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1997-02-07

1997-02-18

1997-02-20

1997-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1997-01-09

1997-01-15

1997-01-20

1997-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1996-12-05

1996-12-18

1996-12-20

1997-01-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1996-10-31

1996-11-18

1996-11-20

1996-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1996-10-03

1996-10-17

1996-10-21

1996-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1996-09-05

1996-09-18

1996-09-20

1996-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1996-08-01

1996-08-16

1996-08-20

1996-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1996-07-12

1996-07-18

1996-07-22

1996-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1996-06-06

1996-06-18

1996-06-20

1996-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1996-05-02

1996-05-16

1996-05-20

1996-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1996-04-11

1996-04-18

1996-04-22

1996-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1996-03-07

1996-03-18

1996-03-20

1996-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1996-02-01

1996-02-15

1996-02-20

1996-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1996-01-04

1996-01-18

1996-01-22

1996-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1995-11-30

1995-12-18

1995-12-20

1996-01-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1995-11-03

1995-11-16

1995-11-20

1995-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1995-10-05

1995-10-18

1995-10-20

1995-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1995-09-07

1995-09-18

1995-09-20

1995-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1995-08-03

1995-08-17

1995-08-21

1995-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1995-07-12

1995-07-19

1995-07-21

1995-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1995-06-01

1995-06-16

1995-06-20

1995-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1995-05-04

1995-05-16

1995-05-22

1995-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1995-04-06

1995-04-13

1995-04-20

1995-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1995-03-02

1995-03-14

1995-03-20

1995-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1995-02-02

1995-02-14

1995-02-21

1995-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1995-01-05

1995-01-13

1995-01-20

1995-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0531

1994-12-01

1994-12-14

1994-12-20

1995-01-03

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

1994-12-01

1994-12-14

1994-12-20

1995-01-03

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1994-12-01

1994-12-14

1994-12-20

1995-01-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1994-11-03

1994-11-15

1994-11-21

1994-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1994-10-06

1994-10-14

1994-10-20

1994-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1994-09-09

1994-09-14

1994-09-20

1994-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1994-08-04

1994-08-16

1994-08-22

1994-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1994-07-07

1994-07-14

1994-07-20

1994-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1994-06-02

1994-06-14

1994-06-20

1994-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

1994-05-05

1994-05-16

1994-05-20

1994-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1994-04-07

1994-04-14

1994-04-20

1994-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1994-03-02

1994-03-15

1994-03-21

1994-04-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1994-02-03

1994-02-15

1994-02-22

1994-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1994-01-06

1994-01-13

1994-01-20

1994-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

1993-12-02

1993-12-14

1993-12-20

1994-01-03

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1993-12-02

1993-12-14

1993-12-20

1994-01-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1993-11-04

1993-11-16

1993-11-22

1993-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1993-10-07

1993-10-14

1993-10-20

1993-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1993-09-09

1993-09-14

1993-09-20

1993-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1993-07-08

1993-08-04

1993-08-10

1993-08-24

Initial

Regular

Monthly

PMO

Investor Resources

Learn more about Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Shs Ben Int on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

PMO

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X