Pioneer High Income Trust

Stock

PHT

Price as of:

$9.46 +0.02 +0.21%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT)

PHT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

8.74%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.81

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PHT DARS™ Rating

PHT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$9.46

Quote Time

Today's Volume

165,900

Open Price

$9.44

Day's Range

$9.41 - $9.48

Previous Close

$9.44

52 week low / high

$7.82 - $9.59

Percent off 52 week high

-1.36%

PHT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0675

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 27

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0675

2019-12-18

2019-12-27

2019-12-30

2020-01-06

Regular

PHT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PHT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-27

$0.0675

2019-12-12

$0.0675

2019-11-18

$0.0675

2019-10-16

$0.0675

2019-09-17

$0.0675

2019-08-19

$0.0675

2019-07-15

$0.0675

2019-06-17

$0.0675

2019-05-15

$0.0675

2019-04-16

$0.0675

2019-03-18

$0.0675

2019-02-19

$0.0675

2018-12-27

$0.065

2018-12-12

$0.065

2018-11-15

$0.065

2018-10-16

$0.065

2018-09-17

$0.065

2018-08-16

$0.065

2018-07-16

$0.065

2018-06-14

$0.065

2018-05-15

$0.065

2018-04-17

$0.065

2018-03-13

$0.065

2018-02-15

$0.065

2017-12-28

$0.065

2017-12-13

$0.065

2017-11-15

$0.065

2017-10-17

$0.065

2017-09-15

$0.065

2017-08-16

$0.065

2017-07-14

$0.065

2017-06-13

$0.065

2017-05-15

$0.065

2017-04-17

$0.065

2017-03-13

$0.065

2017-02-14

$0.065

2017-01-17

$0.065

2016-12-12

$0.085

2016-11-14

$0.085

2016-10-14

$0.085

2016-09-14

$0.085

2016-08-16

$0.085

2016-07-14

$0.085

2016-06-13

$0.085

2016-05-16

$0.085

2016-04-13

$0.095

2016-03-14

$0.095

2016-02-16

$0.095

2015-12-29

$0.115

2015-12-10

$0.115

2015-11-16

$0.115

2015-10-14

$0.115

2015-09-15

$0.115

2015-08-14

$0.115

2015-07-15

$0.115

2015-06-15

$0.115

2015-05-15

$0.115

2015-04-13

$0.115

2015-03-13

$0.115

2015-02-17

$0.115

2014-12-29

$0.1375

2014-12-10

$0.1375

2014-11-13

$0.1375

2014-10-14

$0.1375

2014-09-15

$0.1375

2014-08-14

$0.1375

2014-07-14

$0.1375

2014-06-13

$0.1375

2014-05-15

$0.1375

2014-04-14

$0.1375

2014-03-14

$0.1375

2014-02-18

$0.1375

2013-12-27

$0.1375

2013-12-11

$0.1375

2013-11-14

$0.1375

2013-10-15

$0.1375

2013-09-13

$0.1375

2013-08-14

$0.1375

2013-07-12

$0.1375

2013-06-13

$0.1375

2013-05-14

$0.1375

2013-04-12

$0.1375

2013-03-14

$0.1375

2013-02-13

$0.1375

2012-12-27

$0.1375

2012-12-11

$0.1375

2012-11-14

$0.1375

2012-10-12

$0.1375

2012-09-13

$0.1375

2012-08-13

$0.1375

2012-07-13

$0.1375

2012-06-13

$0.1375

2012-05-15

$0.1375

2012-04-12

$0.1375

2012-03-12

$0.1375

2012-02-13

$0.1375

2011-12-28

$0.1375

2011-12-08

$0.1375

2011-11-10

$0.1375

2011-10-12

$0.1375

2011-09-13

$0.1375

2011-08-11

$0.1375

2011-07-13

$0.1375

2011-06-13

$0.1375

2011-05-12

$0.1375

2011-04-13

$0.1375

2011-03-11

$0.1375

2011-02-11

$0.1375

2010-12-29

$0.1375

2010-12-09

$0.1375

2010-11-12

$0.1375

2010-10-13

$0.1375

2010-09-13

$0.1375

2010-08-12

$0.1375

2010-07-13

$0.1375

2010-06-11

$0.1375

2010-05-12

$0.1375

2010-04-13

$0.1375

2010-03-11

$0.1375

2010-02-10

$0.1375

2009-12-29

$0.1375

2009-12-09

$0.1375

2009-11-12

$0.1375

2009-10-13

$0.1375

2009-09-11

$0.1375

2009-08-12

$0.1375

2009-07-13

$0.1375

2009-06-11

$0.1375

2009-05-13

$0.1375

2009-04-13

$0.13752

2009-03-12

$0.1375

2009-02-11

$0.1375

2008-12-29

$0.1375

2008-12-10

$0.1375

2008-11-12

$0.1375

2008-10-10

$0.1375

2008-09-11

$0.1375

2008-08-13

$0.1375

2008-07-11

$0.1375

2008-06-12

$0.1375

2008-05-13

$0.1375

2008-04-11

$0.1375

2008-03-12

$0.1375

2008-02-13

$0.1375

2007-12-27

$0.1375

2007-12-10

$0.3988

2007-12-10

$0.0507

2007-12-10

$0.1375

2007-11-13

$0.1375

2007-10-11

$0.1375

2007-09-13

$0.1375

2007-08-13

$0.1375

2007-07-12

$0.1375

2007-06-13

$0.1375

2007-05-11

$0.1375

2007-04-12

$0.1375

2007-03-13

$0.1375

2007-02-13

$0.1375

2006-12-27

$0.1375

2006-12-27

$0.085

2006-12-08

$0.1375

2006-11-13

$0.1375

2006-10-13

$0.1375

2006-09-13

$0.1375

2006-08-11

$0.1375

2006-07-13

$0.1375

2006-06-13

$0.1375

2006-05-12

$0.1375

2006-04-13

$0.1375

2006-03-13

$0.1375

2006-02-13

$0.1375

2005-12-28

$0.1375

2005-12-08

$0.1375

2005-12-08

$0.194236

2005-12-08

$0.035179

2005-11-10

$0.1375

2005-10-13

$0.1375

2005-09-13

$0.1375

2005-08-11

$0.1375

2005-07-13

$0.1375

2005-06-13

$0.1375

2005-05-11

$0.1375

2005-04-13

$0.1375

2005-03-11

$0.1375

2005-02-11

$0.1375

2005-01-13

$0.1375

2004-12-09

$0.1375

2004-12-09

$0.064136

2004-12-09

$0.068622

2004-11-10

$0.1375

2004-10-13

$0.1375

2004-09-15

$0.1375

2004-08-12

$0.1375

2004-07-14

$0.1375

2004-06-14

$0.1375

2004-05-13

$0.1375

2004-04-13

$0.1375

2004-03-11

$0.1375

2004-02-12

$0.1375

2004-01-14

$0.1375

2003-12-05

$0.1375

2003-11-13

$0.1375

2003-10-16

$0.1375

2003-09-16

$0.1375

2003-08-14

$0.1375

2003-07-15

$0.1375

2003-06-16

$0.1375

2003-05-15

$0.1375

2003-04-15

$0.1375

2003-03-14

$0.1375

2003-02-13

$0.1375

2003-01-15

$0.1375

2002-12-06

$0.1375

2002-11-12

$0.1375

2002-10-16

$0.1375

2002-09-13

$0.1375

2002-08-15

$0.1375

2002-07-16

$0.1375

2002-06-17

$0.1375

2000-05-30

$0.105

2000-04-18

$0.105

2000-03-16

$0.105

2000-02-17

$0.105

2000-01-24

$0.105

1999-12-16

$0.105

1999-11-18

$0.105

1999-10-21

$0.105

1999-09-17

$0.105

1999-08-19

$0.105

1999-07-16

$0.105

1999-06-17

$0.105

1999-05-20

$0.105

1999-04-15

$0.105

1999-03-18

$0.105

1999-02-18

$0.105

1999-01-14

$0.105

1998-12-15

$0.105

1998-11-17

$0.105

1998-10-13

$0.105

1998-09-16

$0.105

1998-08-18

$0.105

1998-07-14

$0.105

1998-06-16

$0.105

1998-05-12

$0.105

1998-04-14

$0.105

1998-03-17

$0.105

1998-02-17

$0.105

1998-01-14

$0.105

1997-12-22

$0.105

1997-11-18

$0.105

1997-10-14

$0.105

1997-09-16

$0.105

1997-08-12

$0.105

1997-07-15

$0.105

1997-06-17

$0.105

1997-05-13

$0.105

1997-04-15

$0.105

1997-03-18

$0.105

1997-02-18

$0.105

1997-01-14

$0.105

1996-12-20

$0.105

1996-11-13

$0.105

1996-10-16

$0.105

1996-09-17

$0.105

1996-08-13

$0.105

1996-07-16

$0.105

1996-06-18

$0.105

1996-05-14

$0.105

1996-04-16

$0.105

1996-03-12

$0.105

1996-02-13

$0.105

1996-01-18

$0.105

1995-12-19

$0.116

1995-11-14

$0.116

1995-10-17

$0.116

1995-09-13

$0.116

1995-08-15

$0.116

1995-07-18

$0.116

1995-06-14

$0.116

1995-05-12

$0.116

1995-04-17

$0.116

1993-12-21

$0.0398 ()

PHT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PHT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PHT

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

PHT Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

PHT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-5.67%

3.85%

0years

PHT

News
PHT

Research
PHT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PHT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1993

PHT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

PHT

Investor Resources

Learn more about Pioneer High Income Trust on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

PHT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

