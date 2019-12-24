This table allows you to know how fast PHT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-27 $0.0675 2019-12-12 $0.0675 2019-11-18 $0.0675 2019-10-16 $0.0675 2019-09-17 $0.0675 2019-08-19 $0.0675 2019-07-15 $0.0675 2019-06-17 $0.0675 2019-05-15 $0.0675 2019-04-16 $0.0675 2019-03-18 $0.0675 2019-02-19 $0.0675 2018-12-27 $0.065 2018-12-12 $0.065 2018-11-15 $0.065 2018-10-16 $0.065 2018-09-17 $0.065 2018-08-16 $0.065 2018-07-16 $0.065 2018-06-14 $0.065 2018-05-15 $0.065 2018-04-17 $0.065 2018-03-13 $0.065 2018-02-15 $0.065 2017-12-28 $0.065 2017-12-13 $0.065 2017-11-15 $0.065 2017-10-17 $0.065 2017-09-15 $0.065 2017-08-16 $0.065 2017-07-14 $0.065 2017-06-13 $0.065 2017-05-15 $0.065 2017-04-17 $0.065 2017-03-13 $0.065 2017-02-14 $0.065 2017-01-17 $0.065 2016-12-12 $0.085 2016-11-14 $0.085 2016-10-14 $0.085 2016-09-14 $0.085 2016-08-16 $0.085 2016-07-14 $0.085 2016-06-13 $0.085 2016-05-16 $0.085 2016-04-13 $0.095 2016-03-14 $0.095 2016-02-16 $0.095 2015-12-29 $0.115 2015-12-10 $0.115 2015-11-16 $0.115 2015-10-14 $0.115 2015-09-15 $0.115 2015-08-14 $0.115 2015-07-15 $0.115 2015-06-15 $0.115 2015-05-15 $0.115 2015-04-13 $0.115 2015-03-13 $0.115 2015-02-17 $0.115 2014-12-29 $0.1375 2014-12-10 $0.1375 2014-11-13 $0.1375 2014-10-14 $0.1375 2014-09-15 $0.1375 2014-08-14 $0.1375 2014-07-14 $0.1375 2014-06-13 $0.1375 2014-05-15 $0.1375 2014-04-14 $0.1375 2014-03-14 $0.1375 2014-02-18 $0.1375 2013-12-27 $0.1375 2013-12-11 $0.1375 2013-11-14 $0.1375 2013-10-15 $0.1375 2013-09-13 $0.1375 2013-08-14 $0.1375 2013-07-12 $0.1375 2013-06-13 $0.1375 2013-05-14 $0.1375 2013-04-12 $0.1375 2013-03-14 $0.1375 2013-02-13 $0.1375 2012-12-27 $0.1375 2012-12-11 $0.1375 2012-11-14 $0.1375 2012-10-12 $0.1375 2012-09-13 $0.1375 2012-08-13 $0.1375 2012-07-13 $0.1375 2012-06-13 $0.1375 2012-05-15 $0.1375 2012-04-12 $0.1375 2012-03-12 $0.1375 2012-02-13 $0.1375 2011-12-28 $0.1375 2011-12-08 $0.1375 2011-11-10 $0.1375 2011-10-12 $0.1375 2011-09-13 $0.1375 2011-08-11 $0.1375 2011-07-13 $0.1375 2011-06-13 $0.1375 2011-05-12 $0.1375 2011-04-13 $0.1375 2011-03-11 $0.1375 2011-02-11 $0.1375 2010-12-29 $0.1375 2010-12-09 $0.1375 2010-11-12 $0.1375 2010-10-13 $0.1375 2010-09-13 $0.1375 2010-08-12 $0.1375 2010-07-13 $0.1375 2010-06-11 $0.1375 2010-05-12 $0.1375 2010-04-13 $0.1375 2010-03-11 $0.1375 2010-02-10 $0.1375 2009-12-29 $0.1375 2009-12-09 $0.1375 2009-11-12 $0.1375 2009-10-13 $0.1375 2009-09-11 $0.1375 2009-08-12 $0.1375 2009-07-13 $0.1375 2009-06-11 $0.1375 2009-05-13 $0.1375 2009-04-13 $0.13752 2009-03-12 $0.1375 2009-02-11 $0.1375 2008-12-29 $0.1375 2008-12-10 $0.1375 2008-11-12 $0.1375 2008-10-10 $0.1375 2008-09-11 $0.1375 2008-08-13 $0.1375 2008-07-11 $0.1375 2008-06-12 $0.1375 2008-05-13 $0.1375 2008-04-11 $0.1375 2008-03-12 $0.1375 2008-02-13 $0.1375 2007-12-27 $0.1375 2007-12-10 $0.3988 2007-12-10 $0.0507 2007-12-10 $0.1375 2007-11-13 $0.1375 2007-10-11 $0.1375 2007-09-13 $0.1375 2007-08-13 $0.1375 2007-07-12 $0.1375 2007-06-13 $0.1375 2007-05-11 $0.1375 2007-04-12 $0.1375 2007-03-13 $0.1375 2007-02-13 $0.1375 2006-12-27 $0.1375 2006-12-27 $0.085 2006-12-08 $0.1375 2006-11-13 $0.1375 2006-10-13 $0.1375 2006-09-13 $0.1375 2006-08-11 $0.1375 2006-07-13 $0.1375 2006-06-13 $0.1375 2006-05-12 $0.1375 2006-04-13 $0.1375 2006-03-13 $0.1375 2006-02-13 $0.1375 2005-12-28 $0.1375 2005-12-08 $0.1375 2005-12-08 $0.194236 2005-12-08 $0.035179 2005-11-10 $0.1375 2005-10-13 $0.1375 2005-09-13 $0.1375 2005-08-11 $0.1375 2005-07-13 $0.1375 2005-06-13 $0.1375 2005-05-11 $0.1375 2005-04-13 $0.1375 2005-03-11 $0.1375 2005-02-11 $0.1375 2005-01-13 $0.1375 2004-12-09 $0.1375 2004-12-09 $0.064136 2004-12-09 $0.068622 2004-11-10 $0.1375 2004-10-13 $0.1375 2004-09-15 $0.1375 2004-08-12 $0.1375 2004-07-14 $0.1375 2004-06-14 $0.1375 2004-05-13 $0.1375 2004-04-13 $0.1375 2004-03-11 $0.1375 2004-02-12 $0.1375 2004-01-14 $0.1375 2003-12-05 $0.1375 2003-11-13 $0.1375 2003-10-16 $0.1375 2003-09-16 $0.1375 2003-08-14 $0.1375 2003-07-15 $0.1375 2003-06-16 $0.1375 2003-05-15 $0.1375 2003-04-15 $0.1375 2003-03-14 $0.1375 2003-02-13 $0.1375 2003-01-15 $0.1375 2002-12-06 $0.1375 2002-11-12 $0.1375 2002-10-16 $0.1375 2002-09-13 $0.1375 2002-08-15 $0.1375 2002-07-16 $0.1375 2002-06-17 $0.1375 2000-05-30 $0.105 2000-04-18 $0.105 2000-03-16 $0.105 2000-02-17 $0.105 2000-01-24 $0.105 1999-12-16 $0.105 1999-11-18 $0.105 1999-10-21 $0.105 1999-09-17 $0.105 1999-08-19 $0.105 1999-07-16 $0.105 1999-06-17 $0.105 1999-05-20 $0.105 1999-04-15 $0.105 1999-03-18 $0.105 1999-02-18 $0.105 1999-01-14 $0.105 1998-12-15 $0.105 1998-11-17 $0.105 1998-10-13 $0.105 1998-09-16 $0.105 1998-08-18 $0.105 1998-07-14 $0.105 1998-06-16 $0.105 1998-05-12 $0.105 1998-04-14 $0.105 1998-03-17 $0.105 1998-02-17 $0.105 1998-01-14 $0.105 1997-12-22 $0.105 1997-11-18 $0.105 1997-10-14 $0.105 1997-09-16 $0.105 1997-08-12 $0.105 1997-07-15 $0.105 1997-06-17 $0.105 1997-05-13 $0.105 1997-04-15 $0.105 1997-03-18 $0.105 1997-02-18 $0.105 1997-01-14 $0.105 1996-12-20 $0.105 1996-11-13 $0.105 1996-10-16 $0.105 1996-09-17 $0.105 1996-08-13 $0.105 1996-07-16 $0.105 1996-06-18 $0.105 1996-05-14 $0.105 1996-04-16 $0.105 1996-03-12 $0.105 1996-02-13 $0.105 1996-01-18 $0.105 1995-12-19 $0.116 1995-11-14 $0.116 1995-10-17 $0.116 1995-09-13 $0.116 1995-08-15 $0.116 1995-07-18 $0.116 1995-06-14 $0.116 1995-05-12 $0.116 1995-04-17 $0.116 1993-12-21 $0.0398 ()