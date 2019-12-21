Best Dividend Stocks
Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Stock

PHD

Price as of:

$10.86 +0.06 +0.56%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD)

PHD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

7.01%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.75

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PHD DARS™ Rating

PHD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$10.86

Quote Time

Today's Volume

50,800

Open Price

$10.82

Day's Range

$10.82 - $10.89

Previous Close

$10.8

52 week low / high

$9.56 - $10.89

Percent off 52 week high

-0.28%

PHD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0625

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 27

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0625

2019-12-18

2019-12-27

2019-12-30

2020-01-06

Regular

Trade PHD's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PHD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PHD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-27

$0.0625

2019-12-12

$0.0625

2019-11-18

$0.0625

2019-10-16

$0.0625

2019-09-17

$0.0625

2019-08-19

$0.0625

2019-07-15

$0.0625

2019-06-17

$0.0625

2019-05-15

$0.06

2019-04-16

$0.06

2019-03-18

$0.06

2019-02-19

$0.06

2019-01-17

$0.06

2018-12-12

$0.06

2018-11-15

$0.06

2018-10-16

$0.06

2018-09-17

$0.06

2018-08-16

$0.06

2018-07-16

$0.06

2018-06-14

$0.06

2018-05-15

$0.06

2018-04-17

$0.06

2018-03-13

$0.06

2018-02-15

$0.06

2017-12-28

$0.06

2017-12-13

$0.06

2017-11-15

$0.06

2017-10-17

$0.06

2017-09-15

$0.06

2017-08-16

$0.06

2017-07-14

$0.06

2017-06-13

$0.06

2017-05-15

$0.06

2017-04-17

$0.06

2017-03-13

$0.06

2017-02-14

$0.06

2016-12-28

$0.06

2016-12-12

$0.06

2016-11-14

$0.06

2016-10-14

$0.06

2016-09-14

$0.06

2016-08-16

$0.06

2016-07-14

$0.06

2016-06-13

$0.06

2016-05-16

$0.06

2016-04-13

$0.06

2016-03-14

$0.06

2016-02-16

$0.06

2015-12-29

$0.06

2015-12-10

$0.06

2015-11-16

$0.06

2015-10-14

$0.06

2015-09-15

$0.06

2015-08-14

$0.06

2015-07-15

$0.06

2015-06-15

$0.06

2015-05-15

$0.06

2015-04-13

$0.055

2015-03-13

$0.055

2015-02-17

$0.055

2014-12-29

$0.055

2014-12-10

$0.055

2014-11-13

$0.055

2014-10-14

$0.055

2014-09-15

$0.055

2014-08-14

$0.055

2014-07-14

$0.065

2014-06-13

$0.065

2014-05-15

$0.065

2014-04-14

$0.065

2014-03-14

$0.075

2014-02-18

$0.075

2013-12-27

$0.075

2013-12-11

$0.075

2013-11-14

$0.075

2013-10-15

$0.075

2013-09-13

$0.075

2013-08-14

$0.075

2013-07-12

$0.075

2013-06-13

$0.075

2013-05-14

$0.075

2013-04-12

$0.075

2013-03-14

$0.075

2013-02-13

$0.075

2012-12-27

$0.075

2012-12-11

$0.075

2012-11-14

$0.075

2012-10-12

$0.075

2012-09-13

$0.075

2012-08-13

$0.075

2012-07-13

$0.075

2012-06-13

$0.075

2012-05-15

$0.075

2012-04-12

$0.075

2012-03-12

$0.075

2012-02-13

$0.085

2011-12-28

$0.085

2011-12-08

$0.085

2011-11-10

$0.085

2011-10-12

$0.085

2011-09-13

$0.085

2011-08-11

$0.085

2011-07-13

$0.08

2011-06-13

$0.08

2011-05-12

$0.0775

2011-04-13

$0.0725

2011-03-11

$0.0725

2011-02-11

$0.0725

2010-12-29

$0.0725

2010-12-09

$0.0725

2010-11-12

$0.0725

2010-10-13

$0.0725

2010-09-13

$0.0725

2010-08-12

$0.0725

2010-07-13

$0.0725

2010-06-11

$0.0725

2010-05-12

$0.0725

2010-04-13

$0.075

2010-03-11

$0.075

2010-02-10

$0.075

2010-01-14

$0.075

2009-12-09

$0.075

2009-11-12

$0.075

2009-10-13

$0.085

2009-09-11

$0.085

2009-08-12

$0.085

2009-07-13

$0.095

2009-06-11

$0.095

2009-05-13

$0.095

2009-04-13

$0.095

2009-03-12

$0.115

2009-02-11

$0.115

2008-12-29

$0.115

2008-12-10

$0.115

2008-11-12

$0.115

2008-10-10

$0.115

2008-09-11

$0.115

2008-08-13

$0.115

2008-07-11

$0.115

2008-06-12

$0.115

2008-05-13

$0.115

2008-04-11

$0.145

2008-03-12

$0.145

2008-02-13

$0.145

2007-12-27

$0.145

2007-12-10

$0.1736

2007-12-10

$0.145

2007-12-10

$0.1267

2007-12-10

$0.2213

2007-11-13

$0.145

2007-10-11

$0.145

2007-09-13

$0.145

2007-08-13

$0.145

2007-07-12

$0.145

2007-06-13

$0.145

2007-05-11

$0.145

2007-04-12

$0.145

2007-03-13

$0.145

2007-03-13

$0.003779

2007-02-13

$0.145

2006-12-27

$0.31

2006-12-08

$0.145

2006-11-13

$0.145

2006-10-13

$0.145

2006-09-13

$0.145

2006-08-11

$0.14

2006-07-13

$0.14

2006-06-13

$0.14

2006-05-12

$0.14

2006-04-13

$0.14

2006-03-13

$0.13

2006-02-13

$0.13

2006-01-13

$0.115

2005-12-08

$0.115

2005-12-08

$0.048453

2005-11-10

$0.115

2005-10-13

$0.115

2005-09-13

$0.115

2005-08-11

$0.0958

2005-07-13

$0.0958

2005-06-13

$0.0958

2005-05-11

$0.0958

2005-04-13

$0.0958

2005-03-04

$0.0958

PHD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PHD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PHD

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

PHD Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

PHD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

1.37%

13.64%

0years

PHD

News
PHD

Research
PHD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PHD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

PHD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0625

2019-12-18

2019-12-27

2019-12-30

2020-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2019-12-03

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2019-11-05

2019-11-18

2019-11-19

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2019-10-03

2019-10-16

2019-10-17

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2019-09-05

2019-09-17

2019-09-18

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2019-08-06

2019-08-19

2019-08-20

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2019-07-03

2019-07-15

2019-07-16

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2019-06-04

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2019-05-03

2019-05-15

2019-05-16

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2019-04-04

2019-04-16

2019-04-17

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2019-03-05

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2019-02-05

2019-02-19

2019-02-20

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2019-01-07

2019-01-17

2019-01-18

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2018-12-03

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2018-11-05

2018-11-15

2018-11-16

2018-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2018-10-03

2018-10-16

2018-10-17

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2018-09-05

2018-09-17

2018-09-18

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2018-08-03

2018-08-16

2018-08-17

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2018-07-03

2018-07-16

2018-07-17

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2018-06-04

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2018-05-04

2018-05-15

2018-05-16

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2018-04-04

2018-04-17

2018-04-18

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2018-03-02

2018-03-13

2018-03-14

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2018-02-05

2018-02-15

2018-02-16

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-12-19

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-12-04

2017-12-13

2017-12-14

2017-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-11-03

2017-11-15

2017-11-16

2017-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-10-04

2017-10-17

2017-10-18

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-09-05

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-08-03

2017-08-16

2017-08-18

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-07-05

2017-07-14

2017-07-18

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-06-02

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-05-03

2017-05-15

2017-05-17

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-04-04

2017-04-17

2017-04-19

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-03-03

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-02-03

2017-02-14

2017-02-16

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-12-20

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-12-02

2016-12-12

2016-12-14

2016-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-11-03

2016-11-14

2016-11-16

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-10-04

2016-10-14

2016-10-18

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-09-02

2016-09-14

2016-09-16

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-08-03

2016-08-16

2016-08-18

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-07-05

2016-07-14

2016-07-18

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-06-02

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-05-03

2016-05-16

2016-05-18

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-04-04

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-03-03

2016-03-14

2016-03-16

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-02-04

2016-02-16

2016-02-18

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-12-21

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-12-03

2015-12-10

2015-12-14

2015-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-11-03

2015-11-16

2015-11-18

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-10-02

2015-10-14

2015-10-16

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-09-02

2015-09-15

2015-09-17

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-08-04

2015-08-14

2015-08-18

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-07-02

2015-07-15

2015-07-17

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-06-02

2015-06-15

2015-06-17

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-05-05

2015-05-15

2015-05-19

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2015-04-02

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2015-03-03

2015-03-13

2015-03-17

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2015-02-03

2015-02-17

2015-02-19

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2014-12-19

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2014-12-02

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2014-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2014-11-04

2014-11-13

2014-11-17

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2014-10-03

2014-10-14

2014-10-16

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2014-09-03

2014-09-15

2014-09-17

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2014-08-05

2014-08-14

2014-08-18

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-07-03

2014-07-14

2014-07-16

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-06-03

2014-06-13

2014-06-17

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-05-05

2014-05-15

2014-05-19

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-04-03

2014-04-14

2014-04-16

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2014-03-04

2014-03-14

2014-03-18

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2014-02-04

2014-02-18

2014-02-20

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2013-12-20

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2013-12-03

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2013-11-05

2013-11-14

2013-11-18

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2013-10-04

2013-10-15

2013-10-17

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2013-09-04

2013-09-13

2013-09-17

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2013-08-05

2013-08-14

2013-08-16

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2013-07-03

2013-07-12

2013-07-16

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2013-06-04

2013-06-13

2013-06-17

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2013-05-03

2013-05-14

2013-05-16

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2013-04-03

2013-04-12

2013-04-16

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2013-03-05

2013-03-14

2013-03-18

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2013-02-05

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2012-12-21

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2012-12-03

2012-12-11

2012-12-13

2012-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2012-11-05

2012-11-14

2012-11-16

2012-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2012-10-04

2012-10-12

2012-10-16

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2012-09-04

2012-09-13

2012-09-17

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2012-08-03

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2012-07-03

2012-07-13

2012-07-17

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2012-06-04

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2012-05-04

2012-05-15

2012-05-17

2012-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2012-04-04

2012-04-12

2012-04-16

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2012-03-02

2012-03-12

2012-03-14

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2012-02-03

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2011-12-20

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2011-12-02

2011-12-08

2011-12-12

2011-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2011-11-04

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2011-10-04

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2011-09-02

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2011-08-05

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2011-06-03

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2011-05-06

2011-05-12

2011-05-16

2011-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2011-04-05

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2011-03-04

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2011-02-04

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2010-12-21

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2010-12-03

2010-12-09

2010-12-13

2010-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2010-11-04

2010-11-12

2010-11-16

2010-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2010-10-04

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2010-09-03

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2010-08-04

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2010-07-02

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2010-06-04

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2010-05-04

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2010-04-05

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2010-03-04

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2010-02-02

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2010-01-04

2010-01-14

2010-01-19

2010-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2009-12-03

2009-12-09

2009-12-11

2009-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2009-11-04

2009-11-12

2009-11-16

2009-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2009-10-05

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2009-09-03

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2009-08-04

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2009-07-02

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2009-06-03

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2009-05-05

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2009-04-03

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2009-03-04

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2009-02-03

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2008-12-22

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2008-12-04

2008-12-10

2008-12-12

2008-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2008-10-03

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2008-09-05

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2008-08-05

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2008-07-03

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2008-06-05

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2008-05-05

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2008-04-03

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2008-02-05

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2007-12-21

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2213

2007-12-05

2007-12-10

2007-12-12

2007-12-20

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1267

2007-12-05

2007-12-10

2007-12-12

2007-12-20

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2007-12-05

2007-12-10

2007-12-12

2007-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1736

2007-12-05

2007-12-10

2007-12-12

2007-12-20

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.1450

2007-11-06

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2007-10-05

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2007-09-05

2007-09-13

2007-09-17

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2007-08-03

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2007-07-05

2007-07-12

2007-07-16

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2007-06-06

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2007-05-07

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2007-04-06

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0038

2007-03-06

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-03-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2007-03-06

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2007-02-06

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3100

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2006-12-06

2006-12-08

2006-12-12

2006-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2006-11-03

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2006-10-05

2006-10-13

2006-10-17

2006-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2006-09-06

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2006-08-04

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2006-07-06

2006-07-13

2006-07-17

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2006-06-07

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2006-05-04

2006-05-12

2006-05-16

2006-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2006-04-06

2006-04-13

2006-04-18

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2006-03-06

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2006-02-08

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2006-01-09

2006-01-13

2006-01-18

2006-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0485

2005-12-06

2005-12-08

2005-12-12

2005-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2005-12-06

2005-12-08

2005-12-12

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2005-11-07

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2005-10-10

2005-10-13

2005-10-17

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2005-09-08

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2005-08-05

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2005-07-06

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2005-06-06

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2005-05-04

2005-05-11

2005-05-13

2005-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2005-04-06

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2005-02-10

2005-03-04

2005-03-08

2005-03-22

Initial

Regular

Monthly

PHD

Investor Resources

Learn more about Pioneer Floating Rate Trust on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

PHD

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

