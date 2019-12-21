This table allows you to know how fast PHD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-27 $0.0625 2019-12-12 $0.0625 2019-11-18 $0.0625 2019-10-16 $0.0625 2019-09-17 $0.0625 2019-08-19 $0.0625 2019-07-15 $0.0625 2019-06-17 $0.0625 2019-05-15 $0.06 2019-04-16 $0.06 2019-03-18 $0.06 2019-02-19 $0.06 2019-01-17 $0.06 2018-12-12 $0.06 2018-11-15 $0.06 2018-10-16 $0.06 2018-09-17 $0.06 2018-08-16 $0.06 2018-07-16 $0.06 2018-06-14 $0.06 2018-05-15 $0.06 2018-04-17 $0.06 2018-03-13 $0.06 2018-02-15 $0.06 2017-12-28 $0.06 2017-12-13 $0.06 2017-11-15 $0.06 2017-10-17 $0.06 2017-09-15 $0.06 2017-08-16 $0.06 2017-07-14 $0.06 2017-06-13 $0.06 2017-05-15 $0.06 2017-04-17 $0.06 2017-03-13 $0.06 2017-02-14 $0.06 2016-12-28 $0.06 2016-12-12 $0.06 2016-11-14 $0.06 2016-10-14 $0.06 2016-09-14 $0.06 2016-08-16 $0.06 2016-07-14 $0.06 2016-06-13 $0.06 2016-05-16 $0.06 2016-04-13 $0.06 2016-03-14 $0.06 2016-02-16 $0.06 2015-12-29 $0.06 2015-12-10 $0.06 2015-11-16 $0.06 2015-10-14 $0.06 2015-09-15 $0.06 2015-08-14 $0.06 2015-07-15 $0.06 2015-06-15 $0.06 2015-05-15 $0.06 2015-04-13 $0.055 2015-03-13 $0.055 2015-02-17 $0.055 2014-12-29 $0.055 2014-12-10 $0.055 2014-11-13 $0.055 2014-10-14 $0.055 2014-09-15 $0.055 2014-08-14 $0.055 2014-07-14 $0.065 2014-06-13 $0.065 2014-05-15 $0.065 2014-04-14 $0.065 2014-03-14 $0.075 2014-02-18 $0.075 2013-12-27 $0.075 2013-12-11 $0.075 2013-11-14 $0.075 2013-10-15 $0.075 2013-09-13 $0.075 2013-08-14 $0.075 2013-07-12 $0.075 2013-06-13 $0.075 2013-05-14 $0.075 2013-04-12 $0.075 2013-03-14 $0.075 2013-02-13 $0.075 2012-12-27 $0.075 2012-12-11 $0.075 2012-11-14 $0.075 2012-10-12 $0.075 2012-09-13 $0.075 2012-08-13 $0.075 2012-07-13 $0.075 2012-06-13 $0.075 2012-05-15 $0.075 2012-04-12 $0.075 2012-03-12 $0.075 2012-02-13 $0.085 2011-12-28 $0.085 2011-12-08 $0.085 2011-11-10 $0.085 2011-10-12 $0.085 2011-09-13 $0.085 2011-08-11 $0.085 2011-07-13 $0.08 2011-06-13 $0.08 2011-05-12 $0.0775 2011-04-13 $0.0725 2011-03-11 $0.0725 2011-02-11 $0.0725 2010-12-29 $0.0725 2010-12-09 $0.0725 2010-11-12 $0.0725 2010-10-13 $0.0725 2010-09-13 $0.0725 2010-08-12 $0.0725 2010-07-13 $0.0725 2010-06-11 $0.0725 2010-05-12 $0.0725 2010-04-13 $0.075 2010-03-11 $0.075 2010-02-10 $0.075 2010-01-14 $0.075 2009-12-09 $0.075 2009-11-12 $0.075 2009-10-13 $0.085 2009-09-11 $0.085 2009-08-12 $0.085 2009-07-13 $0.095 2009-06-11 $0.095 2009-05-13 $0.095 2009-04-13 $0.095 2009-03-12 $0.115 2009-02-11 $0.115 2008-12-29 $0.115 2008-12-10 $0.115 2008-11-12 $0.115 2008-10-10 $0.115 2008-09-11 $0.115 2008-08-13 $0.115 2008-07-11 $0.115 2008-06-12 $0.115 2008-05-13 $0.115 2008-04-11 $0.145 2008-03-12 $0.145 2008-02-13 $0.145 2007-12-27 $0.145 2007-12-10 $0.1736 2007-12-10 $0.145 2007-12-10 $0.1267 2007-12-10 $0.2213 2007-11-13 $0.145 2007-10-11 $0.145 2007-09-13 $0.145 2007-08-13 $0.145 2007-07-12 $0.145 2007-06-13 $0.145 2007-05-11 $0.145 2007-04-12 $0.145 2007-03-13 $0.145 2007-03-13 $0.003779 2007-02-13 $0.145 2006-12-27 $0.31 2006-12-08 $0.145 2006-11-13 $0.145 2006-10-13 $0.145 2006-09-13 $0.145 2006-08-11 $0.14 2006-07-13 $0.14 2006-06-13 $0.14 2006-05-12 $0.14 2006-04-13 $0.14 2006-03-13 $0.13 2006-02-13 $0.13 2006-01-13 $0.115 2005-12-08 $0.115 2005-12-08 $0.048453 2005-11-10 $0.115 2005-10-13 $0.115 2005-09-13 $0.115 2005-08-11 $0.0958 2005-07-13 $0.0958 2005-06-13 $0.0958 2005-05-11 $0.0958 2005-04-13 $0.0958 2005-03-04 $0.0958